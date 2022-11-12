Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon Woodbury

2,193 Reviews

$$

546 Commons Dr

Woodbury, MN 55125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:15 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:15 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:15 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125

Directions

Gallery
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1795 Radio Drive Woodbury, MN 55125
View restaurantnext
D-Spot
orange star4.1 • 448
7129 10th St N Oakdale, MN 55128
View restaurantnext
Angelina's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2170 H Eagle Creek Lane Saint Paul, MN 55129
View restaurantnext
Cloverleaf Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 287
2146 Hastings ave Newport, MN 55055
View restaurantnext
Unison Restaurant and Banquet
orange starNo Reviews
1800 white bear avenue maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Holman's Table - 644 Bayfield St
orange starNo Reviews
644 Bayfield St Saint Paul, MN 55107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Woodbury

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbury
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston