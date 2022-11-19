Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Tuna

No reviews yet

3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104

Naperville, IL 60564

Popular Items

California Maki
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Godzilla Maki

Hot Appetizers

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soybeans, salt

Haru Maki

$5.00

Deep fried spring rolls

Gyoza

$6.50

Pork and veggie-filled dumplings (6), steamed or fried

Shumai

$6.50

Shrimp-filled dumplings, steamed or fried

Yakitori

$9.00

Grilled all-natural chicken breast skewers (2), teriyaki sauce

Salmon-yaki

$13.00

Sushi-grade grilled salmon skewers (2), teriyaki sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Fried tofu, shoyu sauce, bonito flakes

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$14.00

Large shrimp (4), tempura-battered and fried

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$13.00

Assorted veggies (10), tempura-battered and fried

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$18.00

Large shrimp (2) and vegetable (10) tempura combination

Beef Asparagus

$16.00

Thin sliced beef wrapped around asparagus, grilled, teriyaki sauce

Beef Negima

$16.00

Thin sliced beef wrapped around green onions, grilled, teriyaki sauce

Soft Shell Crab Appetizer

$18.00

Fried whole soft shell crab, ginger dressing, scallions

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Breaded and fried calamari, served with sweet chili sauce

Sushi Starters

Crispy Rice

$18.00

Raw ingredients. Four crispy rice patties topped w/ your choice of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, or spicy smoked salmon

Fresh Sashimi with Jalapeños & Ponzu

$35.00

Raw ingredients. Choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore tuna, or super white tuna, served with sliced jalapenos and ponzu sauce

Oyster Shooter

$6.00

Raw ingredients. Oyster, quail egg, scallions, tobiko, ponzu sauce, house cold sake

Seared Tuna with Mango Salsa

$30.00

Seared tuna sashimi topped with a house-made mango salsa

Spicy Seared Tuna

$30.00

Raw ingredients. Herb- and spice-rubbed tuna, seared and sliced, topped with nuta sauce, spicy unagi sauce, and tobiko

Tuna Tostada

$23.00

Raw ingredients. Diced tuna tartare served on fried wonton chips (4), topped with sliced avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and tobiko

Tuna Tower

$25.00+

Raw ingredients. Sushi rice, spicy crab, wasabi-avocado, and tuna tartare layered in a tower, garnished with tobiko and micro-greens

Salads

House Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red cabbage, house sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Marinated seaweed, cucumber, shredded daikon, vinegar sauce

Ika Sansa

$8.00

Marinated smoked squid, sliced cucumber, shredded daikon, vinegar sauce

Goma-Ae

$7.00

Steamed and chilled spinach with sweet sesame sauce

Sashimi Salad

$28.00

Raw ingredients. Sashimi variety spring mix, cucumber, tomato, shredded daikon, ginger dressing

Soups

Miso Soup

$3.50

Miso broth, diced tofu, seaweed, scallions

Spicy Seafood Miso Soup

$6.00

Spicy miso broth, diced tofu, seaweed, scallions with shrimp, scallop, and calamari

Kinoko Soup

$8.00

Savory seasoned chicken broth with white, shiitake, and enoki mushrooms (for 2)

Dinner Entrees

Served with miso soup, house salad, steamed veggies, and rice

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

Grilled all-natural chicken breast, sliced and topped with teriyaki sauce

Steak Teriyaki

$34.00

Grilled NY strip steak, sliced and topped with teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$29.00

Grilled sushi-grade salmon topped with teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

Panko-breaded all-natural chicken breast, deep fried and drizzled with creamy katsu sauce

Ton Katsu

$18.00

Panko-breaded pork cutlet, deep fried and drizzled with creamy katsu sauce

Salmon with Sweet Miso

$29.00

Grilled sushi-grade salmon brushed with sweet miso sauce

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass

$48.00

Fresh Chilean sea bass, grilled and topped with our fresh-made ginger garlic reduction sauce

Sweet Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass

$48.00

Fresh Chilean sea bass, marinated overnight in a sweet and savory miso sauce

Nabemono

Fresh cooked noodles, from our kitchen to your table

Seafood Udon

$20.00

Udon noodles simmered in a shoyu broth with veggies, shrimp, scallop, calamari, mussels, and fish rice cakes

Spicy Seafood Udon

$20.00

Udon noodles simmered in a spicy chicken broth with veggies, shrimp, scallop, calamari, mussels, and fish rice cakes

Tempura Udon

$15.00

Udon noodles simmered in shoyu broth and served with a side of vegetable tempura

Yaki Udon

$15.00

Udon noodles sautéed with veggies in a sweet, teriyaki-style sauce with your choice of protein

Nabe Yaki Udon

$19.00

Udon noodles simmered in shoyu broth with veggies and topped with a poached egg and two shrimp tempura

Sukiyaki

$20.00

Thinly sliced beef, tofu, veggies, and rice noodles simmered in shoyu broth and served with a bowl of hot white rice

Chicken Udon Soup

$15.00

Plain Udon with Broth

$7.95

Plain Yakiudon

$7.95

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots

Beef Fried Rice

$16.95

Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.95

Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots

Combination Fried Rice

$18.95

Chicken, beef, shrimp, rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots

Plain Fried Rice

$9.95

Egg Fried Rice

$10.95

Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots

Sashimi a la Carte

Anago (Sea Eel) Sashimi

$13.00

3 pieces, no rice.

Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi

$9.50

3 pieces, no rice.

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

$13.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Hirame (Fluke) Sashimi

$12.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Hokigai (Surf Clam) Sashimi

$9.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Ika (Squid) Sashimi

$11.75

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sashimi

$14.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Kaibashira (Scallop) Sashimi

$13.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Kanikama (Imitation Crab Stick) Sashimi

$10.00

3 pieces, no rice.

Large Ama-Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi

$18.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$12.50

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Masago (Smelt Roe) Sashimi

$12.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Rocky (Unagi with avocado) Sashimi

$15.50

3 pieces, no rice.

Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi

$9.25

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$11.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Saku (Super White Tuna) Sashimi

$11.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$13.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Spicy Tuna Gunkan Sashimi

$12.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Suzuki (Sea Bass) Sashimi

$11.50

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Tai (Red Snapper) Sashimi

$13.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi

$12.50

3 pieces, no rice.

Tamago (Egg Cake) Sashimi

$8.00

3 pieces, no rice.

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Sashimi

$12.00

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) Sashimi

$13.50

3 pieces, no rice.

White Tuna (Albacore) Sashimi

$12.50

Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.

Sushi a la Carte

Anago (Sea Eel) Sushi

$10.00

2 pieces, with rice.

Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi

$6.50

2 pieces, with rice.

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sushi

$10.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Hirame (Fluke) Sushi

$9.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Hokigai (Surf Clam) Sushi

$6.50

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Ika (Squid) Sushi

$8.50

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sushi

$12.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Inari (Tofu) Sushi

$5.00

2 pieces, with rice.

Kaibashira (Scallop) Sushi

$11.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Kanikama (Imitation Crab Stick) Sushi

$7.00

2 pieces, with rice.

Large Ama-Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sushi

$15.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Maguro (Tuna) Sushi

$9.50

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Masago (Smelt Roe) Sushi

$9.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Rocky (Unagi with Avocado) Sushi

$13.00

2 pieces, with rice.

Saba (Mackerel) Sushi

$6.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Sake (Salmon) Sushi

$8.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Saku (Super White Tuna) Sushi

$8.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$10.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Spicy Tuna Gunkan Sushi

$9.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Suzuki (Sea Bass) Sushi

$8.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Tai (Red Snapper) Sushi

$10.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Tako (Octopus) Sushi

$9.50

2 pieces, with rice.

Tamago (Egg Cake) Sushi

$6.00

2 pieces, with rice.

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Sushi

$9.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) Sushi

$11.00

2 pieces, with rice.

White Tuna (Albacore) Sushi

$9.00

Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.

Makimono

Alaskan Maki

$7.50

Cooked salmon, avocado, cucumber

Avocado Cucumber Maki

$6.75

Avocado Maki

$6.50

Avocado, sesame seeds

B-52

$10.00

Raw ingredients. Deep-fried yellowtail, crabstick, avocado, cream cheese & cucumber inside, roe, unagi sauce

Boston Maki

$7.75

Raw ingredients. Salmon, avocado, cucumber, Boston lettuce

California Maki

$6.50

Imitation crabstick, avocado, cucumber, roe

Caterpillar Maki

$17.00

Raw ingredients. Eel, cucumber, roe, topped with avocado, unagi sauce

Chicago Fire Maki

$15.00

Raw ingredients. Spicy tuna tempura roll [not fully cooked] wrapped in thin daikon radish, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tobiko

Christine's Maki

$21.00

Raw ingredients. Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, topped with sliced tuna, spicy mayo, spicy unagi sauce, jalapenos, tempura crunch

Crabby Dragon Maki

$21.00

Raw ingredients. Soft shell crab tempura and crabstick, topped with eel, avocado, roe, scallions

Crispy Veggie Maki

$9.75

Cucumber, avocado, oshinko, kampyo, topped with sweet potato crunch, unagi sauce

Dragon Maki

$18.00

Raw ingredients. Shrimp tempura, crabstick, spicy mayo, topped with eel, avocado, roe, scallions, unagi sauce

East Maki

$8.00

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber

Futo Maki

$10.50

Crab stick, tamago, avocado, cucumber, oshinko, kampyo, spinach, denbu

Godzilla Maki

$18.00

Raw ingredients. Giant spicy and crunchy roll with shrimp tempura, crabstick, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Green Turtle Maki

$17.00

Raw ingredients. Spicy super white tuna, tobiko, scallions, and tempura crunch roll, topped with sliced avocado, nuta sauce, mango sauce, wasabi-tobiko

Hamachi Cucumber Maki

$8.00

Raw ingredients.

Kamikaze Maki

$22.00

Raw ingredients. Spicy tuna roll, topped with spicy tuna gunkan mix

Kappa Maki

$5.50

Cucumber, sesame seeds

Kappa Sashimi Maki

$15.00

Raw ingredients. Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, radish sprouts, wrapped in a cucumber wrap, ponzu sauce

Lena's Maki

$14.00

Raw ingredients. Tuna, avocado, jalapenos, topped with salsa verde, spicy mayo, cilantro, fried tortilla strips

Lobster Maki

$37.00

Raw ingredients. Lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, and Japanese mayo roll, topped with tobiko

Mango Tango Maki

$18.00

Raw ingredients. Spicy salmon and tobiko roll, topped with slices of super white tuna, fresh mango, mango sauce, tempura crunch

Matador Lettuce Wrap

$21.00

Raw ingredients. Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, cucumber, crab stick, and spring greens wrapped with rice paper, topped with house sesame dressing and tomato, served with ponzu sauce

Naperville Maki

$23.00

Raw ingredients. Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, scallions, and masago rolled in soybean paper, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Naperville Sunrise Maki

$18.00

Raw ingredients. Cooked shrimp and avocado roll, topped with a mixture of minced clam, crabstick, tobiko, scallions, and spicy mayo, and baked

Negihama Maki

$7.00

Raw ingredients. Yellowtail, scallion

Negisake Maki

$6.75

Raw ingredients. Salmon, scallions

Philadelphia Maki

$7.75

Raw ingredients. Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese

Rainbow Maki

$17.00

Raw ingredients. California roll topped with tuna, salmon, fluke, avocado, shrimp, roe

Red Dragon Maki

$20.00

Raw ingredients. Shrimp tempura and crabstick roll, topped with spicy tuna chili paste

Route 66

$9.50

Deep-fried salmon, crabstick, cream cheese, cucumber & avocado inside, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Sal-ifornia Maki

$18.00

Raw ingredients. California roll, topped with fresh salmon, nuta sauce

Salmon Avocado Maki

$8.00

Salmon Cucumber Maki

$7.00

Raw ingredients.

Scorpion Maki

$18.00

Raw ingredients. Eel, cucumber, flying fish roe, topped with cooked shrimp, unagi sauce

Shiitake Mushroom Tempura Maki

$7.00

Shiitake mushroom tempura, scallions, topped with unagi sauce

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Skinny Maki

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Skin Maki

$8.00

Smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, carrots

Smokey Dragon Maki

$21.00

Raw ingredients. Cooked smoked salmon and avocado roll, topped with eel, avocado, roe, scallions

Snow Mountain Maki

$14.00

Raw ingredients. Shrimp tempura and avocado roll, topped with a mixture of crabstick, masago, scallions, Japanese mayo

Spicy Crispy Maki with Tuna on Top

$21.00

Raw ingredients. Tempura crunch, cucumber, tobiko, and spicy mayo roll, topped with sliced tuna, spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Maki

$8.75

Raw ingredients.

Spicy Scallop Maki

$17.00

Raw ingredients. Scallops wrapped in cucumber and rice, topped with black tobiko, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, radish sprouts

Spicy Tuna Maki

$9.50

Raw ingredients.

Spider Maki

$13.50

Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, mayo, tobiko, unagi sauce

Tekka Maki

$8.00

Raw ingredients. Tuna roll

Tokyo-Style Spider Maki

$18.00

Raw ingredients. Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, tamago, and baked freshwater eel roll wrapped in thin daikon radish, topped with unagi sauce

Torched Scallop Maki

$23.00

Raw ingredients. Soft shell crab tempura and crab stick roll, topped with torched scallop, unagi sauce

Tracie's Maki

$20.00

Raw ingredients. Salmon, avocado, and tuna roll, topped with salmon, nuta sauce, crispy rice bits, and microgreens

Tuna Avocado Maki

$9.50

Unagi Maki

$10.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber, unagi sauce

Vegetable Tempura Maki

$5.00

Sweet potato tempura

White Tiger Maki

$15.00

Raw ingredients. Tuna, cucumber, roe, wrapped in rice and white seaweed, topped with nuta sauce

Wild Tuna Maki

$20.00

Raw ingredients. Tempura crunch, cucumber, and tobiko roll, topped with fresh tuna and sliced jalapenos, served with cilantro-ponzu dressing

Combination Plates

8 Piece Sushi Combo

$36.00

Raw ingredients. 8 pieces of sushi and a California maki

22 Piece Chef's Special Combo

$65.00

Raw ingredients. Chef’s choice of fish, sushi only or sushi and sashimi (22 pieces)

Sushi Sets

Served with miso soup, house salad, and tempura veggies

5 Piece Sushi with Maki

$25.00

Raw ingredients. Five pieces of sushi and your choice of one maki: Boston, Philadelphia, Tekka, California, Spicy Tuna, or East

9 Piece Sashimi

$33.00

Raw ingredients. Nine pieces of fresh sashimi with a side of rice (no tempura veggies)

12 Piece Sashimi

$39.00

Raw ingredients. Twelve pieces of fresh sashimi with a side of rice (no tempura veggies)

Maki and Tempura Box

$19.00

Raw ingredients. Two shrimp, five veggie tempura and your choice of one maki: Boston, Philadelphia, Tekka, California, Spicy Tuna, or East

Chirashi

$32.00

Raw ingredients. Sashimi variety over a bowl of hot sushi rice (no tempura veggies)

Drinks

Ramune

$3.95

Soda

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.95

Rice

White Rice (Bowl)

$2.50

Brown Rice (Bowl)

$3.50

Sushi Condiments

Extra Wasabi

Extra Ginger

No Wasabi

No Ginger

Sauces

Extra Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

Extra Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Extra Unagi Sauce

$2.00

Extra Nuta Sauce

$2.00

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Extra Soy Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Modern sushi and Japanese fare with a twist of Asian fusion cooking

Location

3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville, IL 60564

Directions

