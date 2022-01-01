Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Wild Goose Cafe

746 Reviews

$

1707 Shaler Drive

Waupun, WI 53963

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon (4pc)
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Jake Brake Burrito

Water

Water

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.29

Cappuccino

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Soda

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Mist Twist

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Milk

Small milk

$1.99

Large milk

$2.99

Small chocolate milk

$1.99

Large chocolate milk

$2.99

Juice

Small orange juice

$2.49

Large orange juice

$3.49

Small cranberry juice

$2.49

Large cranberry juice

$3.49

Small grape juice

$2.49

Large grape juice

$3.49

Small apple juice

$2.49

Large apple juice

$3.49

Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

From The Griddle

Single Pancake

$3.69

Double Pancake Stack

$5.89

Half Order of French Toast

$5.19

Full Order of French Toast

$6.09

Belgium Waffle

$5.59

Potato Pancakes & Sausage

$9.49

Eggs Your Way

Two Eggs

$7.34

Three Eggs

$7.99

One Egg

$6.34

Omelettes

2 Egg Cheese

$8.19

3 Egg Cheese

$9.99

2 Egg Meat and Cheese

$10.49

Ham, Bacon or Sausage with cheese

3 Egg Meat and Cheese

$12.19

Ham, Bacon or Sausage with cheese

2 Egg Denver

$10.49

Ham, Green Peppers, Onions and American Cheese

3 Egg Denver

$12.19

Ham, Green Peppers, Onions and American Cheese

2 Egg Across the Border

$10.49

Taco Meat, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Onion, and Pepper Jack Cheese

3 Egg Across the Border

$12.19

Taco Meat, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Onion, and Pepper Jack Cheese

2 Egg Travelers

$10.49

Broccoli, Onions, Ham, Spinach and Cheddar Cheese

3 Egg Travelers

$12.19

Broccoli, Onions, Ham, Spinach and Cheddar Cheese

2 Egg Interstate

$9.49

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Swiss Cheese

3 Egg Interstate

$11.29

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Swiss Cheese

2 Egg Fill 'er up

$11.19

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Chorizo and American Cheese

3 Egg Fill 'er up

$13.89

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Chorizo and American Cheese

Country Breakfast

Half Biscuits N' Gravy

$6.69

House made sausage and onion gravy over southern style biscuits

Full Biscuits N' Gravy

$8.89

House made sausage and onion gravy over southern style biscuits

Texas Breakfast Sub

$12.49

Bacon, Two eggs, Sausage Patty, and American Cheese on texas toast

Eggs Benedict

$11.59

Canadian bacon and poached eggs served on an english muffin and topped with house made hollandaise sauce

Steak & Eggs

Two eggs with your choice of potato and toast

Country Fried Steak

$15.49

Eden Meat Market Country Fried Steak topped with house made white onion gravy

Jake Brake Burrito

$11.49

Sausage, Onions, Green peppers, Two scrambled eggs, Pepper Jack cheese and breakfast potatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

House made Hash

Breakfast Meatloaf

$10.49

House made and Hand crafted stacked on texas toast with cheddar cheese and two eggs

Breakfast BLT

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American cheese, and two eggs on toasted sourdough

Breakfast skillet

$12.49

Sausage, Onions, Green peppers, Mushrooms, two eggs and house made hollandaise sauce on top of a bed of hashbrowns

Gator Hash

$10.49

Chorizo, Tomatoes, Onions , Jalapeños, breakfast potatoes and mozzarella cheese

Sides

Bacon (4pc)

$3.39

Bacon (2pc)

$2.79

Breakfast Ham

$3.39

Sausage Patty

$3.39

Sausage Links

$3.39

Hashbrown

$2.79

Breakfast Potato

$2.79

American Fries

$2.79

Toast Choice

$2.19

1/2 order Toast

$1.19

1 Egg

$1.79

Oatmeal

$3.69

Apple Sauce

$2.69

Baby Cake

$2.79

One Pot Cake

$4.19

Two Pot Cakes

$6.49

S/O Sau Gravy (B&G gravy)

$1.69

Cinnamon Roll

$3.69

Warmed and topped with vanilla ice cream glaze

Nacho Cheese Side

$1.19

Appetizers

Breaded Cheese Curds

$7.69

Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites

$7.19

Soft pretzels served with beer cheese dip

Haystack Onion Rings

$6.49

Thin-sliced onions, breaded and deep-fried, served with chipotle dipping sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.29

Baker’s string cheese wrapped in wontons, deep-fried and served with marinara sauce

Bone-In Wings

$8.79

Served with your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, parmesan garlic, buffalo, ranch, sweet habanero

Boneless Wings

$8.79

Served with your choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, parmesan garlic, buffalo, ranch, sweet habanero

Soups

Cup Chicken Pot Pie

$3.89

Classic creamy chicken pot pie topped with croutons

French Onion

$6.49

Classic French onion, crouton-topped with mozzarella cheese

Bowl Chicken Pot Pie

$6.89

Classic creamy chicken pot pie topped with croutons

Wraps

The Gator Wrap

$14.39

Blackened chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, chipotle mayo and Pepper jack cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.39

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch and cheddar cheese

Salads

Side salad

$3.89

Lettuce blend, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese and croutons with choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$9.89

Turkey, ham, bacon, boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, cheddar cheese, choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$10.29

Taco meat, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, black olives and jalapenos on top of house-made tortilla chips. Served with sour cream and salsa

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo

Crispy Chicken

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo

Honker Sandwich

$14.29

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked high on 3 slices of bread

Baby Honker Sandwich

$12.59

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked high on 2 slices of bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.49

Slow-roasted pork and sweet BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel roll

Reuben Sandwich

$13.89

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1,000 Island dressing served on rye bread

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.29

Shaved beef topped with sautéed onions and peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with au jus

BLT

$11.49

Mayo, lettuce, tomato and Eden Meat Market bacon on toasted sourdough bread

Fish Sandwich

$10.39

Breaded cod fillet topped with American cheese and lettuce. Served with a side of tartar sauce

Gourmet Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.89

Third-pound burger, American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle

Classic Hamburger

$10.89

Third-pound burger, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle

Double Classic Cheeseburger

$14.59

Two third-pound burgers, American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle

Cowboy Burger

$12.19

Bacon jam, BBQ, cheddar cheese, haystack onions. Served on a pretzel bun

Mushroom N' Swiss Burger

$12.19

Third-pound burger with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Pizza Burger

$12.19

Third-pound pizza patty, marinara, mozzarella cheese. Served on a telera bun

Patty Melt

$12.19

Third-pound patty, fried onions, and Swiss and American cheeses on toasted rye

Black N' Bleu Burger

$12.59

Blackened burger, topped with bacon, bleu cheese, haystack onions, and chipotle mayo

Mac Daddy Burger

$13.59

Third-pound burger, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, sriracha mayo, , mac and cheese, bacon

Luncheon

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.49

House made traditional creamy pot pie topped with Southern-style biscuit

Shepherd's Pie

$12.19

Eden Meat Market ground beef and mixed vegetables topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese

Hot Turkey

$9.49

Turkey sandwich with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.

1/2 Hot Turkey

$7.29

1/2 turkey sandwich with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.

Hot Beef

$9.49

Beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.

1/2 Hot Beef

$7.29

1/2 beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and smothered in gravy.

Sides

French fries

$2.79

French fries (Half Order)

$1.69

Waffle fries

$2.79

Waffle fries (Half Order)

$1.69

Chippers

$2.79

Chipper (Half order)

$1.69

Baked potato (after 11am, none on Sundays)

$2.79

Mashed potatoes

$2.79

Mashed potatoes with gravy

$2.79

Sweet Pot Fries

$3.79

Sweet Pot Fries (Half Order)

$2.79

Hash brown

$2.79

American fries

$2.79

Breakfast potato

$2.79

Daily vegetable

$3.19

Applesauce

$2.69

Coleslaw

$2.69

Cottage cheese

$2.69

Side salad

$3.89

Lettuce blend, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese and croutons with choice of dressing

Black Bean Burger only

$4.39

Nacho Cheese Side

$1.19

Ham Steak Only

$10.29

Pork Steak Only

$9.49

CFS only

$11.29

Ribeye only

$16.39

Meatloaf only

$9.99

1 pc Cod

$4.49

1 pc Perch

$5.49

1 pc Walleye

$8.99

Sauce Sides

Buff Hot

$0.39

BBQ

$0.39

Habanero

$0.39

Parm Garlic

$0.39

Ranch

$0.39

Blue Cheez

$0.39

Chipotle

$0.39

Honey Mustard

$0.39

Goose Sauce

$0.39

Beer Cheese

$1.19

Nacho Cheese

$1.19

Side of Mayo

Lite Eaters

Cinnamon Roll

$3.69

Warmed and topped with vanilla ice cream glaze

Oatmeal

$3.69

Grits

$3.69

Baby Cake

$2.79

Small Pancake

Half BLT

$7.19

Mayo, lettuce, tomato and Eden Meat Market bacon on toasted sourdough bread

Grill Cheese

$5.89

Served with a cup of soup

Two Chix Tend

$9.29

Served with French fries

2 eggs & toast

$5.49

1 egg & 1 slice toast

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mickey Pancake

$4.29

Kids Minnie Pancake

$4.29

Kids French Toast

$2.39

1 egg & 1 slice toast

$2.99

Kids 1 egg / 1/2 Hb

$3.49

Kids 1 Egg/ Meat/Toast

$5.09

Kids 2 Eggs/ Meat/Toast

$5.99

Kids 2 Eggs/ Meat/ Potato/Toast

$6.79

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.29

Kids Burger

$4.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$4.89

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Cheesecakes

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.49

House Made, classic cheesecake

Reese's Cheesecake

Reese's Cheesecake

$6.29

Classic cheesecake with Reese's candy baked in and topped with chocolate, Reese's Bites and Whipped Cream

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.29

Classic cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate, Pecans and Whipped Cream

Twix Cheesecake

Twix Cheesecake

$6.29

Classic cheesecake with Twix candy baked in and topped with caramel, Twix bites and Whipped Cream

Snicker's Cheesecake

Snicker's Cheesecake

$6.29

Classic cheesecake with Snickers candy baked in and topped with caramel, Snickers bites and Whipped Cream

Dessert

Carrot cake

Carrot cake

$4.89

Sweet and moist cake, full of cut carrots and nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing

Cinnamon Roll

$3.69

Gift Cards

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

T-shirts/Hoody

T-shirt (SM)

$15.99

T-shirt (M)

$15.99

T-shirt (L)

$15.99

T-shirt (XL)

$15.99Out of stock

T-shirt (2XL)

$17.99

T-shirt (3XL)

$18.99

T-shirt (4XL)

$19.99Out of stock

Hoody (SM-XL)

$25.99

Hoody (2X)

$28.99

Hoody (3X)

$29.99

Hoody (4X)

$30.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
Monday5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
Friday5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 8:05 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorites now on the go!

Website

Location

1707 Shaler Drive, Waupun, WI 53963

Directions

Gallery
Wild Goose Cafe image
Wild Goose Cafe image
Wild Goose Cafe image
Map
More near Waupun
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston