Wild Onion Tied House
372 Reviews
$$
1111 South Blvd
Oak Park, IL 60302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beer Bites/Apps
Brisket Bite
served with couple slices bread and BBQ sauce
Meatball Bite
2 meatballs served with couple slices bread and marinara sauce
Pastrami Bite
served with couple slices of bread and mustard
Pulled Pork Bite
BBQ pulled pork served with couple slices of bread and pickle chips
Double Cheeseburger Slider Bite
two 2oz angus patties, pickle, and mayo (no side)
6 BBQ Rib Ends
Truffle Parm Fries
Served with side of ranch
Chimichurri Fries
Cinnamon Sugar Sweet Potato Fries
drizzled with spicy honey
Fried Pork Rinds
Served with salsa for dipping!
Candied Bacon
topped with papitas and green onion
Smoked Garlic Chickpeas
Soft Pretzels
Served with beer cheese and mustard for dipping!
Small Chips and Salsa
Large Chips and Salsa
Quesadilla
Served with sour cream and salsa for dipping!
Tied House Mac and Cheese
Topped with candied bacon and green onion
Loaded Mac and Cheese
Loaded Tator Tots
chihuahua cheese, beer cheese, green onion, and your choice of protein
Buffalo Cauliflower
Served with beer cheese and ranch for dipping!
Fried Calamari
Choice of sauce (marinara or thai chili)
Fried Pickle Chips
Served with chipotle ranch
Nachos
Topped with shredded cheese, beer cheese, sliced jalapeno, radish, pico, and sour cream, guacamole, and salsa on side.
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese curds served with your choice of sauce
Hummus & Tempenade Spread
Sandwiches/Entrees/Family Meals
Tied House Bacon Burger
Angus patty, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
mushrooms, swiss cheese, red onion, lettuce, and tomato
Vegan Burger
beyond patty, vegan cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, chimichurri aioli on a gluten free bun
Pulled Pork Sliders
Three sliders, choice of side also come with coleslaw and pickles
Reuben Panini
house-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese
Meatball Sliders
Three meatballs topped with parmesan. Marinara and giardiniera on the side
Cheesesteak Sandwich
grilled peppers and onions, topped with beer cheese. Giardiniera on side. (beer cheese comes on the side for take out)
Brisket Sandwich
grilled onions and peppers, avocado, drizzled with BBQ sauce, served on a hoagie roll
Brisket Chili Dog
topped with brisket chili, chihuahua cheese, and pico de gallo (2/dogs for $10)
Chicago Style Dog
tomato, onion, relish, mustard, celery salt (2/dogs for $10)
Bacon Wrapped Dog
topped with beer cheese and green onion (2/dogs for 10)
Carrot Vegan Chili Dog
Braised carrot, topped with vegan chili and vegan cheese
Egg Plant Parmesan Sandwich
Lightly Breaded Eggplant, Mozzarella, Marinara, Pesto, Tomato. *pine nuts in pesto*
Smoked Pork Chop
mashed potatoes, pineapple BBQ sauce, grilled onions, roasted jalapeno, and green onion
Fish Tacos
two 2oz beer battered cod filets, cabbage, pickled onions with chips and salsa on side
Rib Slab Meal
3/4 rib slab, coleslaw, and your choice of potato
Taco Plate
choice of three soft shell corn tacos. Onion, cilantro, and sour cream on side. Served with tortilla chips, salsa verde, and corn bean salad on the side.
Fish and Chips
Two 4oz pieces of beer battered cod, house-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon
Fish and Chips for two
Four pieces of 4oz beer battered cod, house-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon
Fish and Chips family dinner
Eight pieces of 4oz beer battered cod, house-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon
BBQ Dinner for two
6 wings, 6 ribs, 4 pulled pork sliders, coleslaw, pickles, and choice of potato.
BBQ Family Dinner
12 chicken wings, 14 ribs, 8 pulled pork sliders, coleslaw, pickles, and choice of potato.
Pick 3 BBQ Tray
Great for sharing or good for one very large meal.
Salads
Tied House Salad
mixed greens, tomato, pickled carrot and red onions
Caesar Salad
House made croutons, candied bacon, parmesan.
Smoked Salmon Salad
mixed greens, house-smoked salmon, fried egg, tomato, feta cheese, pickled carrots and red onion
Greek Salad
chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, feta, red peppers, olives, cucumber, and lemon vinaigrette
Kids
Dessert
Sides
To-go Beer
Misfit 6-Pack
A velvety, chewy IPA with the perfect blend of hop bitterness, aroma, and malt body.
Crazy Fingers
A juicy American Pale Ale dry hopped with Mosaic hops for your drinking pleasure.
Oktoberfest 4-Pack
Radio Free 4-pack
European-Style Lager with Noble hops
BP DJ 4-pack
Hopslayer 6 pack
Pineapple Misfit
Our juicy, hoppy, and malty ipa with a hint of pineapple on the finish.
Back Pocket DJ
Vanilla Cream Ale
Hard Seltzer 6-pack
ABV 5%, Must be +21 to purchase
Stay Puft 4-pack
Traditional Drago
An insanely full-bodied Russian Imperial Stout named after Rocky's ultimate foe. This big ale will warm the coldest of souls.
Weltschmerz
Previously known as our Hefty Weiss, enjoy the same banana and clove flavors
Seasonal 6-pack
3 Weltschmerz Cans and 3 Stay Puft Cans
Mixed Up 6-pack
2 Misfit Cans, 1 Stay Puft can, 1 Weltschmerz Can, 1 Crazy Fingers Can, 1 Drago Can
Empty 64oz Growler
Back Pocket DJ 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Carl's Revenge Cider 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Crazy Fingers 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
This American Pale Ale is our flagship brand, celebrating hop bitterness and aroma. Dry-hopping with three different varieties in the fermenter gives our Paddy it's signature hop-forward bite and rich "nose''. 5.6% ABV
Radio Free 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Galaxy Misfit 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Hair of the Frog 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
A nutty and smooth drinking English brown, 5.2% ABV
Hard Eight Seltzer 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Hop Slayer 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Misfit 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Paddy Pale Ale 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Radio Free 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Stay Puft 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Weltschmerz 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Traditional Drago 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Almond Boy Drago 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Hazelnut Drago 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Mole Drago 64oz Growler (w/ glass growler)
Moxie W Glass (64oz)
Moxie W Glass Fill (64oz)
Salted Carmel 64oz W Glass
To-go NA Drinks
Other Adult Beverages
Mains
Chicken Wings
tossed in your choice of sauce, served with carrots, celery, blue cheese and ranch
Ribs
house-smoked individual cut ribs tossed in BBQ sauce
Brisket
house-smoked brisket with hoagie rolls, sautéed onions, and BBQ sauce (6oz/person)
Pastrami
comes with hoagie rolls, sautéed onions, and BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork
comes with slider buns, pickles, and coleslaw (6oz/person)
Double Cheese Burger Sliders
two 2oz angus patties, slider buns, cheddar cheese with pickle, mayo, ketchup, and mustard on side (10 sliders)
Tacos
4lbs of your taco filling of choice (chicken, chorizo, vegetables, or steak +$10/lb), tortillas, cilantro, chopped onion, and salsa
Meatball Sliders
comes with slider buns, giardiniera, grilled peppers/onions and marinara sauce (3 balls/person)
Egg Plant Parmesan
thinly sliced egg plant, basil, marinara, pesto, mozzarella and comes with french rolls on the side
Salads
House Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled onions, pickled carrots, radish comes with ranch and balsamic on side
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, candied bacon, croutons, and Caesar dressing on side
Greek Salad
chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, olives, cucumber, and lemon vinaigrette
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1111 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL 60302