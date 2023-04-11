Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Roots Eatery - Greenfield

review star

No reviews yet

201 Main Street

Greenfield, MA 01301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drinks

Smoothies

Mud Shake (20oz Only)

$9.80

Banana, MUD\WTR (Masala Chai, Cacao, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Chaga, Reishi, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Himalayan Salt), Ice, Almond Butter, Oat Milk

Immune Booster

$7.95+

Blueberries, Bananas, Dates, Coconut Water

Green Machine

$7.65+

Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Almond Milk and Almond Butter

Berry Bliss

$7.95+

Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk, Cocoa Powder or Peanut Butter

Banilla

$7.65+

Banana, Vanilla, and Whole Milk

Reese's

$7.65+

Peanut Butter, Cocoa Powder, Bananas, Whole Milk, and Spinach

Mocha Frappe

$7.65+

Iced Coffee, Bananas, Walnuts, Cocoa Powder

Nutty Banilla

$7.65+

Bananas, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Almond Milk

Tropical Berry Bliss

$7.95+

Bananas, Pineapple, Mango, Strawberries, Coconut Water, and choice of Almond Butter or Cocoa Powder

Berries 'n Cream

$7.95+

Vanilla, Banana, Mixed Berries, and Whole Milk

Purple Punch Smoothie

$7.95+

Banana, Blueberries, Spinach, Walnuts, Spirulina, and Almond Milk

Drinks

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

12oz. Iced Nitro Cold Brew. Light Roast- Guatamala.

Hot Coffee - Light Roast

$2.75

Guatamala - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA

Hot Coffee - Dark Roast

$2.75

French Roast - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA

Hot Coffee - Decaf

$2.75

Decaf Mexico - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Guatamala - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA

Iced Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Guatamala - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA

Iced Tea

$2.75

Black Unsweetened

Hot Tea

$2.50

Flavor Choices Vary

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Made with Equal Exchange Cocoa Powder

Essentia Water

$2.25

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$3.50Out of stock

Liquid Death Berry Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

Yerba Mate Clean - Peach

$4.25

Yerba Mate Clean - Raspberry

$4.25

Yerba Mate Clean - Blackberry

$4.25Out of stock

San Pellegrino Essenza - Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate

$2.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino - Limonata

$2.50

San Pellegrino - Aranciata

$2.50

San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

$2.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino Essenza - Lemon & Lemon Zest

$2.50

GUS Soda - Cola

$2.95

GUS Soda - Lemon

$2.95

Goldthread - Tumeric Radiance

$4.25Out of stock

Goldthread - Green Minerals

$4.25Out of stock

Goldthread - Elderberry Defense

$4.25Out of stock

Honest Kids - Super Fruit Punch

$1.50

Honest Kids - Berry Berry Good Lemonade

$1.50

Culture Pop Soda - Orange Mango & Lime

$2.95

Culture Pop Soda - Watermelon & Lime

$2.95

Culture Pop Soda - Strawberry & Rhubarb

$2.95

Culture Pop Soda - Lemon Lime & Cardamom

$2.95

Culture Pop Soda - Wild Berries & Lime

$2.95

Culture Pop Soda - Pink Grapefruit & Ginger

$2.95

Baked Goods

Muffins / Cakes / Cookies

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Multiberry Muffin

$3.25

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Coconut Donut (GF/V)

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Almond Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Sweet Lucy's - Raspberry Cornbread

$4.95Out of stock

Death by Chocolate Cookie (GF/V)

$1.95

Croissant

$3.50

Specials

Shamrock Smoothie

$9.80

Bananas, Vanilla, Peppermint, Spinach, Almond Milk. Topped with Whipped Cream & Green Sprinkles!

Caramel Mocha Iced Coffee

$4.95Out of stock

A delicious iced coffee with caramel, chocolate, and cacao.

Strawberry Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Cocoa mix, Whole Milk, Strawberry Syrup, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup.

Neapolitan Cream Smoothie (20oz)

$9.80

Banana, Strawberries, Strawberry syrup, Cacao, Vanilla syrup, Whole Milk.

Southwest Breakfast Bowl

$11.99

Seasoned Eggs, Salsa, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Corn, Jalapenos, and Chicken.

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Cream Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pepperjack, Bacon, Jalapenos. PRESSED.

Chili Spiced Sweet Potato Wrap

$10.95

Chili spiced Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Onions, Feta, Arugula, and Mayo on a Wrap. Pressed.

Chai Smoothie (20oz)

$8.80

Bananas, Ice, Chai, Oat Milk, Almond Butter

Iced Chai

$4.75

A delicious iced chai tea with choice of milk.

Rise N' Shiner

$7.40

Choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Eggs, Cheddar, Hash Brown on Choice Bagel

Arnold Palmer

$3.50Out of stock

The classic. Half lemonade, half iced tea w/lemon slice

Lemonade

$2.95Out of stock

w/Lemon Slice

Purple Punch Smoothie

$7.95+

Banana, Blueberries, Spinach, Walnuts, Spirulina, and Almond Milk

Spicy Teriyaki Tempeh Wrap

$11.55Out of stock

Teriyaki Tempeh, Jalapenos, Cucumbers, Carrots, Sriracha, Hummus, and Spinach on a wrap.

Food

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Egg, Onion, Red Pepper, Tomatoes, Cheddar with Choice of Sweet Italian Sausage (Limites) or Bacon

Spicy Breakfast Burrito

$12.25

Seasoned Eggs, Salsa, Sour Cream, Avocado, Cheedar Cheese, with Kitchen Ghost Pepper Siracha

Breakfast Bowl

$9.25

Seasoned Eggs, Avocado, Bacon

Bacon Avocado Toast

$9.95

Organic Olive Oil, Avocado, Bacon

Everything Avocado Toast

$9.35

Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Dried Minced Onion, Dried Minced Garlic, Sea Salt, Red Pepper Flakes

Black Bean Breakfast Burrito

$13.25

Eggs, Black Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Sour Cream, Salsa, with Choice of Sweet Italian Sausage (Limites) or Bacon

Colrain

$11.25

Eggs, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomato on Choice of Bread

Foodie Working Man

$9.75

Egg, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Chipolte Cheese, Pressed on Choice of Bagel

BLT Egg and Cheese

$11.25

Mayo, Bacon, Eggs, Spring Mix, Tomato, Cheddar, Pressed on Choice of Bread

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

Lunch - Cold Sandwich

Wild Roots Vegan

$12.00

Hummus, Avocado, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, Arugula

Willow

$11.25

Hummus, Pesto, Onion, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Spinach

Laila

$12.75

Turkey, Mayo, Cheddar, Avocado, Mesclun Greens

Hadley

$10.95

Hummus, Tomato, Carrot, Red Pepper, Onion, Cheddar, Mesclun Greens

Caprese

$11.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Tomato

Greenfield

$12.75

Roast Beef, Mayo, Dijon, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Relish, Mesclun Greens

Nami

$10.50

Roasted Beef, Thousand Island, Saurkraut, Swiss Cheese

Bridge St.

$12.00

Ham, Majo, Dijon, Cheddar, Onion, Tomato, Mesclun Greens

Montague

$14.85

Turkey, Ham, Pesto, Cheddar. Onion, Tomato, Arugula

Protein Packed Vegan Wrap

$12.50

Hummus, Avocado, Chickpeas, Black Bean, Corn, Onion, Jalapeno, Spring Mix, Vidalia Onion Dressing

Build Your Own Sandwich

Lunch - Pressed Sandwich

Avocado BLT

$12.55

Avocado, Mayo, Bacon, Mesclun Greens, Tomato

Sugarloaf

$12.95

Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Cheddar, Tomato, Mesclun Greens

Sunderland

$16.50

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Sraracha,Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheddar, Chipotle Gouda

Three Cheese

$8.25

Mozzarella, Muenster, Cheddar

Deerfield

$11.75

Turkey, Mayo, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper

Amherst

$8.25

Sliced Apples, Cheddar Arugula

Monster Wrap

$12.95

Chicken, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Sour Cream, Salsa, served in a Wrap

Wild Roots Cuban

$11.50

Dijon, Relish, Ham, Swiss, Oregano, Cumin, Salt, pepper, Red Pepper Flakes, Olive Oil

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$11.50

Chicken, Lemon Pepper, Corn, Fresh Mozzarella, Vidalia Onion Dressing

Grilled Chicken Pesto Melt

$14.50

Chicken, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella. Pressed.

Cranberry Aioli Turkey Melt Wrap

$10.25

Cranberry Aioli, Turkey, Cheddar, Apples. PRESSED in Wrap.

Salads

Side Salad

$8.50

Mesclun Greens, Carrot, Onion, Cucumber, Walnut, Feta Cheese

House Greens

$12.50

Mesclun Greenss, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Sliced Almonds, Feta Cheese

Apple Salad

$10.75

Mesclun Greens, Apples, Gorgonzola, Walnut, Onions, Cucumbers, Cranberries

Giving Bowl

$16.25

Mesclun Greens., Turkey, Avocado, Cranberries, Pecans, Cucumbers, Onions, Gorgonzola

Chicken Chickpea Salad

$11.25

Mesclun Greens, Carrots, Onions, Corn, Chickpeas, Chicken, Cheddar, served with Vidalia Onion Dressing

Snacks

Deep River Chips - Zesty Jalapeno

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Original Sea Salt

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Maui Onion

$2.50Out of stock

Deep River Chips - Salt & Cracked Pepper

$2.50

Deep Rover Chips - BBQ

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$2.50Out of stock

Deep River Chips - Rosemary & Olive Oil

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50

Kids Menu

Lil' Cheese

$7.25

6oz of Cheddar

Lil' Veggie Wrap

$7.25

Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Carrots, Raw Red Peppers, Spinach in a Vegan Wrap

Lil' Snack Wrap

$4.25

Hummus, Cucumbers in a Vegan Wrap

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fast casual eatery to-go, or to stay, serving quality food for breakfast and lunch. We prepare sandwiches, bagels, pastries, smoothies, and coffee.

Website

Location

201 Main Street, Greenfield, MA 01301

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai Blue Ginger
orange star4.4 • 300
298 Main St Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
Magpie
orange star4.5 • 140
21 Bank Row Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
Hope & Olive
orange star4.5 • 1,579
44 Hope Street Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
NEAE DA - 5734 - Greenfield
orange starNo Reviews
68 Mohawk Trail Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
DA - 8734 - Greenfield
orange starNo Reviews
68 Mohawk Trail Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
Denny's Pantry
orange starNo Reviews
469 Bernardston rd Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenfield

Hope & Olive
orange star4.5 • 1,579
44 Hope Street Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
Thai Blue Ginger
orange star4.4 • 300
298 Main St Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
Magpie
orange star4.5 • 140
21 Bank Row Greenfield, MA 01301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenfield
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Hadley
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Northampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
South Hadley
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Easthampton
review star
No reviews yet
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Chicopee
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston