Czech Pilsner

$9.00

For our Birthday Month, we wanted to pick our favorite styles and ingredients that we have used this year in our R&D beers, and create something special that we can share with everyone. One of these styles is the Czech Pilsner. This beer is a pale, heavily hopped lager with a massive Czech Saaz hop bill in our whirlpool. It is rich and spicy and bright and crispy. Cheers to 5 years in beer!