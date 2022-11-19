- Home
Wild Tuna
3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104
Naperville, IL 60564
Popular Items
Hot Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed soybeans, salt
Haru Maki
Deep fried spring rolls
Gyoza
Pork and veggie-filled dumplings (6), steamed or fried
Shumai
Shrimp-filled dumplings, steamed or fried
Yakitori
Grilled all-natural chicken breast skewers (2), teriyaki sauce
Salmon-yaki
Sushi-grade grilled salmon skewers (2), teriyaki sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu, shoyu sauce, bonito flakes
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Large shrimp (4), tempura-battered and fried
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Assorted veggies (10), tempura-battered and fried
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Large shrimp (2) and vegetable (10) tempura combination
Beef Asparagus
Thin sliced beef wrapped around asparagus, grilled, teriyaki sauce
Beef Negima
Thin sliced beef wrapped around green onions, grilled, teriyaki sauce
Soft Shell Crab Appetizer
Fried whole soft shell crab, ginger dressing, scallions
Fried Calamari
Breaded and fried calamari, served with sweet chili sauce
Sushi Starters
Crispy Rice
Raw ingredients. Four crispy rice patties topped w/ your choice of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, or spicy smoked salmon
Fresh Sashimi with Jalapeños & Ponzu
Raw ingredients. Choice of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore tuna, or super white tuna, served with sliced jalapenos and ponzu sauce
Oyster Shooter
Raw ingredients. Oyster, quail egg, scallions, tobiko, ponzu sauce, house cold sake
Seared Tuna with Mango Salsa
Seared tuna sashimi topped with a house-made mango salsa
Spicy Seared Tuna
Raw ingredients. Herb- and spice-rubbed tuna, seared and sliced, topped with nuta sauce, spicy unagi sauce, and tobiko
Tuna Tostada
Raw ingredients. Diced tuna tartare served on fried wonton chips (4), topped with sliced avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, and tobiko
Tuna Tower
Raw ingredients. Sushi rice, spicy crab, wasabi-avocado, and tuna tartare layered in a tower, garnished with tobiko and micro-greens
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red cabbage, house sesame dressing
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed, cucumber, shredded daikon, vinegar sauce
Ika Sansa
Marinated smoked squid, sliced cucumber, shredded daikon, vinegar sauce
Goma-Ae
Steamed and chilled spinach with sweet sesame sauce
Sashimi Salad
Raw ingredients. Sashimi variety spring mix, cucumber, tomato, shredded daikon, ginger dressing
Soups
Dinner Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, sliced and topped with teriyaki sauce
Steak Teriyaki
Grilled NY strip steak, sliced and topped with teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled sushi-grade salmon topped with teriyaki sauce
Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded all-natural chicken breast, deep fried and drizzled with creamy katsu sauce
Ton Katsu
Panko-breaded pork cutlet, deep fried and drizzled with creamy katsu sauce
Salmon with Sweet Miso
Grilled sushi-grade salmon brushed with sweet miso sauce
Grilled Chilean Sea Bass
Fresh Chilean sea bass, grilled and topped with our fresh-made ginger garlic reduction sauce
Sweet Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass
Fresh Chilean sea bass, marinated overnight in a sweet and savory miso sauce
Nabemono
Seafood Udon
Udon noodles simmered in a shoyu broth with veggies, shrimp, scallop, calamari, mussels, and fish rice cakes
Spicy Seafood Udon
Udon noodles simmered in a spicy chicken broth with veggies, shrimp, scallop, calamari, mussels, and fish rice cakes
Tempura Udon
Udon noodles simmered in shoyu broth and served with a side of vegetable tempura
Yaki Udon
Udon noodles sautéed with veggies in a sweet, teriyaki-style sauce with your choice of protein
Nabe Yaki Udon
Udon noodles simmered in shoyu broth with veggies and topped with a poached egg and two shrimp tempura
Sukiyaki
Thinly sliced beef, tofu, veggies, and rice noodles simmered in shoyu broth and served with a bowl of hot white rice
Chicken Udon Soup
Plain Udon with Broth
Plain Yakiudon
Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots
Beef Fried Rice
Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots
Shrimp Fried Rice
Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots
Combination Fried Rice
Chicken, beef, shrimp, rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots
Plain Fried Rice
Egg Fried Rice
Rice, egg, onion, peas and carrots
Sashimi a la Carte
Anago (Sea Eel) Sashimi
3 pieces, no rice.
Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi
3 pieces, no rice.
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Hirame (Fluke) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Hokigai (Surf Clam) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Ika (Squid) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Kaibashira (Scallop) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Kanikama (Imitation Crab Stick) Sashimi
3 pieces, no rice.
Large Ama-Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Masago (Smelt Roe) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Rocky (Unagi with avocado) Sashimi
3 pieces, no rice.
Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Saku (Super White Tuna) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Spicy Tuna Gunkan Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Suzuki (Sea Bass) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Tai (Red Snapper) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi
3 pieces, no rice.
Tamago (Egg Cake) Sashimi
3 pieces, no rice.
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) Sashimi
3 pieces, no rice.
White Tuna (Albacore) Sashimi
Raw. 3 pieces, no rice.
Sushi a la Carte
Anago (Sea Eel) Sushi
2 pieces, with rice.
Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi
2 pieces, with rice.
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Hirame (Fluke) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Hokigai (Surf Clam) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Ika (Squid) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Inari (Tofu) Sushi
2 pieces, with rice.
Kaibashira (Scallop) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Kanikama (Imitation Crab Stick) Sushi
2 pieces, with rice.
Large Ama-Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Maguro (Tuna) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Masago (Smelt Roe) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Rocky (Unagi with Avocado) Sushi
2 pieces, with rice.
Saba (Mackerel) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Sake (Salmon) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Saku (Super White Tuna) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Spicy Tuna Gunkan Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Suzuki (Sea Bass) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Tai (Red Snapper) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Tako (Octopus) Sushi
2 pieces, with rice.
Tamago (Egg Cake) Sushi
2 pieces, with rice.
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel) Sushi
2 pieces, with rice.
White Tuna (Albacore) Sushi
Raw. 2 pieces, with rice.
Makimono
Alaskan Maki
Cooked salmon, avocado, cucumber
Avocado Cucumber Maki
Avocado Maki
Avocado, sesame seeds
B-52
Raw ingredients. Deep-fried yellowtail, crabstick, avocado, cream cheese & cucumber inside, roe, unagi sauce
Boston Maki
Raw ingredients. Salmon, avocado, cucumber, Boston lettuce
California Maki
Imitation crabstick, avocado, cucumber, roe
Caterpillar Maki
Raw ingredients. Eel, cucumber, roe, topped with avocado, unagi sauce
Chicago Fire Maki
Raw ingredients. Spicy tuna tempura roll [not fully cooked] wrapped in thin daikon radish, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tobiko
Christine's Maki
Raw ingredients. Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, topped with sliced tuna, spicy mayo, spicy unagi sauce, jalapenos, tempura crunch
Crabby Dragon Maki
Raw ingredients. Soft shell crab tempura and crabstick, topped with eel, avocado, roe, scallions
Crispy Veggie Maki
Cucumber, avocado, oshinko, kampyo, topped with sweet potato crunch, unagi sauce
Dragon Maki
Raw ingredients. Shrimp tempura, crabstick, spicy mayo, topped with eel, avocado, roe, scallions, unagi sauce
East Maki
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber
Futo Maki
Crab stick, tamago, avocado, cucumber, oshinko, kampyo, spinach, denbu
Godzilla Maki
Raw ingredients. Giant spicy and crunchy roll with shrimp tempura, crabstick, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Green Turtle Maki
Raw ingredients. Spicy super white tuna, tobiko, scallions, and tempura crunch roll, topped with sliced avocado, nuta sauce, mango sauce, wasabi-tobiko
Hamachi Cucumber Maki
Raw ingredients.
Kamikaze Maki
Raw ingredients. Spicy tuna roll, topped with spicy tuna gunkan mix
Kappa Maki
Cucumber, sesame seeds
Kappa Sashimi Maki
Raw ingredients. Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, radish sprouts, wrapped in a cucumber wrap, ponzu sauce
Lena's Maki
Raw ingredients. Tuna, avocado, jalapenos, topped with salsa verde, spicy mayo, cilantro, fried tortilla strips
Lobster Maki
Raw ingredients. Lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, and Japanese mayo roll, topped with tobiko
Mango Tango Maki
Raw ingredients. Spicy salmon and tobiko roll, topped with slices of super white tuna, fresh mango, mango sauce, tempura crunch
Matador Lettuce Wrap
Raw ingredients. Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, cucumber, crab stick, and spring greens wrapped with rice paper, topped with house sesame dressing and tomato, served with ponzu sauce
Naperville Maki
Raw ingredients. Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, scallions, and masago rolled in soybean paper, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Naperville Sunrise Maki
Raw ingredients. Cooked shrimp and avocado roll, topped with a mixture of minced clam, crabstick, tobiko, scallions, and spicy mayo, and baked
Negihama Maki
Raw ingredients. Yellowtail, scallion
Negisake Maki
Raw ingredients. Salmon, scallions
Philadelphia Maki
Raw ingredients. Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese
Rainbow Maki
Raw ingredients. California roll topped with tuna, salmon, fluke, avocado, shrimp, roe
Red Dragon Maki
Raw ingredients. Shrimp tempura and crabstick roll, topped with spicy tuna chili paste
Route 66
Deep-fried salmon, crabstick, cream cheese, cucumber & avocado inside, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Sal-ifornia Maki
Raw ingredients. California roll, topped with fresh salmon, nuta sauce
Salmon Avocado Maki
Salmon Cucumber Maki
Raw ingredients.
Scorpion Maki
Raw ingredients. Eel, cucumber, flying fish roe, topped with cooked shrimp, unagi sauce
Shiitake Mushroom Tempura Maki
Shiitake mushroom tempura, scallions, topped with unagi sauce
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, unagi sauce
Skinny Maki
Smoked Salmon Skin Maki
Smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, radish sprouts, carrots
Smokey Dragon Maki
Raw ingredients. Cooked smoked salmon and avocado roll, topped with eel, avocado, roe, scallions
Snow Mountain Maki
Raw ingredients. Shrimp tempura and avocado roll, topped with a mixture of crabstick, masago, scallions, Japanese mayo
Spicy Crispy Maki with Tuna on Top
Raw ingredients. Tempura crunch, cucumber, tobiko, and spicy mayo roll, topped with sliced tuna, spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Maki
Raw ingredients.
Spicy Scallop Maki
Raw ingredients. Scallops wrapped in cucumber and rice, topped with black tobiko, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, radish sprouts
Spicy Tuna Maki
Raw ingredients.
Spider Maki
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, mayo, tobiko, unagi sauce
Tekka Maki
Raw ingredients. Tuna roll
Tokyo-Style Spider Maki
Raw ingredients. Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, tamago, and baked freshwater eel roll wrapped in thin daikon radish, topped with unagi sauce
Torched Scallop Maki
Raw ingredients. Soft shell crab tempura and crab stick roll, topped with torched scallop, unagi sauce
Tracie's Maki
Raw ingredients. Salmon, avocado, and tuna roll, topped with salmon, nuta sauce, crispy rice bits, and microgreens
Tuna Avocado Maki
Unagi Maki
Eel, avocado, cucumber, unagi sauce
Vegetable Tempura Maki
Sweet potato tempura
White Tiger Maki
Raw ingredients. Tuna, cucumber, roe, wrapped in rice and white seaweed, topped with nuta sauce
Wild Tuna Maki
Raw ingredients. Tempura crunch, cucumber, and tobiko roll, topped with fresh tuna and sliced jalapenos, served with cilantro-ponzu dressing
Combination Plates
Sushi Sets
5 Piece Sushi with Maki
Raw ingredients. Five pieces of sushi and your choice of one maki: Boston, Philadelphia, Tekka, California, Spicy Tuna, or East
9 Piece Sashimi
Raw ingredients. Nine pieces of fresh sashimi with a side of rice (no tempura veggies)
12 Piece Sashimi
Raw ingredients. Twelve pieces of fresh sashimi with a side of rice (no tempura veggies)
Maki and Tempura Box
Raw ingredients. Two shrimp, five veggie tempura and your choice of one maki: Boston, Philadelphia, Tekka, California, Spicy Tuna, or East
Chirashi
Raw ingredients. Sashimi variety over a bowl of hot sushi rice (no tempura veggies)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Modern sushi and Japanese fare with a twist of Asian fusion cooking
3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104, Naperville, IL 60564