American

Wild Thyme Cafe - Kanab, Utah

952 Reviews

$$

198 S 100 E

Kanab, UT 84741

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pistachio Chicken
Tropical Piggy (GF)
Big Sexy Burger

Salads

Goddess (V)

Goddess (V)

$16.00

Vegetarian - Wild Thyme greens, curry quinoa, carrots, cucumber, tomato, sweet pepper pico, Green Goddess dressing and crispy won tons.

Wild Thyme Salad (VG GF)

Wild Thyme Salad (VG GF)

$16.00

Gluten Free - Wild Thyme Greens, granny smith apples, sundried cherries, walnuts, creamy blue cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber and white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, topped with parmesan crisps.

House Salad (VG)

House Salad (VG)

$7.00

Wild Thyme greens, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and garlic croutons.

Soup of the day

$7.00

Starters & Sandwiches

Shrimp Tacos (GF)

Shrimp Tacos (GF)

$19.00

Gluten Free - Southwest seasoned jumbo shrimp, cilantro lime dressing, Hatch chili cheese, shaved cabbage, and sweet pepper pico on corn tortillas. Served with roasted corn with black-eyed pea salad. and grilled pineapple slaw.

Black Bean sliders (V)

Black Bean sliders (V)

$14.00

Vegan - House-made black bean burgers, topped with greens, tomato, fire roasted poblano, vegan garlic aioli, pea sprouts, and pickled carrot salad. Served with roasted corn and black-eyed pea salad.

Big Sexy Burger

Big Sexy Burger

$19.00

Flame grilled 1/3 lb. ground beef, topped with double smoked bacon, triple cheese blend, house barbecue sauce, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato. Served with sage butter smashed potatoes.

Cliff Hanger

Cliff Hanger

$18.00

Flame grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast, topped with smoked bacon, triple cheese blend, house barbecue, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato. Served with sage butter potatoes.

Pastrami Tsunami

Pastrami Tsunami

$20.00

A wave of slow braised brisket pastrami atop 1/3lb. seasoned ground beef, melted 3 cheese blend, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato. served with. sage butter smashed potatoes.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Fire grilled vegan Impossible burger seasoned with Jamaican jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, pickled carrot salad, lettuce and tomato. Served with a small house salad. Impossible delicious!

Bowls

Sesame Tofu (V)

Sesame Tofu (V)

$17.00

Vegan - Sesame encrusted tofu drizzled with sweet miso glaze atop coconut rice, pickled carrot salad, fresh spinach, sweet pepper pico, broccolini, ginger- soy-lime sauce and crispy won ton strips. (omit won tons for GF)

Tropical Piggy (GF)

Tropical Piggy (GF)

$19.00

Slow braised Jamaican spiced pork, house jerk sauce, coconut rice, fire grilled pineapple slaw and fresh spinach.

Yellow Curry (V)

Yellow Curry (V)

$17.00

Vegan - House-made fenugreek falafel cakes served over coconut rice with a savory yellow curry sauce, fresh spinach, pickled carrot salad, chef's veg, sweet pepper pico and crispy won ton strips. *(omit won tons for GF)

Entrees

Pistachio Chicken

Pistachio Chicken

$24.00

Chicken breast encrusted with ground pistachios and southwest spices in a light poblano cream sauce. Accented with a sweet pepper pico. Served with sage butter smashed potatoes and chef's veg.

Baked Penne (VG)

Baked Penne (VG)

$18.00

Vegetarian - Baby tomatoes, spinach, broccolini sautéed with penne pasta, deglazed with white wine and creamy alfredo, then topped with parmesan cheese and baked. Add Chicken $4 or Shrimp (4) $7

Idaho Trout (GF)

Idaho Trout (GF)

$26.00

Fire grilled Idaho trout served with cajun fried rice, cucumber salsa and lemon dill sauce.

Cowboy Ribs

Cowboy Ribs

$28.00

Gluten Free - Slow braised, char-grilled, succulent fall-off- the- bone tender pork ribs. Glazed with house BBQ sauce and agave mustard vinaigrette. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$25.00

House ground choice beef wrapped in thick-cut smoked bacon, with a mole sauce. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg. Garnished with sweet pepper pico.

Filet Mignon (GF)

Filet Mignon (GF)

$39.00

Gluten Free - 6-8 oz filet of beef tenderloin seasoned with our garlic blend and flame grilled. Topped with a creamy blue cheese-bacon and chive butter. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.

Ribeye (GF)

Ribeye (GF)

$44.00

Gluten Free - 14 oz marbled Ribeye steak, perfectly seasoned and grilled to order. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.

Salmon (GF)

Salmon (GF)

$27.00

Salmon dusted with lime pepper and flame grilled. Served with coconut rice, chef's veg and a sweet red pepper cream sauce. Garnished with a red pepper pico.

Neapolitan Lasagna (VG)

$20.00

A blend of herbs, spices, parmesan , ricotta and lasagna noodles layered with house made marinara, mushrooms and spinach. Served with fire grilled sour dough garlic bread.

Honey Bourbon BBQ Ribs

Honey Bourbon BBQ Ribs

$28.00Out of stock

Tonight's Special! Slow braised, char-grilled pork ribs. Glazed with a honey bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with a choice of mac n' cheese or bacon mac n' cheese.

Carrot Top Pesto Linguini (VG)

$18.00Out of stock

Tonight's Special! Fresh from the Wild Thyme garden. Linguini with a basil and carrot top pesto topped with tomatoes, carrots, garlic and parmesan cheese. (omit cheese for vegan)

Kids

Noodles & Parmesan

Noodles & Parmesan

$7.00
Noodles with sauce

Noodles with sauce

$8.00

Crustless Grilled Cheese with chips

$8.00

Cheeseburger with chips

$12.00

Uncrustable PB&J with chips

$6.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Smashed Potato

Side Smashed Potato

$6.00
Side Coconut Rice

Side Coconut Rice

$6.00
Side Cajun Rice

Side Cajun Rice

$6.00
Side Vegetables

Side Vegetables

$6.00
Pickled Carrot Salad

Pickled Carrot Salad

$6.00
Side Pineapple Slaw

Side Pineapple Slaw

$6.00
Side Black eyed pea salad

Side Black eyed pea salad

$6.00

Slice Garlic Bread

$1.50

Bread Basket (4 Rolls)

$6.00

Roll

$1.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

A house-made favorite with loads of walnuts and a thick layer of cream cheese icing. Served with Haagen Dazs Vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Kahlua Mousse (V)

Chocolate Kahlua Mousse (V)

$8.00

Vegan - Decadent, rich chocolate with a hint of coffee liqueur. Tofu based. Amazing. Vegan and gluten free!

Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream

Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream

$6.00
Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$10.00
Key Lime

Key Lime

$9.00

Kanab's original key lime pie with a golden gram cracker crust topped with whipped cream and a slice of lime.

Death By Chocolate (GF)

$12.00

layered chocolate cake, mousse, butter cream and ganache served with vanilla ice cream.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$10.00
Chocolate Silk Pie

Chocolate Silk Pie

$10.00

Nonalcoholic

Coke

$3.50

12oz.

Diet Coke

$3.50

12oz.

Sprite

$3.50

12oz.

Root Beer

$3.50

12oz.

Mountain Blast Powerade

$3.50

12oz.

Dr.Pepper

$3.50

12oz.

Iced Tea

$3.50

12oz.

Hot Tea

$3.50

12oz.

Lemonade

$3.50

12oz.

Coffee

$3.50

12oz.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Milk

$5.00

12oz.

Almond Milk

$5.00

12oz.

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

12oz.

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

12oz.

Orange Juice

$6.00

12oz.

Apple Juice

$6.00

12 oz.

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

12 oz.

San Pelligrino

$5.00

16 oz. Bottle

Tonic water

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

12 oz. can

Ginger Beer

$6.00

12 oz. Bottle

Root Beer Float

$8.00

12 oz.

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00

12 oz.

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

12 oz. Half lemonade half ice tea.

Shirly Temple

$5.00

12 oz. Sprite with grenadine and maraschino cherries.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Casual dining featuring small-batch cooking and baking. We cater to vegetarians, vegans as well as meat-lovers. Out-of-this world desserts. If you limit sweets, this is the place to indulge.

Website

Location

198 S 100 E, Kanab, UT 84741

Directions

Gallery
Wild Thyme Cafe image
Wild Thyme Cafe image
Wild Thyme Cafe image
Wild Thyme Cafe image

