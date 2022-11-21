Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery

Pastrami Barbacoa

$11.00 Out of stock

Every Sunday you can try our take on a San Antonio tradition. With a balance of Fat, Acid, Salt and Heat we have made one of the most unique breakfast sandos. We make this sando with Pastrami Brined Beef Cheek, Fried Egg, Avocado, Cheese Crisp and a Fermented Spicy Slaw. Best made on a Black Sesame Bagel or try it on the sliced sourdough bread.