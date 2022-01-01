Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Wild Taco Newport Beach

2,078 Reviews

$

407 31st st

Newport Beach, CA 92663

Order Again

Popular Items

Baja Bowl
2 Taco Combo
3 Taco Combo

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips, Salsa and Guacamole

$8.00

Grilled Elote

$6.00

Mini Quesadilla

$6.00

Peruvian Ceviche

$9.00

Oyster Shooters

$3.00Out of stock

Burritos And More

4th July Burracho Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Borracho Nachos

$13.00

Cast Iron Skillets

$12.99

King Salmon Plate

$19.99Out of stock

Cheesy Tacos?

$3.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

$10.99

Fajitas

$13.99

Grilled Swordfish Plate

$14.99Out of stock

Panchos Burrito

$14.00

Pupusas

$3.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$8.00

Seafood Burrito

$15.00

Tamales (Ala Carte/Packs)

Out of stock

Taquitos

$2.50Out of stock

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Chips

Chip Size

$8.00+

Dessert

Churros (3 mini)

$6.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Kids Meat,Cheese, Rice Burrito

$9.00

Kids Mini Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Taco Combo

$8.00

Salads/Bowls

Baja Bowl

$14.00

Baja Salad

$15.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.99+

Chicken Tortilla Soup & Salad

$13.00

Mini Baja Salad

$8.00

Mariscos Soup

$5.99+Out of stock

Salsas

Cesar Salsa

$0.25

Chipotle

$0.25

Jalapeño Salsa

$0.25

Red Salsa

$0.25

Salad Dressing (Large)

$0.50

Salad Dressing (Small)

$0.25

Tomatillo

$0.25

Tommy Sauce

$0.25

Sides

1/2 Lb Guac

$6.50

Avocado Slices

$1.50

Black Beans

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Guacamole

$0.50

Rice

$2.00

Side Of Al Pastor

$3.00

Side Of Carne Asada

$3.00

Side Of Carnitas

$3.00

Side Of Fish

$3.50

Side Of Pollo

$3.00

Side Of Shrimp

$3.50

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.25

Side Salad

$4.00

Tortilla

$0.25

White Beans

$2.00

Taco Combos

1 Taco Combo

$10.99

2 Taco Combo

$14.99

3 Taco Combo

$17.99

Tacos A La Carte

(taco tues) Cheesy Shrimp W/Fajita Veggies Topped W Chipotle And Cilantro

$3.00

Al Pastor

$4.99

Calamari

$4.99

Carne Asada

$4.99

Carnitas

$4.99

Chipotle Chicken

$4.99

Ground Beef

$4.99

Kale and Queso Fresco

$4.99

Grouper

$4.99

Local Halibut

$4.50Out of stock

Mexi-Cauli

$4.99

Pollo Asado

$4.99

Potato Black Bean

$4.99

Red Snapper

$4.99

Shredded Chicken

$4.99

Shrimp

$4.99

Spicy Asada

$4.99

Tofu

$4.99

Tri Tip

$4.99

Yellowtail

$4.99

Super Bowl

Mango Habanero Wings

$9.99+Out of stock

Locos nachos

$6.00+Out of stock

Chorizo Sliders

$3.00Out of stock

Daily Specials

Mahi Mahi Special

$17.99

Halibut Special

$17.99

Draft Beer

El Sully

$6.25+

Juneshine Mango Daydream Hard Kombucha

$8.50+

Modelo

$6.25+

Modern Times Orderville IPA

$8.00+

Pacifico

$6.25+

Super Slap & Tickle X Beer

$7.50+

Stone Delicious IPA

$7.50+

Societe Craft Lager

$7.50+

Stone Hazy IPA

$7.50+

Wild Taco Blonde

$6.50+

Bottle Beer

Michelada

$10.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Familiar 12oz.

$6.00

Corona Familiar 32oz.

$12.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Imperial

$4.00+

Modelo

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Samuel Smiths Organic Hard Cider

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Thursday Bucket

$32.00

Cans of Beer

Calidad (6 pack)

$10.00

Calidad

Peach Mango (hard seltzer)

$5.00

Peach Mango (hard seltzer) 6pack

$10.00

Watermelon Lime (hard seltzer)

$5.00

Huckleberry (hard seltzer) 6pack

$10.00

Toña Cans

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Agua Fresca - Pineapple

$4.00

Agua Fresca - Watermellon

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coconut

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.25

Coke Bottle

$4.25

Coke Can

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25Out of stock

Ice Tea

$3.50+

Jarritos

$4.25

Lemonade

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Sprite

$3.25

Squirt

$3.25

Tepache

$4.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Wild Taco Water

$3.50

Yerba Mate

$5.25

Cocktails

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.50

Frozen Paloma

$14.50

Frozen Mango Margarita

$14.00

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

$12.50

"Fire Up!" Spicy Margarita

$13.50

House Margarita

$12.00

Mangonada

$14.00

Paloma

$14.50

Prickly Pear

$13.25

Ranch Water

$13.50

Smoke Show

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Watemelon Margarita

$12.50

Liquor

Bozal Mezcal

$27.00

Codiga Blanco Rosa

$20.00

Codiga Repo

$22.00

Don Fulano Imperial Anejo

$45.00

Don Fulano Repo

$18.00

Dos Hombres Mez

$17.00

El Cristiano Extra Anejo

$34.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Repo

$14.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$24.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Repo

$17.00

Gran Mayan Extra Anejo

$32.00

Gran Mayan Repo

$23.00

La Adalita Blk Anejo

$32.00

La Gritona Repo

$14.00

Los Sundays Blanco

$14.00

Los Sundays Repo

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Don Julio Repo

$17.00

El Tesoro Repo

$16.00

Fletcha Azul Corcage Fee

$100.00

Bottle Wine

BTL Banshee PN

$54.00

BTL Chalk Hill CH

$46.00

BTL Bertrand Rose

$52.00

BTL J Roget SP

$42.00

BTL Kim Crawford SB

$52.00

BTL Ruffino PG

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A baja inspired eatery that serves the freshest ingredients, wild caught fish, & the coldest beer in town.

Location

407 31st st, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

