Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Wild Cherries Coffee House
1,176 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Pickup Hours 7am to 3pm at our new TAKE AWAY window! Come and enjoy our fresh coffee, delicious breakfast sandwiches, and hearty paninis!
Location
11429 Donner Pass Rd, Suite 1, Truckee, CA 96161
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bare Roots Artisan Coffee Roasting Co.
No Reviews
2572 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Unit #3 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
View restaurant