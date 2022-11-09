Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon Apple Valley

929 Reviews

$$

15020 Glazier Ave

Apple Valley, MN 55124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Three Cheese Burger
Chips & Queso

Poker Snack

Skillet Nachos

Skillet Nachos

$11.99

Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese Then Baked And Topped Queso Cheese, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onion, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins Then Fried To Crispy Perfection. Served With Your Choice Of Wild Bill's Wing Sauce For Dipping.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Fresh, Warm Tortilla Chips Seasoned With Our Southwest Seasoning And Served With Warm Queso Cheese.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand Breaded Friend Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Or Red Hot Ranch For Dipping.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.99

Double-Dipped In Craft Bent Arm Ale and Fried to Crispy Deliciousness.

Smothered Tater Kegs

Smothered Tater Kegs

$11.99
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$6.99

Waffle Cut Potatoes Fried To a Golden Crisp Then Dusted In Our Special Cajun Ranch Seasoning And Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.49

Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.

Regular Cheese Curd

Regular Cheese Curd

$10.99

Every Order Of Homemade Cheese Curds Are Battered In-House And Fried Fresh To Order! Served With Ranch Dipping Sauce. Original Flavor Only.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.99
Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon

$6.99

Brown Sugar & Chili Spiced Candied Applewood Smoked Bacon.

Southwest Egg Rolls

Southwest Egg Rolls

$6.99

Stuffed With Chicken, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Spinach, Red Peppers & Pepper Jack Cheese. Served With A Side Of Southwest Ranch For Dipping.

Raveables

1/2 Order Ribs

1/2 Order Ribs

$18.99

Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.

Full Order Ribs

Full Order Ribs

$23.99

Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.

Ribs & Wings

Ribs & Wings

$24.99

Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Also Includes Six Wings Tossed In Sauce Or Dry Rub Of Your Choice. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.

Ribs & Boneless Wings

Ribs & Boneless Wings

$24.99

Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Also Includes, Seven Boneless Wings Tossed in Sauce Of Your Choice. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.

Ribs & Chicken Tenders

Ribs & Chicken Tenders

$24.99

Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Also Includes, Chicken Tenders Served With Your Choice Of Wing Sauce For Dipping. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.

House Mac

House Mac

$12.99

Made From Scratch Cheese Sauce Tossed With Cavatappi Noodles Then Baked With A Bread Crumb Crust, Diced Tomatoes And Chopped Bacon Finish.

Boneyard BBQ Mac-N-Cheese

Boneyard BBQ Mac-N-Cheese

$17.99

A Stack Of Our Always Tender Fall-Of The Bone Saucy Ribs Presented In A Bubbling Skillet Of Rich And Creamy Artisan Inspired Aged Vermont White Cheddar And Asiago Mac-N-Cheese.

Gouda Mac-N-Cheese

Gouda Mac-N-Cheese

$13.99

Hearty Cavatappi Noodles Sauteed In Our Rustic Old World Smoked Gouda Sauce. Topped With A Savory Blend Of Imported Asiago And Parmesan Cheese Then Finished In The Oven To A Warm & Bubbly Crusted Top.

Taco Mac N' Cheese

Taco Mac N' Cheese

$15.99

Our House Made Cheese Sauce Tossed In Cavatappi Noodles & Certified Angus Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped With Monterey Cheddar Jack Cheese & Garnished With Pico De Gallo Served With Cheddar & Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter

Burgers

Wild Bill's Uses Only Fresh Never Frozen Certified Angus Beef, Top 7% Of Premium Ground Beef Sold In America. Our Half-Pound Burgers Are Served On buttered Toasted Egg Buns With Complimentary Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion Upon Request.
Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$10.99
Three Cheese Burger

Three Cheese Burger

$11.99

Smothered In American and Swiss Cheese. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.

Works Burger

Works Burger

$13.99

American And Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms.

On The Run Burger

On The Run Burger

$13.49

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Crisps, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato And Wild Bill's Special Burger Sauce.

Old Fashioned Burger

Old Fashioned Burger

$12.99

Smothered In Sauteed Mushrooms And Swiss Cheese.

Bourbon Burger

Bourbon Burger

$13.99

Chipotles BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, And Bacon.

Cajun Ranch Burger

Cajun Ranch Burger

$13.49

Cajun Ranch Dressing, Cheddar And Bacon.

Gouda Burger

Gouda Burger

$13.99

Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sauteed Onions.

PB & J Burger

PB & J Burger

$13.99

Candied Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly.

Wings

Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
8 Traditional Wings

8 Traditional Wings

$11.99

Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.

12 Traditional Wings

12 Traditional Wings

$16.99

Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.

16 Traditional Wings

16 Traditional Wings

$20.99

Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.

8 Boneless Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$10.99

Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$15.99

Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.

16 Boneless Wings

16 Boneless Wings

$19.99

Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.

Wraps

Steakhouse Wrap

Steakhouse Wrap

$12.99

Montreal Seasoned Sirloin Tips, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Southwest Ranch, Pepper Jack And Wrapped In A Herb Flour Tortilla.

Mesquite Wrap

Mesquite Wrap

$11.99

Mesquite Grilled Chicken, Queso Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Southwest Ranch, Shredded Lettuce and Wrapped In A Herb Flour Tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato And Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.

Crowd Pleasers

Cubano

Cubano

$12.99

A Generous Portion Of Jerk Seasoned Pulled Pork, Ham, Dijon Mustard & Pickles On Butter Grilled Ciabatta Bread.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast Fried To Order Then Brushed With Our Scratch Made Nashville Hot Sauce & Placed On Cool Ranch Dressing & Pickles Then Topped With Shredded Lettuce. Served On A Butter Grilled Pub Bun.

BYO Philly

BYO Philly

$12.99
Tender Basket

Tender Basket

$11.99

All White Meat Chicken Tenderloins Hand-Breaded To Order And Fried To Crispy Perfection Served With Your Favorite Wing Sauce For Dippings. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Coleslaw.

Taco Flatbread

Taco Flatbread

$12.99
Bacon Chicken Flatbread

Bacon Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Hand-Pulled Chicken, Housemade Ranch Sauce, Chopped Applewood Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Red Onion & Fresh Mozzarella.

3 Sliders

3 Sliders

$11.99

Your Choice Of Any Three Slider Combinations: 8 Hour Pulled Pork, Buffalo Chicken With Swiss Cheese Or Mini Burgers Smothered In American Cheese. Served On Butter Grilled Buns.

Fajitas

Served On A Hot Skillet With Sauteed Green Peppers, Red Peppers, And Yellow Onions. Served With Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Monterey & Cheddar Jack Cheese, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Salsa And Warm Flour Tortilla Shells.
Mesquite Steak Fajitas

Mesquite Steak Fajitas

$16.99

Mesquite Grilled Sirloin.

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Mesquite Grilled Chicken.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Tender Shrimp Sauteed And Fajita Seasoned.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$4.49
Cowboy Salad

Cowboy Salad

$13.99

A Bed Of Fresh Summer Greens Piled High, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese, Topped With Your Choice Of Seasoned Pulled Chicken Or Tender Steak Bites. Served With Zesty Lime Vinaigrette On The Side.

Southwest Taco Salad

Southwest Taco Salad

$12.99

A Bed Of Warm Tortilla Chips Topped With Fresh Garden Greens, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Green Onion And Jalapenos. Served With Southwest Salsa Ranch Dressing On The Side

Candied Bacon Salad

Candied Bacon Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Candied Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion & Our House Made Classic Vinaigrette. Served With Cheddar & Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter.

Saloon Salad

Saloon Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Monterey Cheddar Jack Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chopped Applewood Smoked Bacon, Golden Raisins & Croutons. Served With Your Choice Of Dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chopped Homemade Chicken Tenders Over Fresh Salad Greens, Monterey Cheddar Jack Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber & Red Onion. Served With Your Choice Of Dressing.

Blackened Shrimp Salad

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp Seasoned With Our Housemade Blackening Seasoning, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion & Tortilla Strips.

Sidekicks

Chips & Salsa

$3.99
Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99
House Salad

House Salad

$3.49

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Mac-N-Cheese

$4.99

Side Cornbread

$3.99

Side Celery

$0.99

Side Carrots

$0.99

Side Celery & Carrots

$0.99

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.49

Extra Ranch

$0.49

*Side Guacamole

$1.99+

Side Apple Sauce

$0.99

Extra Dressing

$0.49

Side Sour Cream

$0.49

Side Jalapenos

$0.49

Side Queso

$1.99+

Extra Tortillas

$0.49

Side Salsa

$0.49

Side Mayo

Kids

Kid Corndogs

Kid Corndogs

$6.99

Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.

Kid Mini Cheeseburger

Kid Mini Cheeseburger

$6.99

2 mini burgers with American cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries. Served with choice of a wing sauce and also a ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Kid Wings

Kid Wings

$6.99

6 bone in traditional wings tossed in choice of sauce. Served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.

Kid Boneless Wings

Kid Boneless Wings

$6.99

6 boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese and pulled chicken. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our homemade cheese sauce. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.

Extra Sauces

Side Bill's BBQ

Side Bill's BBQ

$0.49

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.49
Side Buffalo

Side Buffalo

$0.49

Side Buffalo Rub

$0.49
Side Cajun Ranch

Side Cajun Ranch

$0.49

Side Cajun Ranch Rub

$0.49
Side Caribbean Jerk

Side Caribbean Jerk

$0.49
Side Carolina Honey BBQ

Side Carolina Honey BBQ

$0.49
Side Drunken Bourbon BBQ

Side Drunken Bourbon BBQ

$0.49
Side Garlic Buffalo

Side Garlic Buffalo

$0.49
Side Hot Buffalo

Side Hot Buffalo

$0.49

Side Lemon Pepper Rub

$0.49
Side Mild Buffalo

Side Mild Buffalo

$0.49
Side Parmesan Garlic

Side Parmesan Garlic

$0.49

Side Plain

$0.49

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.49

Side Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.99+
Side Sesame Asian

Side Sesame Asian

$0.49
Side Teriyaki

Side Teriyaki

$0.49
Sweet Chili

Sweet Chili

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

20oz Bottled Soda

BTL Pepsi

BTL Pepsi

$3.00
BTL Diet Pepsi

BTL Diet Pepsi

$3.00
BTL Sierra Mist

BTL Sierra Mist

$3.00
BTL Mountain Dew

BTL Mountain Dew

$3.00
BTL Dole Lemonade

BTL Dole Lemonade

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markNigthlife
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Directions

Gallery