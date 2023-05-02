Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Roots Eatery - Northampton

No reviews yet

306 King St

Northampton, MA 01060

Popular Items

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

Giving Bowl

$16.25

Mesclun Greens., Turkey, Avocado, Cranberries, Pecans, Cucumbers, Onions, Gorgonzola

House Greens

$12.50

Mesclun Greenss, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Sliced Almonds, Feta Cheese

Drinks

Smoothies

Mud Shake (20oz Only)

$9.80

Banana, MUD\WTR (Masala Chai, Cacao, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Chaga, Reishi, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Himalayan Salt), Ice, Almond Butter, Oat Milk

Immune Booster

$7.95+

Blueberries, Bananas, Dates, Coconut Water

Green Machine

$7.65+

Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Almond Milk and Almond Butter

Berry Bliss

$7.95+

Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk, Cocoa Powder or Peanut Butter

Banilla

$7.65+

Banana, Vanilla, and Whole Milk

Reese's

$7.65+

Peanut Butter, Cocoa Powder, Bananas, Whole Milk, and Spinach

Mocha Frappe

$7.65+

Iced Coffee, Bananas, Walnuts, Cocoa Powder

Nutty Banilla

$7.65+

Bananas, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Almond Milk

Tropical Berry Bliss

$7.95+

Bananas, Pineapple, Mango, Strawberries, Coconut Water, and choice of Almond Butter or Cocoa Powder

Berries 'n Cream

$7.95+

Vanilla, Banana, Mixed Berries, and Whole Milk

Purple Punch Smoothie

$7.95+Out of stock

Banana, Blueberries, Spinach, Walnuts, Spirulina, and Almond Milk

Drinks

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

12oz. Iced Nitro Cold Brew. Light Roast- Guatamala.

Hot Coffee - Light Roast

$2.75

Guatamala - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA

Hot Coffee - Dark Roast

$2.75

French Roast - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA

Hot Coffee - Decaf

$2.75

Decaf Mexico - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Guatamala - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA

Iced Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Guatamala - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA

Iced Tea

$2.75

Black Unsweetened

Hot Tea

$2.50

Flavor Choices Vary

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Made with Equal Exchange Cocoa Powder

Essentia Water

$2.25

Liquid Death Mountain Water

$3.50Out of stock

Liquid Death Berry Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

Yerba Mate Clean - Peach

$4.25

Yerba Mate Clean - Raspberry

$4.25

Yerba Mate Clean - Blackberry

$4.25

Yerba Mate Clean - Lemon Lime

$4.25

San Pellegrino Essenza - Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate

$2.50

San Pellegrino - Limonata

$2.50

San Pellegrino - Aranciata

$2.50

San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

$2.50

San Pellegrino Essenza - Lemon & Lemon Zest

$2.50

GUS Soda - Cola

$2.95

GUS Soda - Lemon

$2.95

Goldthread - Tumeric Radiance

$4.25

Goldthread - Green Minerals

$4.25

Goldthread - Elderberry Defense

$4.25

Honest Kids - Super Fruit Punch

$1.50

Honest Kids - Berry Berry Good Lemonade

$1.50

Culture Pop Soda - Orange Mango & Lime

$2.95Out of stock

Culture Pop Soda - Watermelon & Lime

$2.95Out of stock

Culture Pop Soda - Strawberry & Rhubarb

$2.95Out of stock

Culture Pop Soda - Lemon Lime & Cardamom

$2.95Out of stock

Culture Pop Soda - Wild Berries & Lime

$2.95Out of stock

Culture Pop Soda - Pink Grapefruit & Ginger

$2.95Out of stock

Joe's Tea - Mango Lemonade

$3.95Out of stock

Joe's Tea - Half & Half

$3.95

Joe's Tea - Lemon Tea

$3.95

Joe's Tea - Peach Tea

$3.95

Joe's Tea - Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Joe's Tea - Lemonade

$3.95

Joe's Tea - Blood Orange

$3.95

Baked Goods

Muffins / Cakes / Cookies

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Multiberry Muffin

$3.25

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Coconut Donut (GF/V)

$3.75

Lemon Almond Cake

$3.75

Death by Chocolate Cookie (GF/V)

$1.95

Croissant

$3.50

Specials

King Julius Smoothie

$7.95+

Bananas, Ice, Organic Vanilla Superfood Protein Powder, Orange Juice.

The Italian

$15.50

Sweet Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Sun-dried Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, and Arugula. Toasted Bread.

Chorizo Breakfast Wrap

$13.95

Chorizo Sausage, Eggs, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, Avocado in a wrap.

Berry Hibiscus Refresher

$3.50

Blueberry Hibiscus Tea, Blackberry Syrup w/ Garnish of Frozen Blueberries and Lemon.

Lemonade

$2.95

w/Lemon Slice

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

The classic. Half lemonade, half iced tea w/lemon slice

Chili Spiced Sweet Potato Wrap

$10.95Out of stock

Chili spiced Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Onions, Feta, Arugula, and Mayo on a Wrap. Pressed.

Rise N' Shiner

$7.40

Choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Eggs, Cheddar, Hash Brown on Choice Bagel

Food

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Egg, Onion, Red Pepper, Tomatoes, Cheddar with Choice of Sweet Italian Sausage (Limites) or Bacon

Spicy Breakfast Burrito

$12.25

Seasoned Eggs, Salsa, Sour Cream, Avocado, Cheedar Cheese, with Kitchen Ghost Pepper Siracha

Breakfast Bowl

$9.25

Seasoned Eggs, Avocado, Bacon

Bacon Avocado Toast

$9.95

Organic Olive Oil, Avocado, Bacon

Everything Avocado Toast

$9.35

Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Dried Minced Onion, Dried Minced Garlic, Sea Salt, Red Pepper Flakes

Black Bean Breakfast Burrito

$13.25

Eggs, Black Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Sour Cream, Salsa, with Choice of Sweet Italian Sausage (Limites) or Bacon

Colrain

$11.25

Eggs, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomato on Choice of Bread

Foodie Working Man

$9.75

Egg, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Chipolte Cheese, Pressed on Choice of Bagel

BLT Egg and Cheese

$11.25

Mayo, Bacon, Eggs, Spring Mix, Tomato, Cheddar, Pressed on Choice of Bread

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich

Lunch - Cold Sandwich

Wild Roots Vegan

$12.00

Hummus, Avocado, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, Arugula

Willow

$11.25

Hummus, Pesto, Onion, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Spinach

Laila

$12.75

Turkey, Mayo, Cheddar, Avocado, Mesclun Greens

Hadley

$10.95

Hummus, Tomato, Carrot, Red Pepper, Onion, Cheddar, Mesclun Greens

Caprese

$11.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Tomato

Greenfield

$12.75

Roast Beef, Mayo, Dijon, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Relish, Mesclun Greens

Nami

$10.50

Roasted Beef, Thousand Island, Saurkraut, Swiss Cheese

Bridge St.

$12.00

Ham, Majo, Dijon, Cheddar, Onion, Tomato, Mesclun Greens

Montague

$14.85

Turkey, Ham, Pesto, Cheddar. Onion, Tomato, Arugula

Protein Packed Vegan Wrap

$12.50

Hummus, Avocado, Chickpeas, Black Bean, Corn, Onion, Jalapeno, Spring Mix, Vidalia Onion Dressing

Build Your Own Sandwich

Lunch - Pressed Sandwich

Avocado BLT

$12.55

Avocado, Mayo, Bacon, Mesclun Greens, Tomato

Sugarloaf

$12.95

Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Cheddar, Tomato, Mesclun Greens

Sunderland

$16.50

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Sraracha,Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheddar, Chipotle Gouda

Three Cheese

$8.25

Mozzarella, Muenster, Cheddar

Deerfield

$11.75

Turkey, Mayo, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper

Amherst

$8.25

Sliced Apples, Cheddar Arugula

Monster Wrap

$12.95

Chicken, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Sour Cream, Salsa, served in a Wrap

Wild Roots Cuban

$11.50

Dijon, Relish, Ham, Swiss, Oregano, Cumin, Salt, pepper, Red Pepper Flakes, Olive Oil

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$11.50

Chicken, Lemon Pepper, Corn, Fresh Mozzarella, Vidalia Onion Dressing

Grilled Chicken Pesto Melt

$14.50

Chicken, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella. Pressed.

Cranberry Aioli Turkey Melt Wrap

$10.25

Cranberry Aioli, Turkey, Cheddar, Apples. PRESSED in Wrap.

Salads

Side Salad

$8.50

Mesclun Greens, Carrot, Onion, Cucumber, Walnut, Feta Cheese

House Greens

$12.50

Mesclun Greenss, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Sliced Almonds, Feta Cheese

Apple Salad

$10.75

Mesclun Greens, Apples, Gorgonzola, Walnut, Onions, Cucumbers, Cranberries

Giving Bowl

$16.25

Mesclun Greens., Turkey, Avocado, Cranberries, Pecans, Cucumbers, Onions, Gorgonzola

Chicken Chickpea Salad

$11.25

Mesclun Greens, Carrots, Onions, Corn, Chickpeas, Chicken, Cheddar, served with Vidalia Onion Dressing

Snacks

Deep River Chips - Zesty Jalapeno

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Original Sea Salt

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Maui Onion

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Salt & Cracked Pepper

$2.50

Deep Rover Chips - BBQ

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Rosemary & Olive Oil

$2.50

Deep River Chips - Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50

Kids Menu

Lil' Cheese

$7.25

6oz of Cheddar

Lil' Veggie Wrap

$7.25

Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Carrots, Raw Red Peppers, Spinach in a Vegan Wrap

Lil' Snack Wrap

$4.25

Hummus, Cucumbers in a Vegan Wrap

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
A fast casual eatery to-go, or to stay, serving quality food for breakfast and lunch. We prepare sandwiches, bagels, pastries, smoothies, and coffee.

306 King St, Northampton, MA 01060

