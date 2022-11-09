Main picView gallery

Wild Oats

2520 Airline Drive

Houston, TX 77009

Order Again

NA Bev

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Retail

Cook Like A Local

$35.00

Vin Glace Wine Koozie

$100.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wild Oats is a fresh take on traditional Texas food! To us, Texas is big open skies & vast pastures, cowboy hats & cattle, Sunday church whether we liked it or not, tubing & two-stepping, Spanish moss & cactus, Blue Bell ice cream & grass under our feet. Modern art in Marfa, Deep Ellum, Buc-ees, Fiesta in San Antonio, South Congress, Gilley’s & Gilhooley’s. Wild Oats is our love letter to the Lone Star State and the cultures and ingredients that make it so dang special.

