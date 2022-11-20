wildflour bakery cafe
1,162 Reviews
$$
727 East Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Order Again
Popular Items
Pies & Gluten Free Tarts
Cakes
GF Carrot Cake
(gf)(nf) gluten free carrot cake - vegan cream cheese frosting
Traditional Carrot Cake
traditional carrot cake - walnuts - vegan cream cheese frosting
GF Chocolate Espresso Cake
(gf)(nf) gluten free chocolate cake - espresso frosting
Traditional Chocolate Espresso Cake
(nf) traditional chocolate cake - espresso frosting
Loaves
Feature Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
new harvest whisper - house made pumpkin spice syrup - steamed milk
Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte
new harvest whisper - house made brown sugar rosemary syrup - steamed milk
Chai-der
apple cider - chai tea - choice of milk
Apple Cider
local apple cider - steamed or over ice
Café Faux Lait
the black leaf tea faux - roasted chicory & dandelion root - steamed milk - caffeine free - 16oz.
Blackberry Lemonade
iced - fresh lemon - house made blackberry simple - 16oz
Smoothie Special - Spiked Cider
banana - ice - apple cider - cayenne - granola - cinnamon
Specialty Drinks
Beetroot Latte
house pressed beet - maple syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish - caffeine free
Café Caliente
new harvest whisper - cocoa - cinnamon - cayenne - steamed milk - foamed milk finish
Coffee Milk Latte
rhode island style - new harvest whisper - house coffee milk syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish
Cardamom Latte
new harvest whisper - house cardamom syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish
Espresso & Tonic
new harvest whisper - lavender syrup - yacht club tonic - 16oz
Feel Better
lemon - ginger - cayenne - orange juice - caffeine free - 16oz
Ginger Lemon Tea
ginger - lemon - hot or ice water - caffeine free - 16oz
Golden Milk Latte
house pressed turmeric - spices - maple syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish - caffeine free - 16oz
Hot Chocolate
house chocolate syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish
Peanut Butter Latte
staff favorite! - new harvest whisper - house peanut butter syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish
Coffee Drinks
Espresso Drinks
Americano
new harvest whisper - hot or iced water
Cortado
50% new harvest whisper - 50% steamed milk
Cappuccino
new harvest whisper - foamed milk - 12oz
Espresso
new harvest whisper espresso blend
Latte
new harvest whisper - steamed milk - foamed milk finish
Mocha
new harvest whisper - house chocolate - steamed milk - foamed milk finish
Tea Drinks
Café Faux Lait
the black leaf tea faux - roasted chicory & dandelion root - steamed milk - caffeine free - 16oz.
Chai Tea Latte
spiced black mem tea blend - raw cane sugar - steamed milk - foamed milk finish
Hot Tea
loose leaf teas - the black leaf tea - farmacy herbs - 16oz
Iced Tea
mem tea blends - black - moroccan mint green tea - blood orange hibiscus
London Fog
farmacy herbs earl grey tea - vanilla syrup - foamed milk - 16oz
Luluna Bottled
seasonal bottled luluna kombucha
Luluna Draft
seasonal luluna kombucha on draft
Matcha Latte
whisked mem tea matcha - steamed milk - foamed milk finish
Steamer
steamed milk - flavor of your choice - caffeine free
Ginger Lemon Tea
ginger - lemon - hot or ice water - caffeine free - 16oz
Juice
Red Juice
beet - carrot - apple - ginger - lemon
Green Juice
cucumber - celery - green apple - lemon - ginger
Spicy Green
cucumber - celery - lime - cilantro - ginger - cayenne
Orange Juice
Celery Juice
Custom Juice
your choice
Powerball Shot
lemon - ginger - turmeric - cayenne - black pepper
Fireball Shot
lemon - ginger - cayenne
Lemon Shot
2oz
Ginger Shot
2oz
Turmeric Shot
2oz turmeric shot
Wheatgrass
2oz - pressed to order
Boxed Water
Yacht Club Sparkling Water
Yacht Club Raspberry Sparkling Water
Smoothies
Smoothie Special - Spiked Cider
banana - ice - apple cider - cayenne - granola - cinnamon
Orange Boost
pineapple - mango - carrot - orange juice
Yellow Sub Smoothie
banana - mango - pineapple - orange juice
Kids Smoothie
strawberry - blueberry - banana - orange juice
Princess Leia Smoothie
pineapple - blueberry - ginger - orange juice
Berry Green Smoothie
spinach - banana - strawberry - blueberry - kale - carrot juice
Rainforest Smoothie
spinach - kale - banana - mango - coconut milk - orange juice
Dino Smoothie
spinach - kale - banana - blueberry - almond butter - almond milk
Caribbean Smoothie
banana - blueberry - pineapple - orange juice - coconut milk
Rise and Shine
banana - blueberry - strawberry - granola - almond milk
Sillyantro Smoothie
spinach - pineapple - ginger - cilantro - kale - orange juice
Sgt. Pepper Smoothie
pineapple - avocado - lemon - ginger - cayenne - orange juice
Bravocado Smoothie
spinach - kale - avocado - mango - pineapple - almond milk
Al Green Smoothie
spinach - kale - cucumber - ice - apple - celery - lemon - parsley
Hulk Smoothie
spinach - kale - pineapple - chia - hemp seed - flax milk
Elvis Smoothie
banana - peanut butter - ice - granola - coconut milk
Core Shake
banana - peanut butter - ice - chocolate protein - almond milk
Wake Up Shake
banana - peanut butter - raw oats - dates - cinnamon - flax milk
Muffins, Scones and Breads
Cinnamon Knot
(nf)(sf) cinnamon - icing sugar
Savory Knot
(nf)(sf) nutritional yeast - garlic - oat milk - black pepper
GF Blueberry Coffee Cake Muffin
(gf) gluten free coffee cake - blueberries - walnut streusel
GF Cranberry Corn Muffin
(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free corn muffin - strawberry filling
Banana Walnut Muffin
(sf) banana - walnut streusel
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
(nf) pumpkin muffin - vegan cream cheese filling - pepitas
Chocolate Chip Scone
(nf) house scone - chocolate chips
Granola Scone
oats - cranberry - raisin - flax - pepitas - almonds
Sour Cream & Chive Scone
(nf) house scone - sour cream - chives
GF Blueberry Scone
(gf)(nf) gluten free scone - blueberry - icing sugar
GF Maple Pecan Scone
(gf) gluten free scone - maple - pecan - cinnamon
Apple Bundt Cake
(nf)(sf) apples - cinnamon - apple sauce
Apple Hand Pie
(nf) apple filling - flaky pastry crust
GF Jalapeño Cornbread Slice
(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free cornbread - jalapeño
Pumpkin Loaf Slice
(nf)(sf) pumpkin bread - pepitas
Garlic & Herb Focaccia Slice
(nf)(sf) house focaccia - garlic - herbs - maldon sea salt
Baker's Choice Focaccia Slice
GF Blueberry Coffee Cake Loaf
(gf) gluten free coffee cake - blueberry - walnut streusel
GF Jalapeño Cornbread Loaf
(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free cornbread - jalapeño
Banana Walnut Loaf
(sf) banana - walnut streusel
Pumpkin Loaf
(nf)(sf) pumpkin bread - pepitas
Cookies
Pumpkindoodle
(nf)(sf) pumpkin - cinnamon - sugar
Chocolate Chip Cookie
(nf) classic dough - chocolate chips
GF Cowboy Cookie
(gf) oats - brown sugar - pecans - coconut - flax - chocolate chips - apple sauce
GF Olive Oil Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie
(gf)(nf) chocolate dough - chocolate chips - olive oil - maldon sea salt
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
(gf)(nf) gluten free dough - chocolate chips
GF Matcha Almond Shortbread
(gf) almond matcha shortbread - dark chocolate dipped
Cupcakes
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake
(gf)(nf) gluten free carrot cake - vegan cream cheese frosting
GF Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake
(gf) gluten free chocolate cake - peanut butter filling - peanut butter frosting - maple roasted peanuts - ganache
GF Double Chocolate Cupcake
(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free chocolate cake - chocolate frosting - sprinkles
GF Caramel Apple Cupcake
(gf) gluten free vanilla cake - apple compote filling - caramel frosting - caramel drizzle
Confetti Cupcake
(nf) chocolate cupcake - vanilla frosting - sprinkles
Vanilla Chai Cupcake
(nf) vanilla cake - spiced chai frosting - pie crust garnish
Brownies, Bars and other treats
Chocolate Brownie
(gf)(nf) brownie - chocolate frosting
Peanut Butter Brownie
traditional brownie - peanut butter - chocolate - maple roasted peanuts
Almond Butter Cup
(gf) dark chocolate - almond butter - maldon sea salt
Coconut Almond Truffle
(gf) coconut - almond - chocolate shell
Sweet Potato Fudge
(gf) sweet potato - chocolate - slivered almonds
Spiced Pear Oat Bar
(gf) oat crust - spiced pear compote
Pecan Oat Bar
(gf) oat crust - pecan
Amy's Buckeye
(gf) chocolate shell - peanut butter filling - maple roasted peanut
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
(gf)(nf) pumpkin cake - cream cheese filling
Soup and Chili
Made to Order Sandwiches, Toasts and Salads
"Tuna" Sandwich
(nf) seeded multigrain - chickpea "tuna" salad - little leaf lettuce - chipotle mayo - side salad
Tempeh "Chicken" Salad Sandwich
seeded multigrain - tempeh "chicken" salad - tomato - onion - little leaf lettuce - side salad
Avocado Toast
(nf)(sf) seeded multigrain - avocado - pickled veg - coconut bacon - maldon sea salt - pea shoots - scallions
Pesto Toast
(nf)(sf) seeded multigrain - house pesto - tomato - pickled shallot - pea shoots
Happy Hippie Toast
(sf) seeded multigrain - peanut butter - banana - raisin - agave - coconut
Custom Salad
little leaf farms greens - your choice of additions - your choice of dressing served on the side
Caesar Salad
(gf) romaine - roasted chickpeas - almond & nutritional yeast "parm" - creamy dressing with dulce, capers, garlic & parsley
Packaged Salads and Bowls
Chickpea "Tuna" Salad
(gf)(nf) chickpea - celery - red onion - dill - 8oz.
Tempeh “Chicken” Salad
(gf) tempeh - spring onion - cranberry - roasted walnuts - celery - vegenaise - 8oz.
Bahn Mi Bowl
(gf) tamari tofu - white quinoa - pickled cabbage - carrot - cucumber - toasted peanuts - jalapeño dressing
Soba Noodle Salad
(nf) cabbage - carrot - kale - soba - tamari & sesame oil dressing - sesame
Beet Salad
(gf)(nf)(sf) beet - green apple - carrot - basil - sunflower seeds
Potato Salad
(gf)(nf) potatoes - celery - scallion - veganaise - dijon
Great Northern Bean Salad
(gf)(nf)(sf) great northern bean - kale - tomato - shallot - apple cider vinaigrette
Kale Salad
(gf)(nf) kale - avocado - quinoa - carrot - house tamari dressing
Broccoli Cabbage Salad
(gf)(nf)(sf) purple cabbage - broccoli - carrots - scallions - sunflower seeds - cranberries - tahini - lemon juice - maple syrup
Curry Chickpea Salad
(gf)(nf)(sf) chickpeas - celery - carrot - dried cherries - red onion - curry dressing
Eggless Frittata
(gf)(nf)(sf) nutritional yeast - seasonal vegetables
Puddings, Parfaits and Oatmeal
Crazy Monkey Chia Pudding
(gf)(sf) coconut - banana - chia - vanilla - cinnamon - peanut butter - chocolate
Strawberry Yogurt Chia Pudding
(gf)(nf)(sf) coconut - banana - chia - vanilla - coconut yogurt - strawberry
Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding
(gf)(sf) coconut - banana - chia - vanilla - almond butter - blueberry
Sweet Potato Pudding
(gf)(sf) sweet potato - almond butter - maple - coconut - vanilla - cinnamon - almond
Chocolate Avocado Pudding
(gf)(sf) avocado - cocoa - almond - vanilla - date - cacao nib
Powerhouse Parfait
(gf)(sf) coconut yogurt - powerhouse granola - berries
Coconut Date Parfait
(gf)(sf) coconut yogurt - coconut date granola - berries
Oatmeal
(gf)(nf)(sf) oats - dates - coconut - chia - oat flour
Overnight Oats
(gf)(nf)(sf) oats -chia - coconut milk - maple syrup - vanilla extract - blueberries
Granola and Packaged Snacks
Powerhouse Granola
(gf)(sf) oats - almond - flax - chia - sesame - sunflower - coconut - pepitas - cranberry - goji - apricot - maple syrup - cocoa nib - 13oz
Coconut Date Granola
(gf)(sf) oat - date - almond - coconut - cinnamon - 13oz
Fresh Fruit Cup
"Cheesy" Kale Chips
(gf)(sf) kale - sunflower seed - nutritional yeast
Sweet and Spicy Nut Mix
(gf)(sf) peanut - pecan - cashew - pepitas - cranberry - house spice mix
Henry's Hemp Bar
(gf)(sf) oat - coconut - cranberry - chocolate - peanut butter - pecan - agave - cinnamon - chia - hemp - banana
Energy Bites
(gf)(sf) oats - peanut butter - flax - chia - chocolate - agave - vanilla
Raw Coconut Macaroons
(gf)(sf) coconut - almond flour - maple - vanilla
Banana Bread Walnuts
(gf)(sf) walnuts - raisin - coconut - banana - agave - cinnamon
Dog Treats
(gf)(sf) pressed vegetables - peanut butter - flax - oats
Day Old Goodies
RETAIL
Wildflour Swig Tumbler
22oz.
Wildflour Ceramic Mug
Wildflour Tumbler
Wildflour Glass Bottle
Glass Straw
handmade by end of day glass in pawtucket, ri
GoodLight Birthday Candles
plant-based paraffin wax - lead free cotton wicks
American Potluck Greeting Card
local greeting cards by american potluck