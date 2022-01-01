Wild Garlic Pizza & Pub
720 S. Meadows PKWY
Reno, NV 89521
Pie Small
S Create Your Own
S Pizza of the Month
S Angry Pig
Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, salami, Pepperoni, Linguiça, Bacon and Italian Sausage.
S BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, corn, pepperoncini, roasted garlic, Red Onions, and cilantro.
S Californian
Califonia Red Sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, corn, pineapple, and our secret spice
S Cheez me
Red sauce and Mozzarella
S Margherita
Red Sauce, Cooked Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Basil.
S Platos Pie
Our Hummus, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, and Feta Cheese
S Pepperoni
Red sauce, Mozzarella and Pepperoni
S Popeye's
Our White Sauce with a Splash of Pesto, Spinach, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Red Onions, and Fresh Roma Tomatoes.
S The Everything
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, and Red Onions & Roasted Garlic
S Veggie
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Tri-color Peppers, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts and Fresh Roma Tomatoes and Roasted Garlic
S Wild Garlic
Wild Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions, Pepperoncini, Roasted Garlic, Red Onions & Grated Parmesan
S Wild Hawaiian
Red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, and Pineapple
Starters
Garlic Knots
Oven baked crispy pieces of flatbread with minced garlic and topped with mozzarella
Pesto Knots
Oven baked crispy pieces of flatbread with Pesto and topped with mozzarella
Cinnamon Knots
Oven baked knots filled with cream cheese cinnamon sugar spread.
Garlic Cheesy Bites
House made Focaccia bread topped with minced garlic, mozzarella and Italian herbs
Corn
Roasted Garlic
Pepperoncinis
Wild Garlic Sauce
Side House Salad
Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and herbed croutons
Side Caesar
Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan, and herbed croutons. Tossed with your choice of Creamy
Side Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, red onions and Crispy Bacon Bits
Starters Regular Salads
Regular House Salad
Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and herbed croutons
Regular Caesar
Cold and crispy Romaine hearts, shredded Parmesan, and herbed croutons. Tossed with your choice of Creamy
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, red onions and Crispy Bacon Bits
Panini
Panini Create Your Own
Panini Wild White
Our White Sauce with a splash of Pesto, Canadian bacon, chicken breast, Roma tomatoes & mozzarella cheese
Panini Sicilian
Cream cheese, basil, pepperoni, Genoa salami, red onions & Roma tomatoes
Panini Pizza Panino
Red sauce, pepperoni, black olives, mushrooms & mozzarella
Panini Toasty Veggie
Hummus, basil, roasted garlic, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, tri-color peppers, cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, mozzarella
Panini BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken breast, mozzarella, corn , pepperoncinis, cilantro, red onions & roasted garlic
Panini Maui Wowie
Cream cheese, Canadian bacon & pineapple
Beer Pint
Beer Tall
Beer Bottled
Beer Cans
Wine Red Glass
Wine Red Carafe
Wine White Glass
Spirits Mixed Drinks
Mixed Drinks Bourbon John Collins
Mixed Drinks Bourbon Manhattan
Mixed Drinks Bourbon Old Fashioned
Mixed Drinks Gin Heartini
Mixed Drinks Gin Martini
Mixed Drinks Gin Rickey
Mixed Drinks Gin Tom Collins
Mixed Drinks Rum Daiquiri
Mixed Drinks Rum Hurricane
Mixed Drinks Rum Planter's Punch
Mixed Drinks Tequila Bloody Maria
Mixed Drinks Tequila Brave Bull
Mixed Drinks Tequila Envy Cocktail
Mixed Drinks Tequila Juan Collins
Mixed Drinks Tequila Margarita
Mixed Drinks Vodka Monkey Love
Mixed Drinks Tequila Al's Paloma
Mixed Drinks Tequila Tequini
Mixed Drinks Tequila Paloma
Mixed Drinks Tequila Sunrise
Mixed Drinks Vodka Al's Lemonade
Mixed Drinks Vodka Cape Codder
Mixed Drinks Vodka Black Russian
Mixed Drinks Vodka Bloody Mary
Mixed Drinks Vodka Hoppy Soda
Mixed Drinks Vodka Moscow Mule
Mixed Drinks Vodka Peach Tease
Mixed Drinks Vodka Truly Wild Spritzer
Mixed Drinks Vodka Screwdiver
Mixed Drinks Vodka White Russian
Mixed Drinks Vodka Wild Mule
Mixed Drinks Whiskey Highball
Mixed Drinks Whiskey John Collins
Mixed Drinks Whiskey Love Punch
Mixed Drinks Whiskey Manhattan
Mixed Drinks Whiskey Screwball
Spirits Bourbon
Spirits Gin
Spirits Liqueur
Spirits Rum
Spirits Tequila
Spirits Vodka
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Your neighborhood pizza place.
720 S. Meadows PKWY, Reno, NV 89521