Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Rochester
2,299 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wild Bills
Location
300 17th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tilda's Pizzeria - 300 1st Avenue Northwest
4.7 • 19
300 1st Avenue Northwest Rochester, MN 55901
View restaurant