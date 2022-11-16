Wild Ginger Restaurant
2,293 Reviews
$$
101 Market Exchange Ct
Franklin, TN 37067
Popular Items
NA Beverages
Water (No Chg)
Soda
Iced Tea
Iced Green Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Fiji Water
Liter
Fruit Tea
Ginger Beer
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
San Pellegrino
Liter
Shirley Temple
Tonic Water
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Mojito
Hot App
Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wrap
Kimchi, bell peppers, onions, cashew, romaine hearts, jalapeno ranch, chipotle garlic sauce, sambal punzu
Brisket Tacos
cilantro, caramelized onions, jalapeno ranch, salsa roja, corn tortilla
Crispy Calamari
Tapioca flour dusted and fried calamari, bell pepper, onion, fried garlic, cilantro, tossed with szechuan pepper seasoning, served with a side of jalapeno ranch and chili garlic sauce
Dynamite Shrimp
tempura shrimp, chipotle lime garlic cream sauce, candied walnut
Edamame
tossed with sesame oil, garlic, hot bean paste
Lobster Bisque with Bread Bowl
Lobster bisque with crab meat in sourdough bread bowl
Lobster Bisque with Lump Crabmeat
(Without Bread)
Pita Chips with Edamame Hummus
Pork Belly Bao Bun
braised pork belly with adobo five-spice, pickled cucumber, cilantro, sauerkraut, sriracha-hoisin glaze, cashew nuts
Soup of the Day
Tokyo Gyoza
pan seared pork and vegetable gyoza, asian dipping sauce
Yum Yum Rolls
shrimp, Japanese sweet potato, asparagus, sweet mayo, drizzled with mango chili sauce
Cold Apps
4 Season (nigiri or sashimi)
white tuna, yellowtail, tuna, salmon. served with 4 different sauces on lotus root chips (no substitutions)
Ahi Tataki
tuna tataki, ponzu sauce, kaiware, tobiko, chives, sesame, ginger puree, red onion
Flaming Scallop
scallops brushed and torched with miso-sake sauce. served with avocado, ponzu sauce, tobiko, ginger puree
Jalapeno Hamachi
Red onion, kaiware, jalapeno, masago, alfalfa, ponzu
Neo-Tartare
tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, red & black tobiko, quail egg, miso-eel sauce
Seaweed Salad
Salads
Bleu Cheese Caesar
Romaine lettuce, edamame, tomatoes, cranberries, cashew nuts, bacon, chinese croutons, green apple, mandarin orange, bleu cheese, wasabi bleu cheese caesar dressing
Skittle Salad
Mixed greens tossed with shaved mango, sliced pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, candied pecans all tossed in our lemon sesame vinaigrette
Skittle Salad(small)
Strawberry Pecan Salad
Fresh sliced strawberries and candied pecans topped with creamy goat cheese and served with our sesame seed vinaigrette
Strawberry Pecan Salad(small)
Wild Ginger Salad
Sweet mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, topped with carrot curls and served with our house ginger dressing
Wild Ginger Salad(small)
Sandwiches & Wraps
Ahi Sandwich
Shichimi dusted tuna, lettuce, tomato, tempura onion, avocado, mango salsa, horseradish aioli
Beef Bulgogi Quesadilla
Kimchi, bulgogi beef, mozzarella, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, cilantro, served with wasabi tempura fries, seasoned with furikake, trio sauce (Jalapeno Ranch, Chipotle Garlic and Lavender Mustard)
Beyond Meat Burger
Guacamole, vegan mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, aji panca
Beyond Meat Tacos
Guacamole, vegan mozzarella, cilantro, mango salsa, salsa roja
Bulgogi Beef Tacos
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Brioche buns, cajun-spiced chicken breast, lettuce, tempura onion ring, tomato, chipotle-garlic sauce, melted gouda cheese
Kobe Burger
Brioche bun, furikake seasoned hand-patted ground kobe, tempura onion, grilled pineapple, mesclun greens, gouda cheese, aji panca glaze
Tempura Fish Tacos
Tempura fried grouper, guacamole, mango salsa, cilantro, jalapeno-ranch, asian slaw. served in three soft corn tortilla
Dynamite shrimp wrap
Tofu Avocado Wrap
Sea & Shore
Blackened Salmon
Scottish Salmon blackened with Cajun spices, brown rice, bok choy, shiso-chimichurri, mango salsa
Braised Short Rib
Slow-braised boneless beef short rib, couscous, sauteed spinach and bacon, onion, tomato, spicy au jus reduction, mango salsa, truffle oil
Ginger-Coriander Crusted Ahi
Seared Ahi tuna, wasabi mash, asparagus, ginger-soy, dijon-butter sauce
Grass-Fed Ribeye
12oz All-natural grass-fed, truffle compound butter, wasabi mash, asparagus, black-garlic aioli
Lamb Lollipop
Cumin-coffee rub, bacon-gouda potato hash, mushroom, potato, onion, bok choy, spinach, jalapeno-mint jam
Lemongrass Chicken
Grilled Springer Mountain Farms airline chicken breast, lemongrass-hoisin marinade, bok choy, wasabi mash, chipotle-raspberry glaze
Miso Sea Bass
Miso glazed sea bass, tempura vegetable, jasmine rice, miso sake sauce, balsamic
Prawns & Scallops
Butter-sake seared prawns and scallops, couscous, tomato, onioin, bacon, spinach, edamame, cranberry, dijon-capers butter sauce
Wok
Basil Chicken
Bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, fresh basil, chili pepper
Beef Rendang
Tender beef slow-braised with rich and creamy spicy lemongrass coconut gravy, brown rice, buttery roti flatbread
Honey Sake Chicken
Tempura chicken breast, bok choy, broccolini with our signature honey sake glaze
Mee Goreng
(choice of chicken, shrimp or beef) Malaysian style stir-fried egg noodles, tossed with fried tofu, beansprouts, eggs, potato, green onion with savory seasonings, cashew nuts, fried shallot, sesame seeds
Mongolian Beef
Onions, green onions, mushrooms, beansprouts, bell pepper
Shaking Tofu
Stir-fried Beyond Meat & Tofu in sweet chili glaze, mushroom, potatoes, onion, bell peppers, cilantro, green onion
Shanghai Noodles
(choice of shrimp, chicken, or beef) stir-fried egg noodles with, bok choy, broccolini, beansprouts, green onions, mushrooms
Tamarind Shrimp
Wok-fried shrimp with pineapple, onion, bell pepper, cilantro and green onion in tamarind butter sauce
Umami Chicken
Tempura chicken breast, bell pepper, onion, potato, cilantro, green onion, tossed with zesty lime-jalapeno glaze
Wild Ginger Fried Rice
(choice of shrimp, chicken, or beef) bell pepper, onion, green onion, beansprout, egg
Classic Maki
Avocado roll
Bakugan
tuna, eel, masago, avocado, cucumber, crunchy, topped with salsa picante, wasabi cream
Black Forest
Black Widow
tempura fried spider, avocado, cucumber, kaiware. red beet aioli & wasabi cream
Brooklyn Crunch
cream cheese, smoked salmon, scallion, dusted with crunchy
C-Four
cream cheese, asparagus, jalapeno, crab, crunch, tempura fried. Eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha
Cucumber roll
Fantasy
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado.
Firecracker
cream cheese, spicy salmon, scallion, crunch, panko fried, mango chili sauce
Hama Maki
jalapeno, yellowtail, cucumber
Kamikaze Maki
tuna, salmon, mango. chili sauce & masago
Pink Lady
ahi, avocado, mango, crunch
R & R Roll
eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Salmon skin hand roll
Spicy Crunchy Maki
spicy salmon, scallion, crunchy, cream cheese. served with spicy cream & chili sauce
Spicy Tuna Maki
spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, masago
The Mexican
avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, tuna, yellowtail, cilantro, dusted with crunchy. served with salsa picante
Tropicana
Tempura salmon, spicy cream cheese, mango, cashew nuts, chives, miso-sake sauce, eel sauce
Vegetable Maki
Wasabi Crunch
cream cheese, ebi, crunchy, with wasabi cream & chili sauce
Yo-Yo
tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus. topped with chives, spicy cream, and chili sauce
Signature Maki
American Dream
Atun Atun
Spicy tuna, pineapple, tempura shrimp, cilantro, jalapeno. topped with tuna tataki and avocado. yuzu mustard, chili sauce, black tobiko
Blue Lagoon
Spicy lobster, tempura shrimp, mango jalapeno, crunchy, topped with spicy crunchy salmon, fresh salmon, avocado, alfalfa, black tobiko, kimchi aioli
Cali sol
California Roll
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Cosmos
Avocado, mango, kanpyo, eel, ebi, ahi, tempura fried then topped with baked scallop, lump crab, and spicy tuna, mozzarella, spicy aioli, alfalfa, togarashi, jalapeno, black tobiko
Crazy Cow
Tempura fried shrimp, spicy cream cheese, basil, pineapple. topped with filet mignon, jalapeno. mango vinaigrette, & eel sauce
Dragonfly
Tempura fried shrimp, cream cheese, crunchy. topped with eel and red tobiko. chili, spicy cream, eel sauce
El Wildginger
Tuna, salmon, white fish, eel, crabmeat, tempura fried. eel sauce, spicy cream sauce
Flamingo
Tempura shrimp, crab, avocado, asparagus, topped with baked wasabi scallop, togarashi, microgreens
Havana
Avocado, tempura shrimp, tuna, cilantro, jalapeno, mango, lemon vinaigrette, spicy crab & lobster, shichimi, chives
Indigo Tower
Spicy crab, spicy salmon, spicy tuna, diced avocado, mango, crunchy, fried leek, microgreens, miso saffron aioli
Koi
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, topped with tuna, white tuna, avocado, miso saffron aioli, black tobiko, fried leek
Komodo
Softshell crab, spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, flash-torched ika, jalapeno, sriracha, yuzu tobiko, Cajun spice, miso sake, eel sauce
Lobster Lobster
Tempura lobster, asparagus & avocado. topped with spicy lobster
Lollipop (no rice)
Spicy tuna, crab, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, jalapeno, mango, avocado, cilantro, masago, nori. wrapped in cucumber skin. served with sambal mustard ponzu
Ohana
Mango, pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro, crunchy, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, topped with miso-soy glaze, sriracha, alfalfa, lotus chips, kizami bonito
Poke Crispy Rice
Avocado mousse, tuna, salmon, yellowtail poke served on crispy rice blocks, alfalfa, chives, red tobiko, black garlic aioli
R2D2 (box sushi)
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, spicy tuna, spicy crab & lobster, mango, avocado, red & black tobiko, chives
Sakura
Tempura lobster, tuna, salmon, jalapeno, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, topped with spicy crab, avocado slices, and torched scallop with miso sake/eel sauce. garnished with red & black tobiko, chives
Special Vegetable Maki
Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, spinach, mango, pineapple, strawberry, wrapped in soy paper, top off with carrot curls
Volcano
Ebi, tuna, masago, kanpyo, avocado, mango, jalapeno, dynamite tempura red snapper, garnished with alfalfa, togarashi, chives, sesame
Yellow Boa
Tempura shrimp, lump crab, spicy cream cheese, jalapeno, crunchy, avocado, topped with salmon, yellowtail, mango, avocado, shichimi, black garlic aioli
Nigiri & Sashimi
Sushi Entree
Side Orders
asian slaw
Bacon Potato Hash
Bread 4.00
Couscous
Extra lettuce
gluten free soy
Grilled chicken-a la carte
Grilled salmon-a la carte
Grilled shrimp-a la carte
Hand Cut Fries
Jasmine Rice
Kimchi Side Order
Lo-Mein Noodles
no side
Pita Chips-8pc
Roti Pancake
Saffron Brown Rice
Steamed Vegetables
Stir-Fried Rice
Sweet Potato Fries
Szechwan Fries
Tempura shrimp 6 pcs-a la carte
Tempura Vegetables
Wasabi Mash
Wok beef-a la carte
Wok chicken-a la carte
Wok shrimp-a la carte
Desserts
Dreamin' of Chocolate
A generous layer of fine Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake, this chocolate ganache-topped decadent cake is as moist as it is delicious. You won't believe it's gluten free!
Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake
Cream cake topped with blueberries, cranberries, and vanilla crumb. Cake is filled with lemon cream and finished with vanilla cake crumbs on the side and a dusting of sugar
Macadamia Key Lime Pie
Tart key lime over a sweeet crunchy macadamia crust
Red Velvet Cheesecake
A layer of traditional red velvet cake baked into vanilla cheesecake, garnished with cream and red velvet crumbs
Ultimate Chocolate Cake
Velvety chocolate mousse rests between layers of chocolate decadence and moist chocolate butter cake covered with chocolate butter icing and garnished with mini chocolate chips
Dreamin of Strawberry
Sauces
Black Garlic Aioli (side)
Eel Sauce (side)
Garlic Chili Sauce (side)
Gluten Free Soy (side)
Gyoza Sauce (side)
Honey Fire (side)
Horseradish Aioli (side)
Hot Bean Paste (side)
Hot Chili Oil (side)
Jalapeño Ranch (side)
Lavender Mustard (side)
Mango Chili Sauce (side)
Ponzu (side)
Spicy Mayo (side)
Sriracha (side)
Wasabi Mayo (side)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wild Ginger is a refreshingly distinct fine dining experience located at the heart of Cool Springs-featuring an eclectic blend of Pan-Asian, South American, and Western cuisine in the Pacific Rim style-with succulent selections for all palates, including the popular Miso Seabass, Braised Short Rib, and a wide array of signature maki and tapas. Visit us at dinewildginger.com for reservation and take out orders.
101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin, TN 37067