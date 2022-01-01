Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Common

103 Spring Street

Charleston, SC 29403

Order Again

Tasting Menu

Tasting Menu

$85.00

Chef's Table Menu

$105.00

Wagyu

$85.00

Additional Wagyu

$105.00

Caviar

$95.00

Truffles

$45.00

NA Bev

$6.00+

Cake Cutting

$10.00

By the Glass

Corkage

$40.00

GL Chanson Bourgogne Rouge

$21.00

GL Cherche Midi Rose

$12.00

GL Delespierre

$32.00

GL Easton Zinfandel

$19.00

GL Hindsight Chardonnay

$16.00

GL Tatomer Gruner Veltliner

$15.00

GL Langlois

$22.00

GL Tardieux Gal Sauv Blanc

$14.00

GL Tour d' Auron Bordeaux

$15.00

Red Bottles

Addendum 'Stag's Leap'

$225.00

Antica Terra Antikythera

$275.00

Benanti Etna Riserva

$250.00

Castello de Verduno Barbaresco

$165.00

Chanson Bourgogne Rouge

$120.00

Chateau Montelena Estate 2007

$400.00

Ciacci Piccalomini Brunello

$148.00

Clusel-Roch Cote-Rotie

$224.00

Continuum

$500.00

Glenelly Cabernet

$60.00

Henri de Villamont Santenay La Plice

$104.00

Isole E Olena Cabernet

$170.00

Jean Grivot Vosne-Romanee

$260.00

Jonata 'La Sangre'

$350.00

Lopez de Heredia 'Vina Tondonia'

$165.00

Malvira 'Trinita' 2010

$170.00

Monte Rio Zinfandel

$60.00

Pedro Para

$120.00

Raul Perez

$90.00

Rauzan-Segla 'Segla'

$165.00

St. Supery Napa Cabernet

$100.00

Tua Rita Giusto di Notri

$178.00

White Bottles

Armand Heitz Bourgogne Blanc

$110.00

Chateau Minuty Rose et Or

$110.00

Cherche Midi Rose

$48.00

Ciro Biondi Etna Bianco

$66.00

Domaine Collier Saumur Blanc

$115.00

Evening Land la Source Chardonnay

$235.00

Faury St Joseph Blanc

$84.00

Genot-Boulanger Savigny

$120.00

Harper Voit Pinot Blanc

$54.00

Hindsight Chardonnay

$64.00

Jager Gruner Veltliner Klaus

$76.00

JL Chave Hermitage Blanc

$499.00

Louis Moreau 1er Cru Chablis

$143.00

Lucien Crochet Sancerre

$95.00

Massican Sauvignon Blanc

$82.00

Maximin Grunhaus Riesling

$90.00

Mitja Sirk

$80.00

Racines Chardonay

$180.00

Railsback Freres Vermentinu

$68.00

Scribe Rose

$70.00

Tardieux Gal Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

Vignoble du Reveur Riesling

$60.00

Sparkling Bottles

André Heucq 'Heritage'

$150.00

Bollinger La Grand Anné Rosé

$425.00

Delespierre

$128.00

Dom Perignon 2012

$475.00

Jacquesson Cuvée 744

$205.00

Krug Grand Cuvée 375 ml

$150.00

René Geoffroy Expression

$144.00

Vilmart & Cie 'Grand Cellier'

$182.00

Pairings

Wine Pairing

$75.00

Pairing BTG

GL Kante Chardonnay

$26.00

GL La Charge Pet Nat

$22.00

GL Royal Tokaji

$40.00

GL Piedra Sassi Syrah

$19.00

Beer

Huger Street IPA

$8.00

Palmetto Pilsner

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Westbrook White Thai

$8.00

House Cocktails

Breakfast of Champions

$18.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$16.00

Dr. Steinberg's Old Fashioned

$20.00

El Antibiótico

$16.00

In Bloom

$16.00

Life Preserver

$17.00

Shadow of the Season

$18.00

Superunknown

$15.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$11.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Cathead

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Nikka Coffey Vodka

$15.00

Titos's

$11.00

Gin

Barr Hill

$11.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Botabist

$15.00

Hayman's Old Tom Gin

$11.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Monkey 47

$27.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Sapphire

$12.00

Rum

Barbancourt 8 yr

$8.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$8.00

El Dorado 12 yr

$14.00

El Dorado 15 yr

$22.00

Plantation 3 Star

$8.00

Smith & Cross

$9.00

Tequila

Corralejo Reposado

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$75.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$14.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$15.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$21.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$40.00

Basil Hayden's

$20.00

Bookers

$50.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Elijah Craig Zero George Bourbon

$28.00

Jameson

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$27.00

Revival Jimmy Red Corn Bourbon

$40.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr Rye

$27.00

Whistle Pig Zero George Rye

$30.00

Willett Rye

$28.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Scotch

Balvenie 14

$19.00

Dalmore 15

$40.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$14.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 15

$38.00

Oban

$18.00

Amaro

Aperol

$10.00

Averna

$14.00

Campari

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Highwire Southern

$10.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Nonino

$12.00

Brandy

Boulard Calvados

$14.00

Laird's Applejack

$10.00

Cordials

Baileys

$11.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Green Chartreuse

$24.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Pernod Absinthe

$28.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$24.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Each reservation offers an innovative, chef-driven tasting menu with unique and uncommon flavors and presentations. While the menu changes regularly to reflect seasonality and the freshest ingredients, Wild Common pulls inspiration from cuisines across the globe and features dishes with regionally sourced ingredients. Savor our wildly exciting 4-course Tasting Menu. Wine pairings are available, as is wine by the bottle and a full cocktail menu.

