- Home
- /
- Sunderland
- /
- Wild Roots Eatery - Sunderland
Wild Roots Eatery - Sunderland
No reviews yet
11 Bridge St
Sunderland, MA 01375
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Smoothies
Mud Shake (20oz Only)
Banana, MUD\WTR (Masala Chai, Cacao, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Chaga, Reishi, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Himalayan Salt), Ice, Almond Butter, Oat Milk
Immune Booster
Blueberries, Bananas, Dates, Coconut Water
Green Machine
Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Almond Milk and Almond Butter
Berry Bliss
Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk, Cocoa Powder or Peanut Butter
Banilla
Banana, Vanilla, and Whole Milk
Reese's
Peanut Butter, Cocoa Powder, Bananas, Whole Milk, and Spinach
Mocha Frappe
Iced Coffee, Bananas, Walnuts, Cocoa Powder
Nutty Banilla
Bananas, Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Almond Milk
Tropical Berry Bliss
Bananas, Pineapple, Mango, Strawberries, Coconut Water, and choice of Almond Butter or Cocoa Powder
Berries 'n Cream
Vanilla, Banana, Mixed Berries, and Whole Milk
Purple Punch Smoothie
Banana, Blueberries, Spinach, Walnuts, Spirulina, and Almond Milk
Ready to Blend Smoothies
Drinks
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
12oz. Iced Nitro Cold Brew. Light Roast- Guatamala.
Hot Coffee - Light Roast
Guatamala - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA
Hot Coffee - Dark Roast
French Roast - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA
Hot Coffee - Decaf
Decaf Mexico - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA
Iced Coffee
Guatamala - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA
Iced Decaf Coffee
Guatamala - hand-roasted at Esselon Coffee in Hadley, MA
Iced Tea
Black Unsweetened
Hot Tea
Flavor Choices Vary
Hot Chocolate
Made with Equal Exchange Cocoa Powder
Fiji Water
Liquid Death Mountain Water
Liquid Death Berry Sparkling Water
Yerba Mate Clean - Peach
Yerba Mate Clean - Raspberry
Yerba Mate Clean - Blackberry
San Pellegrino Essenza - Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate
San Pellegrino - Limonata
San Pellegrino - Aranciata
San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa
San Pellegrino Essenza - Lemon & Lemon Zest
San Pellegrino Essenza - Sparkling Natural
GUS Soda - Cola
GUS Soda - Lemon
Goldthread - Tumeric Radiance
Goldthread - Green Minerals
Goldthread - Elderberry Defense
Honest Kids - Super Fruit Punch
Honest Kids - Berry Berry Good Lemonade
Baked Goods
Muffins / Cakes / Cookies
Specials
Shamrock Smoothie (20 oz)
Bananas, Vanilla, Peppermint, Spinach, Almond Milk. Topped with Whipped Cream & Green Sprinkles!
Soup - Lobster Bisque
Soup of the day. Offered in Cup (12 oz.) or Bowl (16 oz.)
Caramel Mocha Iced Coffee
A delicious iced coffee with caramel, chocolate, and cacao.
Strawberry Hot Chocolate
Hot Cocoa mix, Whole Milk, Strawberry Syrup, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup.
Neapolitan Cream Smoothie (20 oz)
Banana, Strawberries, Strawberry syrup, Cacao, Vanilla syrup, Whole Milk.
Southwest Breakfast Bowl
Seasoned Eggs, Salsa, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Corn, Jalapenos, and Chicken.
Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
Cream Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pepperjack, Bacon, Jalapenos. PRESSED.
Chili Spiced Sweet Potato Wrap
Chili spiced Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Onions, Feta, Arugula, and Mayo on a Wrap. Pressed.
Chai Smoothie (20oz)
Bananas, Ice, Chai, Oat Milk, Almond Butter
Iced Chai
A delicious iced chai tea with choice of milk.
Rise N' Shiner
Choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham, Eggs, Cheddar, Hash Brown on Choice Bagel
Arnold Palmer
The classic. Half lemonade, half iced tea w/lemon slice
Lemonade
w/Lemon Slice
Purple Punch Smoothie
Banana, Blueberries, Spinach, Walnuts, Spirulina, and Almond Milk
Spicy Teriyaki Tempeh Wrap
Teriyaki Tempeh, Jalapenos, Cucumbers, Carrots, Sriracha, Hummus, and Spinach on a wrap.
Food
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, Onion, Red Pepper, Tomatoes, Cheddar with Choice of Sweet Italian Sausage (Limites) or Bacon
Spicy Breakfast Burrito
Seasoned Eggs, Salsa, Sour Cream, Avocado, Cheedar Cheese, with Kitchen Ghost Pepper Siracha
Breakfast Bowl
Seasoned Eggs, Avocado, Bacon
Bacon Avocado Toast
Organic Olive Oil, Avocado, Bacon
Everything Avocado Toast
Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Dried Minced Onion, Dried Minced Garlic, Sea Salt, Red Pepper Flakes
Black Bean Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, Black Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Sour Cream, Salsa, with Choice of Sweet Italian Sausage (Limites) or Bacon
Colrain
Eggs, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomato on Choice of Bread
Foodie Working Man
Egg, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Chipolte Cheese, Pressed on Choice of Bagel
BLT Egg and Cheese
Mayo, Bacon, Eggs, Spring Mix, Tomato, Cheddar, Pressed on Choice of Bread
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Lunch - Cold Sandwich
Wild Roots Vegan
Hummus, Avocado, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, Arugula
Willow
Hummus, Pesto, Onion, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Spinach
Laila
Turkey, Mayo, Cheddar, Avocado, Mesclun Greens
Hadley
Hummus, Tomato, Carrot, Red Pepper, Onion, Cheddar, Mesclun Greens
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Tomato
Greenfield
Roast Beef, Mayo, Dijon, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Relish, Mesclun Greens
Nami
Roasted Beef, Thousand Island, Saurkraut, Swiss Cheese
Bridge St.
Ham, Majo, Dijon, Cheddar, Onion, Tomato, Mesclun Greens
Montague
Turkey, Ham, Pesto, Cheddar. Onion, Tomato, Arugula
Protein Packed Vegan Wrap
Hummus, Avocado, Chickpeas, Black Bean, Corn, Onion, Jalapeno, Spring Mix, Vidalia Onion Dressing
Build Your Own Sandwich
Lunch - Pressed Sandwich
Avocado BLT
Avocado, Mayo, Bacon, Mesclun Greens, Tomato
Sugarloaf
Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Cheddar, Tomato, Mesclun Greens
Sunderland
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Sraracha,Avocado, Cucumbers, Cheddar, Chipotle Gouda
Three Cheese
Mozzarella, Muenster, Cheddar
Deerfield
Turkey, Mayo, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper
Amherst
Sliced Apples, Cheddar Arugula
Monster Wrap
Chicken, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Sour Cream, Salsa, served in a Wrap
Wild Roots Cuban
Dijon, Relish, Ham, Swiss, Oregano, Cumin, Salt, pepper, Red Pepper Flakes, Olive Oil
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Chicken, Lemon Pepper, Corn, Fresh Mozzarella, Vidalia Onion Dressing
Grilled Chicken Pesto Melt
Chicken, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella. Pressed.
Cranberry Aioli Turkey Melt Wrap
Cranberry Aioli, Turkey, Cheddar, Apples. PRESSED in Wrap.
Salads
Side Salad
Mesclun Greens, Carrot, Onion, Cucumber, Walnut, Feta Cheese
House Greens
Mesclun Greenss, Avocado, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Cucumbers, Sliced Almonds, Feta Cheese
Apple Salad
Mesclun Greens, Apples, Gorgonzola, Walnut, Onions, Cucumbers, Cranberries
Giving Bowl
Mesclun Greens., Turkey, Avocado, Cranberries, Pecans, Cucumbers, Onions, Gorgonzola
Chicken Chickpea Salad
Mesclun Greens, Carrots, Onions, Corn, Chickpeas, Chicken, Cheddar, served with Vidalia Onion Dressing
Snacks
Deep River Chips - Zesty Jalapeno
Deep River Chips - Original Sea Salt
Deep River Chips - Maui Onion
Deep River Chips - Salt & Cracked Pepper
Deep Rover Chips - BBQ
Deep River Chips - Salt and Vinegar
Deep River Chips - Rosemary & Olive Oil
Deep River Chips - Sour Cream & Onion
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
A fast casual eatery to-go, or to stay, serving quality food for breakfast and lunch. We prepare sandwiches, bagels, pastries, smoothies, and coffee.
11 Bridge St, Sunderland, MA 01375