Wild Bear Tavern 120 Lake Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
120 Lake Avenue, Grand Lake, CO 80447
Gallery