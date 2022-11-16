Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Wild Coffee Company

165 Reviews

$

309 Central Avenue

Suite A & B

Whitefish, MT 59937

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte

Coffee

$5.75

Americano

$3.50+
Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cortado 6oz

$3.75

Espresso Con Panna

$3.50

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Flat White

$4.00+
Latte

$4.00+
Macchiato 2oz

$3.00
Mocha

$4.25+

Mocha Frappe

$6.50

Vanilla Frappe

$6.50

Snowstorm

$4.50

Ecuador Cruz Loma

$4.50

Colombia Campo

$4.50

Mexican (Decaf)

$4.50

Tea

Seasonal selection from Jasmine Pearl Tea Company.
Assam (Irish Breakfast)

$4.00
Earl Grey

$4.00
Sencha

$4.00

Jasmine Peony

$4.00
Northwest Mint

$4.00

Does not contain caffeine.

Lavender Honey Spice

$4.00

Does not contain caffeine.

Golden Fire

$4.00

Does not contain caffeine.

Inversion

$4.50+

Our version of a London Fog.

Tea Latte

$5.00
Matcha Latte

$4.50+

First Flush Matcha (Unsweetened)

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Chai latte (served sweetened or unsweetened) with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk of your choice

Other drinks

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Protein Shakes

$8.50

Steamers

$3.00+

Magical narwhal

$4.00

Steamed blue vanilla milk, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a chocolate Pocky stick.

Biscuits

$7.00

Warm biscuit topped with an over medium egg, cheddar cheese, a slice of bacon, microgreens, salt & pepper

Canadian

$7.00

Warm biscuit topped with an over medium egg, bacon, and maple syrup

Montana Christmas

$7.00

Warm biscuit topped with huckleberry jam, egg white, salt & microgreens

Ski-Mo Yo

$8.00

Warm biscuit topped with avocado, egg white, microgreens, salt & pepper

Haskill Basin

$8.00

Warm biscuit topped with sundried tomato goat cheese, an over medium egg, and urfa biber

Hellroaring

$7.00

Warm biscuit topped with bourbon ham, an over medium egg, cajun aioli, & microgreens

Nana Woogie

$6.00

Warm biscuit with peanut butter, sliced banana, and a sprinkle of cinnamon

Good Medicine

$6.00

Warm biscuit with choice of spread: peanut butter, almond butter, butter, honey, strawberry jam, huckleberry jam, goat cheese, or smoked tomato jam

Toast

Egg cheddar bacon Toast

$8.00

Toasted sourdough topped with two over-medium eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, microgreens, salt, & pepper

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Toasted sourdough topped with avocado, sliced radish, flax seeds, balsamic glaze, microgreens, salt & pepper

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wild Coffee Company: Whitefish, Montana's coffee and food destination committed to coffee, community and giving back to the Wild outdoors.

Website

Location

309 Central Avenue, Suite A & B, Whitefish, MT 59937

Directions

