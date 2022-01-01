Wild Goose Cafe
$
1707 Shaler Drive
Waupun, WI 53963
Water
Soda
Juice
From The Griddle
Eggs Your Way
Omelettes
2 Egg Cheese
3 Egg Cheese
2 Egg Meat and Cheese
Ham, Bacon or Sausage with cheese
3 Egg Meat and Cheese
Ham, Bacon or Sausage with cheese
2 Egg Denver
Ham, Green Peppers, Onions and American Cheese
3 Egg Denver
Ham, Green Peppers, Onions and American Cheese
2 Egg Across the Border
Taco Meat, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Onion, and Pepper Jack Cheese
3 Egg Across the Border
Taco Meat, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Onion, and Pepper Jack Cheese
2 Egg Travelers
Broccoli, Onions, Ham, Spinach and Cheddar Cheese
3 Egg Travelers
Broccoli, Onions, Ham, Spinach and Cheddar Cheese
2 Egg Interstate
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Swiss Cheese
3 Egg Interstate
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Swiss Cheese
2 Egg Fill 'er up
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Chorizo and American Cheese
3 Egg Fill 'er up
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Chorizo and American Cheese
Country Breakfast
Half Biscuits N' Gravy
House made sausage and onion gravy over southern style biscuits
Full Biscuits N' Gravy
House made sausage and onion gravy over southern style biscuits
Texas Breakfast Sub
Bacon, Two eggs, Sausage Patty, and American Cheese on texas toast
Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon and poached eggs served on an english muffin and topped with house made hollandaise sauce
Steak & Eggs
Two eggs with your choice of potato and toast
Country Fried Steak
Eden Meat Market Country Fried Steak topped with house made white onion gravy
Jake Brake Burrito
Sausage, Onions, Green peppers, Two scrambled eggs, Pepper Jack cheese and breakfast potatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Corned Beef Hash
House made Hash
Breakfast Meatloaf
House made and Hand crafted stacked on texas toast with cheddar cheese and two eggs
Breakfast BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American cheese, and two eggs on toasted sourdough
Breakfast skillet
Sausage, Onions, Green peppers, Mushrooms, two eggs and house made hollandaise sauce on top of a bed of hashbrowns
Gator Hash
Chorizo, Tomatoes, Onions , Jalapeños, breakfast potatoes and mozzarella cheese
Sides
Bacon (4pc)
Bacon (2pc)
Breakfast Ham
Sausage Patty
Sausage Links
Hashbrown
Breakfast Potato
American Fries
Toast Choice
1/2 order Toast
1 Egg
Oatmeal
Apple Sauce
Baby Cake
One Pot Cake
Two Pot Cakes
S/O Sau Gravy (B&G gravy)
Cinnamon Roll
Warmed and topped with vanilla ice cream glaze
Nacho Cheese Side
Appetizers
Breaded Cheese Curds
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Pretzel Bites
Soft pretzels served with beer cheese dip
Haystack Onion Rings
Thin-sliced onions, breaded and deep-fried, served with chipotle dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Baker’s string cheese wrapped in wontons, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce
Bone-In Wings
Served with your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, parmesan garlic, buffalo, ranch, sweet habanero
Boneless Wings
Served with your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, parmesan garlic, buffalo, ranch, sweet habanero
Soups
Wraps
Salads
Side salad
Lettuce blend, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese and croutons with choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, bacon, boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheddar cheese, choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Taco meat, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives and jalapenos on top of house-made tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and salsa
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo
Crispy Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo
Honker Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked high on 3 slices of bread
Baby Honker Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked high on 2 slices of bread
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted pork and sweet BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel roll
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1,000 Island dressing served on rye bread
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Shaved beef topped with sautéed onions and peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with au jus
BLT
Mayo, lettuce, tomato and Eden Meat Market bacon on toasted sourdough bread
Fish Sandwich
Breaded cod fillet topped with American cheese and lettuce. Served with a side of tartar sauce
Gourmet Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
Third-pound burger, American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle
Classic Hamburger
Third-pound burger, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle
Double Classic Cheeseburger
Two third-pound burgers, American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle
Cowboy Burger
Bacon jam, BBQ, cheddar cheese, haystack onions. Served on a pretzel bun
Mushroom N' Swiss Burger
Third-pound burger with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Pizza Burger
Third-pound pizza patty, marinara, mozzarella cheese. Served on a telera bun
Patty Melt
Third-pound patty, fried onions, and Swiss and American cheeses on toasted rye
Black N' Bleu Burger
Blackened burger, topped with bacon, bleu cheese, haystack onions, and chipotle mayo
Mac Daddy Burger
Third-pound burger, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, sriracha mayo, , mac and cheese, bacon
Luncheon
Chicken Pot Pie
House made traditional creamy pot pie topped with Southern-style biscuit
Shepherd's Pie
Eden Meat Market ground beef and mixed vegetables topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese
Hot Turkey
Turkey sandwich with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.
1/2 Hot Turkey
1/2 turkey sandwich with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.
Hot Beef
Beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.
1/2 Hot Beef
1/2 beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.
Sides
French fries
French fries (Half Order)
Waffle fries
Waffle fries (Half Order)
Chippers
Chipper (Half order)
Baked potato (after 11am, none on Sundays)
Mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes with gravy
Sweet Pot Fries
Sweet Pot Fries (Half Order)
Hash brown
American fries
Breakfast potato
Daily vegetable
Applesauce
Coleslaw
Cottage cheese
Side salad
Lettuce blend, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese and croutons with choice of dressing
Black Bean Burger only
Nacho Cheese Side
Ham Steak Only
Pork Steak Only
CFS only
Ribeye only
Meatloaf only
1 pc Cod
1 pc Perch
1 pc Walleye
Sauce Sides
Lite Eaters
Cinnamon Roll
Warmed and topped with vanilla ice cream glaze
Oatmeal
Grits
Baby Cake
Small Pancake
Half BLT
Mayo, lettuce, tomato and Eden Meat Market bacon on toasted sourdough bread
Grill Cheese
Served with a cup of soup
Two Chix Tend
Served with French fries
2 eggs & toast
1 egg & 1 slice toast
Kids Menu
Cheesecakes
Cheesecake
House Made, classic cheesecake
Reese's Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake with Reese's candy baked in and topped with chocolate, Reese's Bites and Whipped Cream
Turtle Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate, Pecans and Whipped Cream
Twix Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake with Twix candy baked in and topped with caramel, Twix bites and Whipped Cream
Snicker's Cheesecake
Classic cheesecake with Snickers candy baked in and topped with caramel, Snickers bites and Whipped Cream
Dessert
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
