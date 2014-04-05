Wild Leap Atlanta
125 Ted Turner Drive Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30313
Alpha Abstraction, Vol. 22 (8%)
Bavarian Lager (6.3%)
Blueberry LMN ADE (5.5%)
Chance IPA (6.4%)
Czech Pilsner (5%)
English Dry Cider (6.7%)
ETA IPA (7.5%)
Local Gold Blonde Ale (5.4%)
Lone Buffalo Rye (13.9%)
Milli Vanilli (3.2%)
Milli Vanilli
This beer is our first “Table Stout”, clocking in at 3.2 ABV, it is a stout built for extended drinking sessions. It is dark black with light roast and chocolate notes from Midnight Wheat, and there adjuncts added to mimic common barrel-aged notes including vanilla bean, coconut and cherry.
Santa's Tears (9.6%)
Santa's Tears
We brewed this stout in collaboration with our friends at The Stout Brothers to commemorate their 10-year anniversary. This is an “everything christmas beer”. We brewed a thick, velvety-smooth base stout and added all the Christmas ingredients: ginger, candied ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, allspice, cocoa and salt. Think gingerbread cookie meets eggnog meets salted dark chocolate.
South Down - ATL Series (9%)
Sweet Cherry Cider (6.7%)
Süperlager (4.2%)
Truck Chaser - Creamsicle (8.1%)
Vacanza Banana Lime Coconut
Bourbon Based
Pomegranate Twist
Lightly muddled orange, with pomegranate juice, orange juice, and our own small batch bourbon. Served in a rocks glass with an expressed orange peel.
Cranberry Bourbon Margarita
Our take on a margarita, made with our small batch bourbon, lime, and a splash of orange and cranberry juice. Served in a rocks glass with a slice of lime.
Coconut Rum Based
Gin Based
Apple Cinnamon Collins
A wintery take on a classic collins - made with our signature Wild Leap Gin, apple cider, and lemon juice. Finished with a dash of cinnamon and club soda and garnished with a lemon wheel.
BLACKBERRY ITALIAN SODA
Creamy, tart, and refreshing, our Blackberry Italian Soda is made with our signature Wild Leap Gin, fresh blackberries, lime juice, and heavy cream. Served in a Collins Glass and garnished with a fresh blackberry.
Ginger Gimlet
A fresh take on a classic, made with our Wild Leap Gin, our house ginger syrup, and fresh lime juice. Served in a coupe glass and garnished with a Rosemary Sprig.
Spiced Rum Based
Vodka Based
BLACKBERRY SAGE MULE
Our signature winter mule, made with our signature Wild Leap Vodka, fresh blackberries, lime juice, and fresh sage. Garnished with a blackberry and sage leaf and served in a stemless tulip glass.
MINT TO BE
A wintery classic made with our house-made Peppermint Infused Vodka, house-made coffee liqueur, and heavy cream with a dash of salted caramel. Served up in a coupe glass.
PEACHES N' TEA
A southern signature, made with our Wild Leap Vodka, peach syrup, lemon juice, and black tea. Served in a Collins glass with a lemon wheel.
Vodka With Mixers
Gin With Mixers
Coconut Rum With Mixers
Spiced Rum With Mixers
Bourbon With Mixers
CP Spirits
Espresso Martini - Can
With 3 ounces of our signature Wild Leap Vodka in every can, the fresh espresso in every can packs a punch.
Strawberry Mango - Can
With 3 ounces of our signature Wild Leap Vodka in every can, this cocktail combines natural flavors of both strawberry and mango.
Creamsicle Mojito - Can
With 3 ounces of our signature Wild Leap Vodka in every can, this cocktail combines natural flavors of orange, mint, and lime.
CP Beer
Birthday Month New Zealand Triple IPA (10.5%) - CP
This beer is heavily double-dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin and Riwaka hops. The result is an aroma that is expressive white grape and mixed tropical fruit notes.
Cocoa Caliente (11%) - CP
Cocoa Caliente is a big, thick Mexican Chocolate Stout with real liquid cocoa and cinnamon, and spiced up with a blend of Habanero and Serrano peppers.
Dark Allyance (12.5%) - CP
We've joined forces with our friends at XUL Beer Co. to produce a big, rich imperial milk stout with cocoa, sea salt and roasted peanuts.
CP Wine
MYGOTU Mix'n'Match Bucket
Bucket of MyGoTu Premium Canned Cocktails. Includes five 12oz cans. Pick your flavors!
Grapefruit Peach MYGOTU Can
Our grapefruit peach MYGOTU packs a punch by combining natural flavors of grapefruit and peach in a wine-based cocktail - all conveniently in a can.
Pineapple Passionfruit MYGOTU
Our grapefruit peach MYGOTU packs a punch by combining natural flavors of pineapple and passionfruit in a wine-based cocktail - all conveniently in a can.
Raspberry Lemonade MYGOTU
Our grapefruit peach MYGOTU packs a punch by combining natural flavors of raspberry and meyer lemon in a wine-based cocktail - all conveniently in a can.
Ready To Drink: Spirits (RTD)
Creamsicle Mojito - RTD
A delicious blend of Wild Leap vodka, orange, mint, lime, and natural flavors.
Espresso Martini - RTD
Wild Leap Vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur and a touch of simple syrup.
Strawberry Mango - RTD
A delicious blend of Wild Leap vodka, strawberry, mango, lemon, and natural flavors. 10% ABV
Ready To Drink: MYGOTU
Pineapple Passionfruit MYGOTU - TOGO
A delicious blend of pineapple and passionfruit combine to create this refreshing cocktail! Sugar free, gluten free, 1g carbs and only 100 calories make this an awesome, guilt free option!
Raspberry Lemonade MYGOTU - TOGO
A delicious blend of raspberry and lemon combine to create this refreshing cocktail! Sugar free, gluten free, 1g carbs and only 100 calories make this an awesome, guilt free option!
Coolers
T-Shirts
Misc.
Beer Koozie Red
Beer Koozie Blue
Geometric Buffalo Sticker
Watercolor Buffalo Sticker
Beer Buffalo Tin Tacker
Bear Spirit Tin Tacker
Matches
Red MTV Wild Leap Sticker
Craft Spirits Bear Sticker
Wild Leap Script Sticker
Blue Atlanta Wild Leap MTV Sticker
Orange Atlanta Wild Leap MTV Sticker
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
125 Ted Turner Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30313