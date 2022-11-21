Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery

8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

San Antonio, TX 78209

Popular Items

The Classic
Lox
Sausage Party

Bagels & Sandwiches

The Classic

$9.50

You want a Classic Breakfast Sando? We got you with Two Eggs and your choice of Protein and Cheese served on fresh baked bread or bagel.

Cali

$10.00

Inspired from a lunch down at Pier 39 this sando is loaded with Smoked Turkey, Thick Cut Bacon, Avocado, Spinach and Tomatoes with our House made Black Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese.

Notorious P.I.G.

$10.00

This Big Poppa is fully loaded with Cured Ham, Thick Cut Bacon, Two Eggs, Sliced Tomatoes and Melted Gruyere Cheese.

Sausage Party

$9.50

Want a Flavor Party in your Mouth? Fresh Ground Pork Breakfast Sausage, Thick Cut Bacon, Cream Cheese and Brushfire Farms Prickly Pear Chili Pequin Jam will give your buds the sweet and spicy kick they need.

Lox

$11.00

From trips to Chicago as a kid, Grandpa Berts favorite breakfast was a bagel and Lox. To Honor him we have made this sando with Nova Lox, Capers, sliced Red Onion, Tomatoes and our House Lemon Dill Cream Cheese.

Perfect Pear

$9.50

It might sound a little Nutty but Sweet and Salty is truly a Perfect Pearing. We have Crispy Asian Pears, Thinly sliced Italian Prosciutto, Local Harvested Youngbloods Honey and our House Pistachio and Honey Cream Cheese. Best made on a Cinnamon Cranberry Bagel.

Urban Cowboy

$10.00

With this combo we have brought the flavors of a campside grilled Cast iron steak to the city. This sando has House Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Fired Roasted Poblanos, One Egg, Melted Swiss and our House Jalapeno and Onion Cream Cheese.

Gruene Veggie

$9.50

This Sando has your daily dose of veggies. We start with Black Garlic Cream Cheese and Avocado. Then we layer Tomatoes, Baby Greens, Cucumbers. and add capers for some saltiness. We can make it Vegan by substituting our black garlic tofu.

B.Y.O.B.

$5.00

Go crazy and Build Your Own Bagel.

Pastrami Barbacoa

$11.00Out of stock

Every Sunday you can try our take on a San Antonio tradition. With a balance of Fat, Acid, Salt and Heat we have made one of the most unique breakfast sandos. We make this sando with Pastrami Brined Beef Cheek, Fried Egg, Avocado, Cheese Crisp and a Fermented Spicy Slaw. Best made on a Black Sesame Bagel or try it on the sliced sourdough bread.

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$5.00

Your Choice of a Toasted Bagel with a Cream Cheese or Spread.

Pastrami, Egg, & Swiss

$11.00

B.O.B. Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Breakfast plates

Country Hash

$10.00

We start this with Fire Roasted Dutch Potatoes seasoned with our very own Everything Seasoning. Mixed in with the potatoes are Grilled Onions, Roasted Bell Peppers, and Thick Cut Bacon. Topped with two eggs over easy or mix it all together with scrambled. Served with Sliced green onions and House jalapeno tomato salsa.

Fast Times Combo

$10.50

Pastrami Barbacoa Benni Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Mixing avocado toast with our sunday special we have created something new and wonderful. Sliced marbled rye topped with avocado spread, pastrami barbacoa, a cheese crisp, two poached eggs, and topped with a spicy fermented slaw and hollandaise sauce.

Hotcakes

Original hotcakes

$6.50+

Blueberry hotcakes

$6.50+

Chocolate chip hotcakes

$7.00+

Banana Nut hotcakes

$7.50+

A la Cart

Cream Cheese To-Go

$2.75

Spreads To-G0

Lunch Sandwich

Hot Club

$14.00

Smoked Turkey, Cured Ham, Thick Cut Bacon, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Tomatoes, Baby Greens, Mayo, and Mustard.

Rio Grande

$13.00

Smoked Turkey, Avocado, Grilled Onions, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Melted Cheddar, Spinach, and Harissa Mayo.

Ham & 4 Cheese

$12.00

Grilled Cheese to the Extreme!! Sharp and White Cheddar, Gruyere, and Parmesan with Cured Ham on buttered Sourdough Bread.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

blend of cheeses melted to perfection on buttered sourdough bread.

Beef Melt

$13.00

House Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Melted Sharp and white Cheddar, and House Remoulade Sauce.

B.L.T.A

$12.00

Avocado, Thick Cut Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, and Mayo.

The Reuben

$15.00

The Italian

$14.00

Barley Boy's Burger

$13.00

Salad

Build Your Own SALAD

House

$9.00

Caesar

$7.00

Bo Diddly Beat Salad

$9.00

CapreSA

$9.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Can beer & Cider

Second Pitch- Hometown Lager

$5.00

Independence - Convict Hill

$5.00

Austin East Cider - OG

$6.00

Austin East Cider - Pineapple

$6.00

Ranger Creek - Salt & Lime

$5.00

Odell- Sippin Pritty Lemonaid

$5.00

SierraNevada - Celebration

$5.00

VIVA- americana

$5.00

VIVA- Amarillo

$5.00

VIVA- Bock

$5.00

Viva- Ale Nino

$5.00

Athletic Brewing - Run Wild Na

$5.00

Athletic Brewing- Upside Dawn NA

$5.00

Coffee/ tea

Hot Drip

$3.25

Iced Cold Brew

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.25

Water & Juice

Bottle water

$1.50

Liquid Death water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Hop water

$3.25

Rambler Sparkling Water

$1.50

Soda

Texas Cola

$3.00

Lemoncito

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Chips

House Chips

$2.00

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Bread

House Sourdough

$9.00Out of stock

Sourdough Marbled Rye

$9.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

$7.00Out of stock

Barlaches

$7.50Out of stock

Country Potatoes

Side Of Potatoes

$3.00

Gift card

These are cards made for gifts. Choose a value and we will fill out a paper copy for pick up at 8403 broadway. If you want a special amount please order in person.

Gift cards

T Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sourdough Focused cuisine. With a wide range of breakfast and lunch sandwiches on fresh baked breads and bagels served till 3pm. Brick oven Sourdough pizzas starting at 3-9PM

Location

8403 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, San Antonio, TX 78209

Directions

