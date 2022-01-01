Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Ginger

2,145 Reviews

$$

3734 Winterfield Rd

Midlothian, VA 23113

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll

Small Plates

Tuna, avocado, jalapeno, red onion & tobiko served crispy wonton chips

App Senang Shrimp

$13.00

Jumbo shrimp encrusted with sweet Asian bread crumbs, served with Thai chili dipping sauce

App Sesame Scallops

$15.00

Herb-seared, served on fried wonton skin, lobster cream, sesame-truffle yaki sauce, seaweed and tobiko

Bacon Wrapped Scallops App

$14.00

Scallops wrapped in bacon and served in a bed of arugula tossed with green apples, olive oil and a balsamic vinaigrette

Curry Mussels

$11.00

Prince Edward Isle mussels in a curry sauce with coconut milk, lemongrass, basil, tomato and lime

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt

Fried Soft Shell Crabs

$13.00

Lightly breaded & topped with pork rou song. Served with sweet Thai chili sauce

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

$14.00

Spice-rubbed lamb chops with Ken’s curry sauce

Gyoza

$7.00

Pan-fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce

Lamb Tostada

$12.00

Shaved lamb, goat cheese, onion, and cucumber with peanut satay sauce on a soft tortilla

Lobster Wonton

$12.00

Mango salsa, cream cheese, shaved apple and tomato with wasabi aioli

Petite Thai Shrimp Wraps

$12.00

Shrimp, cucumber, red onion, coconut and tomato on a soft tortilla with zesty Thai peanut sauce

Seasonal Ceviche

$16.00

Composed sushi ceviche using the freshest ingredients, changing frequently. A crowd favorite!

Sunshine Shrimp

$13.00

Tempura-fried, topped with toasted coconut, honey, & chardonnay aioli

Tuna Sashimi “Pizza”

$17.00

Tuna, avocado, jalapeno, red onion, cilantro and truffle aioli topped with black truffle oil, red tobiko and sesame seeds on a fried tortilla

Tuna TarTar

$16.00

Tuna, avocado, jalapeno, red onion & tobiko served crispy wonton chips

XO Calamari

$12.00

Tempura wok fried and tossed with cilantro, red pepper, onion and ginger, served with our XO sauce.

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Lightly seared togarashi tuna served with tangy ponzu sauce, cucumber and seaweed salad

Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi

$15.00

Thai vinegar, scallion oil, fresh jalapenos & edamame horseradish purée

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.00

Soups & Salads

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Sliced cucumber & shaved red onion with a yuzu-cucumber juice & mint scallion oil

House Salad

$6.00

Greens with grape tomato, cucumber and croutons. (Add shrimp / $4)

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Vinegar marinated seaweed tossed in sesame seed oil

Wild Ginger Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, smoked salmon, cranberry, tomato, wild ginger, croutons and ginger-sesame dressing

Corn & Crab Soup

$8.00

Lump crab, corn, kani crab, bacon & spinach in a flavorful sherry broth

Ken’s Sodo Soup

$6.00

Fresh white miso, tofu, scallions and grilled chicken with Malay spice in a delicate broth

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00

Shrimp, mussels, lemon grass, tomato, mushrooms, red peppers, kaffir lime leaves, and basil

Rice & Noodles

Malay Fried Rice

$13.00

Traditional Malaysian fried rice, with mushrooms, red pepper, edamame, onion, scallions, sambal, and egg

Pad Thai

$13.00

Rice noodles stir-fried with red pepper, onion, cashews, mushroom, cilantro, bean sprouts, sambal, and egg in house made pad Thai sauce

Singapore Curried Noodles

$13.00

Lightly curried with mushrooms, egg, red peppers, onions, bean sprouts, and scallions.

Wild Ginger Fried Rice

$13.00

Cashews, egg, red peppers, mushrooms, raisins, pineapple, scallions, and edamame, served in a wok

Steaks & Lamb

All steaks are rubbed with a unique Asian spice blend, served with a seasonal vegetable and a potato beggar’s purse stuffed with bacon, cheese, wasabi and mint

8 Oz Filet Mignon

$35.00

All steaks are rubbed with a unique Asian spice blend, served with a seasonal vegetable and a potato beggar’s purse stuffed with bacon, cheese, wasabi and mint

20 Oz NY Strip

$44.00

All steaks are rubbed with a unique Asian spice blend, served with a seasonal vegetable and a potato beggar’s purse stuffed with bacon, cheese, wasabi and mint

20 Oz Ribeye

$55.00

All steaks are rubbed with a unique Asian spice blend, served with a seasonal vegetable and a potato beggar’s purse stuffed with bacon, cheese, wasabi and mint

Malay Lamb Chops

$32.00

Grilled to order with Malay spice rub, served with house fried rice, seasonal vegetables, and a creamy curry sauce on the side

Entrees

Asian Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

Slow cooked, tender ribs seasoned to perfection & basted in Grand Marnier sesame BBQ sauce, served with seasonal vegetables & a potato beggar’s purse

Chicken Teriyaki

$21.00

Our traditional Japanese teriyaki with wok seared chicken, red peppers, onion, cilantro, mushrooms, zucchini & basil in our house-made sauce

Hawker Chicken

$21.00

Tender breast meat crispy wok fried with garlic & scallions in Ken’s legendary red wine-hoisin sauce

Miso Oelek Shrimp

$27.00

Mongolian Beef

$29.00

Sliced filet mignon with portobello mushrooms, leeks, onions & red peppers tossed in a spicy Szechuan sauce, served in a crispy tortilla shell

Red Dragon Seafood

$27.00

Wok seared sea scallops, jumbo shrimp and steamed mussels with pineapple, mustard seed, mushroom, cilantro, onion & seasonal vegetables

Rockfish

$35.00

Dressed with a ginger teriyaki over brussels sprouts with bacon, and served with crab croquettes finished with mango salsa & jalapeño yuzu

Seabass

$35.00

Dressed with a ginger teriyaki over brussels sprouts with bacon, and served with crab croquettes finished with mango salsa & jalapeño yuzu

Seafood Curry Pot

$30.00

Shrimp and scallops in savory curry sauce with mushroom, zucchini, red pepper, onion, bean sprout, sambal, basil and shallots. Add lump crab / 7

Shiitake Scallops

$30.00

Fresh colossal sea scallops seasoned with cilantro, olive oil and garlic, seared and served with a shiitake mushroom and pork sauce with lump crab meat

Tofu Teriyaki

$19.00
Tangerine–Salmon Salad

$22.00

Broiled salmon, tomato, pecan, crispy croutons with a tangerine vinaigrette

Wok Seared Filet Of Beef

$29.00

Bite size pieces of tender filet mignon wok sautéed with onion, mushroom, red bell peppers and seasonal vegetables in savory ginger-sake sauce

Sides

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Beggars Purse

$4.00

Stuffed with bacon, cheese, wasabi and mint

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Snap Peas

$4.00

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Wild Rice

$4.00

Side Steamed Tofu

$4.00

Sushi (over rice)/Sashimi (2 Piece Per Order)

Crab Stick

$4.50

Egg

$4.50

Lump Crab

$11.00

Mackerel

$5.00

Scallop

$6.50

Shrimp

$4.50

Squid

$5.00

Sweet Shrimp

$8.00

Tilapia

$5.00

Tobiko

$5.00

Tuna

$6.50

Unagi

$6.50

White Fish

$5.00

Salmon

$6.00

Yellowtail

$6.50

White Tuna

$7.00

Quail Egg

$4.00

Salmon Roe

$10.00

Traditional Maki

Alaska Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00
California Roll

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

$6.00
Dragon Roll

$14.00
Eel Roll

$7.50
Mas Roll

$7.00
Original Cali Roll

$13.00
Philly Roll

$7.50
Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00
Spicy Crab Roll

$10.50
Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50
Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.50
Spider Roll

$12.00
Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00
Vegan Roll

$6.50

Veggie Roll

$6.50
Volcano Roll

$11.00

YT Scallion Roll

$7.00

Scallop Roll

$14.00

Signature Rolls

Shrimp tempura and white tuna inside, topped with spicy crab, red tuna, spicy aioli and Thai chili sauce
Anna Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura inside, then topped with spicy tuna and a rainbow of filet mignon and avocado. Finished with eel sauce, spicy mayo , scallion and sesame

Black Ukrainian

$20.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado inside. Topped with tobiko, siracha, eel sauce and spicy aioli

Extra Ordinary Roll

$20.00

Avocado and spicy tuna inside, seared filet mignon and tobiko outside, with spicy aioli and ponzu

Flower Roll

$19.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado flash-fried and served wit h spicy aioli and eel sauce

Full Futomaki

$17.00

Tamago, cucumber, avocado, spring mix & assorted seasonal pickled vegetables

Half Futomaki

$8.50

Tamago, cucumber, avocado, spring mix & assorted seasonal pickled vegetables

Joker Roll

$20.00

Tempura shrimp, jalapeno, goat cheese, and peppered tuna inside, topped with kani, balsamic-Thai chili sauce, a crunchy garlic sauce and green tobiko

Oscar Roll

$21.00

Spicy lump crab and asparagus inside, topped with lightly seared filet mignon, scallions, green tobiko and spicy aioli

Perfect Pearing Roll

$18.00

Asian pear, avocado, shrimp tempura topped with togarashi seared tuna, citrus aioli, green onion and red tobiko

Power Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura inside with lightly seared filet mignon on top, garnished with tobiko, spicy aioli and scallion

Roaring Fireroll

$21.00

Shrimp tempura and white tuna inside, topped with spicy crab, red tuna, spicy aioli and Thai chili sauce

Southside Salmon Roll

$18.00

Spicy salmon and cucumber inside. Topped with kani & Thai chili sauce

Tropic Thunder

$18.00

Tuna, avocado, mango inside and topped with yellowtail, pickled Thai chili, seaweed salad & citrus marmalade, with scallion oil & balsamic

Truffle Shuffle

$19.00

Tempura shrimp and avocado inside. Topped with spicy tuna, cilantro, white truffle oil and spicy aioli

Two 88

$19.00

Shrimp tempura roll topped with avocado and spicy blue crab, eel sauce,black sesame and wasabi aioli

Tuna Tower

$18.00Out of stock

Halibut Sashimi

$10.00

Sushi Platters

Maki Combination

$22.00

Spicy tuna roll, salmon roll and an Original California roll

Sashimi Platter

$35.00

Sixteen pieces of chef ’s choice sashimi

Sushi & Sashimi Plate

$48.00

Five pieces of assorted sushi, nine pieces of assorted sashimi & a Rainbow roll

Sushi Deluxe

$24.00

Eight pieces of chef ’s choice sushi and a California roll

Vegetable Maki Combo

$17.00

Sweet potato roll, vegan roll and half futomaki

Beer

Allagash White

$8.00

Bold Rock

$7.00

DB Vienna Lager

$8.00

Duvel

$9.00

Evolution Sour Ale

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

IPA X

$9.00

Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

Kirin Light

$8.00

Sapporo Big Can

$12.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$8.00

Ommegang 3-Philosophers 750ml

$16.00

Old Bust Head Stout

$8.00

Ardent Saison

$4.00

To Go Cocktails

TO GO Old Fashioned

$15.00

TO GO Caribbean Queen

$15.00Out of stock

TO GO Green with Envy

$15.00Out of stock

TO GO Sunburn

$15.00Out of stock

TO GO Terry Crews

$15.00Out of stock

TO GO Miss Parker

$15.00

TO GO Cheeky Lychee

$15.00Out of stock

TO GO Golden Hour

$15.00Out of stock

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$8.00

Oreo Chzcake

$10.00

Gluten Free Molten

$10.00

Peanutbutter Chocolate Pie

$8.00

Seasonal Cinnamonroll

$10.00

Seasonal Pecan Pie

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Midlothian, Virginia. Pan Asian Cuisine featuring a full sushi menu, boutique wine list and amazing craft cocktails and beers. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

