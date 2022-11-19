Wild Thyme Cafe - Kanab, Utah
952 Reviews
$$
198 S 100 E
Kanab, UT 84741
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Salads
Goddess (V)
Vegetarian - Wild Thyme greens, curry quinoa, carrots, cucumber, tomato, sweet pepper pico, Green Goddess dressing and crispy won tons.
Wild Thyme Salad (VG GF)
Gluten Free - Wild Thyme Greens, granny smith apples, sundried cherries, walnuts, creamy blue cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber and white balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, topped with parmesan crisps.
House Salad (VG)
Wild Thyme greens, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and garlic croutons.
Soup of the day
Starters & Sandwiches
Shrimp Tacos (GF)
Gluten Free - Southwest seasoned jumbo shrimp, cilantro lime dressing, Hatch chili cheese, shaved cabbage, and sweet pepper pico on corn tortillas. Served with roasted corn with black-eyed pea salad. and grilled pineapple slaw.
Black Bean sliders (V)
Vegan - House-made black bean burgers, topped with greens, tomato, fire roasted poblano, vegan garlic aioli, pea sprouts, and pickled carrot salad. Served with roasted corn and black-eyed pea salad.
Big Sexy Burger
Flame grilled 1/3 lb. ground beef, topped with double smoked bacon, triple cheese blend, house barbecue sauce, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato. Served with sage butter smashed potatoes.
Cliff Hanger
Flame grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast, topped with smoked bacon, triple cheese blend, house barbecue, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato. Served with sage butter potatoes.
Pastrami Tsunami
A wave of slow braised brisket pastrami atop 1/3lb. seasoned ground beef, melted 3 cheese blend, house burger sauce, lettuce, tomato. served with. sage butter smashed potatoes.
Impossible Burger
Fire grilled vegan Impossible burger seasoned with Jamaican jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, pickled carrot salad, lettuce and tomato. Served with a small house salad. Impossible delicious!
Bowls
Sesame Tofu (V)
Vegan - Sesame encrusted tofu drizzled with sweet miso glaze atop coconut rice, pickled carrot salad, fresh spinach, sweet pepper pico, broccolini, ginger- soy-lime sauce and crispy won ton strips. (omit won tons for GF)
Tropical Piggy (GF)
Slow braised Jamaican spiced pork, house jerk sauce, coconut rice, fire grilled pineapple slaw and fresh spinach.
Yellow Curry (V)
Vegan - House-made fenugreek falafel cakes served over coconut rice with a savory yellow curry sauce, fresh spinach, pickled carrot salad, chef's veg, sweet pepper pico and crispy won ton strips. *(omit won tons for GF)
Entrees
Pistachio Chicken
Chicken breast encrusted with ground pistachios and southwest spices in a light poblano cream sauce. Accented with a sweet pepper pico. Served with sage butter smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
Baked Penne (VG)
Vegetarian - Baby tomatoes, spinach, broccolini sautéed with penne pasta, deglazed with white wine and creamy alfredo, then topped with parmesan cheese and baked. Add Chicken $4 or Shrimp (4) $7
Idaho Trout (GF)
Fire grilled Idaho trout served with cajun fried rice, cucumber salsa and lemon dill sauce.
Cowboy Ribs
Gluten Free - Slow braised, char-grilled, succulent fall-off- the- bone tender pork ribs. Glazed with house BBQ sauce and agave mustard vinaigrette. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
House ground choice beef wrapped in thick-cut smoked bacon, with a mole sauce. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg. Garnished with sweet pepper pico.
Filet Mignon (GF)
Gluten Free - 6-8 oz filet of beef tenderloin seasoned with our garlic blend and flame grilled. Topped with a creamy blue cheese-bacon and chive butter. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
Ribeye (GF)
Gluten Free - 14 oz marbled Ribeye steak, perfectly seasoned and grilled to order. Served with sage buttered smashed potatoes and chef's veg.
Salmon (GF)
Salmon dusted with lime pepper and flame grilled. Served with coconut rice, chef's veg and a sweet red pepper cream sauce. Garnished with a red pepper pico.
Neapolitan Lasagna (VG)
A blend of herbs, spices, parmesan , ricotta and lasagna noodles layered with house made marinara, mushrooms and spinach. Served with fire grilled sour dough garlic bread.
Honey Bourbon BBQ Ribs
Tonight's Special! Slow braised, char-grilled pork ribs. Glazed with a honey bourbon BBQ sauce. Served with a choice of mac n' cheese or bacon mac n' cheese.
Carrot Top Pesto Linguini (VG)
Tonight's Special! Fresh from the Wild Thyme garden. Linguini with a basil and carrot top pesto topped with tomatoes, carrots, garlic and parmesan cheese. (omit cheese for vegan)
Kids
Sides
Desserts
Carrot Cake
A house-made favorite with loads of walnuts and a thick layer of cream cheese icing. Served with Haagen Dazs Vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Kahlua Mousse (V)
Vegan - Decadent, rich chocolate with a hint of coffee liqueur. Tofu based. Amazing. Vegan and gluten free!
Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Key Lime
Kanab's original key lime pie with a golden gram cracker crust topped with whipped cream and a slice of lime.
Death By Chocolate (GF)
layered chocolate cake, mousse, butter cream and ganache served with vanilla ice cream.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
Sweet Potato Pie
Chocolate Silk Pie
Nonalcoholic
Coke
12oz.
Diet Coke
12oz.
Sprite
12oz.
Root Beer
12oz.
Mountain Blast Powerade
12oz.
Dr.Pepper
12oz.
Iced Tea
12oz.
Hot Tea
12oz.
Lemonade
12oz.
Coffee
12oz.
Cappuccino
Latte
Espresso
Milk
12oz.
Almond Milk
12oz.
Chocolate Milk
12oz.
Hot Chocolate
12oz.
Orange Juice
12oz.
Apple Juice
12 oz.
Cranberry Juice
12 oz.
San Pelligrino
16 oz. Bottle
Tonic water
Ginger Ale
12 oz. can
Ginger Beer
12 oz. Bottle
Root Beer Float
12 oz.
Blackberry Lemonade
12 oz.
Arnold Palmer
12 oz. Half lemonade half ice tea.
Shirly Temple
12 oz. Sprite with grenadine and maraschino cherries.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Casual dining featuring small-batch cooking and baking. We cater to vegetarians, vegans as well as meat-lovers. Out-of-this world desserts. If you limit sweets, this is the place to indulge.
198 S 100 E, Kanab, UT 84741