Wild Bill's Sports Saloon Apple Valley
929 Reviews
$$
15020 Glazier Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Poker Snack
Skillet Nachos
Fresh Fried Tortilla Chips Layered With Cheddar Jack Cheese Then Baked And Topped Queso Cheese, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef Or Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Green Onion, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Salsa.
Chicken Tenders
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins Then Fried To Crispy Perfection. Served With Your Choice Of Wild Bill's Wing Sauce For Dipping.
Chips & Queso
Fresh, Warm Tortilla Chips Seasoned With Our Southwest Seasoning And Served With Warm Queso Cheese.
Fried Pickles
Hand Breaded Friend Pickle Spears Served With Ranch Or Red Hot Ranch For Dipping.
Onion Rings
Double-Dipped In Craft Bent Arm Ale and Fried to Crispy Deliciousness.
Smothered Tater Kegs
Waffle Fries
Waffle Cut Potatoes Fried To a Golden Crisp Then Dusted In Our Special Cajun Ranch Seasoning And Served With Seasoned Sour Cream.
Bavarian Pretzel
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
Regular Cheese Curd
Every Order Of Homemade Cheese Curds Are Battered In-House And Fried Fresh To Order! Served With Ranch Dipping Sauce. Original Flavor Only.
Chips & Salsa
Candied Bacon
Brown Sugar & Chili Spiced Candied Applewood Smoked Bacon.
Southwest Egg Rolls
Stuffed With Chicken, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Spinach, Red Peppers & Pepper Jack Cheese. Served With A Side Of Southwest Ranch For Dipping.
Raveables
1/2 Order Ribs
Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.
Full Order Ribs
Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.
Ribs & Wings
Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Also Includes Six Wings Tossed In Sauce Or Dry Rub Of Your Choice. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.
Ribs & Boneless Wings
Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Also Includes, Seven Boneless Wings Tossed in Sauce Of Your Choice. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.
Ribs & Chicken Tenders
Rubbed With Select Spices And Slow-Roasted To Fall-Off-The-Bone Perfection! Basted With Your Choice Of One Of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces. Also Includes, Chicken Tenders Served With Your Choice Of Wing Sauce For Dipping. Served With Cheddar And Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter, Coleslaw and Your Choice Of Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries, Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries With Seasoned Sour Cream, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Bent Arm Ale Sidewinder Fries Or Sweet Potato Fries.
House Mac
Made From Scratch Cheese Sauce Tossed With Cavatappi Noodles Then Baked With A Bread Crumb Crust, Diced Tomatoes And Chopped Bacon Finish.
Boneyard BBQ Mac-N-Cheese
A Stack Of Our Always Tender Fall-Of The Bone Saucy Ribs Presented In A Bubbling Skillet Of Rich And Creamy Artisan Inspired Aged Vermont White Cheddar And Asiago Mac-N-Cheese.
Gouda Mac-N-Cheese
Hearty Cavatappi Noodles Sauteed In Our Rustic Old World Smoked Gouda Sauce. Topped With A Savory Blend Of Imported Asiago And Parmesan Cheese Then Finished In The Oven To A Warm & Bubbly Crusted Top.
Taco Mac N' Cheese
Our House Made Cheese Sauce Tossed In Cavatappi Noodles & Certified Angus Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped With Monterey Cheddar Jack Cheese & Garnished With Pico De Gallo Served With Cheddar & Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter
Burgers
Plain Burger
Three Cheese Burger
Smothered In American and Swiss Cheese. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
Bacon Cheese Burger
American Cheese And Bacon. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Pickles.
Works Burger
American And Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms.
On The Run Burger
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Crisps, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato And Wild Bill's Special Burger Sauce.
Old Fashioned Burger
Smothered In Sauteed Mushrooms And Swiss Cheese.
Bourbon Burger
Chipotles BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, And Bacon.
Cajun Ranch Burger
Cajun Ranch Dressing, Cheddar And Bacon.
Gouda Burger
Homemade Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Garlic Aioli and Sauteed Onions.
PB & J Burger
Candied Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly.
Wings
8 Traditional Wings
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
12 Traditional Wings
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
16 Traditional Wings
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
8 Boneless Wings
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
12 Boneless Wings
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
16 Boneless Wings
Wings Your Style! Served With Celery Or Carrots And Bleu Cheese Or Ranch.
Wraps
Steakhouse Wrap
Montreal Seasoned Sirloin Tips, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Southwest Ranch, Pepper Jack And Wrapped In A Herb Flour Tortilla.
Mesquite Wrap
Mesquite Grilled Chicken, Queso Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Southwest Ranch, Shredded Lettuce and Wrapped In A Herb Flour Tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato And Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Herb Flour Tortilla Filled With Homemade Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes And Ranch Dressing.
Crowd Pleasers
Cubano
A Generous Portion Of Jerk Seasoned Pulled Pork, Ham, Dijon Mustard & Pickles On Butter Grilled Ciabatta Bread.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast Fried To Order Then Brushed With Our Scratch Made Nashville Hot Sauce & Placed On Cool Ranch Dressing & Pickles Then Topped With Shredded Lettuce. Served On A Butter Grilled Pub Bun.
BYO Philly
Tender Basket
All White Meat Chicken Tenderloins Hand-Breaded To Order And Fried To Crispy Perfection Served With Your Favorite Wing Sauce For Dippings. Served With Crinkle Cut Fries and Coleslaw.
Taco Flatbread
Bacon Chicken Flatbread
Hand-Pulled Chicken, Housemade Ranch Sauce, Chopped Applewood Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Red Onion & Fresh Mozzarella.
3 Sliders
Your Choice Of Any Three Slider Combinations: 8 Hour Pulled Pork, Buffalo Chicken With Swiss Cheese Or Mini Burgers Smothered In American Cheese. Served On Butter Grilled Buns.
Fajitas
Salads
House Salad
Cowboy Salad
A Bed Of Fresh Summer Greens Piled High, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Pepper Jack Cheese, Topped With Your Choice Of Seasoned Pulled Chicken Or Tender Steak Bites. Served With Zesty Lime Vinaigrette On The Side.
Southwest Taco Salad
A Bed Of Warm Tortilla Chips Topped With Fresh Garden Greens, Taco Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Tomato, Green Onion And Jalapenos. Served With Southwest Salsa Ranch Dressing On The Side
Candied Bacon Salad
Grilled Chicken, Candied Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion & Our House Made Classic Vinaigrette. Served With Cheddar & Jalapeno Cornbread With Vanilla Honey Butter.
Saloon Salad
Grilled Chicken, Monterey Cheddar Jack Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chopped Applewood Smoked Bacon, Golden Raisins & Croutons. Served With Your Choice Of Dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chopped Homemade Chicken Tenders Over Fresh Salad Greens, Monterey Cheddar Jack Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber & Red Onion. Served With Your Choice Of Dressing.
Blackened Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp Seasoned With Our Housemade Blackening Seasoning, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion & Tortilla Strips.
Sidekicks
Chips & Salsa
Crinkle Cut Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
House Salad
Side Coleslaw
Side Mac-N-Cheese
Side Cornbread
Side Celery
Side Carrots
Side Celery & Carrots
Extra Bleu Cheese
Extra Ranch
*Side Guacamole
Side Apple Sauce
Extra Dressing
Side Sour Cream
Side Jalapenos
Side Queso
Extra Tortillas
Side Salsa
Side Mayo
Kids
Kid Corndogs
Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
Kid Mini Cheeseburger
2 mini burgers with American cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
Kid Chicken Tenders
Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries. Served with choice of a wing sauce and also a ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Kid Wings
6 bone in traditional wings tossed in choice of sauce. Served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
Kid Boneless Wings
6 boneless wings tossed in choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
Kid Chicken Quesadilla
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese and pulled chicken. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our homemade cheese sauce. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
Extra Sauces
Side Bill's BBQ
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Buffalo
Side Buffalo Rub
Side Cajun Ranch
Side Cajun Ranch Rub
Side Caribbean Jerk
Side Carolina Honey BBQ
Side Drunken Bourbon BBQ
Side Garlic Buffalo
Side Hot Buffalo
Side Lemon Pepper Rub
Side Mild Buffalo
Side Parmesan Garlic
Side Plain
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Seasoned Sour Cream
Side Sesame Asian
Side Teriyaki
Sweet Chili
Honey Mustard
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:15 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:15 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
Come in and enjoy!!
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124