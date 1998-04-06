- Home
The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
923 Reviews
$$
4315 Jonestown Rd
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Popular Items
Tuesday Special
Wednesday Special
Thursday Special
Friday Special
Saturday Special
Sunday Special
Appetizers
Baked Meatballs
Fresh made meatballs, provolone & parmesan cheese with house made Wild Tomato sauce.
Cheesy Bread
Sliced-fresh house-made bread, baked with garlic butter, topped with tomato, mozzarella & fresh basil.
Flame Fired Fries
Fresh hand cut fries, sizzling hot from the oven & dusted with Parmesan cheese & garlic butter.
Garlic Knots
Fresh basked knots brushed with garlic butter, dusted with Parmesan cheese & served with Wild Tomato Sauce for dipping, six per order.
Cold Sub's
HALF The BIG Ham
Overstuffed tavern ham with provolone cheese, mayo, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
HALF The Club Sub
Oven-roasted turkey breast, tavern ham, crisp bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce & fresh tomato
HALF The Godfather
Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, house-made Italian dressing, banana peppers,provolone, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
HALF Wild Gobbler Ultimate Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey breast, Swiss, mayo, spinach & fresh tomato
The BIG Ham
Overstuffed tavern ham with provolone cheese, mayo, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
The Club Sub
Oven-roasted turkey breast, tavern ham, crisp bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce & fresh tomato
The Godfather
Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, house-made Italian dressing, banana peppers,provolone, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato
Wild Gobbler Ultimate Turkey
Oven-roasted turkey breast, Swiss, mayo, spinach & fresh tomato
SUB ROLL
Dessert
Hot Subs
HALF Chicken Cheesesteak
Tender sliced chicken breast, green peppers, onion & provolone
HALF Chicken Parm
Baked tender sliced chicken breast, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, baked with provolone & Parmesan
HALF Meat-A-Ball
Fresh made meatballs, provolone & Parmesan, topped with house-made Wild Tomato sauce
HALF Steak & Cheese
Tender sliced ribeye, green peppers, onion & provolone
HALF The Cuban
Tavern ham, fresh slow-roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickle & mustard
HALF Veggie Weggie
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, onion, spinach, fresh mozzarella & pesto sauce
Chicken Cheesesteak
Tender sliced chicken breast, green peppers, onion & provolone
Chicken Parm
Baked tender sliced chicken breast, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, baked with provolone & Parmesan
Meat-A-Ball
Fresh made meatballs, provolone & Parmesan, topped with house-made Wild Tomato sauce
Steak & Cheese
Tender sliced ribeye, green peppers, onion & provolone
The Cuban
Tavern ham, fresh slow-roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickle & mustard
Veggie Weggie
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, onion, spinach, fresh mozzarella & pesto sauce
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, Wild Tomato Sauce, finished with Parmesan cheese.
Chicken & Pasta
Tender sliced chicken breast, garlic butter, mushrooms & spinach, finished with Parmesan cheese
Chicken Spinach Alfredo
Tender sliced chicken breast, spinach, home-style alfredo sauce, finished with Parmesan cheese.
Pasta & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs, Wild Tomato Sauce, finished with Parmesan cheese.
Sausage and Peppers Pasta Bowl
Fresh Italian sausage, green peppers, Wild Tomato Sauce.
Specialty Pizza
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tender chicken breast, house-made Buffalo sauce & fresh mozzarella.
10" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Tender chicken breast, garlic, pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh tomato & basil
10" D-Lux Pizza
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella.
10" Grandma Pizza
Old Sicilian recipe, stretched into an oiled pan just like Grandma use to make. Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs,house-made Wild Tomato sauce & a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil ~ mangia!
10" Little Italy Pizza
10" Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil
10" Meat Lovers
Slow-roasted pork, pepperoni, fresh Italian sausage, crisp bacon, house-made Wild Tomato sauce & mozzarella
10" Spicy Sausage Pizza
Fresh Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan & house-made spicy Wild Tomato sauce
10" Tropical Delight Pizza
Tavern ham, pineapple, green peppers, red onion, jerk seasoning & house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella.
10" White Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil, with creamy alfredo sauce
10" Wild Veggie Pizza
Roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, onion, pesto sauce, Parmesan & mozzarella
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tender chicken breast, house-made Buffalo sauce & fresh mozzarella
16" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Tender chicken breast, garlic, pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh tomato & basil
16" D-Lux Pizza
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella
16" Little Italy Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, onion, oregano, Parmesan, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
16" Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil
16" Meat Lovers
Slow-roasted pork, pepperoni, fresh Italian sausage, crisp bacon, house-made Wild Tomato sauce & mozzarella
16" Spicy Sausage Pizza
Fresh Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan & house-made spicy Wild Tomato sauce
16" Tropical Delight Pizza
Tavern ham, pineapple, green peppers, red onion, jerk seasoning & house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella
16" White Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil, with creamy alfredo sauce
16" Wild Veggie Pizza
Roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, onion, pesto sauce, Parmesan & mozzarella
Salad Bowls
Baby Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese & red onion.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, Parmesan cheese with house-made croutons & Caesar dressing on the side.
Garden
Mixed leaf, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & house made croutons.
Greek Salad
Mixed leaf, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese, tomatoes & red onion.
Italian Chop Salad
Mixed leaf, salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, mozzarella, black olives, banana peppers, roasted red peppers & red onion.
Portabello Salad
Baby spinach, oven roasted marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, & fresh basil.
Chips
Stromboli's
Lg Build-Your-Own Stromboli
Pick up to 4 toppings
Lg Italian Stromboli
Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, mozzarella cheese, served with house-made Wild Tomato Sauce
Sm Build-Your-Own Stromboli
Pick up to 4 toppings
Sm Italian Stromboli
Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, mozzarella cheese, served with house-made Wild Tomato Sauce
Wings
GF Salad Bowls
GF Wings
GF Specialty Pizza
GF12" D-Lux Pizza
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella
GF12" White Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil, with creamy alfredo sauce
GF12" Wild Veggie Pizza
Roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, onion, pesto sauce, Parmesan & mozzarella
GF12" Spicy Sausage Pizza
Fresh Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan & house-made spicy Wild Tomato sauce
GF12" Little Italy Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, onion, oregano, Parmesan, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
GF12" Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil
GF12" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Tender chicken breast, garlic, pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh tomato & basil
GF12" Tropical Delight Pizza
Tavern ham, pineapple, green peppers, red onion, jerk seasoning & house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella
GF12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tender chicken breast, house-made Buffalo sauce & fresh mozzarella
GF 12" Meat Lovers
12" GF Roma
GF Pizza 12"
GF Subs
GF Hot Subs
GF Pasta Bowls
2 Liter Soda
20 Oz. Soda
20oz Cherry Coke
20oz Coke
20oz Coke Zero
20oz Diet Coke
20oz MINUTE MAID LEMONADE
20oz Root Beer
20oz Sprite
20oz Fanta Orange
20oz FANTA PINEAPPLE
20 Oz FANTA GRAPE
20oz PINK LEMONADE
Vanilla Cherry Coke 20oz
Cherry Sprite 20oz
SPRITE LYMONADE
ORANGE VANILLA COKE
GINGER ALE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
PICKUP - DELIVERY - CATERING Eat. Live. Be Wild. Gluten Free & Vegan Available!
4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109