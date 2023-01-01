  • Home
  • Dallas
  • Wild Salsa - Dallas - 1800 Main Street
Wild Salsa - Dallas 1800 Main Street

Wild Salsa - Dallas 1800 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

1800 Main Street

Dallas, TX 75201

FOOD

Antojitos

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$10.00

house made chips, melted mexican cheese, chili oil, scallion, pico de gallo

Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$10.00

coriander, sesame, serrano, fried arbol, house made chips

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Sopas & Ensaladas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

tomato-chili broth, roasted chicken, tostada

Ensalada Mexicana

Ensalada Mexicana

$12.00

corn tostada shredded cabbage, roasted corn, charro black beans, pico, cotija, avocado dressing, cumin-agave vinaigrette

Tijuana Caesar Ensalada

Tijuana Caesar Ensalada

$12.00

romaine, jicama, black bean, charred corn, pico de gallo, grilled red onion, charred corn

Tamales/Enchiladas/Quesadillas

Sonoran Chicken Enchiladas

Sonoran Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

chicken tinga, chili rubbed tortilla, elote creme, cotija, arugula

Cochinita Tamale

Cochinita Tamale

$18.00

slow roasted pork shoulder, yellow corn masa, guajillo sauce, Mexican Cheese, grilled micro cilantro

Poblano Tamale

Poblano Tamale

$16.00

fire roasted poblano sweet corn, carmalized onion, Mexican cheese, elote crema

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

chipotle-braised chicken thigh, Monterrey Jack, avocado, pico de gallo, pickled red onion

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

arrachera steak, roasted poblano carmelized onion, Monterry Jack, avocado, pico de gallo, pickled red onion

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$17.00

Monterrey Jack, cotija, Queso Blanco

Cheese Quesadilla

$16.00

Vegetable Enchiladas

$17.00

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Breast Fajita

$24.00

sauteed onions, peppers, cilantro, rice, crema Mexicana, pico de gallo, papas, guacamole

Grilled Arrachera Steak Fajita

Grilled Arrachera Steak Fajita

$28.00

sauteed onions, peppers, cilantro, rice, crema Mexicana, pico de gallo, papas, guacamole

Surf & Turf Fajitas

$32.00

Taqueria Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$15.00

slow roasted pork, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo, cilantro

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.00

arrachera steak iron, salsa verde, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled red onion

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$15.00

chipotle-braised chicken thigh, pico de gallo, cilantra, queso fresco

Beef Barbacoa Tacos

Beef Barbacoa Tacos

$16.00

beef cheek barbacoa, white onion cilantra

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$16.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.00
Wild Tacos

Wild Tacos

$18.00

Birria Tacos

$24.00

Sides

Borracho Black Beans

Borracho Black Beans

$5.00

stewed turtle bean, crema, micro greens

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$5.00

steamed aromatic rice, queso fresco, cilantro

Esquites

Esquites

$8.00

creamy sweet corn, jalapeno, cotija, tajin

Poblano Mashed Potato

Poblano Mashed Potato

$5.00

Refried Beans

$5.00

Postres

Churros

Churros

$8.00

crispy Mexican crullers, cinnamon sugar, chili chocolate sauce

KIDS

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Milanesa

$7.00

Kids Tacos

$6.00

Non alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$4.50

Fanta

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.00

Kids Juice

$1.50

Mineral Agua

$4.00

Mocktails

$6.00+

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple juice

$3.50

Sprite

$4.50

Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wild

Location

1800 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

