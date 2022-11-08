Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Mirrors 95 2nd Ave

No reviews yet

95 2nd Ave

New York, NY 10003

Burgers

Wild Burger

$12.95

4oz Grass-fed Beef Patty, Steak Strips, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mixed Leaf, House Sauce, Pickles, Tomato, Grilled Onion and Pepper

Bacon Chef Burger

$10.95

3x Smoked Bacon, Grass-fed Beef, Double Cheddar, Special Sauce

Custom Burger

$8.95

4oz Grass-fed Beef Patty

Wings

Buffalo Wings

$9.95
Boom Boom Wings (Spicy)

$9.95
Garlic Parmesan Wings

$9.95
BBQ Wings

$9.95

Fries

Classic Fries

$5.95
Cheese Fries

$6.95
Bacon Garlic Cheese Fries

$8.95

Chicken Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.95Out of stock
Steak Fries

$10.95
Prawn Fries

$10.95

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wild Mirrors is an American restaurant that serves healthier options of your favorite food. We use specifically sourced ingredients to create the best tasting food around. The portions are also large, so you'll never leave feeling hungry.

95 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

Directions

