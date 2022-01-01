Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Onion Tied House

372 Reviews

$$

1111 South Blvd

Oak Park, IL 60302

Order Again

Popular Items

Tied House Bacon Burger
Reuben Panini
Kids Burger

Beer Bites/Apps

Brisket Bite

$6.00

served with couple slices bread and BBQ sauce

Meatball Bite

$7.00

2 meatballs served with couple slices bread and marinara sauce

Pastrami Bite

$7.00

served with couple slices of bread and mustard

Pulled Pork Bite

$6.00

BBQ pulled pork served with couple slices of bread and pickle chips

Double Cheeseburger Slider Bite

$6.00

two 2oz angus patties, pickle, and mayo (no side)

6 BBQ Rib Ends

$10.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$6.00

Served with side of ranch

Chimichurri Fries

$7.00

Cinnamon Sugar Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

drizzled with spicy honey

Fried Pork Rinds

$7.00

Served with salsa for dipping!

Candied Bacon

$7.00

topped with papitas and green onion

Smoked Garlic Chickpeas

$7.00

Soft Pretzels

$11.00

Served with beer cheese and mustard for dipping!

Small Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Large Chips and Salsa

$9.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Served with sour cream and salsa for dipping!

Tied House Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Topped with candied bacon and green onion

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Loaded Tator Tots

$14.00

chihuahua cheese, beer cheese, green onion, and your choice of protein

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Served with beer cheese and ranch for dipping!

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Choice of sauce (marinara or thai chili)

Fried Pickle Chips

$11.00Out of stock

Served with chipotle ranch

Nachos

$10.00+

Topped with shredded cheese, beer cheese, sliced jalapeno, radish, pico, and sour cream, guacamole, and salsa on side.

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin cheese curds served with your choice of sauce

Hummus & Tempenade Spread

$9.00Out of stock

Sandwiches/Entrees/Family Meals

Tied House Bacon Burger

$14.00

Angus patty, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

mushrooms, swiss cheese, red onion, lettuce, and tomato

Vegan Burger

$17.00

beyond patty, vegan cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, chimichurri aioli on a gluten free bun

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

Three sliders, choice of side also come with coleslaw and pickles

Reuben Panini

$15.00

house-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese

Meatball Sliders

$15.00

Three meatballs topped with parmesan. Marinara and giardiniera on the side

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

grilled peppers and onions, topped with beer cheese. Giardiniera on side. (beer cheese comes on the side for take out)

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

grilled onions and peppers, avocado, drizzled with BBQ sauce, served on a hoagie roll

Brisket Chili Dog

$7.00Out of stock

topped with brisket chili, chihuahua cheese, and pico de gallo (2/dogs for $10)

Chicago Style Dog

$7.00Out of stock

tomato, onion, relish, mustard, celery salt (2/dogs for $10)

Bacon Wrapped Dog

$7.00Out of stock

topped with beer cheese and green onion (2/dogs for 10)

Carrot Vegan Chili Dog

$12.00

Braised carrot, topped with vegan chili and vegan cheese

Egg Plant Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Lightly Breaded Eggplant, Mozzarella, Marinara, Pesto, Tomato. *pine nuts in pesto*

Smoked Pork Chop

$20.00

mashed potatoes, pineapple BBQ sauce, grilled onions, roasted jalapeno, and green onion

Fish Tacos

$12.00

two 2oz beer battered cod filets, cabbage, pickled onions with chips and salsa on side

Rib Slab Meal

$19.00

3/4 rib slab, coleslaw, and your choice of potato

Taco Plate

$14.00

choice of three soft shell corn tacos. Onion, cilantro, and sour cream on side. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, and corn bean salad on the side.

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Two 4oz pieces of beer battered cod, house-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon

Fish and Chips for two

$32.00

Four pieces of 4oz beer battered cod, house-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon

Fish and Chips family dinner

$64.00

Eight pieces of 4oz beer battered cod, house-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon

BBQ Dinner for two

$38.00

6 wings, 6 ribs, 4 pulled pork sliders, coleslaw, pickles, and choice of potato.

BBQ Family Dinner

$70.00

12 chicken wings, 14 ribs, 8 pulled pork sliders, coleslaw, pickles, and choice of potato.

Pick 3 BBQ Tray

$35.00

Great for sharing or good for one very large meal.

Salads

Tied House Salad

$7.00+

mixed greens, tomato, pickled carrot and red onions

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

House made croutons, candied bacon, parmesan.

Smoked Salmon Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, house-smoked salmon, fried egg, tomato, feta cheese, pickled carrots and red onion

Greek Salad

$7.00+

chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, feta, red peppers, olives, cucumber, and lemon vinaigrette

Kids

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Choice of fries or fruit

Red Sauce Pasta

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Fish Fry

$8.00

two 2oz fish filets, tartar sauce, and lemon

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$7.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and pecans

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Brownie

$4.00

Scoop Vanella Ice Cream

$3.50

Sides

House Cut Fries

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Tator Tots

$5.00

Brisket Chili

$4.00+
Vegan Chili

$4.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Extra Sauce

Kids Fruit

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Chimichurri Fries

$8.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

To-go Beer

Must me 21+, show ID at pick up.
Misfit 6-Pack

$3.00+

A velvety, chewy IPA with the perfect blend of hop bitterness, aroma, and malt body.

Crazy Fingers

$3.00+

A juicy American Pale Ale dry hopped with Mosaic hops for your drinking pleasure.

Oktoberfest 4-Pack

$11.00
Radio Free 4-pack

$11.00Out of stock

European-Style Lager with Noble hops

BP DJ 4-pack

$12.00

Hopslayer 6 pack

$17.00
Pineapple Misfit

$15.00Out of stock

Our juicy, hoppy, and malty ipa with a hint of pineapple on the finish.

Back Pocket DJ

$4.00+Out of stock

Vanilla Cream Ale

Hard Seltzer 6-pack

$12.00Out of stock

ABV 5%, Must be +21 to purchase

Stay Puft 4-pack

$12.00
Traditional Drago

$8.00+Out of stock

An insanely full-bodied Russian Imperial Stout named after Rocky's ultimate foe. This big ale will warm the coldest of souls.

Weltschmerz

$10.00+Out of stock

Previously known as our Hefty Weiss, enjoy the same banana and clove flavors

Seasonal 6-pack

$10.00Out of stock

3 Weltschmerz Cans and 3 Stay Puft Cans

Mixed Up 6-pack

$12.00Out of stock

2 Misfit Cans, 1 Stay Puft can, 1 Weltschmerz Can, 1 Crazy Fingers Can, 1 Drago Can

Empty 64oz Growler

$12.00
Back Pocket DJ 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$26.00

Carl's Revenge Cider 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$27.00
Crazy Fingers 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$26.00

This American Pale Ale is our flagship brand, celebrating hop bitterness and aroma. Dry-hopping with three different varieties in the fermenter gives our Paddy it's signature hop-forward bite and rich "nose''. 5.6% ABV

Radio Free 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$26.00

Galaxy Misfit 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$30.00

Hair of the Frog 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$28.00

A nutty and smooth drinking English brown, 5.2% ABV

Hard Eight Seltzer 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$28.00

Hop Slayer 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$30.00

Misfit 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$26.00

Paddy Pale Ale 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$26.00

Radio Free 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$26.00

Stay Puft 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$26.00

Weltschmerz 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$26.00

Traditional Drago 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$60.00

Almond Boy Drago 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$60.00

Hazelnut Drago 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$60.00

Mole Drago 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)

$60.00

Moxie W Glass (64oz)

$26.00

Moxie W Glass Fill (64oz)

$26.00

Salted Carmel 64oz W Glass

$28.00

To-go NA Drinks

San Pellegrino Bottle (16.9oz)

$3.00

Lemon Lavender Mocktail

$5.00

Bloody Mary Mocktail

$6.00

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Coca Cola

$2.25

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Other Adult Beverages

Bottle Vendaval Cabernet

$26.00

Bottle Tiamo Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Bottle Vendaval Chardonnay

$26.00

Bottle De Loach Chardonnay

$30.00

Watermelon Truly Can

$5.00

Lime Truly Can

$5.00

Pineapple Truly Can

$5.00

Blueberry Truly Can

$5.00

Off Color Beer For Taco's 16oz Can

$8.00

JK Cider 16oz Can

$8.00

Mains

Chicken Wings

$34.50+

tossed in your choice of sauce, served with carrots, celery, blue cheese and ranch

Ribs

$35.00+

house-smoked individual cut ribs tossed in BBQ sauce

Brisket

$120.00

house-smoked brisket with hoagie rolls, sautéed onions, and BBQ sauce (6oz/person)

Pastrami

$145.00

comes with hoagie rolls, sautéed onions, and BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork

$90.00

comes with slider buns, pickles, and coleslaw (6oz/person)

Double Cheese Burger Sliders

$50.00

two 2oz angus patties, slider buns, cheddar cheese with pickle, mayo, ketchup, and mustard on side (10 sliders)

Tacos

$80.00

4lbs of your taco filling of choice (chicken, chorizo, vegetables, or steak +$10/lb), tortillas, cilantro, chopped onion, and salsa

Meatball Sliders

$90.00

comes with slider buns, giardiniera, grilled peppers/onions and marinara sauce (3 balls/person)

Egg Plant Parmesan

$75.00

thinly sliced egg plant, basil, marinara, pesto, mozzarella and comes with french rolls on the side

Salads

all salads are good for 10 people

House Salad

$60.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled onions, pickled carrots, radish comes with ranch and balsamic on side

Caesar Salad

$70.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, candied bacon, croutons, and Caesar dressing on side

Greek Salad

$70.00

chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, olives, cucumber, and lemon vinaigrette

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$45.00

120oz half pan - house-made mashed potatoes topped with green onion

Mac and Cheese

$50.00

topped with candied bacon and green onion

Coleslaw

$11.00

Potato Salad

$13.50

Vegan Chili

$16.00

Brisket Chili

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1111 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL 60302

Directions

Gallery
Wild Onion Tied House image
Wild Onion Tied House image
Wild Onion Tied House image

