Wild Wings 'n Things

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Traditional Wings
20 Traditional Wings
10 Boneless Wings

Appetizers & Wild Sides

Small Fry

$2.00

Killer Seasoned Fries

Large Fry

$3.00

Killer Seasoned Fries

X-Large Fry

$5.30

Killer Seasoned Fries

Small Cheese Fry (Cheddar)

$3.15

Killer Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar

Large Cheese Fry (Cheddar)

$5.25

Killer Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar

X-Large Cheese Fry (Cheddar)

$8.60

Killer Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar

Small Cheese Fry (Cheese Sauce)

$3.15

Killer Seasoned Fries with Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Large Cheese Fry (Cheese Sauce)

$5.25

Killer Seasoned Fries with Cheddar Cheese Sauce

X-Large Cheese Fry (Cheese Sauce)

$8.60

Killer Seasoned Fries with Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Small Chili Cheese Fry (Cheddar)

$3.99

Killer Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar & Green Chili

Large Chili Cheese Fry (Cheddar)

$6.95

Killer Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar & Green Chili

X-Large Chili Cheese Fry (Cheddar)

$11.20

Killer Seasoned Fries with Melted Cheddar & Green Chili

Small Chili Cheese Fry (Cheese Sauce)

$3.99

Killer Seasoned Fries with Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Green Chili

Large Chili Cheese Fry (Cheese Sauce)

$6.95

Killer Seasoned Fries with Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Green Chili

X-Large Chili Cheese Fry (Cheese Sauce)

$11.20

Killer Seasoned Fries with Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Green Chili

Seasoned Onion Rings

$3.99

Savory Sweet Potato Fries

$3.70

Fried Mushrooms

$4.65

Battered & Deep Fried

Fried Okra

$4.49

Battered & Deep Fried

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Battered & Deep Fried

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$4.49

Battered & Deep Fried (5)

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.75

Battered & Deep Fried (4)

Cheese Sticks

$4.99

Battered & Deep Fried (5)

Fried Corn Dog

$2.29

Carrots

$1.99

Celery

$1.99

Carrots & Celery

$1.99

Macaroni Salad Small

$1.85

Macaroni Salad Large

$2.45

Macaroni Salad X-Large

$4.80

Coleslaw Small

$1.85

Coleslaw Large

$2.45

Coleslaw X-Large

$4.80

2 Hawaiian Rolls

$1.50

Pasta Chips

$2.99

Wings

5 Traditional Wings

$8.36

10 Traditional Wings

$16.49

20 Traditional Wings

$30.36

30 Traditional Wings

$45.61

40 Traditional Wings

$57.49

100 Traditional Wings

$143.74

5 Boneless Wings

$6.25

10 Boneless Wings

$11.99

20 Boneless Wings

$22.99

30 Boneless Wings

$33.59

40 Boneless Wings

$44.65

100 Boneless Wings

$99.99

Strips

$7.99

Wing Meals

One Person Traditional

$14.85

7 Wings, Drink & Side

One Person Boneless

$10.99

Two Person Traditional

$36.85

20 Wings, Drinks & Side

Two Person Boneless

$27.99

Family Meal Traditional

$63.49

40 Wings, Drinks & Side

Family Meal Boneless

$49.99

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$7.39

House Seasoned & Pressed topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Bacon BBQ Burger

$8.85

House Seasoned & Pressed topped with BBQ, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Fire Burger

$8.59

House Seasoned & Pressed topped with Provolone, Jalapenos, Blue Cheese, Hot Buffalo, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Barnstormer

$8.89

House Seasoned & Pressed topped with Bacon, American, Chipotle Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Slopper

$8.99

House Seasoned & Pressed served open faced topped with Cheddar, Green Chili, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Tsunami

$8.99

House Seasoned & Pressed topped with Provolone, Pepper Jelly, Spicy Teriyaki, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Hatch

$9.55

House Seasoned & Pressed topped with American, Bacon,Fried Egg, Hatch Chili, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Roasted Garlic Burger

$9.50

House Seasoned & Pressed topped with Roasted Garlic Aioli, Bacon, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Sliders

3 pack

$5.55

6 pack

$10.55

12 pack

$19.99

Salads

Spicy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Garden topped with Chicken, Hot Buffalo Sauce & Jalapenos

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Garden topped with Chicken

Chef Salad

$12.50

Garden topped with Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Boiled Egg

Garden Salad

$5.75

Romaine, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Olives & Croutons

Side Salad

$3.99

Romaine, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Olives & Croutons

Side Caesar

$3.99

Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken & Cheese

$7.65

Fried Chicken, Hot Buffalo, Ranch, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Chicken Bacon & Ranch

$7.99

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Coopstormer

$7.99

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Chipolte Mayo, American, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Provolone,Caesar, Parmesan, Lettuce,Tomato & Onion on a Low Carb Wrap

Reuben Rolls 3 Count

$8.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 & Swiss wrapped in an Egg Roll Wrap & Fried!

Reuben Rolls 1 Count

$3.50

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 & Swiss wrapped in an Egg Roll Wrap & Fried!

Roasted Garlic Chicken

$8.25

Add-ons & Extras

Extra Dip 2oz

$0.75

Side of Wing Sauce 1 oz

$0.59

Extra Dip 8oz

$2.75

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.99

Roasted Garlic Aioli 2oz

$1.25

Green Chili 2oz

$0.90

Green Chili 4oz

$1.75

Green Chili 8oz

$3.29

Hatch Chili

$0.75

Boiled Egg

$1.75

All Flats per 10

$1.00

All Drums per 10

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Fried Egg

$1.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.99

Burger Patty

$4.25

Ghost It

$0.75

Sweet Stuff

Cheesecake

$3.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$3.99

Ice Cream Cake Mint Chocolate

$5.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Cake Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Ice Cream Cake Salted Carmel

$5.99

Little Pilot Meals

LP Corn Dog

$4.99

LP Wings Boneless

$4.99

LP Mac & Cheese Wedges

$4.99

LP Slider

$4.99

LP Wings Trad

$4.99

Kid Drink

$1.25

Fruit Cup

$1.00

NA Beverages

Fountain

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Unsweetend Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Tap Water

Bottled Water

$0.89

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.85

Hot Tea

$2.25

Juice Box

$1.25

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Monster Green

$3.55

Red Bull

$3.55

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

2 LTR Soda

$2.95
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Wild Wings n Things in Southwest Colorado Springs! We are located in the shopping center at South Academy Blvd. and Highway 115. We serve up delicious wings, burgers, salads, and lots of yummy fried treats! Join us for lunch or dinner seven days a week, with happy hour from 5pm to 7pm daily.

Website

Location

Directions

