Wild Honey Smokehouse & Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Atlantic City’s only true BBQ restaurant and bar. Everyone welcome. Never pretentious. GOOD FOOD, STRONG DRINKS, GREAT TUNES. GENUINE BBQ – SLOW & LOW
2801 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
