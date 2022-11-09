Wild Oats
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Wild Oats is a fresh take on traditional Texas food! To us, Texas is big open skies & vast pastures, cowboy hats & cattle, Sunday church whether we liked it or not, tubing & two-stepping, Spanish moss & cactus, Blue Bell ice cream & grass under our feet. Modern art in Marfa, Deep Ellum, Buc-ees, Fiesta in San Antonio, South Congress, Gilley’s & Gilhooley’s. Wild Oats is our love letter to the Lone Star State and the cultures and ingredients that make it so dang special.
Location
2520 Airline Drive, Houston, TX 77009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant