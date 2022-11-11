Wild Wings 'n Things
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Wild Wings n Things in Southwest Colorado Springs! We are located in the shopping center at South Academy Blvd. and Highway 115. We serve up delicious wings, burgers, salads, and lots of yummy fried treats! Join us for lunch or dinner seven days a week, with happy hour from 5pm to 7pm daily.
6504 S Academy, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
