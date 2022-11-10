Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Steakhouses

Wild Beet Catering 6641 Poplar Avenue #106

review star

No reviews yet

6641 Poplar Avenue #106

Germantown, TN 38138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Southwestern Salad

Buffet Style Salad Bar

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 15

$180.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 20

$240.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 25

$300.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 30

$360.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 35

$420.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 40

$480.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 45

$540.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 50

$600.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 60

$720.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 70

$840.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 80

$960.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 90

$1,080.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 100

$1,200.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 125

$1,500.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 150

$1,800.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 175

$2,100.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 200

$2,400.00

Buffet Style Salad Bar for 250

$3,000.00

Boxed Lunches

Caesar Salad

$10.50

romaine with bacon, croutons and parmesan with your choice of protein // recommended dressing: caesar

Cobb Salad

$12.00

romaine with avocado, corn, red onion, apples, bacon and blue cheese with your choice of protein // recommended dressing: walnut blue cheese

Kale Yeah Salad

$12.00

kale with quinoa, almonds, craisins and goat cheese with your choice of protein // recommended dressing: raspberry vinaigrette

Southwestern Salad

$11.50

romaine with avocado, corn, tomato, pepper jack cheese and fried onions with your choice of protein // recommended dressing: chipotle ranch

Steakhouse Salad

$12.00

romaine with steak, blue cheese, tomatoes and fried onions // recommended dressing: ginger soy

Thai Peanut Salad

$12.00

romaine with avocado, carrots, cabbage, mandarin oranges, edamame and Chinese noodles with your choice of protein // recommended dressing: honey peanut butter

The Greek Salad

$11.50

spinach with tomato, cucumber, red onions, kalamata olive and feta cheese with your choice of protein // recommended dressing: balsamic vinaigrette

Veggie Delight Salad

$13.00

romaine & arugula with avocado, carrots, corn, broccoli, parmesan cheese, sunflower seeds and pita chips with your choice of protein // recommended dressing: buttermilk ranch

We Be Salmon Salad

$13.00

spinach with craisins, walnuts, tomatoes, cotija cheese and salmon // recommended dressing: balsamic vinaigrette

West Coast Salad

$11.50

spinach and kale with avocado, cucumber, tomato and hearts of palm with your choice of protein // recommended dressing: lemon juice and olive oil

Drinks

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.89

Extras

Extra Pint of Dressing

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wild Beet's Catering!

Location

6641 Poplar Avenue #106, Germantown, TN 38138

Directions

Gallery
Wild Beet Catering image
Wild Beet Catering image
Wild Beet Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jt's Burgers and Wings
orange star4.2 • 613
76 Tabb Suite J Munford, TN 38058
View restaurantnext
Belly Acres - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
2102 Trimble Place Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Germantown

Wild Beet Salad Co. - 6641 Poplar Ave #106, Germantown, TN, USA
orange star4.6 • 1,592
6641 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Germantown/Collierville
orange star4.3 • 1,369
3160 Village Shops Drive Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
Let It Fly - Let It Fly Germantown
orange star4.5 • 378
9091 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Germantown
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston