Wild Flour Deli and Bakery

438 West Avenue

Albion, NY 14411

Popular Items

Poppy
Daisy
Violet

Food

Baked Goods

Brownies

$4.00

Cake Slice

$6.50

Cake Truffle

$2.50

Cookies

$4.00

Cupcakes

$4.50

Rice Krispy

$3.50

Scones

$4.50

Turnovers

$4.00

Muffins

$3.50

Cannoli

$3.50

Cheesecake Slice

$6.50

6" Whole Cake

$40.00

8" Whole Cheesecake

$55.00

Combos

Meal Deal

$17.00

Half Sandwich OR Salad, Side (Cup of Soup +$2), Baked Good, and Beverage. Price May Vary. Special sandwiches and salads not included.

Daily Specials

Iris

$13.00

Ivy

$13.00

Shamrock

$13.00

Daffodil

$13.00

Petal

$17.00

Kids Menu

Simple Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Combo

$12.00

Salads

Bloom

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette, Balsamic Reduction.

Field

$10.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved Asiago, House Croutons, Caesar Dressing.

Garden

$12.00

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Radishes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Ham, House Croutons, Ranch.

Meadow

$12.00

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Feta, Greek Dressing.

Wildflower

$12.00

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Red Onions, Granny Smith Apples, Radishes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, House Candied Walnuts, Poppy Seed Dressing.

Sandwiches

Aster

$7.00+

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Pickled Onions, Banana Peppers, and Horseradish Mayo on Rye Bread Toasted in a Panini Press.

Bergamont

$6.00+

Roast Beef, Provolone, Romaine, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Spicy Mustard, and Roasted Garlic Mayo on White Bread.

Black Eyed Susan

$7.00+

Build a Sandwich with Your Choice of Bread, Meat, Cheese, Toppings, and Condiments.

Buttercup

$6.00+

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Pickled Red Onion, Mixed Greens, Roasted Garlic Mayo and Balsamic Reduction on Ciabatta.

Clover

$7.00+

Chicken, Asiago, Cherry Tomatoes, Romaine, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing in a White Wrap.

Crocus

$6.00+

Turkey, Pepper Jack, Banana Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Mixed Greens, Cracked Pepper Mayo, and Honey Mustard on White Bread.

Daisy

$7.00+

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, and Roasted Garlic Mayo on Sour Dough.

Hibiscus

$7.00+

Roast Beef, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Romaine, and Cracked Pepper Mayo on Ciabatta.

Lily

$6.00+

Tuna, Provolone, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Romaine, and Honey Mustard on Wheat Bread.

Lupine

$6.00+

Egg Salad, Bacon, Cheddar, Olives, Tomato, Mixed Greens, and Cracked Pepper Mayo on White Bread.

Magnolia

$6.00+

Munster, Cheddar, Provolone, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, and Roasted Garlic Mayo on Sour Dough Toasted in a Panini Press.

Peony

$6.00+

Tuna, Pepper-Jack, Banana Pepper, Mixed Greens, and Cracked Pepper Mayo on Sour Dough.

Poppy

$7.00+

Chicken Salad, Swiss, Red Onion, Romaine, and Poppy Seed Dressing in a Wheat Wrap.

Sunflower

$6.00+

Ham, Cheddar, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Mixed Greens, and Maple Mayo on Sour Dough.

Tulip

$6.00+

Ham, Swiss, Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Mixed Greens, and Honey Mustard on Ciabatta.

Violet

$7.00+

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Granny Smith Apple, Caramelized Onion, Mixed Greens, and Maple Mayo on Multi-Grain Bread.

Zinnia

$7.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Munster, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Romaine, and Ranch Dressing in a Tomato Basil Wrap.

Sides

Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Italian Pasta Salad

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$5.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

New York Chips

$2.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle or Rice 12 Oz

$6.00

Chicken Noodle or Rice 32 Oz

$14.00

Broccoli Cheddar 12 Oz

$5.50

Broccoli Cheddar 32 Oz

$13.00

Cajun Shrimp Corn Chowder 12 Oz

$6.50

Cajun Shrimp Corn Chowder 32 Oz

$17.00

Beverages

Tea & Lemonade

Small Iced Tea

$3.50

Large Iced Tea

$4.50

Small Lemonade

$3.50

Large Lemonade

$4.50

Small Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Large Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Small Create Your Own Lemonade

$3.50

Large Create Your Own Lemonade

$4.50

Small Create Your Own Iced Tea

$3.50

Large Create Your Own Iced Tea

$4.50

Small Create Your Own Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Large Create Your Own Arnold Pamer

$4.00

Other Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Johnnie Ryan Soda

$2.75

Juice

$2.00

Liquid Death (Sparkling Water)

$2.75

Poland Springs

$2.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.75

Soda Can

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
We provide a nostalgic feeling by using hand crafted recipes that will leave your taste buds dancing.

438 West Avenue, Albion, NY 14411

