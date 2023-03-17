Wild Honey - Central Park 102 Central Park Ave Suite 4

  • Home
Drinks

Coffees

Mocha

$4.60

Raspberry Mocha

$4.60

Raspberry White Mocha

$4.60

White Mocha

$4.60

Wild Honey Mocha

$4.60

Latte

$4.60

Caramel Latte

$4.60

Honey Oatmilk Latte

$4.85

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.60

Tina Latte

$5.85

Toasted Caramel Marshmallow Latte

$4.60

Vanilla Latte

$4.60

Whipped Honey Latte

$4.85

Cold Brew

$4.60

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew

$4.95

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$4.95

Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

$4.95

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Caramel Macchiato

$4.60

Keto Macchiato

$4.85

Cappuccino

$3.25

Flat White

$4.60

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

$4.85

Shaken Espresso

$4.85
$4.85

Chocolate Shaken Espresso

$4.85

Signature Blend

$2.00

Decaf Signature Blend

$2.00

Featured Dark Roast

$2.00

Americano

$2.75

Espresso Shot

$1.45

Infusions & Lemonades

Energy Infusion Your Way

$5.50

Sun Flower

$5.50

Aloha

$5.50

Key West

$5.50

Wild Bear

$5.50

Bahama Breeze

$5.50

Flamingo

$5.50

Clover

$5.50

Sunset

$5.50

Maui

$5.50

Cherry Limeade

$5.50

Donnie

$5.50

Dreamland

$5.50

Orange Creamsicle

$5.50

Blue Hawaiian

$5.50

Shamrock Sunrise

$6.75

Classic Lemonade

$3.95

Lemonade Infusion Your Way

$3.95

Sun Flower - Lemonade

$3.95

Aloha - Lemonade

$3.95

Key West - Lemonade

$3.95

Wild Bear - Lemonade

$3.95

Bahama Breeze - Lemonade

$3.95

Flamingo - Lemonade

$3.95

Clover - Lemonade

$3.95

Sunset - Lemonade

$3.95

Maui - Lemonade

$3.95

Cherry Limeade - Lemonade

$3.95

Donnie - Lemonade

$3.95

Dreamland - Lemonade

$3.95

Orange Creamsicle - Lemonade

$3.95

Blue Hawaiian - Lemonade

$3.95

Shamrock Sunrise - Lemonade

$3.95

Blended Crèmes & Smoothies

Matcha Crème Blended

$4.95
$4.95
$4.95
$4.95
$4.95
$4.95

Keto-Riffic Crème Blended

$4.95

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.45

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.45

Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

$5.45

Peach Smoothie

$5.45

Tea, Chai, & Matchas

Chai Latte

$4.85

Matcha Latte

$4.85

Matcha Lemonade

$4.85

London Fog Tea

$3.75

Crimson Berry Tea

$3.75

Sensory Safari Tea

$3.75

Peppermint Tea

$3.75

Earl Grey Lavender Tea

$3.75

Jasmine Dragon Pearl Tea

$3.75

White Tea Pomegranate

$3.75

More Drinks

Cold Milk

$2.50

Cold Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Red Bull

$2.45

Coconut Red Bull

$2.45

Tropical Red Bull

$2.45

Watermelon Red Bull

$2.45

Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.45

Food

Croissant - Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.95

Bagel - Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$5.95

Overnight Oats

$6.99

Acaì Bowl

$8.25

Plain Croissant

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Marshmallow Bar

$2.00

Brownie

$3.00

Chunky Chocolate Chip

$2.25

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon Parfait Muffin

$3.50

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.50

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Asiago Bagel

$2.25

Everything Bagel

$2.25

Blueberry Bagel

$2.25

Retail

Ash Grey Sweatshirt - Drink & Do Good

$30.00

Black Sweatshirt - Wild Honey Varsity

$30.00

Wild Honey Shirt - Seafoam

$24.00

Wild Honey Shirt - Cream

$24.00

Wild Honey Shirt - Black

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We exist to encourages conversations & friendships to grow. Our motto is “Impacting lives, one cup at a time.”

Location

102 Central Park Ave Suite 4, Dothan, AL 36303

Directions

