Wild Goose 436 East 17th Street

436 East 17th Street

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Slice Im Vegan
Caesar

Appetizers

BBQ Chips

$3.00

Housemade potato chips, bbq seasoning, side of ranch

Bread Sticks

$8.00

Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

Hand battered roasted cauliflower tossed in choice of sacue/rub, served with side of vegan caesar

Crispy Brussells

Crispy Brussells

$6.50

Crispy brussel sprouts, whiskey glaze, shredded parmesan, house walnuts

Cup Chili

$5.00

Award winning bison chili, cheddar cheese, red onions

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

housemade pickled eggs, spicy dill filling, bacon gremolata

Fried Pickles

$4.00

housemade battered thick cut dill pickles, side of ranch

Fries

$6.00

Beer battered style fries, house seasoning, side of ketchup and dijon aioli

Potato Fritters

Potato Fritters

$4.00

Deep fried house mix of sweet potato and goat cheese, side of garlic aioli and chimichurri

Pretzel

$11.00

Salted giant german pretzel, creole mustard, housemade beer cheese

Salmon Cups

$8.50

Shredded blackened salmon, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette, pepita seeds, avocado, baby gem cups

Short Rib Fries

Short Rib Fries

$14.00

Battered fries, bbq short rib, cheddar, cole slaw, chuntey, arugula

Tavern Charcuterie

Tavern Charcuterie

$22.00

Giant German pretzel, red grapes, cheddar cubes, goat cheese, blue cheese, sliced apples, pickled red onions, walnuts, hot honey, creole mustard, choice of sausage

Truffle fries

$7.00

Battered style fries, white truffle oil, italian seasoning, side of ketchup and garlic aioli.

Wings

Wings

$13.00

8 cripsy wings tossed in choice of sauce/rub, served with side of house ranch

Lobster Nuggets

$17.00

Tavern Nachos

$13.00

Crack dip

$13.00

Salads

17th Chop

17th Chop

$13.00

Baby gem mix, corn relish, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pepita, crispy shallots, shaved parmesan, avocado.

Caesar

$11.00

Baby gem mix, cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, housemade vegan caesar dressing

Gains Bowl

Gains Bowl

$12.00

Farro/quinoa mix, cucumbers, roasted tomatoes, avocado, arugula, honey mustard vinaigrette

Kiwi Pistachio

$13.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Baby gem mix, cherry tomatoes, red onions, choice of dressing

Pizza Slices

Slice Donna Margret

$5.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Buffalo Mozzarella, Fresh basil, Garlic infused olive oil

Slice El Classico

$5.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Marinara, Rosa Grande Pepperoni

Slice Honey Badger

$5.00

Mozzarella, White sauce, Drunken mushrooms, Red onions, Goat cheese, Housemade hot honey

Slice Im Vegan

$5.00

Vegan Mozzarella, Pepita Pesto, Corn Relish, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Pickled Red Onions

Slice Meat Sweats

$5.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Rosa Grande Pepperoni, Short rib, Duck sausage, Wild Boar Sausage, Red onion

Slice Why You Spicy

$5.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Marinara, Rosa Grande Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Chimichurri, Cilantro, Red pepper, Side of Habanero Ranch

Halloween Slices

$7.00

Pizza Pies

Custom 1/2 & 1/2

$30.00

Donna Margret

$30.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Buffalo mozzarella, Fresh basil, Garlic Infused olive oil

El Classico

El Classico

$30.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Marinara, Rosa Grande Pepperoni, Garlic infused olive oil

Honey Badger

$30.00

Mozzarella, White sauce, Drunken mushrooms, Red onions, Goat cheese, Housemade hot honey

Im Vegan

$30.00

Vegan Mozzarella, Pepita pesto, Corn relish, Red bell peppers, Cherry tomatoes, Red onions

Meat Sweats

$30.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Rosa Grande Pepperoni, Short rib, Duck sausage, Wild Boar sausage, Red onions

Monthly

$30.00

Why You Spicy

$30.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Marinara, Rosa Grande Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Chili flakes, Chimichurri, Side of habanero ranch

Halloween Pie

$30.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Baby gem mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, vegan caesar, vegan chicken tossed in buffalo, flour tortilla

Caprese Burger

Caprese Burger

$12.00

Beef patty, roasted tomatoes, fried mozzarella, garlic aioli, chimichurri, brioche bun

Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, arugula, roasted tomatoes, bacon, garlic aioli, sourdough

Classic Burger

$10.00

Beef patty, baby gem mix, tomato chutney, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Fried Chicken

$13.00

Habanero buttermilk fried chicken, cole slaw, corn relish, brioche bun

Short Grill Cheese

$13.00

Infamous briased short rib, havati, pickled red onions, sourdough, side of chimichurri

Tavern Street Toast

$16.00

Beyond patty, chimichurri slaw, sliced avocado, onion strings, peach bbq

WG Tavern Burger

WG Tavern Burger

$16.00

2 smashed style bison patties, cheddar, havarti, caramelized onions, baby gem mix, dijon aioli, dill pickles, bacon, brioche bun

Turkey Pesto Press

$12.00

Tavern Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Entrees

Blackened Salmon Plate

$23.00

Cajun crusted 8oz salmon fillets on top of farro/quinoa mix, pepita pesto, cherry tomatoes and fresh burrata. Finished with hot honey drizzle and crispy shallots

Crispy Short Rib

$17.00

Crispy short rib, creamy mashed potatoes, crispy brussel sprouts, whiskey gravy, fried shallots

Tavern Strips

$16.00

Choice of chicken breast or beyond vegan strips served with fries and sides of ranch or vegan caesar, buffalo, ketchup

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$16.00

Jefe's Steak Dinner

$20.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Weekend only special

PROTEINS $$

SD Salmon Blackend $

$8.00

SD Salmon S&P $

$8.00

SD Chicken $

$6.00

SD Fried Chicken $

$6.00

SD Burger Patty $

$6.00

SD Bison Patty $

$7.00

SD Lamb Pops $

$8.00Out of stock

SD Vegan Chicken $

$7.00Out of stock

SD Vegan Burger $

$7.00

SD Short Rib $

$6.00

SD Pork Belly $

$6.00

SD Ribeye $

$8.00

ADD ONS $$

SIDE AVOCADO $3

$3.00

SIDE CARROTS/CELERY $

$2.00

SIDE BRUSSELS $4

$4.00

SIDE CAULIFLOWER $4

$4.00

SIDE CAESAR $4

$4.00

ADD CHEDDAR $2

$2.00

ADD HAVARTI $2

$2.00

SIDE BLUE CHEESE $2

$2.00

ADD EGG $2

$2.00

SIDE BACON $3

$3.00

ADD BURRATA $3

$3.00

SIDE HOT HONEY $2

$2.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM $2

$2.00

SIDE MASHED POTAOTES $3

$3.00

SIDE FARRO/QUINOA $3

$3.00

SIDE WALNUTS $2

$2.00

ICE CREAM SCOOP $3

$3.00

SIDE BEER CHEESE $1.5

$1.50

SIDE GOAT CHEESE $2

$2.00

SIDE BUFFALO MOZZ $3

$3.00

SIDE COWBOY CAVIAR $

$4.00

SD EESQUITES $

$4.00

SD TORN POTATOES

$4.00

GAMEDAY MENU

Buffalo Pizza Slice

$7.00

BBQ Pizza Slice

$7.00

MAC Attack

$16.00

TD Hot Dog

$11.00

THE Sampler

$24.00

Grande Buffalo Pizza

$30.00

Grande BBQ Pizza

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

436 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Directions

