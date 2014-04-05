Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Leap Atlanta

review star

No reviews yet

125 Ted Turner Drive Southwest

Atlanta, GA 30313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Alpha Abstraction, Vol. 22 (8%)

Alpha Abstraction, Vol. 22

Alpha Abstraction, Vol. 22

$5.00+

Alpha Abstraction Vol. 22 is a juicy, double-dry hopped IPA with Nectaron hops. This is the 22nd edition of the series that has a varied hop profile in each volume.

Bavarian Lager (6.3%)

Bavarian Lager - 6.3%

$4.00+

A traditional Oktoberfest-style lager featuring four of our favorite German malts & hopped with Herkules & Perle hops. This Oktoberfest is a smooth amber lager with a medium body and slightly sweet caramel notes.

Beer Flight

Pick 4

Pick 4

$14.00

Choose four 5oz pours of your choice for tasting!

Blueberry LMN ADE (5.5%)

Blueberry LMN ADE

Blueberry LMN ADE

$5.00+

Sour ale fermented with Meyer Lemon, blueberry, vanilla bean and milk sugar. Creating flavor notes of sweet, creamy, lemon. *Contains Lactose & Wheat*

Chance IPA (6.4%)

Chance IPA

Chance IPA

$4.00+

This beer is an "easy-drinking" IPA similar to Northeastern or East Coast styles in malt balance, haze and hop aromas. *Contains Wheat*

Czech Pilsner (5%)

Birthday Month: Czech-Style Pilsner (5%)

Birthday Month: Czech-Style Pilsner (5%)

$5.00+

One of our limited edition czech pilsners. This is a pale, heavily hopped pilsner with a massive Czech Saaz hop bill in our whirlpool. Rich, spicy, bright and crisp.

English Dry Cider (6.7%)

English Dry Cider

English Dry Cider

$5.00+

We used pressed North Georgia apples and fermented with a dry English cider yeast to make this bright and crisp cider. Dry, with just a touch of apple sweetness.

ETA IPA (7.5%)

ETA IPA

ETA IPA

$5.00+

ETA is a First-Class Transcontinental IPA that pairs the comfort of a soft, fluffy mouthfeel with the pleasure of a smooth and juicy hop combination.

Local Gold Blonde Ale (5.4%)

Local Gold Blonde Ale

Local Gold Blonde Ale

$4.00+

A hybrid style that blends elements of a German Kolsch, English Bitter and American Blonde Ale to create a dry, crisp, light and refreshing ale that is enjoyable year-round.

Lone Buffalo Rye (13.9%)

Lone Buffalo Barrel Aged Stout: Rye

Lone Buffalo Barrel Aged Stout: Rye

$5.00+

A hand-selected single-barrel aged stout with notes of vanilla, contains lactose. These are our favorite single-barrel picks from our cellar.

Milli Vanilli (3.2%)

Milli Vanilli

Milli Vanilli

$4.00+

This beer is our first “Table Stout”, clocking in at 3.2 ABV, it is a stout built for extended drinking sessions. It is dark black with light roast and chocolate notes from Midnight Wheat, and there adjuncts added to mimic common barrel-aged notes including vanilla bean, coconut and cherry.

Santa's Tears (9.6%)

Santa's Tears

Santa's Tears

$5.00+

We brewed this stout in collaboration with our friends at The Stout Brothers to commemorate their 10-year anniversary. This is an “everything christmas beer”. We brewed a thick, velvety-smooth base stout and added all the Christmas ingredients: ginger, candied ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, allspice, cocoa and salt. Think gingerbread cookie meets eggnog meets salted dark chocolate.

South Down - ATL Series (9%)

South Down - ATL Series

South Down - ATL Series

$5.00+

South Down DIPA is an Atlanta tap room exclusive to celebrate our opening. This Pina Colada inspired ale features coconut and citrus forward hops. Toasted coconut is added to the mash and finished with Lime and Pineapple purees.

Sweet Cherry Cider (6.7%)

Sweet Cherry Cider

Sweet Cherry Cider

$5.00+

We used pressed North Georgia apple juice fermented with an English cider yeast and added Dark Sweet Cherry and Montmorency Tart cherry juices

Süperlager (4.2%)

Süperlager

Süperlager

$4.00+

Superlager is a German-style Pilsner with a light, crispy body and noble hop.

Truck Chaser - Creamsicle (8.1%)

Truck Chaser - Creamsicle (8.1%)

Truck Chaser - Creamsicle (8.1%)

$5.00+

This double IPA combines the flavors of ripe orange, vanilla bean and milk sugar with a big juicy IPA to bring you back to the days when you chased the ice cream truck, not the beer truck.

Vacanza Banana Lime Coconut

Vacanza Banana Lime Coconut is an Imperial Gose brewed with toasted coconut flakes and fermented on banana and lime puree with a touch of sea salt added.
Vacanza BLC

Vacanza BLC

$5.00+

Vacanza Banana Lime Coconut is an Imperial Gose brewed with toasted coconut flakes and fermented on banana and lime puree with a touch of sea salt added.

Bourbon Based

Pomegranate Twist

Pomegranate Twist

$12.00+

Lightly muddled orange, with pomegranate juice, orange juice, and our own small batch bourbon. Served in a rocks glass with an expressed orange peel.

Cranberry Bourbon Margarita

Cranberry Bourbon Margarita

$12.00+

Our take on a margarita, made with our small batch bourbon, lime, and a splash of orange and cranberry juice. Served in a rocks glass with a slice of lime.

Coconut Rum Based

Vanilla Tangelo

Vanilla Tangelo

$12.00+

Made with our coconut rum, orange, lemon, and pineapple juice, with notes of salted caramel and vanilla extract, and topped with fresh ginger. Served in a rocks glass with an expressed orange peel.

Gin Based

Apple Cinnamon Collins

Apple Cinnamon Collins

$12.00+

A wintery take on a classic collins - made with our signature Wild Leap Gin, apple cider, and lemon juice. Finished with a dash of cinnamon and club soda and garnished with a lemon wheel.

BLACKBERRY ITALIAN SODA

$12.00+

Creamy, tart, and refreshing, our Blackberry Italian Soda is made with our signature Wild Leap Gin, fresh blackberries, lime juice, and heavy cream. Served in a Collins Glass and garnished with a fresh blackberry.

Ginger Gimlet

Ginger Gimlet

$12.00+

A fresh take on a classic, made with our Wild Leap Gin, our house ginger syrup, and fresh lime juice. Served in a coupe glass and garnished with a Rosemary Sprig.

Spiced Rum Based

Spiced Daiquiri

Spiced Daiquiri

$12.00+

A wintery take on a summer classic - our Spiced Daiquiri is made with our Wild Leap Spiced Rum and fresh lime juice. Served in a coupe glass and garnished with a lime twist.

Vodka Based

BLACKBERRY SAGE MULE

BLACKBERRY SAGE MULE

$12.00+

Our signature winter mule, made with our signature Wild Leap Vodka, fresh blackberries, lime juice, and fresh sage. Garnished with a blackberry and sage leaf and served in a stemless tulip glass.

MINT TO BE

MINT TO BE

$12.00+

A wintery classic made with our house-made Peppermint Infused Vodka, house-made coffee liqueur, and heavy cream with a dash of salted caramel. Served up in a coupe glass.

PEACHES N' TEA

PEACHES N' TEA

$12.00+

A southern signature, made with our Wild Leap Vodka, peach syrup, lemon juice, and black tea. Served in a Collins glass with a lemon wheel.

Vodka With Mixers

Vodka

Vodka

$13.00+

Gin With Mixers

Gin

Gin

$13.00+

Coconut Rum With Mixers

Coconut Rum

Coconut Rum

$13.00+

Spiced Rum With Mixers

Spiced Rum

Spiced Rum

$13.00+

Bourbon With Mixers

Bourbon (100 proof)

Bourbon (100 proof)

$14.00+

Stadium Cup 12oz

Caramel Apple

$14.00

Cherry Limeade

$14.00

My Boy Chamoy

$14.00

Wild Leap vodka, mango, pineapple and lime juice with a Chamoy & Tajin rim.

Wild Peach Sour

$14.00

CP Spirits

Espresso Martini - Can

Espresso Martini - Can

$11.00

With 3 ounces of our signature Wild Leap Vodka in every can, the fresh espresso in every can packs a punch.

Strawberry Mango - Can

Strawberry Mango - Can

$11.00

With 3 ounces of our signature Wild Leap Vodka in every can, this cocktail combines natural flavors of both strawberry and mango.

Creamsicle Mojito - Can

Creamsicle Mojito - Can

$11.00

With 3 ounces of our signature Wild Leap Vodka in every can, this cocktail combines natural flavors of orange, mint, and lime.

CP Beer

Birthday Month New Zealand Triple IPA (10.5%) - CP

Birthday Month New Zealand Triple IPA (10.5%) - CP

$9.00

This beer is heavily double-dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin and Riwaka hops. The result is an aroma that is expressive white grape and mixed tropical fruit notes.

Cocoa Caliente (11%) - CP

Cocoa Caliente (11%) - CP

$9.00

Cocoa Caliente is a big, thick Mexican Chocolate Stout with real liquid cocoa and cinnamon, and spiced up with a blend of Habanero and Serrano peppers.

Dark Allyance (12.5%) - CP

Dark Allyance (12.5%) - CP

$9.00

We've joined forces with our friends at XUL Beer Co. to produce a big, rich imperial milk stout with cocoa, sea salt and roasted peanuts.

CP Wine

MYGOTU Mix'n'Match Bucket

MYGOTU Mix'n'Match Bucket

$25.00

Bucket of MyGoTu Premium Canned Cocktails. Includes five 12oz cans. Pick your flavors!

Grapefruit Peach MYGOTU Can

Grapefruit Peach MYGOTU Can

$9.00+

Our grapefruit peach MYGOTU packs a punch by combining natural flavors of grapefruit and peach in a wine-based cocktail - all conveniently in a can.

Pineapple Passionfruit MYGOTU

Pineapple Passionfruit MYGOTU

$9.00+

Our grapefruit peach MYGOTU packs a punch by combining natural flavors of pineapple and passionfruit in a wine-based cocktail - all conveniently in a can.

Raspberry Lemonade MYGOTU

Raspberry Lemonade MYGOTU

$9.00+

Our grapefruit peach MYGOTU packs a punch by combining natural flavors of raspberry and meyer lemon in a wine-based cocktail - all conveniently in a can.

Alpha Abstraction, Vol. 22 (8%)

6-Pack Alpha

6-Pack Alpha

$13.00

Alpha Abstraction Vol. 22 is a juicy, double dry-hopped IPA with Nectaron hops. This is the twenty second edition of the series with a varied hop profile in each volume.

Bavarian Lager (6.3%)

6-Pack

6-Pack

$12.00Out of stock

A traditional Oktoberfest-style lager featuring four of our favorite German malts & hopped with Herkules & Perle hops. This Oktoberfest is a smooth amber lager with a medium body and slightly sweet caramel notes.

Birthday Month: Czech-Style Pilsner (5%)

6-Pack

6-Pack

$11.00

This beer is a pale, heavily hopped lager with a massive Czech Saaz hop bill in our whirlpool. It is rich and spicy and bright and crispy.

Blueberry LMN ADE (5.5%)

6-Pack

6-Pack

$12.00

Sour ale fermented with Meyer Lemon, blueberry, vanilla bean and milk sugar. Creating flavor notes of sweet, creamy, lemon. *Contains Lactose & Wheat*

Chance IPA (6.4%)

6-Pack

6-Pack

$11.00

Chance is an easy drinking and well balanced IPA with notes of melon, strawberry and passionfruit.

Cocoa Caliente (11%)

4-Pack

4-Pack

$13.00

Cocoa Caliente is a big, thick Mexican Chocolate Stout with real liquid cocoa and cinnamon, and spiced up with a blend of Habanero and Serrano peppers.

Core Variety Pack

Core Variety Pack

Core Variety Pack

$19.00Out of stock

Twelve 12-ounce cans of (3) Local Gold, (3) Chance IPA, (3) ETA IPA, and (3) LMN ADE.

Dark Allyance (12.5%)

We've joined forces with our friends at XUL Beer Co. to produce a big, rich imperial milk stout with cocoa, sea salt and roasted peanuts.
4 Pack

4 Pack

$13.00

We've joined forces with our friends at XUL Beer Co. to produce a big, rich imperial milk stout with cocoa, sea salt and roasted peanuts.

ETA IPA (7.5%)

6-Pack

6-Pack

$12.00

ETA is a First-Class Transcontinental IPA that pairs the comfort of a soft, fluffy mouthfeel with the pleasure of a smooth and juicy hop combination.

Local Gold Blonde Ale (5.4%)

6-Pack

6-Pack

$12.00

A hybrid style that blends elements of a German Kolsch, English Bitter and American Blonde Ale to create a dry, crisp, light and refreshing ale that is enjoyable year-round.

Lone Buffalo: 18mo Barrel Aged Stout

500ml Bottle

500ml Bottle

$26.00

A specialty anniversary stout barrel aged for 19 months in a rye bourbon barrel.

Lone Buffalo: 19mo Barrel Aged Rye Stout

500ml Bottle

500ml Bottle

$26.00

A specialty anniversary stout barrel aged for 19 months in a rye bourbon barrel.

South Down - ATL Series (9%)

South Down 4-Pack

$13.00

Süperlager (4.2%)

6-Pack

6-Pack

$11.00

Süperlager is a german style Pilsner with a light and cripy body featuring Noble Hops.

12-Pack

12-Pack

$16.00

Süperlager is a german style Pilsner with a light and cripy body featuring Noble Hops.

Truck Chaser: Creamsicle (8.1%)

This double IPA combines the flavors of ripe orange, vanilla bean and milk sugar with a big juicy IPA to bring you back to the days when you chased the ice cream truck, not the beer truck.
Truck Chaser - Creamsicle 4-Pack

Truck Chaser - Creamsicle 4-Pack

$13.00

This double IPA combines the flavors of ripe orange, vanilla bean and milk sugar with a big juicy IPA to bring you back to the days when you chased the ice cream truck, not the beer truck.

Vacanza Banana Lime Coconut (8%)

6-Pack

6-Pack

$13.00

Vacanza Banana Lime Coconut is an Imperial Gose brewed with toasted coconut flakes and fermented on banana and lime puree with a touch of sea salt added. *Contains Wheat, Lactose & Cinnamon*

Ready To Drink: Spirits (RTD)

Creamsicle Mojito - RTD

Creamsicle Mojito - RTD

$11.00+

A delicious blend of Wild Leap vodka, orange, mint, lime, and natural flavors.

Espresso Martini - RTD

Espresso Martini - RTD

$11.00+

Wild Leap Vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur and a touch of simple syrup.

Strawberry Mango - RTD

Strawberry Mango - RTD

$11.00+

A delicious blend of Wild Leap vodka, strawberry, mango, lemon, and natural flavors. 10% ABV

Ready To Drink: MYGOTU

Pineapple Passionfruit MYGOTU - TOGO

Pineapple Passionfruit MYGOTU - TOGO

$13.00

A delicious blend of pineapple and passionfruit combine to create this refreshing cocktail! Sugar free, gluten free, 1g carbs and only 100 calories make this an awesome, guilt free option!

Raspberry Lemonade MYGOTU - TOGO

Raspberry Lemonade MYGOTU - TOGO

$13.00

A delicious blend of raspberry and lemon combine to create this refreshing cocktail! Sugar free, gluten free, 1g carbs and only 100 calories make this an awesome, guilt free option!

Bottled Spirits

Wild Leap Vodka Bottle To-Go

Wild Leap Vodka Bottle To-Go

$19.99+

Wild Leap Vodka is the ultimate balance of crisp and silky smooth. Distilled from 100% yellow corn and naturally gluten-free, Wild Leap Vodka is the key to creating next-level cocktails.

Soda

Water

$0.00+

Coke

$2.99+

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99+

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99+

Soda Water

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Slushy

NON-ALC KIDS SLUSHIE

$7.99

Coolers

Cooler (18-24)

$50.00

T-Shirts

CC Uni Logo Teal

CC Uni Logo Teal

$30.00+
CC Uni Logo Light Blue

CC Uni Logo Light Blue

$30.00+
CC Uni Logo Gray

CC Uni Logo Gray

$30.00+
Red ATL United

Red ATL United

$25.00+
Black ATL United

Black ATL United

$25.00+
WL/BC Purple 

WL/BC Purple 

$25.00+
WL/BC Teal

WL/BC Teal

$25.00+
WL/BC Black

WL/BC Black

$25.00+
WL/BC Navy

WL/BC Navy

$25.00+

Hats

Beer Foam Hats

$13.00
Blue Dad Hat

Blue Dad Hat

$30.00
Dark Grey Dad Hat

Dark Grey Dad Hat

$30.00
White Dad Hat

White Dad Hat

$30.00

Misc.

Beer Koozie Red

Beer Koozie Red

$3.00
Beer Koozie Blue

Beer Koozie Blue

$3.00
Geometric Buffalo Sticker

Geometric Buffalo Sticker

$3.00
Watercolor Buffalo Sticker

Watercolor Buffalo Sticker

$3.00
Beer Buffalo Tin Tacker

Beer Buffalo Tin Tacker

$26.00
Bear Spirit Tin Tacker

Bear Spirit Tin Tacker

$26.00
Matches

Matches

$0.50
Red MTV Wild Leap Sticker

Red MTV Wild Leap Sticker

$3.00
Craft Spirits Bear Sticker

Craft Spirits Bear Sticker

$3.00
Wild Leap Script Sticker

Wild Leap Script Sticker

$3.00
Blue Atlanta Wild Leap MTV Sticker

Blue Atlanta Wild Leap MTV Sticker

$3.00
Orange Atlanta Wild Leap MTV Sticker

Orange Atlanta Wild Leap MTV Sticker

$3.00

Glassware

Ceramic Campfire Mug (13oz)

Ceramic Campfire Mug (13oz)

$17.00
Chalice (10oz)

Chalice (10oz)

$7.00
Pints (16oz)

Pints (16oz)

$6.00
Vodka Rocks (10oz)

Vodka Rocks (10oz)

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

125 Ted Turner Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30313

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,618
180 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
The Sober Social - 141 Mangum St Sw Ste 207
orange starNo Reviews
141 Mangum St Sw Ste 207 Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Neyow's of Atlanta - 131 Walker St SW
orange starNo Reviews
131 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Restaurant 10
orange starNo Reviews
10 Northside Dr NW Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 14
30 decatur st se atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - GSU
orange starNo Reviews
100 Decatur St Atlanta, GA 30301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston