Wild Pastures Burger

2805 Pearl St Ste 5B

Boulder, CO 80301

Order Again

Popular Items

Standard Wild Beef
Small Organic Fries
Large Organic Fries

Burgers

Standard Wild Beef

$12.99
Junior Wild Beef

Junior Wild Beef

$9.49

Standard Wild Chicken

$12.99

Junior Wild Chicken

$9.49

Standard Wild Veggie

$12.99

Junior Wild Veggie

$9.49

Sides

Small Organic Fries

Small Organic Fries

$4.99
Large Organic Fries

Large Organic Fries

$6.99
Zucchini Onion Haystack

Zucchini Onion Haystack

$4.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Fried Jalapenos

$4.99

Shakes

Small Milk Shake

$4.99

Large Milk Shake

$6.49

Sauces

Chimichurri Aioli

Jalapeno Horseradish Aioli

Paleo Mayo

Paleo Ketchup

Mustard

Paleo Herb Ranch

Truffle Hot Sauce

Paleo BBQ

Original Wild

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% grass fed beef and chicken burgers, with an organic vegan house made black bean burger option. Customizable burgers with organic produce, house made condiments, and beef tallow fried sides. No refined or artificial sugars. No vegetable or seed oils. No preservatives. Organic Produce. The cleanest healthiest and honest burgers you can make.

Location

2805 Pearl St Ste 5B, Boulder, CO 80301

Directions

