Pizza

The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering

923 Reviews

$$

4315 Jonestown Rd

Harrisburg, PA 17109

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
10 Wings
10" Cheese Pizza

Tuesday Special

16" Cheese Pizza Special

$9.00Out of stock

Wednesday Special

Whole Meatball Sub

$11.00Out of stock

Thursday Special

Large Italian Stromboli Special

Large Italian Stromboli Special

$15.00Out of stock

Friday Special

Family Pasta Tray & FREE Garlic Knots

Family Pasta Tray & FREE Garlic Knots

$38.00Out of stock

Family style tray of baked ziti with free garlic knots, a dinner for the whole family.

Saturday Special

12' Gluten Free pizza

12' Gluten Free pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Sunday Special

GRANDMA SPECIAL

$10.99Out of stock

Sunday bundle

$40.00Out of stock

2 16" 1 topping pizzas and 10 wings with a Free 2L of soda

Appetizers

Baked Meatballs

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh made meatballs, provolone & parmesan cheese with house made Wild Tomato sauce.

Cheesy Bread

$6.00

Sliced-fresh house-made bread, baked with garlic butter, topped with tomato, mozzarella & fresh basil.

Flame Fired Fries

$5.00

Fresh hand cut fries, sizzling hot from the oven & dusted with Parmesan cheese & garlic butter.

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Fresh basked knots brushed with garlic butter, dusted with Parmesan cheese & served with Wild Tomato Sauce for dipping, six per order.

Cold Sub's

HALF The BIG Ham

$8.00Out of stock

Overstuffed tavern ham with provolone cheese, mayo, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato

HALF The Club Sub

$8.00Out of stock

Oven-roasted turkey breast, tavern ham, crisp bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce & fresh tomato

HALF The Godfather

$8.00Out of stock

Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, house-made Italian dressing, banana peppers,provolone, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato

HALF Wild Gobbler Ultimate Turkey

$8.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, Swiss, mayo, spinach & fresh tomato

The BIG Ham

$14.00Out of stock

Overstuffed tavern ham with provolone cheese, mayo, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato

The Club Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Oven-roasted turkey breast, tavern ham, crisp bacon, provolone, mayo, lettuce & fresh tomato

The Godfather

$14.00Out of stock

Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, house-made Italian dressing, banana peppers,provolone, crisp lettuce & fresh tomato

Wild Gobbler Ultimate Turkey

$14.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, Swiss, mayo, spinach & fresh tomato

SUB ROLL

$3.00Out of stock

Dessert

SMALL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (6)

$5.50Out of stock

LARGE Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

GF Chocolate Cake

$6.50Out of stock

GF Strawberry Cake

$6.50

GLUTEN FREE RICE CRISPY TREAT

$3.50Out of stock

*Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Hot Subs

HALF Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.00

Tender sliced chicken breast, green peppers, onion & provolone

HALF Chicken Parm

$8.00

Baked tender sliced chicken breast, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, baked with provolone & Parmesan

HALF Meat-A-Ball

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh made meatballs, provolone & Parmesan, topped with house-made Wild Tomato sauce

HALF Steak & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Tender sliced ribeye, green peppers, onion & provolone

HALF The Cuban

$8.00Out of stock

Tavern ham, fresh slow-roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickle & mustard

HALF Veggie Weggie

$8.00

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, onion, spinach, fresh mozzarella & pesto sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Tender sliced chicken breast, green peppers, onion & provolone

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Baked tender sliced chicken breast, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, baked with provolone & Parmesan

Meat-A-Ball

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh made meatballs, provolone & Parmesan, topped with house-made Wild Tomato sauce

Steak & Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Tender sliced ribeye, green peppers, onion & provolone

The Cuban

$14.00Out of stock

Tavern ham, fresh slow-roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickle & mustard

Veggie Weggie

$14.00

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, onion, spinach, fresh mozzarella & pesto sauce

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$10.00

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, Wild Tomato Sauce, finished with Parmesan cheese.

Chicken & Pasta

$10.00

Tender sliced chicken breast, garlic butter, mushrooms & spinach, finished with Parmesan cheese

Chicken Spinach Alfredo

$10.00

Tender sliced chicken breast, spinach, home-style alfredo sauce, finished with Parmesan cheese.

Pasta & Meatballs

$10.00

Homemade meatballs, Wild Tomato Sauce, finished with Parmesan cheese.

Sausage and Peppers Pasta Bowl

$10.00

Fresh Italian sausage, green peppers, Wild Tomato Sauce.

Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$9.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Specialty Pizza

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Tender chicken breast, house-made Buffalo sauce & fresh mozzarella.

10" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$12.00

Tender chicken breast, garlic, pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh tomato & basil

10" D-Lux Pizza

$14.00

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella.

10" Grandma Pizza

$14.00

Old Sicilian recipe, stretched into an oiled pan just like Grandma use to make. Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs,house-made Wild Tomato sauce & a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil ~ mangia!

10" Little Italy Pizza

$14.00

10" Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil

10" Meat Lovers

$13.00Out of stock

Slow-roasted pork, pepperoni, fresh Italian sausage, crisp bacon, house-made Wild Tomato sauce & mozzarella

10" Spicy Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Fresh Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan & house-made spicy Wild Tomato sauce

10" Tropical Delight Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Tavern ham, pineapple, green peppers, red onion, jerk seasoning & house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella.

10" White Pizza

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil, with creamy alfredo sauce

10" Wild Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, onion, pesto sauce, Parmesan & mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Tender chicken breast, house-made Buffalo sauce & fresh mozzarella

16" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$18.00

Tender chicken breast, garlic, pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh tomato & basil

16" D-Lux Pizza

$20.00

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella

16" Little Italy Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, onion, oregano, Parmesan, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

16" Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil

16" Meat Lovers

$18.00Out of stock

Slow-roasted pork, pepperoni, fresh Italian sausage, crisp bacon, house-made Wild Tomato sauce & mozzarella

16" Spicy Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Fresh Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan & house-made spicy Wild Tomato sauce

16" Tropical Delight Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Tavern ham, pineapple, green peppers, red onion, jerk seasoning & house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella

16" White Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil, with creamy alfredo sauce

16" Wild Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, onion, pesto sauce, Parmesan & mozzarella

Salad Bowls

Baby Spinach Salad

$9.00

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese & red onion.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp Romaine, Parmesan cheese with house-made croutons & Caesar dressing on the side.

Garden

$7.00

Mixed leaf, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion & house made croutons.

Greek Salad

$9.00

Mixed leaf, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese, tomatoes & red onion.

Italian Chop Salad

$12.00

Mixed leaf, salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, mozzarella, black olives, banana peppers, roasted red peppers & red onion.

Portabello Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Baby spinach, oven roasted marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, & fresh basil.

Chips

GF Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Large Chips

$4.29Out of stock

Small Chips

$1.00Out of stock

CHEESE PUFFS

$1.25Out of stock

MEDIUM CHIPS

$1.99Out of stock

Stromboli's

Lg Build-Your-Own Stromboli

$18.00

Pick up to 4 toppings

Lg Italian Stromboli

$18.00

Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, mozzarella cheese, served with house-made Wild Tomato Sauce

Sm Build-Your-Own Stromboli

$14.00

Pick up to 4 toppings

Sm Italian Stromboli

$14.00

Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, mozzarella cheese, served with house-made Wild Tomato Sauce

Wings

10 Wings

$12.00

GF Salad Bowls

GF Greek

$9.00

GF Garden

$7.00

GF Italian Chop

$12.00

GF Baby Spinach

$9.00

GF Portabella

$9.00Out of stock

GF Caesar

$8.00

GF Wings

10 Wings Gluten Free

$12.00

GF Appetizers

GF Cheesy Bread

$9.00

GF Baked Meatballs

$7.00Out of stock

GF Flamed Fired Fries

$5.00

GF Specialty Pizza

GF12" D-Lux Pizza

$16.00

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green peppers, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella

GF12" White Pizza

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil, with creamy alfredo sauce

GF12" Wild Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Roasted red peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, fresh tomatoes, onion, pesto sauce, Parmesan & mozzarella

GF12" Spicy Sausage Pizza

$15.00

Fresh Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan & house-made spicy Wild Tomato sauce

GF12" Little Italy Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, onion, oregano, Parmesan, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

GF12" Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil

GF12" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$15.00

Tender chicken breast, garlic, pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with fresh tomato & basil

GF12" Tropical Delight Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Tavern ham, pineapple, green peppers, red onion, jerk seasoning & house-made Wild Tomato sauce, & mozzarella

GF12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Tender chicken breast, house-made Buffalo sauce & fresh mozzarella

GF 12" Meat Lovers

$15.00Out of stock

12" GF Roma

$13.00

GF Pizza 12"

GF12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

GF Subs

GF The Godfather

$14.00Out of stock

GF The Big Ham

$14.00Out of stock

GF Wild Gobbler

$14.00

GF The Club Sub

$14.00Out of stock

GF SUB ROLL

$5.00Out of stock

GF Hot Subs

GF Steak & Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

GF Chicken & Cheese

$14.00

GF Meatball Sub

$14.00Out of stock

GF Veggie Weggie

$14.00

GF The Cuban

$14.00Out of stock

GLUTEN FREE CHICKEN PARM SUB

$14.00

GF Dessert

GF Chocolate Cake

$6.50Out of stock

GF Strawberry Cake

$6.50

GF Pasta Bowls

GF Baked Ziti

$13.00

GF Chicken & Pasta

$13.00

GF Chicken Spinach Alfredo

$13.00

GF Pasta & Meatballs

$13.00

GF Sausage and Peppers PASTA

$13.00

2 Liter Soda

2L Cherry Coke

$3.50Out of stock

2L Coke

$3.50Out of stock

2L GINGER Ale

$3.50Out of stock

2L Diet Coke

$3.50Out of stock

2L Fanta Orange

$3.50Out of stock

2L Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

2L Sprite

$3.50Out of stock

2L Fanta Grape

$3.50Out of stock

20 Oz. Soda

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Coke

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Coke Zero

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

20oz MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Fanta Orange

$2.50Out of stock

20oz FANTA PINEAPPLE

$2.50Out of stock

20 Oz FANTA GRAPE

$2.50Out of stock

20oz PINK LEMONADE

$2.50Out of stock

Vanilla Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

Cherry Sprite 20oz

$2.50Out of stock

SPRITE LYMONADE

$2.50Out of stock

ORANGE VANILLA COKE

$2.50Out of stock

GINGER ALE

$2.50Out of stock

Tea, Juice & Water

Green Tea

$3.25Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.25Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.25Out of stock

Raspberry Tea

$3.25Out of stock

VITAMIN WATER

$3.25Out of stock

DASANI LEMON

$2.85Out of stock

DASANI Water

$2.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

PICKUP - DELIVERY - CATERING Eat. Live. Be Wild. Gluten Free & Vegan Available!

Website

Location

4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109

Directions

