Wild Ginger Restaurant

2,293 Reviews

$$

101 Market Exchange Ct

Franklin, TN 37067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Wild Ginger Fried Rice
Edamame
Spicy Tuna Maki

NA Beverages

Water (No Chg)

Soda

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Fiji Water

$7.00

Liter

Fruit Tea

$4.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Liter

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Hot App

Beef Bulgogi Lettuce Wrap

$16.00

Kimchi, bell peppers, onions, cashew, romaine hearts, jalapeno ranch, chipotle garlic sauce, sambal punzu

Brisket Tacos

$15.00

cilantro, caramelized onions, jalapeno ranch, salsa roja, corn tortilla

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Tapioca flour dusted and fried calamari, bell pepper, onion, fried garlic, cilantro, tossed with szechuan pepper seasoning, served with a side of jalapeno ranch and chili garlic sauce

Dynamite Shrimp

$14.00

tempura shrimp, chipotle lime garlic cream sauce, candied walnut

Edamame

$10.00

tossed with sesame oil, garlic, hot bean paste

Lobster Bisque with Bread Bowl

$12.00

Lobster bisque with crab meat in sourdough bread bowl

Lobster Bisque with Lump Crabmeat

$8.00

(Without Bread)

Pita Chips with Edamame Hummus

$15.00

Pork Belly Bao Bun

$14.00

braised pork belly with adobo five-spice, pickled cucumber, cilantro, sauerkraut, sriracha-hoisin glaze, cashew nuts

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Tokyo Gyoza

$10.00

pan seared pork and vegetable gyoza, asian dipping sauce

Yum Yum Rolls

$12.00

shrimp, Japanese sweet potato, asparagus, sweet mayo, drizzled with mango chili sauce

Cold Apps

4 Season (nigiri or sashimi)

$12.00

white tuna, yellowtail, tuna, salmon. served with 4 different sauces on lotus root chips (no substitutions)

Ahi Tataki

$15.00

tuna tataki, ponzu sauce, kaiware, tobiko, chives, sesame, ginger puree, red onion

Flaming Scallop

$14.00

scallops brushed and torched with miso-sake sauce. served with avocado, ponzu sauce, tobiko, ginger puree

Jalapeno Hamachi

$15.00

Red onion, kaiware, jalapeno, masago, alfalfa, ponzu

Neo-Tartare

$16.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, mango, red & black tobiko, quail egg, miso-eel sauce

Seaweed Salad

$12.00

Salads

Bleu Cheese Caesar

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, edamame, tomatoes, cranberries, cashew nuts, bacon, chinese croutons, green apple, mandarin orange, bleu cheese, wasabi bleu cheese caesar dressing

Skittle Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens tossed with shaved mango, sliced pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, candied pecans all tossed in our lemon sesame vinaigrette

Skittle Salad(small)

$9.00

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$12.00

Fresh sliced strawberries and candied pecans topped with creamy goat cheese and served with our sesame seed vinaigrette

Strawberry Pecan Salad(small)

$8.00

Wild Ginger Salad

$10.00

Sweet mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, topped with carrot curls and served with our house ginger dressing

Wild Ginger Salad(small)

$7.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Ahi Sandwich

$19.00

Shichimi dusted tuna, lettuce, tomato, tempura onion, avocado, mango salsa, horseradish aioli

Beef Bulgogi Quesadilla

$18.00Out of stock

Kimchi, bulgogi beef, mozzarella, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, cilantro, served with wasabi tempura fries, seasoned with furikake, trio sauce (Jalapeno Ranch, Chipotle Garlic and Lavender Mustard)

Beyond Meat Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Guacamole, vegan mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, aji panca

Beyond Meat Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Guacamole, vegan mozzarella, cilantro, mango salsa, salsa roja

Bulgogi Beef Tacos

$18.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Brioche buns, cajun-spiced chicken breast, lettuce, tempura onion ring, tomato, chipotle-garlic sauce, melted gouda cheese

Kobe Burger

$18.00

Brioche bun, furikake seasoned hand-patted ground kobe, tempura onion, grilled pineapple, mesclun greens, gouda cheese, aji panca glaze

Tempura Fish Tacos

$17.00

Tempura fried grouper, guacamole, mango salsa, cilantro, jalapeno-ranch, asian slaw. served in three soft corn tortilla

Dynamite shrimp wrap

$17.00

Tofu Avocado Wrap

$15.00

Sea & Shore

Blackened Salmon

$30.00

Scottish Salmon blackened with Cajun spices, brown rice, bok choy, shiso-chimichurri, mango salsa

Braised Short Rib

$30.00

Slow-braised boneless beef short rib, couscous, sauteed spinach and bacon, onion, tomato, spicy au jus reduction, mango salsa, truffle oil

Ginger-Coriander Crusted Ahi

$32.00

Seared Ahi tuna, wasabi mash, asparagus, ginger-soy, dijon-butter sauce

Grass-Fed Ribeye

$45.00

12oz All-natural grass-fed, truffle compound butter, wasabi mash, asparagus, black-garlic aioli

Lamb Lollipop

$35.00

Cumin-coffee rub, bacon-gouda potato hash, mushroom, potato, onion, bok choy, spinach, jalapeno-mint jam

Lemongrass Chicken

$25.00

Grilled Springer Mountain Farms airline chicken breast, lemongrass-hoisin marinade, bok choy, wasabi mash, chipotle-raspberry glaze

Miso Sea Bass

$39.00

Miso glazed sea bass, tempura vegetable, jasmine rice, miso sake sauce, balsamic

Prawns & Scallops

$35.00

Butter-sake seared prawns and scallops, couscous, tomato, onioin, bacon, spinach, edamame, cranberry, dijon-capers butter sauce

Wok

Basil Chicken

$18.00

Bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, fresh basil, chili pepper

Beef Rendang

$23.00

Tender beef slow-braised with rich and creamy spicy lemongrass coconut gravy, brown rice, buttery roti flatbread

Honey Sake Chicken

$18.00

Tempura chicken breast, bok choy, broccolini with our signature honey sake glaze

Mee Goreng

$18.00

(choice of chicken, shrimp or beef) Malaysian style stir-fried egg noodles, tossed with fried tofu, beansprouts, eggs, potato, green onion with savory seasonings, cashew nuts, fried shallot, sesame seeds

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

Onions, green onions, mushrooms, beansprouts, bell pepper

Shaking Tofu

$19.00Out of stock

Stir-fried Beyond Meat & Tofu in sweet chili glaze, mushroom, potatoes, onion, bell peppers, cilantro, green onion

Shanghai Noodles

$18.00

(choice of shrimp, chicken, or beef) stir-fried egg noodles with, bok choy, broccolini, beansprouts, green onions, mushrooms

Tamarind Shrimp

$19.00

Wok-fried shrimp with pineapple, onion, bell pepper, cilantro and green onion in tamarind butter sauce

Umami Chicken

$18.00

Tempura chicken breast, bell pepper, onion, potato, cilantro, green onion, tossed with zesty lime-jalapeno glaze

Wild Ginger Fried Rice

$18.00

(choice of shrimp, chicken, or beef) bell pepper, onion, green onion, beansprout, egg

Classic Maki

Avocado roll

$8.00

Bakugan

$12.00

tuna, eel, masago, avocado, cucumber, crunchy, topped with salsa picante, wasabi cream

Black Forest

$12.00

Black Widow

$11.00

tempura fried spider, avocado, cucumber, kaiware. red beet aioli & wasabi cream

Brooklyn Crunch

$10.00

cream cheese, smoked salmon, scallion, dusted with crunchy

C-Four

$12.00

cream cheese, asparagus, jalapeno, crab, crunch, tempura fried. Eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha

Cucumber roll

$7.00

Fantasy

$14.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado.

Firecracker

$13.00

cream cheese, spicy salmon, scallion, crunch, panko fried, mango chili sauce

Hama Maki

$10.00

jalapeno, yellowtail, cucumber

Kamikaze Maki

$12.00

tuna, salmon, mango. chili sauce & masago

Pink Lady

$11.00

ahi, avocado, mango, crunch

R & R Roll

$12.00

eel, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Salmon skin hand roll

$7.00

Spicy Crunchy Maki

$10.00

spicy salmon, scallion, crunchy, cream cheese. served with spicy cream & chili sauce

Spicy Tuna Maki

$10.00

spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, masago

The Mexican

$13.00

avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, tuna, yellowtail, cilantro, dusted with crunchy. served with salsa picante

Tropicana

$13.00

Tempura salmon, spicy cream cheese, mango, cashew nuts, chives, miso-sake sauce, eel sauce

Vegetable Maki

$7.00

Wasabi Crunch

$9.00

cream cheese, ebi, crunchy, with wasabi cream & chili sauce

Yo-Yo

$12.00

tempura shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus. topped with chives, spicy cream, and chili sauce

Signature Maki

American Dream

$19.00

Atun Atun

$19.00

Spicy tuna, pineapple, tempura shrimp, cilantro, jalapeno. topped with tuna tataki and avocado. yuzu mustard, chili sauce, black tobiko

Blue Lagoon

$22.00

Spicy lobster, tempura shrimp, mango jalapeno, crunchy, topped with spicy crunchy salmon, fresh salmon, avocado, alfalfa, black tobiko, kimchi aioli

Cali sol

$14.00

California Roll

$14.00

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado

Cosmos

$24.00

Avocado, mango, kanpyo, eel, ebi, ahi, tempura fried then topped with baked scallop, lump crab, and spicy tuna, mozzarella, spicy aioli, alfalfa, togarashi, jalapeno, black tobiko

Crazy Cow

$22.00

Tempura fried shrimp, spicy cream cheese, basil, pineapple. topped with filet mignon, jalapeno. mango vinaigrette, & eel sauce

Dragonfly

$19.00

Tempura fried shrimp, cream cheese, crunchy. topped with eel and red tobiko. chili, spicy cream, eel sauce

El Wildginger

$19.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish, eel, crabmeat, tempura fried. eel sauce, spicy cream sauce

Flamingo

$22.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, avocado, asparagus, topped with baked wasabi scallop, togarashi, microgreens

Havana

$24.00

Avocado, tempura shrimp, tuna, cilantro, jalapeno, mango, lemon vinaigrette, spicy crab & lobster, shichimi, chives

Indigo Tower

$18.00

Spicy crab, spicy salmon, spicy tuna, diced avocado, mango, crunchy, fried leek, microgreens, miso saffron aioli

Koi

$19.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, topped with tuna, white tuna, avocado, miso saffron aioli, black tobiko, fried leek

Komodo

$19.00

Softshell crab, spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, flash-torched ika, jalapeno, sriracha, yuzu tobiko, Cajun spice, miso sake, eel sauce

Lobster Lobster

$30.00

Tempura lobster, asparagus & avocado. topped with spicy lobster

Lollipop (no rice)

$22.00

Spicy tuna, crab, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, jalapeno, mango, avocado, cilantro, masago, nori. wrapped in cucumber skin. served with sambal mustard ponzu

Ohana

$23.00

Mango, pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro, crunchy, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, topped with miso-soy glaze, sriracha, alfalfa, lotus chips, kizami bonito

Poke Crispy Rice

$23.00

Avocado mousse, tuna, salmon, yellowtail poke served on crispy rice blocks, alfalfa, chives, red tobiko, black garlic aioli

R2D2 (box sushi)

$23.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, spicy tuna, spicy crab & lobster, mango, avocado, red & black tobiko, chives

Sakura

$27.00

Tempura lobster, tuna, salmon, jalapeno, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, topped with spicy crab, avocado slices, and torched scallop with miso sake/eel sauce. garnished with red & black tobiko, chives

Special Vegetable Maki

$14.00

Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, spinach, mango, pineapple, strawberry, wrapped in soy paper, top off with carrot curls

Volcano

$21.00

Ebi, tuna, masago, kanpyo, avocado, mango, jalapeno, dynamite tempura red snapper, garnished with alfalfa, togarashi, chives, sesame

Yellow Boa

$22.00

Tempura shrimp, lump crab, spicy cream cheese, jalapeno, crunchy, avocado, topped with salmon, yellowtail, mango, avocado, shichimi, black garlic aioli

Nigiri & Sashimi

Ebi

$6.00

Eel

$8.00

Fresh Salmon

$7.00

Ikurra

$8.00

Mackerel

$5.00

Masago

$8.00

Octopus

$7.00

Quail Egg & Wasabi Tobiko

$8.00

Red Snapper

$5.00

Scallop

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

spicy scallop

$10.00

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

Tobiko-black

$8.00

Tobiko-green

$8.00

Tobiko-red

$8.00

Tobiko-yellow

$8.00

Tuna

$7.00

White Tuna

$6.00

Yellowtail

$7.00

Sushi Entree

Chirashi Don

$23.00

rice drizzled with eel sauce,<br />masago, sesame. chef's choice 10 pcs. sashimi

Nigiri ball platter

$32.00

Sashimi Platter

$32.00

chef's choice 18 pcs

Sushi Sashimi Platter

$32.00

chef's choice 8 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs nigiri -- plus Spicy Crunchy Maki, 1 salmon skin handroll

Side Orders

asian slaw

$5.00

Bacon Potato Hash

$6.00

Bread 4.00

$4.00

Couscous

$7.00

Extra lettuce

$2.00

gluten free soy

$0.50

Grilled chicken-a la carte

$10.00

Grilled salmon-a la carte

$25.00

Grilled shrimp-a la carte

$12.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Kimchi Side Order

$6.00

Lo-Mein Noodles

$6.00

no side

Pita Chips-8pc

$4.00

Roti Pancake

$3.00

Saffron Brown Rice

$6.00

Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Stir-Fried Rice

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Szechwan Fries

$5.00

Tempura shrimp 6 pcs-a la carte

$12.00

Tempura Vegetables

$7.00

Wasabi Mash

$6.00

Wok beef-a la carte

$12.00

Wok chicken-a la carte

$10.00

Wok shrimp-a la carte

$12.00

Desserts

Dreamin' of Chocolate

$9.00

A generous layer of fine Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake, this chocolate ganache-topped decadent cake is as moist as it is delicious. You won't believe it's gluten free!

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$9.00

Cream cake topped with blueberries, cranberries, and vanilla crumb. Cake is filled with lemon cream and finished with vanilla cake crumbs on the side and a dusting of sugar

Macadamia Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Tart key lime over a sweeet crunchy macadamia crust

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$10.00

A layer of traditional red velvet cake baked into vanilla cheesecake, garnished with cream and red velvet crumbs

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Velvety chocolate mousse rests between layers of chocolate decadence and moist chocolate butter cake covered with chocolate butter icing and garnished with mini chocolate chips

Dreamin of Strawberry

$9.00Out of stock

Kids menu

Buttered Noodles with Parmesan Cheese

$8.00

Cheese Pita Pizza

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Tempura Shrimp

$10.00

Parmesan Alfredo

$8.00

Parmesan Marinara

$8.00

Tempura Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Sauces

Black Garlic Aioli (side)

$0.50

Eel Sauce (side)

$0.50

Garlic Chili Sauce (side)

$0.50

Gluten Free Soy (side)

$0.50

Gyoza Sauce (side)

$0.50

Honey Fire (side)

$0.50

Horseradish Aioli (side)

$0.50

Hot Bean Paste (side)

$0.50

Hot Chili Oil (side)

$0.50

Jalapeño Ranch (side)

$0.50

Lavender Mustard (side)

$0.50

Mango Chili Sauce (side)

$0.50

Ponzu (side)

$0.50

Spicy Mayo (side)

$0.50

Sriracha (side)

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo (side)

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Wild Ginger is a refreshingly distinct fine dining experience located at the heart of Cool Springs-featuring an eclectic blend of Pan-Asian, South American, and Western cuisine in the Pacific Rim style-with succulent selections for all palates, including the popular Miso Seabass, Braised Short Rib, and a wide array of signature maki and tapas. Visit us at dinewildginger.com for reservation and take out orders.

Location

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin, TN 37067

Directions

