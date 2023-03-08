A map showing the location of Wild Fish2 545 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950View gallery

Wild Fish2 545 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

review star

No reviews yet

545 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Pacific Grove, CA 93950

LUNCH

LUNCH

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Steamers

$22.00

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Ahi Tostada

$22.00

Shrimp Boil

$26.00

Bouillabaisse

$38.00

Fish Plate

$38.00

Whole Crab

$48.00

BURGER

$23.00

TUNA MELT

$23.00

CRAB MELT

$23.00

ADD ON

FRESH FISH PLATE

$38.00

SHRIMP LUIS

$21.00

APPS

Fish Chowder CUP

$12.00

Fish Chowder BOWL

$16.00

Calamari

$21.00

Tuna Poke

$22.00

Smoked Sable

$23.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Single Oyster

$5.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$29.00

SIDES

Bread Service

$4.00

Chips

$10.00

Spicy Greens

$10.00

Roasted Veg

$10.00

CRISPY POTATOES

$10.00

Ad Astra

$4.00

DINNER

APPS

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$29.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Calamari

$21.00

Fish Chowder BOWL

$16.00

Fish Chowder CUP

$12.00

Single Oyster

$5.00

Smoked Sable

$23.00

Tuna Poke

$22.00

Steamers

$22.00

Crab deviled eggs

$22.00

MAINS

WHOLE CRAB

$48.00

SABLEFISH

$42.00

SALMON

$45.00

AHI TUNA

$34.00

SWORDFISH

$42.00

BOUILLABAISE

$38.00

RISOTTO

$30.00

WHOLE FISH

$49.00

FISH TACOS

$28.00

SOLE

$42.00

SIDES

FOCACCIA

$4.00

GF BREAD

$4.00

CRISPY POTATOES

$10.00

Roasted Vegetables

$10.00

SPICY GREENS

$10.00

Ad Astra

$4.00

HALF DOZEN OYSTERS

Half Doz Eld

$29.00

Half Doz Lil Skooks

$29.00

MOONSTRUCK

$29.00

PICKERING

$29.00

BLUE POOL

$29.00

DOZEN OYSTERS

BLUE POOL

$58.00

12 Eld

$58.00

12 Lil Skooks

$58.00

MIX

MOONSTRUCK

$58.00

PICKERING

$58.00

DESSERTS

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$14.00

CHEESECAKE

$14.00

CHOCO CAKE

$14.00

CLAFOUTIS

$13.00

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$4.00

SORBET

$12.00

ICE CREAM TRIO

$12.00

DRINKS

Non Alcohol

Lemonaid

$7.00

Iced tea

$6.00

shrub

$8.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Navarro grape juice

$10.00

Seltzer

$8.00

Small press

$8.00

Large press

$16.00

Hot tea

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Espresso

$7.00

Latte

$8.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Americano

$8.00

Large French Press

$16.00

Small French Press

$8.00

Gin

Sip Smith

$15.00

Grey Whale

$16.00

Venus

$16.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$18.00

Ocean

$16.00

Add Grey Goose

$2.00

Rum

Bacardi

$16.00

Appleton

$19.00

Tequila

Casa Dragones

$20.00

Cazadorez Repo

$16.00

Patron Repo

$17.00

Whiskey

Knob Creek bourbon

$18.00

Knob Creek Rye

$18.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Johnny Walker Double Black

$16.00

Rittenhouse

$14.00

Scotch

Laphroaig 10yr

$25.00

Glenmorangie 10yr.

$21.00

Glenmorangie 14yr.

$24.00

Glenlivit 12yr.

$20.00

Glenlivit 18yr.

$25.00

Liqueurs/Dessert wine

Courvoisier VS

$18.00

Orange or limoncello

$18.00

Baileys

$18.00

Ricard

$18.00

Bardouin

$20.00

LH Muscat

$16.00

LH Sweet savy

$16.00

LH Riesling

$16.00

LH Gewurztraminer

$16.00

Sanderman 10yr.

$15.00

Sanderman20yr.

$22.00

Sanderman 30yr.

$38.00

Craft Cocktails

Smoked apple old fashioned

$25.00

Chai tequila toddy

$23.00

Pink pear martini

$23.00

Smoked blood orange margarita

$25.00

The classics

Gin martini

$18.00

Vodka martini

$18.00

Pink gin

$17.00

Lemon drop

$18.00

Manhatten

$18.00

Old fashioned

$18.00

Negroni

$18.00

Aperol spritz

$18.00

Lime mararita

$18.00

Wildfish bloody mary

$23.00

Hot toddy

$16.00

Espresso martini

$20.00

Mimosa

$18.00

BTG White wine

Navarro Pinot gris

$20.00

I. Brand Pinot gris

$22.00

Navarro dry riesling

$17.00

Morgan off dry riesling

$17.00

Navarro gewurztraminer

$17.00

Navarro muscat

$17.00

La Marea albarino

$17.00

Bernardus sauv blanc

$15.00

Navarro sauv blanc

$15.00

Drench sauv blanc

$17.00

Morgan Metallico chardonnay

$17.00

Bernardus Chardonnay

$18.00

Navarro Chardonnay

$17.00

P'tit viognier

$15.00

BTG Rose

Morgan rose

$17.00

P'tit rose

$15.00

BTG Sparkling

Roederer Brut

$16.00

Scharffenberger Rose

$16.00

Navarro Brut

$18.00

BTG Red wine

Navarrow Pinot

$19.00

Bernardus pinot

$19.00

Le P'tit Cabernet

$17.00

Bottle White wine

Navarro Pinot gris BTL

$70.00

I. Brand Pinot gris BTL

$80.00

Navarro Riesling dry BTL

$60.00

Morgan Riesling off dry BTL

$60.00

Navarro Gewurztraminer BTL

$60.00

Navarro Muscat BTL

$60.00

La Marea albarino BTL

$60.00

Bernardus sauv blanc BTL

$56.00

Navarro sauv blanc BTL

$56.00

Drench sauv blanc BTL

$48.00

Morgan Metallico chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Bernardus chardonnay BTL

$70.00

Navarro Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Morgan LL chardonnay BTL

$108.00

P'tit Viognier BTL

$56.00

Bottle Red wine

Navarro pinot noir BTL

$70.00

Bernadus pinot noir BTL

$70.00

Bernardus Gary's BTL

$129.00

Morgan LL pinot noir BTL

$164.00

Pellegrini pinot noir BTL

$285.00

I. Brand Grenache BTL

$105.00

P'tit cabernet BTL

$60.00

I. Brand cabernet BTL

$168.00

Drench Sangiovese BTL

$56.00

Bottle Sparkling wine

Roederer Brut BTL

$60.00

Scharffenberger Rose BTL

$60.00

Navarro brut BTL

$70.00

Moet & Chandon California BTL

$75.00

Roederer Rose BTL

$80.00

Penny Royal BTL

$89.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial BTL

$149.00

Louis Roederer Collection BTL

$180.00

Louis Roederer Cristal BTL

$525.00

Corkage

Corkage

$25.00

Beer/Cider

1066

$7.00

Fat Lip

$7.00

Dragon Slayer

$7.00

Corkscrew

$9.00

Macintosh Cider

$19.00

Gravenstein Cider

$19.00

Bottle Rose

Le P'tit Paysan Rose

$56.00

Morgan Rose

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

545 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

