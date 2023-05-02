Wild Roots Eatery - Northampton
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
A fast casual eatery to-go, or to stay, serving quality food for breakfast and lunch. We prepare sandwiches, bagels, pastries, smoothies, and coffee.
306 King St, Northampton, MA 01060
