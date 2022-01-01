Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Wolf Brewing Company Nellysford

2461 Rockfish Valley Hwy

Nellysford, VA 22958

Popular Items

Turkey Rachel
Fish & Chips SALE
Growler Fill Kolsch SALE

Starters & Barfare

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$11.00Out of stock

Accompanied by our ranch, honey mustard or Signature House BBQ dipping sauce. Gluten Free.

Hand Battered Pickle Chips

$6.50

Served with ranch dipping sauce. Gluten Free.

Pretzel Bites

$6.50Out of stock

Served with Queso cheese or honey mustard sauce.

Tender and Fry Basket

$13.50Out of stock

Accompanied by our ranch, honey mustard or Signature House BBQ dipping sauce. Gluten Free.

Salads

Romaine, tomatoes, carrots and ranch dressing on the side.

Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine, tomatoes, carrots and ranch dressing on the side. Gluten free

Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$12.50

Hand Pattied cheddar cheese burger on a brioche bun. Kettle chips.

Pulled Pork BBQ

$12.00

House smoked pulled pork, topped with our Signature BBQ sauce, on a brioche bun. Accompanied by slaw for topping. Kettle chips.

Wild Wolf Reuben

$13.50Out of stock

Corned beef, sauerkraut, topped with Swiss and our Reuben sauce on rye bread. Kettle chips.

Vegetarian Plant-Based Cheddar Cheeseburger

$13.50

This burgers tastes amazingly like a real burger! Kettle chips.

Turkey Rachel

$13.50

House smoked turkey breast and cole slaw, topped with Swiss and our Reuben sauce, on Texas toast. Kettle chips.

Entree

Fish & Chips SALE

$11.00

Hand dipped, 'Blonde Hunny' battered pollock, served over house seasoned fries. Accompanied by house made slaw and Tartar Sauce. GF option.

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Blackened 8oz Salmon filet served over rice. Dill cream sauce on side. Gluten Free.

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Shrimp, Andouille sausage, corn and sweet peppers, sauteed in a cream sauce, served over stone-ground grits. Gluten Free

Smokehouse Sampler SALE

$20.00

Featuring our signature house smoked pulled pork topped with house made BBQ sauce, riblets, smoked chicken, fries and slaw. Gluten Free

Smoked Chicken SALE

$12.00

House smoked chicken, served with seasoned fries and slaw. Gluten free

Riblet Platter SALE

$18.00

16oz Portioned Riblets topped with house made BBQ sauce and served with seasoned fries, accompanied by slaw.

Steak Dinner-Father's Day

$20.00Out of stock

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

Gluten Free.

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Gluten Free. Served with Ranch.

House Made Dessert

Signature Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50

Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce

TO GO BEER

6-Pack Blonde Hunny

$15.00Out of stock

Growler Fill Area 151 SALE

$5.00

Growler Fill Blonde Hunny SALE

$5.00

Growler Fill Hoppy Lager

$15.00Out of stock

Growler Fill Kolsch SALE

$5.00

Growler Fill Nelsonite SALE

$5.00

Growler Fill Notorious HOP SALE

$5.00

Growler Fill Peaches B Hazy

$17.00Out of stock

Growler Fill Weiz Wolf

$14.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
A brewery and farm to fork restaurant nestled in Virginia's beautiful Blue Ridge mountains on the Brew Ridge Trail.

2461 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford, VA 22958

