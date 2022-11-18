Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Honey Smokehouse & Tavern

No reviews yet

2801 Pacific Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Popular Items

BISCUIT
BEER BATTERED COD & CHIPS
LEMONADE

STARTERS

POTATO SOUP

POTATO SOUP

$7.95

With all the classic fixins'

BISCUIT

$4.95

With whipped butter

CORN BREAD

$4.95

Cheddar cornbread with whipped butter

COMBO BISCUIT & CORNBREAD

$7.95

With whipped butter

BRISKET CHEDDAR FRIES

BRISKET CHEDDAR FRIES

$13.95

Chopped smoked brisket and cheddar cheese

BACON APP

BACON APP

$11.95Out of stock

Candied brown sugar, spicy bacon!

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.95

Served with BBQ ranch sauce

CR CAULIFLOWER

$11.95

With BBQ blue cheese buffalo dressing

HUSH PUPPIES

$11.95

with Nashville hot sauce

SPIN & ART DIP

$9.95

With mild green chili and corn chips

MEAT CHILI

MEAT CHILI

$9.95

With cheddar crust, sour cream & scallions

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$13.95

With chipotle, cotija, lime mayonnaise

TATER TOT NACHO PLATTER

TATER TOT NACHO PLATTER

$13.95

With smoked meat, cheese sauce, cilantro, sour cream BBQ sauce

MEATLESS NUGGETS

$12.95

With spicy buffalo sauce and green goddess dipping sauce

ONION RING TOWER

$11.95

With herbal ranch

WILD HONEY WINGS

$12.95

Cornbread & Biscut Stuffing

$7.95

SPOON SALADS

CORN SALAD

CORN SALAD

$14.95

With avocado, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, cotija cheese, lime & tri-colored tortilla chips

BLT SALAD

BLT SALAD

$14.95

With avocado, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, lightly tossed in blue cheese vinaigrette and garnished with crispy onion rings

BBQ MEAT SALAD

$16.95

House greens, lightly tossed in BBQ ranch dressing, with BBQ meat, American cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, garnished with a crispy hush puppy and cornbread croutons

STRAWBERRY SALAD

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$16.95

grilled chicken breast, strawberries, pecans & crumbled blue cheese on a bed of shredded greens tossed with red wine vinegar dressing

SIDE SALAD

$7.95

Tri-tip Salad

$25.00

Tender tri-tip slices served with our fresh salad (NEW!)

BURGERS

SIGNATURE BURGER

SIGNATURE BURGER

$18.95

2 seared beef brisket patties, American cheese, secret sauce, lettuce & sesame potato bun

BRISKET SANDWICH

$19.95

BBQ brisket, sauce on sesame potato bun

PULLED P SANDWICH

$18.95

BBQ pork, sauce on sesame potato bun

CHOP MEAT SANDWICH

$18.00

BBQ meat, sauce on sesame potato bun

FRIED CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$17.00

With secret sauce, lettuce & sesame potato bun

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$17.00

With secret sauce, lettuce & sesame potato bun

MAC & CHEESEBURGER

MAC & CHEESEBURGER

$20.95

With secret sauce, lettuce & sesame potato bun, our signature burger topped with our delicious mac & cheese!

MEATLESS CH SANDWICH

$17.00

With secret sauce, lettuce & sesame potato bun

BBQ CLASSICS

2X2 SIGNATURE PLATTER

2X2 SIGNATURE PLATTER

$49.00

Choose any two BBQ classics and two sides (Texas big beef rib, $14.95 additional)

3X3 SIGNATURE PLATTER

3X3 SIGNATURE PLATTER

$69.00

Choose any three BBQ classics and three sides (Texas big beef rib, $14.95 additional)

4X4 CELEBRATION PLATTER

$89.00

Choose any four BBQ classics and four sides (Texas big beef rib, $14.95 additional)

BIG WEST TEXAS BEEF RIB 12 HOUR

$34.95

12 hour smoked, falling off the bone delicious

CHARLOTTE NC STYLE PULLED PORK

$25.95

FULL RACK ST. LOUIS RIBS

$68.95

Pork Shank

$26.95

HALF RACK ST. LOUIS RIBS

$34.95

MEMPHIS RUB ROTISSERIE HALF CHICKEN

$25.95

QUARTER RACK ST. LOUIS RIBS

$26.95

SIGNATURE 12 HR SMOKED ANGUS BRISKET

$29.95

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$24.95

TURKEY LEG

$26.95

ENTREES

SWEET HONEY MAPLE CHICKEN & WAFFLES

SWEET HONEY MAPLE CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$25.95

NASHVILLE HOT & HONEY CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$25.95
GRILLED KING SALMON

GRILLED KING SALMON

$25.95

Served with BBQ butter, cole slaw & fries

BEER BATTERED COD & CHIPS

BEER BATTERED COD & CHIPS

$24.95

Served with lemon-dill tartar sauce

PAN FRIED SPICY SHRIMP AND CREAMY GRITS

PAN FRIED SPICY SHRIMP AND CREAMY GRITS

$28.95

Served with spicy scallion-garlic butter sauce

SUSANS TURKEY MEATLOAF

$26.95

SIDES

POTATO SALAD

$7.95

Homemade creamy potato salad

COLLARD GREENS

COLLARD GREENS

$7.95

Cooked down to tender perfection with our smoked bacon

BISCUIT

$4.95

Served with whipped butter

CORN BREAD

$4.95

Served with whipped butter

CHEDDAR FRIES

$8.50

Classic fries with creamy cheddar sauce

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$7.95

Double-sauced, extra cheesy mac and cheese

FRENCH FRIES

$7.95

Classic french fries

MEMPHIS RUB TATER TOTS

$7.95

Classic crispy tater tots tossed with our signature Memphis rub seasoning

COLE SLAW

$7.95

With our famous, refreshing green goddess dressing

PLAIN CORN ON THE COBB

$5.95

The freshest Jersey corn!

BAKED BEANS

BAKED BEANS

$7.95

Signature bacon baked beans, topped with a classic corn bread crumble

COMBO BISCUIT CORN BREAD

$7.95

Warm and delicious, served with whipped butter

CHEESY GRITS

$7.95

CREAMED CORN

$7.50

Try our new menu item! Freshly cut corn kernels with a creamy sauce, lightly spiced and delicious, topped with cheddar cheese and scallions.

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$7.95

MASHED POTATOES W GRAVY

$7.95

CORNBREAD & BISCUT STUFFING

$7.95

DESSERTS

AUNT BETTY'S DOUGHNUT OF THE DAY

$3.95
BIG ASS DOUGHNUT SUNDAE

BIG ASS DOUGHNUT SUNDAE

$45.00
CHERRY COBBLER

CHERRY COBBLER

$8.95

CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$5.95

HENNESSY SPIKED ROOT BEER FLOAT

$12.95

HOT TIN ROOF FUDGE SUNDAE

$9.95

MILE HIGH PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.95Out of stock

STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM

$5.95
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$8.95

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.95
BANANA PUDDING

BANANA PUDDING

$8.95

PB ICE CREAM

$5.95

COOKIE

$3.95

Garnished with sea salt

Litzy Cake

$8.50

Birthday Cake

Anniversary Cake

SPECIALS

BEACH PICNIC

$150.00

BAR PARTY PACK

$95.00

BTE ENTREE

$295.00

MASA CAKES

$14.95

BRISKET ENDS

$28.95

PORK SHANK

$29.00

RETAIL

CAKE POP

$2.50

Chocolate or Vanilla cake pops

HAT

$45.00

KIDS MENU

KID BURGER

$14.00

KID PULLED PORK

$14.00

KID CHICKEN FINGER

$14.00

KID HUSH PUPPIES

$14.00

KID BRISKET TOTS

$14.00

KID SODA

NA Beverages

FIJI - Water

$5.50

CLUB SODA

$3.75

COFFEE

$3.75

DIET PEPSI

$3.75

HOT TEA

$3.75

ICED TEA

$3.75

LEMONADE

$3.75

PEPSI

$3.75

SWEET TEA

$3.75

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.75

ROOT BEER

$3.75

DECAF COFFEE

$3.75

GINGER ALE

$3.75

SIERRA MIST

$3.75

PELLIGRINO SPARKLING 1L

$7.00

RED BULL

$6.00

HIBISCUS LEMO PITCHER

$25.00

HIBISCUS LEMO CARAFE

$12.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.75

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.75

Draft Beers

BLUE MOON

$8.00

GLASSTOWN 609 IPA

$9.00

GOLDEN ROAD

$9.00

GOOSE ISLAND

$9.00

GUINNESS STOUT

$9.00

KONA

$9.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$7.00

MODELO

$7.00

SAM ADAMS SEASONAL

$8.00

STELLA ARTOIS PILSNER

$9.00

VICTORY SUMMER LOVE ALE

$8.00

YUENGLING

$7.00

SIERRA NEVADA HAZY

$9.00

Bottled Beers

BUD LIGHT

$7.00

BUDWEISER

$7.00

CORONA

$8.00

DOGFISH 60 MIN IPA

$8.00

HEINEKEN

$8.00

MILLER LITE

$7.00

COORS LIGHT

$7.00

HEINEKEN ZERO

$8.00

HEINEKEN LIGHT

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Skyy

$11.00

Stoli

$12.00

Three Olives Espresso

$11.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$11.00

Tito's

$12.00

Travelers

$11.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Empress

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Seagram's Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.50

Well/Travelers Gin

$7.00

Malfy Lemon

$14.00

Malfy Orange

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Coconut

$11.00

Bacardi Limon

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Meyers

$11.00

Well/Seafarer Rum

$11.00

Tequila

Casa Migos Blanco

$14.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$29.00

Cuervo Gold

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Silver

$15.00

Espolon

$11.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Well/Travelers

$11.00

Casa Migos Melcal

$14.00

Centenario

$19.00

Cristalino Anejo

$24.00

Cristalino Agave

$24.00

Dobel

$23.00

Scotch/Bourbon

4 Roses/Well

$9.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Haydon

$19.00

Blantons

$15.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Chivas Regal 12 yr

$11.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12Yr

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$28.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

Macallan 12

$28.00

Redemption

$12.00

Whistle Pig 12 yr

$29.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$35.00

Whiskey

Canadian Club

$11.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Fireball

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$11.00

Jameson

$13.00

Kurvball

$12.00

Seagrams 7/Well

$11.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Cognac/Cordials

Amaretto

$11.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Chambord

$10.00

Courvoisier VS

$13.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Romana Sambuca

$10.00

Romana Sambuca Black

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Well Brandy

$9.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

D'usse

$16.00

Mr Black

$19.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Red

Pinot Noir BTL

$32.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$32.00

Merlot GLS

$8.00

Merlot BTL

$32.00

White

Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

White Zin GLS

$8.00

White Zin BTL

$32.00

Bubbly

Prosecco GLS

$9.00

Prosecco BTL

$34.00

Signature Cocktails

BULLEIT MOJITO

$14.00

CUCUMBER TITO'S MULE

$14.00

ESPOLON HIBISCUS MARGARITA

$14.00

HENNESSY SWEET TEA

$17.00

JACK HONEY ARNOLD PALMER

$15.00

KETEL BLOODY MARY

$16.00

PITCHER CHERRY COOLER

$55.00

PITCHER PEACH MOONSHINE

$55.00

PITCHER PINEAPPLE SMASH

$55.00

PITCHER TEQUILA SUNRISE

$55.00

BTE PITCHER

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Atlantic City’s only true BBQ restaurant and bar. Everyone welcome. Never pretentious. GOOD FOOD, STRONG DRINKS, GREAT TUNES. GENUINE BBQ – SLOW & LOW

Location

2801 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Directions

