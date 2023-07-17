Wild Leap - LaGrange
No reviews yet
308 Main Street
LaGrange, GA 30240
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
On Premise - Draft Beer
Flights
5 oz.
Alpha Abstraction: Vol. 23 (8.0%)
Alpha Abstraction Vol. 23 is a juicy, double-dry hopped IPA with Eclipse hops. This is the 23rd edition of the series that has a varied hop profile in each volume.
Alpha Abstraction: Volume 24 (8%)
Alpha Abstraction: Volume 24 is a juicy, double dry hopped IPA with HBC 586 Hops. This is the 24th edition of the series, with a varied hop profile in each volume.
Blueberry LMN ADE (5.5%)
Sour ale fermented with Meyer Lemon, blueberry, vanilla bean and milk sugar. Creating flavor notes of sweet, creamy, lemon. *Contains Lactose & Wheat*
Chance IPA (6.2%)
“Easy-drinking" IPA similar to Northeastern or East Coast styles in malt balance, haze and hop aromas.
ETA IPA (7.5%)
ETA is a First-Class Transcontinental IPA that pairs the comfort of a soft, fluffy mouthfeel with the pleasure of a smooth and juicy hop combination.
Great Wolf Peach (6.5%)
Our peach cobbler ale has a rich copper color with notes of peach, cinnamon and biscuity malt with an aroma of warm peach cobbler fresh out of the oven.
Island Haze (7.2%)
A year - round, juicy IPA with intense tropical flavors. Using an experimental yeast that naturally creates passion fruit and guava aromas, we then dry hop and add pineapple and grapefruit purees to create a hoppy fruit punch.
Local Gold (5.4%)
A hybrid style that blends elements of a German Kolsch, English Bitter and American Blonde Ale to create a dry, crisp, light and refreshing ale that is enjoyable year-round.
Prickly Wit (5.1%)
We were so excited to finally release a Belgian Witbier (Wheat beer) that we decided to do a variant with a few new ingredients. This is our standard “Quick Wit” Belgian-style Witbier fruited with Prickly Pear, Orange, and Lemon purées, and spiced with Pink Peppercorn and Juniper for a light floral spice touch.
Quick Wit (5.5%)
A traditional Belgian-style wheat beer, with a light banana and clove notes from the Belgian Witbier yeast. It is the original “hazy” style, with a velvety body and thick, lacy head. This is our first wheat beer release (after 6 years of requests!), so enjoy!
Side Bae: Cryo Pop (8%)
Our Side Bae Double IPA is a series of small batch, experimental IPAs that each feature a different Cryo Hop (a cryogenically frozen concentrated hop pellet. Think hop "hash".) This edition features a ton of oats and flaked wheat, and Cryo Pop, a hop blend created by Yakima Chief Hops to be incredibly expressive. This beer is incredibly citrusy with a nice creamy mouthfeel. *Contains Lactose*
Side Bae: Idaho 7 (7.6%)
Idaho is a super small batch IPA, and a part of our limited edition Side Bae series. Featuring Idaho 7 Cryo hops, it’s got a big tropical flavor with notes of passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and citrus.
South Down: ATL Series Mai Tai (9%)
“SouthDown Mai Tai combines all the fruity and almond flavors of a traditional Mai Tai Cocktail with a juicy Double IPA. We use brown sugar in the boil to get rich rum flavors, and ferment on Key Lime and Orange puree. We then double dry-hop with Citra, Sabro and Idaho 7.
Truck Chaser Lemon Ice Double IPA (8.2)
(Contains Lactose) The return of a favorite! We made a smooth and creamy Milkshake Double IPA and added lemon purée and vanilla bean to make that perfect Lemon Italian Ice flavor that blends perfectly with our citrusy Simcoe and Citra hop combo.
Süperlager (4.2%)
13 oz.
Alpha Vol. 23 (8.0%)
Alpha Abstraction Vol. 23 is a juicy, double-dry hopped IPA with Eclipse hops. This is the 23rd edition of the series that has a varied hop profile in each volume.
Alpha 24 (8%)
Alpha Abstraction Vol. 24 is a juicy, double dry-hopped IPA with HBC 586 hops. This is the twenty-fourth edition of the series, with a varied hop profile in each volume.
Blueberry LMN ADE (5.5%)
Sour ale fermented with Meyer Lemon, blueberry, vanilla bean and milk sugar. Creating flavor notes of sweet, creamy, lemon. *Contains Lactose & Wheat*
Chance IPA (6.2%)
“Easy-drinking" IPA similar to Northeastern or East Coast styles in malt balance, haze and hop aromas.
ETA IPA (7.5%)
ETA is a First-Class Transcontinental IPA that pairs the comfort of a soft, fluffy mouthfeel with the pleasure of a smooth and juicy hop combination.
Great Wolf Peach (6.5%)
Our peach cobbler ale has a rich copper color with notes of peach, cinnamon and biscuity malt with an aroma of warm peach cobbler fresh out of the oven.
Island Haze (7.2%)
A year - round, juicy IPA with intense tropical flavors. Using an experimental yeast that naturally creates passion fruit and guava aromas, we then dry hop and add pineapple and grapefruit purees to create a hoppy fruit punch.
Local Gold (5.4%)
A hybrid style that blends elements of a German Kolsch, English Bitter and American Blonde Ale to create a dry, crisp, light and refreshing ale that is enjoyable year-round.
Prickly Wit (5.1%)
We were so excited to finally release a Belgian Witbier (Wheat beer) that we decided to do a variant with a few new ingredients. This is our standard “Quick Wit” Belgian-style Witbier fruited with Prickly Pear, Orange, and Lemon purées, and spiced with Pink Peppercorn and Juniper for a light floral spice touch.
Quick Wit (5.5%)
A traditional Belgian-style wheat beer, with a light banana and clove notes from the Belgian Witbier yeast. It is the original “hazy” style, with a velvety body and thick, lacy head. This is our first wheat beer release (after 6 years of requests!), so enjoy!
Side Bae: Cryo Pop (8%)
Our Side Bae Double IPA is a series of small batch, experimental IPAs that each feature a different Cryo Hop (a cryogenically frozen concentrated hop pellet. Think hop "hash".) This edition features a ton of oats and flaked wheat, and Cryo Pop, a hop blend created by Yakima Chief Hops to be incredibly expressive. This beer is incredibly citrusy with a nice creamy mouthfeel. *Contains Lactose*
Side Bae: Idaho 7 (7.6%)
Idaho is a super small batch IPA, and a part of our limited edition Side Bae series. Featuring Idaho 7 Cryo hops, it’s got a big tropical flavor with notes of passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and citrus.
South Down: ATL Series Mai Tai (9%)
“SouthDown Mai Tai combines all the fruity and almond flavors of a traditional Mai Tai Cocktail with a juicy Double IPA. We use brown sugar in the boil to get rich rum flavors, and ferment on Key Lime and Orange puree. We then double dry-hop with Citra, Sabro and Idaho 7.
Truck Chaser Lemon Ice Double IPA (8.2%)
(Contains Lactose) The return of a favorite! We made a smooth and creamy Milkshake Double IPA and added lemon purée and vanilla bean to make that perfect Lemon Italian Ice flavor that blends perfectly with our citrusy Simcoe and Citra hop combo.
Süperlager (4.2%)
German-style Pilsner with a light, crispy body and noble hop.
16 oz.
Alpha Abstraction, Vol. 23 (8.0%)
Alpha Abstraction Vol. 23 is a juicy, double-dry hopped IPA with Eclipse hops. This is the 23rd edition of the series that has a varied hop profile in each volume.
Alpha Vol. 24 (8%)
Alpha Abstraction: Volume 24 is a juicy, double dry hopped IPA with HBC 586 Hops. This is the 24th edition of the series, with a varied hop profile in each volume.
Blueberry LMN ADE (5.5%)
Sour ale fermented with Meyer Lemon, blueberry, vanilla bean and milk sugar. Creating flavor notes of sweet, creamy, lemon. *Contains Lactose & Wheat*
Chance IPA (6.2%)
“Easy-drinking" IPA similar to Northeastern or East Coast styles in malt balance, haze and hop aromas.
ETA IPA (7.5%)
ETA is a First-Class Transcontinental IPA that pairs the comfort of a soft, fluffy mouthfeel with the pleasure of a smooth and juicy hop combination.
Great Wolf Peach (6.5%)
Our peach cobbler ale has a rich copper color with notes of peach, cinnamon and biscuity malt with an aroma of warm peach cobbler fresh out of the oven.
Island Haze (7.2%)
A year - round, juicy IPA with intense tropical flavors. Using an experimental yeast that naturally creates passion fruit and guava aromas, we then dry hop and add pineapple and grapefruit purees to create a hoppy fruit punch.
Local Gold (5.4%)
A hybrid style that blends elements of a German Kolsch, English Bitter and American Blonde Ale to create a dry, crisp, light and refreshing ale that is enjoyable year-round.
Prickly Wit (5.1%)
We were so excited to finally release a Belgian Witbier (Wheat beer) that we decided to do a variant with a few new ingredients. This is our standard “Quick Wit” Belgian-style Witbier fruited with Prickly Pear, Orange, and Lemon purées, and spiced with Pink Peppercorn and Juniper for a light floral spice touch.
Quick Wit (5.5%)
A traditional Belgian-style wheat beer, with a light banana and clove notes from the Belgian Witbier yeast. It is the original “hazy” style, with a velvety body and thick, lacy head. This is our first wheat beer release (after 6 years of requests!), so enjoy!
Side Bae: Idaho 7 (7.6%)
Idaho is a super small batch IPA, and a part of our limited edition Side Bae series. Featuring Idaho 7 Cryo hops, it’s got a big tropical flavor with notes of passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and citrus.
South Down: ATL Series Mai Tai (9%)
“SouthDown Mai Tai combines all the fruity and almond flavors of a traditional Mai Tai Cocktail with a juicy Double IPA. We use brown sugar in the boil to get rich rum flavors, and ferment on Key Lime and Orange puree. We then double dry-hop with Citra, Sabro and Idaho 7.
Süperlager (4.2%)
German-style Pilsner with a light, crispy body and noble hop.
Truck Chaser Lemon Ice Double IPA (8.2%)
(Contains Lactose) The return of a favorite! We made a smooth and creamy Milkshake Double IPA and added lemon purée and vanilla bean to make that perfect Lemon Italian Ice flavor that blends perfectly with our citrusy Simcoe and Citra hop combo.
Süperlager (4.2%)
German-style Pilsner with a light, crispy body and noble hop.
60 oz.
Albert XPA, (7.2%)
Our next adventure with experimental ingredients is Albert XPA, named after a Swiss chemist who occasionally would ingest his creations, eventually leading to a terrifying bicycle ride. Albert XPA is fermented with Berkeley Labs London Tropics yeast and heavily mash-hopped, then dry-hopped with Spectrum Mosaic hop liquid and Idaho 7 Cryo hop pellets. The yeast creates strong passion fruit and pine aromas, and the Mosaic and Idaho 7 add a huge tropical punch to the beer.
Alpha Abstraction, Vol. 23 (8.0%)
Alpha Abstraction Vol. 23 is a juicy, double-dry hopped IPA with Eclipse hops. This is the 23rd edition of the series that has a varied hop profile in each volume.
Alpha Vol. 24 (8%)
Alpha Abstraction: Volume 24 is a juicy, double dry hopped IPA with HBC 586 Hops. This is the 24th edition of the series, with a varied hop profile in each volume.
Blueberry LMN ADE (5.5%)
Sour ale fermented with Meyer Lemon, blueberry, vanilla bean and milk sugar. Creating flavor notes of sweet, creamy, lemon. *Contains Lactose & Wheat*
Chance IPA (6.2%)
“Easy-drinking" IPA similar to Northeastern or East Coast styles in malt balance, haze and hop aromas.
ETA IPA (7.5%)
ETA is a First-Class Transcontinental IPA that pairs the comfort of a soft, fluffy mouthfeel with the pleasure of a smooth and juicy hop combination.
Great Wolf Peach (6.5%)
Our peach cobbler ale has a rich copper color with notes of peach, cinnamon and biscuity malt with an aroma of warm peach cobbler fresh out of the oven.
Island Haze (7.2%)
A year - round, juicy IPA with intense tropical flavors. Using an experimental yeast that naturally creates passion fruit and guava aromas, we then dry hop and add pineapple and grapefruit purees to create a hoppy fruit punch.
Local Gold (5.4%)
A hybrid style that blends elements of a German Kolsch, English Bitter and American Blonde Ale to create a dry, crisp, light and refreshing ale that is enjoyable year-round.
Prickly Wit (5.1%)
We were so excited to finally release a Belgian Witbier (Wheat beer) that we decided to do a variant with a few new ingredients. This is our standard “Quick Wit” Belgian-style Witbier fruited with Prickly Pear, Orange, and Lemon purées, and spiced with Pink Peppercorn and Juniper for a light floral spice touch.
Side Bae: Cryo Pop (8%)
Our Side Bae Double IPA is a series of small batch, experimental IPAs that each feature a different Cryo Hop (a cryogenically frozen concentrated hop pellet. Think hop "hash".) This edition features a ton of oats and flaked wheat, and Cryo Pop, a hop blend created by Yakima Chief Hops to be incredibly expressive. This beer is incredibly citrusy with a nice creamy mouthfeel. *Contains Lactose*
Side Bae: Idaho 7 (7.6%)
Idaho is a super small batch IPA, and a part of our limited edition Side Bae series. Featuring Idaho 7 Cryo hops, it’s got a big tropical flavor with notes of passionfruit, mango, pineapple, and citrus.
South Down: ATL Series Mai Tai (9%)
“SouthDown Mai Tai combines all the fruity and almond flavors of a traditional Mai Tai Cocktail with a juicy Double IPA. We use brown sugar in the boil to get rich rum flavors, and ferment on Key Lime and Orange puree. We then double dry-hop with Citra, Sabro and Idaho 7.
Truck Chaser Lemon Ice Double IPA (8.2%)
(Contains Lactose) The return of a favorite! We made a smooth and creamy Milkshake Double IPA and added lemon purée and vanilla bean to make that perfect Lemon Italian Ice flavor that blends perfectly with our citrusy Simcoe and Citra hop combo.
Süperlager (4.2%)
On Premise - Craft Cocktails
Bourbon Based
Cranberry Bourbon Margarita
Our take on a margarita, made with our small batch bourbon, lime, and a splash of orange and cranberry juice. Served in a rocks glass with a slice of lime.
Whiskey Spring
Our Signature 100 proof Bourbon, House Ginger Syrup, Fresh Lemon, and Muddled Strawberries and Blueberries. Served in a Rocks Glass with a splash of Ginger Beer.
Gin Based
Ginger Gimlet
A fresh take on a classic, made with our Wild Leap Gin, our house ginger syrup, and fresh lime juice. Served in a coupe glass and garnished with a Rosemary Sprig.
Thai Basil Breeze
Our Signature Wild Leap Gin, Thai Basil Syrup, fresh Lime, Cucumber, and Mint and topped with Soda. Served in a Collins glass.
Vodka Based
DILLicious
Our signature Wild Leap Vodka, and our house made pickle juice and puree. Served with a house made pickle.
Havana Vanilla
Wild Leap Vodka, coconut, pineapple juice, lemon, orange, strawberries, and a dash of vanilla. Served in a tulip glass and garnished with an orange and strawberry slice.
Peaches N' Tea
A southern signature, made with our Wild Leap Vodka, peach syrup, lemon juice, and black tea. Served in a Collins glass with a lemon wheel.
Spicy Mary
Our House Made Bloody Mary mix and our signature Wild Leap Vodka. Don't forget to ask for the Chili de Arbol infused vodka!
Strawberry Basil Mule
Our Signature Wild Leap Vodka, Basil Syrup, and Fresh Lime Juice. Muddled with Strawberries and served with Ginger Beer.
Blueberry Basil Smash
Our Signature Wild Leap Vodka, Blueberry and Thai Basil Syrups, and a splash of Fresh Lemon. Served in a rocks glass.
Watermelon Inferno
Espresso Martini
Peach Ice Cream
On Premise - Specialty Spirits
Bourbon
On Premise - Canned Pours
CP Beer
Superlager (4.2%) - CP
German-style Pilsner with a light, crispy body and noble hop.
Vacanza Banana Lime Coconut (8%) - CP
Imperial Gose brewed with toasted coconut flakes and fermented on banana and lime puree with a touch of sea salt added.
Czech Pilsner
For our Birthday Month, we wanted to pick our favorite styles and ingredients that we have used this year in our R&D beers, and create something special that we can share with everyone. One of these styles is the Czech Pilsner. This beer is a pale, heavily hopped lager with a massive Czech Saaz hop bill in our whirlpool. It is rich and spicy and bright and crispy. Cheers to 5 years in beer!
LMNADE
LMN ADE is a sour ale with lemon puree, vanilla and milk sugar. Grab a mixer and peel one open.
CP Wine
MYGOTU Mix'n'Match Bucket
Bucket of MyGoTu Premium Canned Cocktails. Includes five 12oz cans. Pick your flavors!
Grapefruit Peach MYGOTU Can
Our grapefruit peach MYGOTU packs a punch by combining natural flavors of grapefruit and peach in a wine-based cocktail - all conveniently in a can.
Raspberry Lemonade MYGOTU
Our grapefruit peach MYGOTU packs a punch by combining natural flavors of raspberry and meyer lemon in a wine-based cocktail - all conveniently in a can.
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Merchandise
T-Shirts
CC Uni Logo Light Blue
CC Uni Logo Teal
CC Uni Logo Gray
CC Uni Logo Lagoon
Red ATL Soccer
Black ATL Soccer
WL/BC Purple
WL/BC Teal
WL/BC Black
WL/BC Navy
WL Red Basketball
WL Black Basketball
Vodka T-Shirt BLACK
Double Sided Red Soccer Shirt
Double Sided Soccer Shirt Black
Multi-Colored Tie Dye
Blue Tie Dye
Gray Baseball Shirt
Blue WLTV Shirt
Navy Baseball Shirt
Long Sleeve Navy Blue Baseball Shirt
Long Sleeve Khaki Soccer Shirt
Gray Crop Top
Blue Crop Top
Hats
Coolers
Glassware
Misc.
Beer Koozie Red
Beer Koozie Blue
Geometric Buffalo Sticker
Watercolor Buffalo Sticker
Beer Buffalo Tin Tacker
Bear Spirit Tin Tacker
Matches
Spirits Branded Counter Mat
Spirits Branded Rail Mat
Red MTV Wild Leap Sticker
Craft Spirits Bear Sticker
Wild Leap Script Sticker
Blue Atlanta Wild Leap MTV Sticker
Orange Atlanta Wild Leap MTV Sticker
ATL Soccer Sticker
Tom Petty Ticket
TO-GO - Beer
Alpha Abstraction, Vol. 23 (8%)
Alpha Abstraction: Volume 24 (8%)
Blueberry LMN ADE (5.5%)
Chance IPA (6.4%)
Core Variety Pack
ETA IPA (7.5%)
Island Haze (7.2%)
Local Gold Blonde Ale (5.4%)
LB: 18mo Anni Barrel Aged Vanilla Stout (13.9%)
LB 18mo Coconut Rum Barrel Aged Stout (13.9%)
LB RYE 19mo Barrel Aged Stout (13.9%)
Side Bae Cryo Pop (8%)
Side Bae Cryo Pop (8%) 6-Pack
Our Side Bae Double IPA is a series of small batch, experimental IPAs that each feature a different Cryo Hop (a cryogenically frozen concentrated hop pellet. Think hop "hash".) This edition features a ton of oats and flaked wheat, and Cryo Pop, a hop blend created by Yakima Chief Hops to be incredibly expressive. This beer is incredibly citrusy with a nice creamy mouthfeel. *Contains Lactose*
Side Bae Idaho (7.6%)
South Down: Mai Tai (9%)
South Down: Mai Tai 4 Pack
This beer is a Mai Tai inspired Imperial Hazy Pale Ale, featuring brown sugar in the boil for dark rum notes and hopped with Sabro and Simcoe, for tangerine, orange and light, woody coconut notes. We fermented on orange and lime puree and added our favorite almond flavors for notes of a traditional Orgeat syrup.