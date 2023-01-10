Wild Thing 1483 NE Alberta Street

Copa Tropical CBD Soda

$6.00

16oz. Can. Crafted to be fruit-forward, while remaining intricate and subtle, this blend is an easy palate pleaser. With a developed structure of pineapple, accompanied by orange and mango, it’s balanced with delicate notes of banana and pear. Ingredients: filtered carbonated water, pineapple juice, pear juice, banana puree, orange juice, mango juice, and hemp cannabidiol