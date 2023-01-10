Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Wild Thing 1483 NE Alberta Street

1483 NE Alberta St.

Portland, OR 97211

BOWLS

Build Your Own Bowl!

Build Your Own Bowl!

$14.00

1. CHOOSE YOUR BASE 2. PICK FOUR TOPPINGS 3. SELECT SAUCE 4. GOT CRUNCH? 5. ADD ONS

the Buffalo Gal

the Buffalo Gal

$14.00

Brown rice, smoky paprika cauliflower, cumin carrots, turmeric pickles, coconut garlic dressing, buffalo sauce, green onion Choice of Tempeh or Chicken

the Golden Hour

the Golden Hour

$14.00

Quinoa, paprika cauliflower, urfa chili sweet potatoes, turmeric pickles, stewed white beans, golden raisins, turmeric tahini, coconut garlic, mint chutney. Choice of Tempeh or Chicken

the Spice Girl

the Spice Girl

$14.00

Organic brown rice, stewed beans, cumin carrots, delicata squash, pickled red onion, sunflower 'queso' dressing + habanero hot sauce . Choice of Adobo Tempeh or Chicken

the Zen Stefani

the Zen Stefani

$14.00

Mixed greens, pickled cucumber, sesame broccoli, beets, miso ginger dressing, crispy garlic, gochugaru, green onion. Choice of Marinated Tofu or Chicken

the Bambino Bowl

the Bambino Bowl

$7.00

the Bambino Bowl, our version of a 'kids' bowl. Brown rice, stewed white beans, avocado.

SANDWICHES + SOUP

Panini pressed gluten free sandwich. Made with Squirrel & Crow soy free Quinoa + chickpea tempeh, soy free vegenaise, Franks red hot, pickled onions, Greens, and New Cascadia seed bread.
The Buffalo Sando

The Buffalo Sando

$14.00

Served on New Cascadia gluten-free bread w/ buffalo sauce, greens and pickled red onions. Choice of Tempeh or Chicken

The Dark + Smoky

The Dark + Smoky

$14.00

Served on New Cascadia gluten-free bread w/ caramelized onions, soy-free veganaise, delicata squash, sunflower 'queso' and cilantro. Choice of AdoboTempeh or Chicken

The Free Bird

The Free Bird

$14.00

Served on New Cascadia gluten-free bread w/ turmeric tahini, greens, pickled golden raisins and mint chutney. Choice of Tempeh or Chicken

Curried Carrot & Sweet Potato Soup

Curried Carrot & Sweet Potato Soup

$5.00+

Roasted sweet potato, carrot, curry + coconut. Topped with cilantro & mint chutney

SMOOTHIES

the Evergreen

the Evergreen

$8.00

Fresh greens, avocado, spirulina, ginger, lemon, dates.

the Elderberry Bliss

the Elderberry Bliss

$8.00

Elderberry, blueberry, strawberry, banana.

the Maca Mocha

the Maca Mocha

$8.00

Never Coffee, cacao, maca, hazelnut butter, banana, dates.

the Sunshine Smoothie

the Sunshine Smoothie

$7.00

the Sunshine Smoothie. Our version of a 'kids' smoothie. Strawberry, banana and agave nectar

The Maleficent

The Maleficent

$8.00

A Tropical dream of Pineapple, strawberries & dragonfruit

The ABC

The ABC

$8.00

Almond butter, oats, bananas, cacao, maple

Turmeric + Ginger Supersmoothie

Turmeric + Ginger Supersmoothie

$11.00

Turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, banana, pumpkin protein, maca, flax seed, probiotic blend. Formulated by Tusol Wellness to support gut health, immune support, collagen support and sustained energy!

Matcha + Ashwaganda Supersmoothie

$11.00

Matcha green tea powder, ashwaganda, maca, pea protein, spirulina, wheatgrass, banana, probiotic blend. Formulated by Tusol Wellness to support gut health, immune support, collagen support and sustained energy!

SMOOTHIE BOWL

SMOOTHIE BOWL

$11.00

Select any smoothie as the base and make it into a Smoothie Bowl! Topped w/ fresh fruit, almond butter, toasted coconut, cacao nibs, cashew cream, agave and signature seeded açaí granola

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

New Cascadia gluten-free seed bread, sunflower 'queso,' pickled onions, sesame seeds
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

New Cascadia gluten-free seed bread, sunflower 'queso,' pickled onions, sesame seeds

Chia Buzz Pudding

Chia Buzz Pudding

$9.00

Never Coffee chia pudding, vanilla cashew 'cream,' bananas, dates, toasted almonds, cacao nibs, sea salt. *Return jar for a $1 credit towards next order

Wild Seed Bar

Wild Seed Bar

$5.00

Hemp, chia, flax, sesame and pumpkin seeds; buckwheat, quinoa, beetroot, agave. **NUT FREE**

Cocoa-Nut Truffle

Cocoa-Nut Truffle

$4.00

Truffle of cacao, hazelnut, maple, sea salt.

Truffle Duo

Truffle Duo

$7.00
Harvest Porridge

Harvest Porridge

$8.00

Golden mylk quinoa porridge, hazelnut butter, banana, cranberry jam, toasted coconut, cinnamon, almonds, cashew cream

TOPPING SIDES

Ginger Beets

Ginger Beets

$6.00

Ginger & olive oil roasted beets. 1 pint

Sesame Broccoli

Sesame Broccoli

$7.00

Broccoli roasted with sesame oil, sesame seeds, garlic and green onion 1 pint

Cumin Carrots

Cumin Carrots

$6.00

Carrots roasted with cumin seed and black pepper 1 Pint

Smoky Paprika Cauliflower

Smoky Paprika Cauliflower

$7.00

Roasted white cauliflower with smoky paprika and aleppo pepper 1 Pint

Turmeric Pickles

Turmeric Pickles

$7.00

Turmeric pickles. Our special blend of seasonal vegetables, Turmeric pickling brine 1 Pint

UTENSILS

Utensils

Utensils available on request

Coffee/ Tea

'Hazel Brew' Signature Cold Brew

'Hazel Brew' Signature Cold Brew

$7.00

House nut milk (cashew/hazelnut), Never Coffee cold brew, hazelnut butter, coconut sugar. 12 oz. Bottle.

Cacao Ashwaganda Latte

Cacao Ashwaganda Latte

$6.00

Cacao, coconut/cashew milk, reishi and ashwaganda. Formulated by Tusol Wellness to support metabolism, immunity, energy and focus.

Coffee + Lion's Mane Adaptogen Latte

Coffee + Lion's Mane Adaptogen Latte

$6.00

Coffee, coconut/cashew milk, lucuma, lion's mane + chaga mushroom blend. Formulated by Tusol Wellness to support metabolism, immunity, energy and focus.

Never Coffee

Never Coffee

$3.00

Never Coffee: 'Bangarang'

Grab N Go

Lionheart Kombucha Ginger Fix

Lionheart Kombucha Ginger Fix

$5.00

16oz Can. Raw kombucha (filtered water, kombucha culture, organic green and black tea, organic sugar) fresh organic lemon, raw organic ginger, organic lavender, organic lemon balm. Contains trace amounts of alcohol (less than 0.5%)

Lionheart Kombucha Dragon Heart

Lionheart Kombucha Dragon Heart

$5.00

16oz Can. Raw kombucha (filtered water, kombucha culture, organic green and black tea, organic sugar) This smooth blend of Jasmine tea and Oregon marionberries jams so well together, you’ll be humming the flavor notes all day. Contains trace amounts of alcohol (less than 0.5%)

Copa Tropical CBD Soda

Copa Tropical CBD Soda

$6.00

16oz. Can. Crafted to be fruit-forward, while remaining intricate and subtle, this blend is an easy palate pleaser. With a developed structure of pineapple, accompanied by orange and mango, it’s balanced with delicate notes of banana and pear. Ingredients: filtered carbonated water, pineapple juice, pear juice, banana puree, orange juice, mango juice, and hemp cannabidiol

Caldera Root Beer

Caldera Root Beer

$3.00

12oz. can. From Caldera brewery, non alcoholic root beer. 70 calories, low sugar

Mineragua Sparkling Water 370ml

Mineragua Sparkling Water 370ml

$3.00

Mineragua Sparkling Water 12.5 fl oz., 370ml. Bottle

Cascade Mountain Still Water 828ml

Cascade Mountain Still Water 828ml

$4.00

Local Still Spring Water from Cascade Mountain, Butte Falls, OR. 828ml (28fl.oz.)

WINE

Wild Thing 'Dry White' Can

Wild Thing 'Dry White' Can

$9.00

250ml Can. Wild Thing Dry White. 100% 2020 Riesling. Willamette Valley, OR Single-vineyard bone dry Riesling from the Willamette Valley. White peach, green apple, wet rock. Lip smacking and refreshing!

Wild Thing 'Pinot-Lite' Can

Wild Thing 'Pinot-Lite' Can

$9.00

250ml Can. Wild Thing Pinot-Lite. 67% Pinot Gris/ 33% Pinot Noir 2020 Willamette Valley, OR. A light, juicy red (almost a dark rosé) intended to be served chilled. Raspberry, blood orange, rose and bing cherry. Perfect happy hour or picnic wine!

Wild Thing Dry White 4 pack

Wild Thing Dry White 4 pack

$32.00

250ml Can. Wild Thing Dry White. 100% 2020 Riesling. Willamette Valley, OR (4pack) Single-vineyard bone dry Riesling from the Willamette Valley. White peach, green apple, wet rock. Lip smacking and refreshing!

Wild Thing Pinot-Lite 4 pack

Wild Thing Pinot-Lite 4 pack

$32.00

250ml Can. Wild Thing Pinot-Lite. 67% Pinot Gris/ 33% Pinot Noir 2020 Willamette Valley, OR. (4 pack) A light, juicy red (almost a dark rosé) intended to be served chilled. Raspberry, blood orange, rose and bing cherry. Perfect happy hour or picnic wine!

BEER

No Grain No Pain 100% Gluten Free Pale Ale

No Grain No Pain 100% Gluten Free Pale Ale

$6.00

From Caldera Brewery Ashland, OR. No Grain No Pain 100% Gluten Free Pale Ale. Caldera’s rendition of a 100% Certified Gluten Free Pale Ale. 5.5% ABV 12 oz. can Malts: None. Brown Rice Syrup, Belgian Candi Sugar, Gluten Free Oats. Hops: Amarillo, Cascade, Centennial Dry Hop

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wild Thing is a plant-based café serving vegetable bowls, snacks, coffee and natural wine. Everything is local, seasonal and organic. We are 100% vegan and gluten free!

Website

Location

1483 NE Alberta St., Portland, OR 97211

Directions

