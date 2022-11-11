- Home
- Bowling Green
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- Wild Eggs - Bowling Green
Wild Eggs Bowling Green
1,332 Reviews
$$
804 Campbell Lane
Suite 100
Bowling Green, KY 42104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Limited Time Offers
Pumpkin Pie Pancakes
A holiday tradition at Wild Eggs. Our two generous pumpkin pie pancakes are made fresh to order and combine the popular flavors of homemade pumpkin pie with candied pecans, whipped cream and our secret recipe salted caramel sauce.
Side Pumpkin Pie Pancake
Pumpkin Pie Pancakes are made fresh-to-order and combine the popular flavors of homemade pumpkin pie with candied pecans, whipped cream, and our secret recipe caramel sauce.
Loco Hash
An original hash creation featuring slow roasted pork carnitas combined with bell peppers, jalapenos, onions potatoes and Mexican spices with your choice of two eggs your way. Topped with cheesy queso, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo and green onions.
Bacon City Omelet
A hearty and delicious 4 egg omelet stuffed with bacon and Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses and topped with our homemade cheesy white cheddar mornay sauce. Served with your choice of home fries or grits and a bread selection.
Pumpkin Latte
Espresso, creme, and pumpkin spices come together to create our version of this holiday favorite.
Breakfast Basics
Avocado Toast
Bruschetta joins a wild balsamic glaze served on top of fresh avocados and wheatberry toast. Presented with fresh fruit
Biscuits & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
House-Made Cinnamon Rol
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
Toasted oats, cream and butter served with your choice of three toppings: brown sugar, cinnamon, candied pecans, blueberries or golden raisins
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin
Zax I am Fried Eggs and...(with Meat)
Two eggs any style with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin with choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Canadian Bacon or Turkey Sausage
Pancakes and Waffles
Belgian Waffle
Whipped butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Big Stack
Three buttermilk cakes with whipped butter, powdered sugar and maple syrup
Classic French Toast
Thick-sliced sourdough dipped in brandied egg batter with whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar and cinnamon
Strawberry Tall Cakes
Buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries, strawberry compote, whipped cream and powdered sugar
Stuffed French Toast
Thick-sliced sourdough, sweetened cream cheese, blueberries, strawberries, powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream
Chicken & Waffle
Chicken and Waffle Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and house-made buttermilk maple syrup
Wild Eggs Creations
Kalamity Katie's Border Benedict
Green chili cheddar corn cakes, topped with chorizo, two poached eggs, queso fundido, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions and avocado. Served with skillet potatoes
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar-jack cheese, poblano pepper and onion. Topped with queso, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado and green onion. Served with skillet potatoes and black beans
Mexico City Chilaquiles
Mexico-style breakfast with corn tortillas, beans, salsa verde, queso blanco, an egg any style and your choice of pulled chicken or ground chorizo. Served with skillet potatoes and a shot of jugo de limón y chile
Farmer's Market Skillet
Bell pepper, onion, zucchini, yellow squash, wild mushrooms, skillet potatoes, broccoli, ovenroasted tomato, melted cheddarjack cheese, two basted eggs and an Everything muffin
Kelsey's KY Brown
Toasted sourdough bread, roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomato, white cheddar Mornay, a fried egg and smoked paprika
The Mad Platter
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
Potato Head Casserole
Hashbrown potatoes baked with sour cream, diced onions, spices and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with breakfast sausage, diced tomatoes, poblano pepper, mushrooms, queso, onions and an egg your way
Wild Mushroom & Roasted Garlic Scramble
Wild mushrooms and garlic folded into four scrambled eggs with fresh goat cheese and white truffle oil. Served with skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin
Kelly's Quesadilla
Four eggs scrambled, poblano pepper, onion, cheddar-jack cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, or pulled chicken folded into a large flour tortilla. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa
Kitchen Sink Nachos
Our Kitchen Sink Nachos come heaped with flavor and fresh ingredients. We pile on seasoned ground beef, bacon, queso fundido, pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, potatoes, black beans, jalapeños, scallions and salsa all topped with sour cream. Share them with the table or have them as a meal!
The Carolina
A southern casserole of goodness combining home fries, bell pepper, onion, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, white bacon gravy, and topped with two eggs your sway. Served with your choice of bread or fresh muffin.
Huevos Rancheros
Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.
Omelets
Southwest Steak & Cheese Omelet
A four-egg omelet stuffed with shaved steak, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo on the side and spicy Pepper Jack cheese. Served with a fresh Everything or Blueberry muffin and your choice of skillet potatoes, stone-ground grit, or grits of the day.
Buffalo Chicken Omelet
Pulled chicken breast, cream cheese and melted cheddar-jack. Topped with buffalo ranch sauce and green onions
Build Your Own Omelet or Scramble
Starts with four “AA” Jumbo eggs and your choice of cheese. Additional charge for fillings.
Surfer Girl Omelet
Fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, tomato, cream cheese and onion, topped with diced fresh avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream
Wild Western Omelet
Ham, jalapeño peppers, onion, cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and green onions.
Creole Omelet
The triumphant return of an original Wild Eggs favorite. We combine shrimp, andouille sausage, bell peppers, onion, cheddar jack cheese and Creole hollandaise in a four-egg omelet that screams, "Lets get jazzy! Served with our everything muffin and home fries or stone-ground grits.
Bennies and Beef
Eggs Bennie
Toasted English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs, fresh hollandaise and smoked paprika. Served with your choice of skillet potatoes or grits
Country Fried Steak
Hand-breaded sirloin topped with white bacon gravy. Served with two fried eggs, skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin
Crabby Patty Bennie
Real crab, fresh herbs and poached eggs on a toasted English muffin with fresh hollandaise. Served with choice of skillet potatoes or grits and an Everything muffin
Steak & Eggs
Seasoned grilled strip with two eggs any style, skillet potatoes and an Everything muffin
Steak Bennie
Seared sliced sirloin, poached eggs on an English muffin topped with fresh hollandaise. Served with skillet potatoes
Veggie Bennie Florentine
Toasted English muffin, sautéed spinach, tomatoes, poached eggs, fresh hollandaise and smoked paprika. Served with your choice of skillet potatoes or grits
Sandwiches
ACE of a BLT
Avocado, Cheddar, fried Egg, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on toasted sourdough
Breakfast Sammie
Two scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, green onions, avocado and bacon with chipotle mayo
Angus Burger
Grilled fresh Angus beef with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a toasted brioche bun
Wild Club
Freshly sliced ham, smoked turkey and bacon between two slices of grilled sourdough bread. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise
Yellow Submarine
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, grilled shaved ham and applewood-smoked bacon. Served on a toasted hoagie roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Habagardil pickle chips
Yard Bird
A legendary family recipe begins with baked chicken salad, red and green onions, celery, golden raisins and cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough.
Pop's Popping Egg Salad
Award-winning house-made deviled egg salad, habagardil pickles, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato on toasted sourdough.
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, eggs, avocado, onions, bacon and fresh grilled chicken breast. Served with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
The Chicken or the Egg
How did you get this lucky? Choose between our homemade Yard Bird chicken salad or our award-winning Pop's Popping Egg Salad or select half & half on top of a bed of fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, fresh fruit and finished with chopped parsley and smoked paprika.
Sides
1/2 SIDE BACON(2pc)
1/2 SIDE CRISPY BACON(2pc)
1/2 SIDE SAUSAGE(2pc)
SIDE 2 CAKE S/P
SIDE 2 FRENCH S/P
SIDE BACON(4pc)
SIDE CRISPY BACON(4pc)
SIDE SAUSAGE(4pc)
Side Blueberry Muffin
SIDE BREAKFAST TOTS
SIDE CND BCN(4pc)
SIDE CRISP SKLLT
Side Egg(1)
Side Egg(2)
Side Egg(3)
Side Everything Muffin
SIDE FRIES
SIDE FRN TST
SIDE FRUIT
Side Gravy
SIDE GRITS
SIDE GRITS DAY
SIDE HAM(2pc)
Side Large Queso
Side Queso
SIDE PANCAKE
SIDE POTATO CASSEROLE
SIDE SKILLT POTS
Side Gluten Free Skillet
SIDE SPINACH
Side Strawberry Tall Cake
Side of Toast
SIDE TURK SAUS(3pc)
Pint of Egg Salad
Pint of Chicken Salad
Side of Shrimp(5)
Beverages
Coffee Drinks
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Bowling Green, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!
804 Campbell Lane, Suite 100, Bowling Green, KY 42104