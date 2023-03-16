Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Wild Cherries Coffee House

1,176 Reviews

$

11429 Donner Pass Rd

Suite 1

Truckee, CA 96161

Popular Items

BYO Breakfast Sandwich
Latte 16 oz
Turkey Club (turkey, swiss, avocado, tomato, season mayo)

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Bagels

Ham Bagel (ham, cream cheese, cheddar)

$7.00

Turkey Trio Bagel (cream cheese, turkey, tomato, sprouts)

$7.00

Cranberry Bagel (cream cheese, turkey, cranberry sauce)

$7.00

Avocado Bagel (avocado, cream cheese, onion)

$7.00

Pesto Bagel (pesto, cream cheese, sundried tomato

$7.00

Hummus Bagel (hummus, carrot, tomato, sprouts, cucumber)

$7.00

Garden Bagel (cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, sprouts)

$7.00

Lox Open faced Bagel (lox, cream cheese, capers, cucumber, tomato, onion)

$10.75

Vegetario Open Faced Bagel (avocado, tomato, onion, melted mozzarella)

$8.00

BYO Sandwich

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$2.00

Granola

Granola

$4.25

Plain Yogurt

$2.00

Bulk Spreads

Sm Plain Cream Cheese

$4.00

Lrg Plain Cream Cheese

$7.50

Sm Flavor Cream Cheese

$4.75

Lrg Flavor Cream Cheese

$9.00

LUNCH

Panini

Turkey Pesto Provolone (turkey, pesto, provolone, season mayo,)

$12.50

Turkey Club (turkey, swiss, avocado, tomato, season mayo)

$12.50

French Dip (roast beef, onion, mozzarella)

$12.50

Spicy Chicken Club (chicken, bacon, pepperjack, ranch)

$12.50

Tuna Melt (our tuna salad, cheddar)

$12.50

Grilled Portabella (portabella, peppers, onions, provolone)

$12.50

Ham Melt (ham, cheddar, onion, green peppers, sundried tomato, season mayo)

$12.50

Grilled Cheese (mozzarella and american)

$9.00

Non Panini

Tuna Salad Sandwich (tuna made with peppers, parsley, green onion, and mayo)

$12.50

BLTA Sandwich (bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, season mayo)

$12.50

Veggie Light Sandwich (avocado, cucumber, carrot, tomato, sprouts, artichoke, mayo, dijon)

$12.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich(made with mayo, apple, walnuts)

$12.50

Salads

Cobb Salad (mixed greens, hard boiled egg, bacon, turkey, tomato, blue cheese, cheddar, croutons)

$12.50

Greek Salad (mixed greens, artichoke, feta, olives, carrots, pepperoncini, croutons)

$12.50

Yogi Salad (mixed greens, egg, chicken, walnuts, cheddar, carrot, tomato, sprouts)

$12.50

Chicken Kale Salad (kale, chicken, almonds, pumpkin seeds, blue cheese, cranberries)

$12.50

Big Dinner Salad (mixed greens, green onions, shredded cheese, cabbage, tomato, croutons)

$8.50

Combos

Soup and 1/2 Sandwich

$12.50

Vegan Chili and 1/2 Sandwich

$12.50

Dinner Salad and 1/2 sandwich

$12.50

Chili

Cup Vegan Chili

$4.25

Bowl Vegan Chili

$6.75

SMOOTHIE/ICED BLENDED/FROZEN YOGURT

Smoothie

#1 Breakfast Boost(froyo, soy, granola, banana, honey)

$5.95

#2 Strawberry Banana

$5.50

#3 Tropical Temptation(pineapple, banana, mango, oj)

$6.00

#4 Passionate Peaches(peach, banana, froyo, oj)

$6.00

#5 Blueberry Blush(blueberry, banana, froyo, aj)

$6.00

#6 Berry Blast(blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, aj)

$6.00

BYO Smoothie

$5.50

#1 Breakfast Boost Large(froyo, soy, granola, banana, honey)

$8.25

#2 Strawberry Banana Large

$7.50

#3 Tropical Temptation Large(pineapple, banana, mango, oj)

$8.25

#4 Passionate Peaches Large(peach, banana, froyo, oj)

$8.25

#5 Blueberry Blush Large(blueberry, banana, froyo, aj)

$8.25

#6 Berry Blast Large(strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, aj)

$8.00

BYO Smoothie Large

$7.50

Iced Blended

Iced Blended

$6.00

Iced Blended Large

$7.50

Shakes

Chai Frozen Yogurt Shake

$6.50

Espresso Shake

$6.50

Pro/Detox Shake

$6.50

Milk Shake

$6.50

Jackhammer

$6.50

Large Chai Frozen Yogurt Shake

$8.00

Espresso Shake Large

$8.00

Pro/Detox Shake Large

$8.50

Milk Shake Large

$8.00

Jackhammer Large

$8.00

Frozen Yogurt

Frozen Yogurt

$3.50

Frozen Yogurt Large

$4.50

Topping

$1.00

COLD DRINKS

Prepared Cold Drinks

Italian Soda

$3.00

Large Italian Soda

$4.00

Italian Cream Soda

$3.25

Large Italian Cream Soda

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea Large

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Large

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cold Brew Toddy

$3.00

Arnold Palmer Large

$4.00

Cold Brew Toddy Large

$4.00

Large Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Flavor

$0.75

Espresso shot

$1.00

Ice Water Cup

$0.50

CAFFEINE/HOT BEVERAGES

Coffee

Coffee 10oz

$2.00

Coffee 16oz

$3.00

Flavor

$0.75

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.25

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino 8oz

$3.50

Cappuccino 10oz

$4.00

Eye Opener 10oz

$4.00

Eye Opener 16oz

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Latte 8oz

$3.75

Latte 10oz

$4.00

Latte 16 oz

$4.50

Mocha 10oz

$4.50

Mocha 16oz

$5.00

White Mocha 10oz

$4.50

White Mocha 16oz

$5.00

Corporate Macchiato 10oz

$4.50

Corporate Macchiato 16oz

$5.00

Cafe au Lait 10oz

$3.00

Cafe au Lait 16oz

$4.00

Matcha 10oz

$4.00

Matcha 16oz

$4.50

Hot Drinks

Cafe Con Cocoa

$3.75

Chai Latte 10oz

$3.75

Chai Latte 16oz

$4.25

Steamer 10oz

$2.50

Steamer 16oz

$3.00

Hot Cocoa 10oz

$3.00

Hot Cocoa 16oz

$3.50

Assorted Hot Tea

$2.50

8 oz steamer

$2.00

Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$2.50

London Fog It

$4.50

BEVERAGE CASE

Naked Juices

Naked Juice

$3.99

Variety Drinks

Guayaki

$3.50

Powerade

$3.00

Honest Tea

$2.75

Kombucha

$3.99

Vita Water

$3.00

Daytrip

$3.99

Water

Pellegrino Flavor

$2.75

Smart H20 20oz

$2.75

Pellergrino Mineral Water

$3.25

Minute Maid Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Soda

Soda

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pickup Hours 7am to 3pm at our new TAKE AWAY window! Come and enjoy our fresh coffee, delicious breakfast sandwiches, and hearty paninis!

Website

Location

11429 Donner Pass Rd, Suite 1, Truckee, CA 96161

Directions

