Breakfast

Round Up

$8.50

3 Egg Omelet

$8.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$2.50

Biscuits & Gravy-2

$4.50

Buiscuts & Gravy-3

$6.50

Breakfast Burrito

$4.00

French Toast

$4.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Single Pancake

$2.50

The Catbird

$9.50

3 biscuits hashbrowns topped with gravy

Breakfast-side

Meat Side

$3.75

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Egg

$1.75

Toast

$1.00

Gravy

$1.50

Signature sandwiches

CowBoy Burger

$14.50

Burger,Grilled onions, bacon, swiss, texas toast

CowGirl Chicken Sand

$10.50

grilled chicken,Grilled onions, bacon, swiss, texas toast

The "Big Porker"

$13.00

tenderloin, bacon,ham cheese

The "Lil Chick"

$10.50

Grilled or breaded chicken with ham, swiss bun or toast

Wild Bill Burger

$14.50

Sandwiches

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Wild Bill's Grilled Cheese

$7.50

3 cheese and ham

BLT

$5.50

Homemade Tenderloin

$9.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Steak Sandwich

$12.75

Patty Melt

$8.50

Hamburger

$6.50

Cheeseburger

$7.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.50

Jalapeno Burger

$8.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Double Cheeseburger

$14.00

Rueben

$8.50

Basket

2pc Carp Basket

$10.00

fries and slaw

Cat Fish Basket

$10.00

fries and slaw

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

fries and slaw

Gizzard Basket

$10.00

fries and slaw

Starters

8pc Wings

$9.00

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Candy Bar

$1.50

Cheese Balls

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Crinkle Fries

$4.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Duck Strips

$7.75

Flat Fries

$4.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Ham & Cheese Bites

$6.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Mini Tacos

$5.00

Monthly Special Ap

$6.00

Onion Tanglers

$5.00

Pepperjack Balls

$6.00

Plank Fries

$4.00

Ravioli

$6.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

kids meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

fries

Kids Chicken strips

$6.00

fries

Kids Corn dog

$6.00

fries

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.50

add salad bar

$4.00

Dinner

Catfish Fillet

$12.00

choice potato, salad, bread

14oz Ribeye

$23.00

choice potato, salad, bread

8oz Flat Iron Steak

$16.00

choice potato, salad, bread

12oz Hamburger Steak

$13.00

choice potato, salad, bread

Smoked Husker Chop

$14.50

choice potato, salad, bread

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.75

choice potato, salad, bread

Whole Catfish

$16.00

choice potato, salad, bread

3pc Carp

$14.50

choice potato, salad, bread

Special

Friday Night Buffett

$16.00

Lunch Special

$11.00

Monday Fried Chicken Buffet

$12.00

Prime Rib Special

$26.00

choice potato, salad

Wing Special Boneless

$1.00

Wings Special Bone In

$1.00

Sides

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Crinkle Fries

$4.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Plank Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Slaw

$2.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Small Bag of ICE

$4.00

Large Bag of ICE

$6.00

Candy Bar

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Corndog

$3.00

Beverage Menu

Liquor

360 grape

$5.00

360 Lime

$5.00

Blue UV

$5.00

Deep Eddy lemon

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$5.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.00

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

Kinky Aloha

$5.00

Kinky Green

$5.00

Kinky Pink

$5.00

Spicy Pickle Shot

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Tangueray Orange

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Santa Teresa

$7.00

Bacardi 8 Gold

$7.00

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Well Tequila

$4.00

Codigo Blanco

$5.00

Codigo Blush

$5.00

Corazon Reposado

1800 pineapple

$5.00

1800 lime

$5.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

High West

$7.00

Jack Apple

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Peach

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Kentucky Deluxe

$4.00

Long Branch

$7.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Monkey Shoulder

$7.00

Pendelton

$6.00

Penelope

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Windsor

$4.00

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$5.00

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Blue Cauraco

$5.00

Butterscotch

$4.00

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Razzmatazz

$5.00

Root Beer Schnapps

$4.00

RumChata

$5.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Crownberry Lemonade

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Greyhound

$5.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$8.00

Mighty Mo Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mo River Sunrise

$5.00

Mojito

$6.00

Monthly Special

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Rob Roy

$4.00

Sazerac

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex in the Driveway - Blue

$6.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Strawberry Rum Pop -Red

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

The Denny

$5.00

The Paul

$4.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Vodka Limeade - White

$5.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$5.00

Top shelf old fashioned

$7.00

Wine Glasses

Moscato

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Cabernay

$5.00

Franzia Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Franzia Moscato

$7.00

NA Beverages

Choc Milk

$1.50

Coffee

$1.42

Coke

$2.00

Coke can

$1.50

Coke zero can

$1.50

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke can

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi can

$1.50

Diet Squirt can

$1.50

DR Pepper Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fanta can

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi can

$1.50

Pineapple

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer can

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite can

$1.50

Squirt Can

$1.50

TEA

$2.00

Tractor Lemonade

$2.00

Tractor Orange

$2.00

Tractor Straw dragonfruit

$2.00

WATER

White Milk

$1.50

Mt Dew can

$1.50

Diet Mt Dew can

$1.50

Monster

$3.00

Draft Beer

Busch Light

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon BTL

$3.50

Bucket Domestic

$12.00

Bucket Special

$14.00

Bud light BTL

$3.00

Bud Light Lime BTL

$3.50

Budweiser BTL

$3.50

Busch Light BTL

$3.00

Coors Light BTL

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Dos Equis BTL

$3.50

Goose Island IPA BTL

$3.50

Mich Amberbock BTL

$3.50

Mich Ultra BTL

$3.00

Michalob Ultra Infusion

$3.50

Mikes Hard Lemonade BTL

$3.50

Miller Lite BTL

$3.00

Modelo

$3.50

Not Your Fathers BTL

$4.00

Redds Apple BTL

$3.50

Sam Adams BTL

$3.50

Twisted Tea BTL

$3.50

6pk btls domestic

$12.00

Canned Beer

Bucket Domestic

$12.00

Bucket Special

$14.00

Bud Light Can

$3.00

Budweiser Can

$3.00

Busch Light Can

$3.00

Busch NA Can

$3.00

Busch Peach

$3.00

Chelata

$3.50

Coors Can

$3.00

Coors Light Can

$3.00

High Noon

$3.50

Mich Golden Light Can

$3.00

Miller Lite Can

$3.00

Milwaukee's Best

$3.00

Natural Light

$3.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Truly Can

$3.50

Twisted Tea Can

$3.50

6pk cans

$10.00

30pk cans

$25.00