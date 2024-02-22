Wild Oats 1222 Witte Rd Suite B-100
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Wild Oats is a fresh take on traditional Texas food! To us, Texas is big open skies & vast pastures, cowboy hats & cattle, Sunday church whether we liked it or not, tubing & two-stepping, Spanish moss & cactus, Blue Bell ice cream & grass under our feet. Modern art in Marfa, Deep Ellum, Buc-ees, Fiesta in San Antonio, South Congress, Gilley’s & Gilhooley’s. Wild Oats is our love letter to the Lone Star State and the cultures and ingredients that make it so dang special.
Location
1222 Witte Road, Ste B100, Houston, TX 77055
Gallery
