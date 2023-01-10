Vegan
Wild Thing 1483 NE Alberta Street
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wild Thing is a plant-based café serving vegetable bowls, snacks, coffee and natural wine. Everything is local, seasonal and organic. We are 100% vegan and gluten free!
Location
1483 NE Alberta St., Portland, OR 97211
