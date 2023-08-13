Wild Bill's
118 Main
Rulo, NE 68431
Menu
Breakfast
Signature sandwiches
Sandwiches
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese
$5.50
Wild Bill's Grilled Cheese
$7.50
3 cheese and ham
BLT
$5.50
Homemade Tenderloin
$9.25
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
Steak Sandwich
$12.75
Patty Melt
$8.50
Hamburger
$6.50
Cheeseburger
$7.50
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$8.50
Jalapeno Burger
$8.50
Bacon Cheeseburger
$9.00
Double Cheeseburger
$14.00
Rueben
$8.50
Basket
Starters
8pc Wings
$9.00
Boneless Wings
$9.00
Candy Bar
$1.50
Cheese Balls
$6.00
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
Corn Nuggets
$5.00
Crinkle Fries
$4.00
Curly Fries
$4.00
Duck Strips
$7.75
Flat Fries
$4.00
Fried Mushrooms
$6.00
Ham & Cheese Bites
$6.00
Hashbrowns
$4.00
Mini Tacos
$5.00
Monthly Special Ap
$6.00
Onion Tanglers
$5.00
Pepperjack Balls
$6.00
Plank Fries
$4.00
Ravioli
$6.00
Tater Tots
$4.00
Dinner
Catfish Fillet
$12.00
choice potato, salad, bread
14oz Ribeye
$23.00
choice potato, salad, bread
8oz Flat Iron Steak
$16.00
choice potato, salad, bread
12oz Hamburger Steak
$13.00
choice potato, salad, bread
Smoked Husker Chop
$14.50
choice potato, salad, bread
Jumbo Shrimp
$16.75
choice potato, salad, bread
Whole Catfish
$16.00
choice potato, salad, bread
3pc Carp
$14.50
choice potato, salad, bread
Special
Sides
Beverage Menu
Liquor
360 grape
$5.00
360 Lime
$5.00
Blue UV
$5.00
Deep Eddy lemon
$5.00
Deep Eddy Lime
$5.00
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
$5.00
Jeremiah Weed
Ketel One
Kinky Aloha
$5.00
Kinky Green
$5.00
Kinky Pink
$5.00
Spicy Pickle Shot
$5.00
Titos
$5.00
Well Vodka
$4.00
Well Gin
$4.00
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Gordons
Tangueray Orange
$5.00
Tanqueray
$5.00
Well Rum
$4.00
Malibu
$5.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Bacardi Limon
$5.00
Captain Morgan
$5.00
Santa Teresa
$7.00
Bacardi 8 Gold
$7.00
Meyers Silver
Mount Gay
Well Tequila
$4.00
Codigo Blanco
$5.00
Codigo Blush
$5.00
Corazon Reposado
1800 pineapple
$5.00
1800 lime
$5.00
Patron Silver
$6.00
Buffalo Trace
$6.00
Canadian Club
$5.00
Crown
$5.00
Crown Apple
$5.00
Crown Peach
$5.00
Crown Vanilla
$5.00
Fireball
$5.00
High West
$7.00
Jack Apple
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jack Peach
$5.00
Jameson
$5.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Kentucky Deluxe
$4.00
Long Branch
$7.00
Makers Mark
$6.00
Monkey Shoulder
$7.00
Pendelton
$6.00
Penelope
$6.00
Seagrams 7
$5.00
Seagrams VO
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Well Whiskey
$4.00
Wild Turkey
$5.00
Windsor
$4.00
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
$5.00
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto
$4.00
Apple Pucker
$5.00
Blue Cauraco
$5.00
Butterscotch
$4.00
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
$6.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Razzmatazz
$5.00
Root Beer Schnapps
$4.00
RumChata
$5.00
Triple Sec
$4.00
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$6.00
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Cosmopolitan
$6.00
Crownberry Lemonade
$6.00
Fuzzy Navel
$5.00
Greyhound
$5.00
Hot Toddy
$7.00
Hurricane
$7.00
Jager Bomb
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$6.00
Madras
$7.00
Mai Tai
$7.00
Manhattan
$7.00
Margarita
$6.00
Martini
$8.00
Mighty Mo Mimosa
$5.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mint Julep
$7.00
Mo River Sunrise
$5.00
Mojito
$6.00
Monthly Special
$5.00
Moscow Mule
$6.00
Mudslide
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$7.00
Rob Roy
$4.00
Sazerac
$7.00
Screwdriver
$5.00
Sea Breeze
$7.00
Sex in the Driveway - Blue
$6.00
Sidecar
$7.00
Strawberry Rum Pop -Red
$5.00
Tequila Sunrise
$5.00
The Denny
$5.00
The Paul
$4.00
Tom Collins
$5.00
Vegas Bomb
$6.00
Vodka Limeade - White
$5.00
Whiskey Smash
$7.00
Whiskey Sour
$5.00
White Russian
$5.00
Top shelf old fashioned
$7.00
NA Beverages
Choc Milk
$1.50
Coffee
$1.42
Coke
$2.00
Coke can
$1.50
Coke zero can
$1.50
Cranberry
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke can
$1.50
Diet Dr Pepper can
$1.50
Diet Pepsi can
$1.50
Diet Squirt can
$1.50
DR Pepper Can
$1.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Fanta can
$1.50
Ginger Beer
$3.00
Orange Juice
$2.00
Pepsi can
$1.50
Pineapple
$2.00
Red Bull
$3.50
Root Beer can
$1.50
Shirley Temple
$2.50
Sprite
$2.00
Sprite can
$1.50
Squirt Can
$1.50
TEA
$2.00
Tractor Lemonade
$2.00
Tractor Orange
$2.00
Tractor Straw dragonfruit
$2.00
WATER
White Milk
$1.50
Mt Dew can
$1.50
Diet Mt Dew can
$1.50
Monster
$3.00
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon BTL
$3.50
Bucket Domestic
$12.00
Bucket Special
$14.00
Bud light BTL
$3.00
Bud Light Lime BTL
$3.50
Budweiser BTL
$3.50
Busch Light BTL
$3.00
Coors Light BTL
$3.00
Corona
$3.50
Dos Equis BTL
$3.50
Goose Island IPA BTL
$3.50
Mich Amberbock BTL
$3.50
Mich Ultra BTL
$3.00
Michalob Ultra Infusion
$3.50
Mikes Hard Lemonade BTL
$3.50
Miller Lite BTL
$3.00
Modelo
$3.50
Not Your Fathers BTL
$4.00
Redds Apple BTL
$3.50
Sam Adams BTL
$3.50
Twisted Tea BTL
$3.50
6pk btls domestic
$12.00
Canned Beer
Bucket Domestic
$12.00
Bucket Special
$14.00
Bud Light Can
$3.00
Budweiser Can
$3.00
Busch Light Can
$3.00
Busch NA Can
$3.00
Busch Peach
$3.00
Chelata
$3.50
Coors Can
$3.00
Coors Light Can
$3.00
High Noon
$3.50
Mich Golden Light Can
$3.00
Miller Lite Can
$3.00
Milwaukee's Best
$3.00
Natural Light
$3.00
PBR Can
$3.00
Truly Can
$3.50
Twisted Tea Can
$3.50
6pk cans
$10.00
30pk cans
$25.00
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We are a small local Dive Bar & Grill
Location
118 Main, Rulo, NE 68431
Gallery
