Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sourdough Focused cuisine. With a wide range of breakfast and lunch sandwiches on fresh baked breads and bagels served till 3pm. Brick oven Sourdough pizzas starting at 3-9PM
Location
8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, San Antonio, TX 78209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill - Alamo
No Reviews
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurant
Honchos - The House of Churros - Alamo Heights
4.6 • 712
6421 Broadway St Alamo Heights, TX 78209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio