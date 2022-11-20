Restaurant header imageView gallery

wildflour bakery cafe

1,162 Reviews

$$

727 East Ave

Pawtucket, RI 02860

Order Again

Popular Items

Core Shake
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake
Pumpkindoodle

Pies & Gluten Free Tarts

9" Pumpkin Pie

9" Pumpkin Pie

$34.95

(nf)(sf) serves 8-10

9" GF Apple Tart

9" GF Apple Tart

$38.95

(gf)(nf)(sf) serves 8-10

9" GF Pecan Tart

9" GF Pecan Tart

$40.95

(gf)(sf) serves 8-10

Cakes

GF Carrot Cake

GF Carrot Cake

$45.95+

(gf)(nf) gluten free carrot cake - vegan cream cheese frosting

Traditional Carrot Cake

Traditional Carrot Cake

$42.95+

traditional carrot cake - walnuts - vegan cream cheese frosting

GF Chocolate Espresso Cake

GF Chocolate Espresso Cake

$45.95+

(gf)(nf) gluten free chocolate cake - espresso frosting

Traditional Chocolate Espresso Cake

Traditional Chocolate Espresso Cake

$42.95+

(nf) traditional chocolate cake - espresso frosting

Loaves

GF Jalapeño Cornbread

GF Jalapeño Cornbread

$9.95

(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free cornbread - jalapeño

GF Blueberry Coffee Cake

GF Blueberry Coffee Cake

$9.95

(gf) gluten free coffee cake - blueberry - walnut streusel

Pumpkin Loaf

Pumpkin Loaf

$8.95

(nf)(sf) pumpkin bread - pepitas

Banana Walnut Loaf

Banana Walnut Loaf

$8.95

(sf) banana bread - walnut streusel

Food Specials

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00+Out of stock

(nf) house made biscuits - crispy tofu - black pepper sawmill gravy

Feature Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

new harvest whisper - house made pumpkin spice syrup - steamed milk

Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte

Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte

$4.50+

new harvest whisper - house made brown sugar rosemary syrup - steamed milk

Chai-der

Chai-der

$4.25+

apple cider - chai tea - choice of milk

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$5.25+

local apple cider - steamed or over ice

Café Faux Lait

Café Faux Lait

$5.50

the black leaf tea faux - roasted chicory & dandelion root - steamed milk - caffeine free - 16oz.

Blackberry Lemonade

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.50

iced - fresh lemon - house made blackberry simple - 16oz

Smoothie Special - Spiked Cider

Smoothie Special - Spiked Cider

$9.00

banana - ice - apple cider - cayenne - granola - cinnamon

Specialty Drinks

Beetroot Latte

Beetroot Latte

$4.25+

house pressed beet - maple syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish - caffeine free

Café Caliente

Café Caliente

$4.25+

new harvest whisper - cocoa - cinnamon - cayenne - steamed milk - foamed milk finish

Coffee Milk Latte

Coffee Milk Latte

$4.50+

rhode island style - new harvest whisper - house coffee milk syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish

Cardamom Latte

Cardamom Latte

$4.50+

new harvest whisper - house cardamom syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish

Espresso & Tonic

Espresso & Tonic

$5.50

new harvest whisper - lavender syrup - yacht club tonic - 16oz

Feel Better

Feel Better

$7.00

lemon - ginger - cayenne - orange juice - caffeine free - 16oz

Ginger Lemon Tea

Ginger Lemon Tea

$3.00

ginger - lemon - hot or ice water - caffeine free - 16oz

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$7.00

house pressed turmeric - spices - maple syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish - caffeine free - 16oz

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

house chocolate syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish

Peanut Butter Latte

Peanut Butter Latte

$5.00+

staff favorite! - new harvest whisper - house peanut butter syrup - steamed milk - foamed milk finish

Coffee Drinks

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$2.75+

new harvest coffee blends - steamed milk

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.45+

new harvest coffee blends

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.25+

iced - new harvest steam roller - dark roast

Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$5.45

the nitro cart - 16oz

Espresso Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

new harvest whisper - hot or iced water

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

50% new harvest whisper - 50% steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

new harvest whisper - foamed milk - 12oz

Espresso

Espresso

$2.95

new harvest whisper espresso blend

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

new harvest whisper - steamed milk - foamed milk finish

Mocha

Mocha

$4.25+

new harvest whisper - house chocolate - steamed milk - foamed milk finish

Tea Drinks

Café Faux Lait

Café Faux Lait

$5.50

the black leaf tea faux - roasted chicory & dandelion root - steamed milk - caffeine free - 16oz.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

spiced black mem tea blend - raw cane sugar - steamed milk - foamed milk finish

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25

loose leaf teas - the black leaf tea - farmacy herbs - 16oz

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25+

mem tea blends - black - moroccan mint green tea - blood orange hibiscus

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75

farmacy herbs earl grey tea - vanilla syrup - foamed milk - 16oz

Luluna Bottled

Luluna Bottled

$6.00

seasonal bottled luluna kombucha

Luluna Draft

Luluna Draft

$5.50+

seasonal luluna kombucha on draft

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

whisked mem tea matcha - steamed milk - foamed milk finish

Steamer

Steamer

$2.50+

steamed milk - flavor of your choice - caffeine free

Ginger Lemon Tea

Ginger Lemon Tea

$3.00

ginger - lemon - hot or ice water - caffeine free - 16oz

Juice

Red Juice

Red Juice

$7.25+

beet - carrot - apple - ginger - lemon

Green Juice

Green Juice

$7.25+

cucumber - celery - green apple - lemon - ginger

Spicy Green

Spicy Green

$7.25+

cucumber - celery - lime - cilantro - ginger - cayenne

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50+
Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$7.25+
Custom Juice

Custom Juice

$7.25+

your choice

Powerball Shot

Powerball Shot

$3.00

lemon - ginger - turmeric - cayenne - black pepper

Fireball Shot

Fireball Shot

$2.00

lemon - ginger - cayenne

Lemon Shot

Lemon Shot

$1.50

2oz

Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$2.00

2oz

Turmeric Shot

Turmeric Shot

$4.00

2oz turmeric shot

Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$5.00Out of stock

2oz - pressed to order

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.50
Yacht Club Sparkling Water

Yacht Club Sparkling Water

$3.00

Yacht Club Raspberry Sparkling Water

$3.00

Smoothies

Smoothie Special - Spiked Cider

Smoothie Special - Spiked Cider

$9.00

banana - ice - apple cider - cayenne - granola - cinnamon

Orange Boost

Orange Boost

$9.00

pineapple - mango - carrot - orange juice

Yellow Sub Smoothie

Yellow Sub Smoothie

$7.00+

banana - mango - pineapple - orange juice

Kids Smoothie

Kids Smoothie

$7.00+

strawberry - blueberry - banana - orange juice

Princess Leia Smoothie

Princess Leia Smoothie

$7.50+

pineapple - blueberry - ginger - orange juice

Berry Green Smoothie

Berry Green Smoothie

$7.00+

spinach - banana - strawberry - blueberry - kale - carrot juice

Rainforest Smoothie

Rainforest Smoothie

$7.00+

spinach - kale - banana - mango - coconut milk - orange juice

Dino Smoothie

Dino Smoothie

$7.50+

spinach - kale - banana - blueberry - almond butter - almond milk

Caribbean Smoothie

Caribbean Smoothie

$7.00+

banana - blueberry - pineapple - orange juice - coconut milk

Rise and Shine

Rise and Shine

$7.50+

banana - blueberry - strawberry - granola - almond milk

Sillyantro Smoothie

Sillyantro Smoothie

$7.50+

spinach - pineapple - ginger - cilantro - kale - orange juice

Sgt. Pepper Smoothie

Sgt. Pepper Smoothie

$9.95

pineapple - avocado - lemon - ginger - cayenne - orange juice

Bravocado Smoothie

Bravocado Smoothie

$9.95

spinach - kale - avocado - mango - pineapple - almond milk

Al Green Smoothie

Al Green Smoothie

$9.50

spinach - kale - cucumber - ice - apple - celery - lemon - parsley

Hulk Smoothie

Hulk Smoothie

$7.75+

spinach - kale - pineapple - chia - hemp seed - flax milk

Elvis Smoothie

Elvis Smoothie

$7.50+

banana - peanut butter - ice - granola - coconut milk

Core Shake

Core Shake

$7.75+

banana - peanut butter - ice - chocolate protein - almond milk

Wake Up Shake

Wake Up Shake

$7.50+

banana - peanut butter - raw oats - dates - cinnamon - flax milk

Muffins, Scones and Breads

Cinnamon Knot

Cinnamon Knot

$4.25Out of stock

(nf)(sf) cinnamon - icing sugar

Savory Knot

Savory Knot

$4.25Out of stock

(nf)(sf) nutritional yeast - garlic - oat milk - black pepper

GF Blueberry Coffee Cake Muffin

GF Blueberry Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.95

(gf) gluten free coffee cake - blueberries - walnut streusel

GF Cranberry Corn Muffin

GF Cranberry Corn Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free corn muffin - strawberry filling

Banana Walnut Muffin

Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.75

(sf) banana - walnut streusel

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$3.95

(nf) pumpkin muffin - vegan cream cheese filling - pepitas

Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.75

(nf) house scone - chocolate chips

Granola Scone

Granola Scone

$3.95

oats - cranberry - raisin - flax - pepitas - almonds

Sour Cream & Chive Scone

Sour Cream & Chive Scone

$3.75

(nf) house scone - sour cream - chives

GF Blueberry Scone

GF Blueberry Scone

$3.95

(gf)(nf) gluten free scone - blueberry - icing sugar

GF Maple Pecan Scone

GF Maple Pecan Scone

$3.95

(gf) gluten free scone - maple - pecan - cinnamon

Apple Bundt Cake

Apple Bundt Cake

$5.50Out of stock

(nf)(sf) apples - cinnamon - apple sauce

Apple Hand Pie

Apple Hand Pie

$5.95Out of stock

(nf) apple filling - flaky pastry crust

GF Jalapeño Cornbread Slice

GF Jalapeño Cornbread Slice

$3.95

(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free cornbread - jalapeño

Pumpkin Loaf Slice

Pumpkin Loaf Slice

$3.95

(nf)(sf) pumpkin bread - pepitas

Garlic & Herb Focaccia Slice

Garlic & Herb Focaccia Slice

$3.75

(nf)(sf) house focaccia - garlic - herbs - maldon sea salt

Baker's Choice Focaccia Slice

$3.75Out of stock
GF Blueberry Coffee Cake Loaf

GF Blueberry Coffee Cake Loaf

$9.95Out of stock

(gf) gluten free coffee cake - blueberry - walnut streusel

GF Jalapeño Cornbread Loaf

GF Jalapeño Cornbread Loaf

$9.95Out of stock

(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free cornbread - jalapeño

Banana Walnut Loaf

Banana Walnut Loaf

$8.95Out of stock

(sf) banana - walnut streusel

Pumpkin Loaf

Pumpkin Loaf

$8.95Out of stock

(nf)(sf) pumpkin bread - pepitas

Cookies

Pumpkindoodle

Pumpkindoodle

$3.25

(nf)(sf) pumpkin - cinnamon - sugar

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

(nf) classic dough - chocolate chips

GF Cowboy Cookie

GF Cowboy Cookie

$3.25

(gf) oats - brown sugar - pecans - coconut - flax - chocolate chips - apple sauce

GF Olive Oil Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie

GF Olive Oil Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie

$3.15

(gf)(nf) chocolate dough - chocolate chips - olive oil - maldon sea salt

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.15

(gf)(nf) gluten free dough - chocolate chips

GF Matcha Almond Shortbread

GF Matcha Almond Shortbread

$3.25

(gf) almond matcha shortbread - dark chocolate dipped

Cupcakes

GF Carrot Cake Cupcake

GF Carrot Cake Cupcake

$4.25

(gf)(nf) gluten free carrot cake - vegan cream cheese frosting

GF Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

GF Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake

$4.25

(gf) gluten free chocolate cake - peanut butter filling - peanut butter frosting - maple roasted peanuts - ganache

GF Double Chocolate Cupcake

GF Double Chocolate Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free chocolate cake - chocolate frosting - sprinkles

GF Caramel Apple Cupcake

GF Caramel Apple Cupcake

$4.50

(gf) gluten free vanilla cake - apple compote filling - caramel frosting - caramel drizzle

Confetti Cupcake

Confetti Cupcake

$4.00

(nf) chocolate cupcake - vanilla frosting - sprinkles

Vanilla Chai Cupcake

Vanilla Chai Cupcake

$4.25

(nf) vanilla cake - spiced chai frosting - pie crust garnish

Brownies, Bars and other treats

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$4.25

(gf)(nf) brownie - chocolate frosting

Peanut Butter Brownie

Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.25

traditional brownie - peanut butter - chocolate - maple roasted peanuts

Almond Butter Cup

Almond Butter Cup

$4.00

(gf) dark chocolate - almond butter - maldon sea salt

Coconut Almond Truffle

Coconut Almond Truffle

$3.15Out of stock

(gf) coconut - almond - chocolate shell

Sweet Potato Fudge

Sweet Potato Fudge

$4.00Out of stock

(gf) sweet potato - chocolate - slivered almonds

Spiced Pear Oat Bar

Spiced Pear Oat Bar

$3.95

(gf) oat crust - spiced pear compote

Pecan Oat Bar

Pecan Oat Bar

$4.95

(gf) oat crust - pecan

Amy's Buckeye

Amy's Buckeye

$2.75

(gf) chocolate shell - peanut butter filling - maple roasted peanut

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$4.50Out of stock

(gf)(nf) pumpkin cake - cream cheese filling

Soup and Chili

Chili

Chili

$7.00

(gf)(nf)(sf) three bean chili

Chili Combo

Chili Combo

$9.00

(nf)(sf) three bean chili - choice of GF jalapeño cornbread slice or focaccia slice

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Autumn Winter Squash Purée SF-GF-NF *contains coconut

Soup Combo

Soup Combo

$9.00

soup of the day - choice of focaccia slice or GF jalapeño cornbread slice

Made to Order Sandwiches, Toasts and Salads

"Tuna" Sandwich

"Tuna" Sandwich

$11.00

(nf) seeded multigrain - chickpea "tuna" salad - little leaf lettuce - chipotle mayo - side salad

Tempeh "Chicken" Salad Sandwich

Tempeh "Chicken" Salad Sandwich

$12.00

seeded multigrain - tempeh "chicken" salad - tomato - onion - little leaf lettuce - side salad

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

(nf)(sf) seeded multigrain - avocado - pickled veg - coconut bacon - maldon sea salt - pea shoots - scallions

Pesto Toast

Pesto Toast

$11.00

(nf)(sf) seeded multigrain - house pesto - tomato - pickled shallot - pea shoots

Happy Hippie Toast

Happy Hippie Toast

$8.00

(sf) seeded multigrain - peanut butter - banana - raisin - agave - coconut

Custom Salad

Custom Salad

$7.00

little leaf farms greens - your choice of additions - your choice of dressing served on the side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.25

(gf) romaine - roasted chickpeas - almond & nutritional yeast "parm" - creamy dressing with dulce, capers, garlic & parsley

Packaged Salads and Bowls

Chickpea "Tuna" Salad

Chickpea "Tuna" Salad

$6.50

(gf)(nf) chickpea - celery - red onion - dill - 8oz.

Tempeh “Chicken” Salad

Tempeh “Chicken” Salad

$8.00

(gf) tempeh - spring onion - cranberry - roasted walnuts - celery - vegenaise - 8oz.

Bahn Mi Bowl

Bahn Mi Bowl

$11.25

(gf) tamari tofu - white quinoa - pickled cabbage - carrot - cucumber - toasted peanuts - jalapeño dressing

Soba Noodle Salad

Soba Noodle Salad

$10.50

(nf) cabbage - carrot - kale - soba - tamari & sesame oil dressing - sesame

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$6.00

(gf)(nf)(sf) beet - green apple - carrot - basil - sunflower seeds

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.95

(gf)(nf) potatoes - celery - scallion - veganaise - dijon

Great Northern Bean Salad

Great Northern Bean Salad

$5.00

(gf)(nf)(sf) great northern bean - kale - tomato - shallot - apple cider vinaigrette

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$6.50Out of stock

(gf)(nf) kale - avocado - quinoa - carrot - house tamari dressing

Broccoli Cabbage Salad

Broccoli Cabbage Salad

$6.50Out of stock

(gf)(nf)(sf) purple cabbage - broccoli - carrots - scallions - sunflower seeds - cranberries - tahini - lemon juice - maple syrup

Curry Chickpea Salad

Curry Chickpea Salad

$6.50

(gf)(nf)(sf) chickpeas - celery - carrot - dried cherries - red onion - curry dressing

Eggless Frittata

Eggless Frittata

$7.00Out of stock

(gf)(nf)(sf) nutritional yeast - seasonal vegetables

Puddings, Parfaits and Oatmeal

Crazy Monkey Chia Pudding

Crazy Monkey Chia Pudding

$5.25Out of stock

(gf)(sf) coconut - banana - chia - vanilla - cinnamon - peanut butter - chocolate

Strawberry Yogurt Chia Pudding

Strawberry Yogurt Chia Pudding

$5.25Out of stock

(gf)(nf)(sf) coconut - banana - chia - vanilla - coconut yogurt - strawberry

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

$5.25

(gf)(sf) coconut - banana - chia - vanilla - almond butter - blueberry

Sweet Potato Pudding

Sweet Potato Pudding

$4.75

(gf)(sf) sweet potato - almond butter - maple - coconut - vanilla - cinnamon - almond

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

$5.50

(gf)(sf) avocado - cocoa - almond - vanilla - date - cacao nib

Powerhouse Parfait

Powerhouse Parfait

$5.75

(gf)(sf) coconut yogurt - powerhouse granola - berries

Coconut Date Parfait

Coconut Date Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

(gf)(sf) coconut yogurt - coconut date granola - berries

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.25

(gf)(nf)(sf) oats - dates - coconut - chia - oat flour

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$4.50

(gf)(nf)(sf) oats -chia - coconut milk - maple syrup - vanilla extract - blueberries

Granola and Packaged Snacks

Powerhouse Granola

Powerhouse Granola

$12.00

(gf)(sf) oats - almond - flax - chia - sesame - sunflower - coconut - pepitas - cranberry - goji - apricot - maple syrup - cocoa nib - 13oz

Coconut Date Granola

Coconut Date Granola

$10.00

(gf)(sf) oat - date - almond - coconut - cinnamon - 13oz

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00Out of stock
"Cheesy" Kale Chips

"Cheesy" Kale Chips

$7.00Out of stock

(gf)(sf) kale - sunflower seed - nutritional yeast

Sweet and Spicy Nut Mix

Sweet and Spicy Nut Mix

$5.00Out of stock

(gf)(sf) peanut - pecan - cashew - pepitas - cranberry - house spice mix

Henry's Hemp Bar

Henry's Hemp Bar

$4.95Out of stock

(gf)(sf) oat - coconut - cranberry - chocolate - peanut butter - pecan - agave - cinnamon - chia - hemp - banana

Energy Bites

Energy Bites

$8.00Out of stock

(gf)(sf) oats - peanut butter - flax - chia - chocolate - agave - vanilla

Raw Coconut Macaroons

Raw Coconut Macaroons

$8.00Out of stock

(gf)(sf) coconut - almond flour - maple - vanilla

Banana Bread Walnuts

Banana Bread Walnuts

$9.00Out of stock

(gf)(sf) walnuts - raisin - coconut - banana - agave - cinnamon

Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$4.00

(gf)(sf) pressed vegetables - peanut butter - flax - oats

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.50
Yacht Club Sparkling Water

Yacht Club Sparkling Water

$3.00

Yacht Club Raspberry Sparkling Water

$3.00

Day Old Goodies

Day Olds - 2 Pack

$4.25

RETAIL

Wildflour Swig Tumbler

Wildflour Swig Tumbler

$36.00

22oz.

Wildflour Ceramic Mug

Wildflour Ceramic Mug

$10.00
Wildflour Tumbler

Wildflour Tumbler

$18.00
Wildflour Glass Bottle

Wildflour Glass Bottle

$18.00
Glass Straw

Glass Straw

$10.00

handmade by end of day glass in pawtucket, ri

GoodLight Birthday Candles

GoodLight Birthday Candles

$5.00

plant-based paraffin wax - lead free cotton wicks

American Potluck Greeting Card

American Potluck Greeting Card

$6.00

local greeting cards by american potluck