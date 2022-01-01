Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Libertyville 1783 North Milwaukee Avenue

  • Home
FOOD

EGG ENTREES

*1 Egg Meal

$14.00

*ONE Egg Any Style With choice of: veggie patties, bacon, turkey bacon, sausage links/patties, turkey sausage, chicken sausage, corned beef hash +$1 or ham +$1. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3

*2 Egg Meal

$15.00

*TWO Eggs Any Style With choice of: veggie patties, bacon, turkey bacon, sausage links/patties, turkey sausage, chicken sausage, corned beef hash +$1 or ham +$1. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3

Minced Ham & Cheddar Egg Meal

$16.00

3 scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and minced ham off the bone. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3.

*Brisket Hash

$18.00

12 hour brisket, roasted red peppers, onions and pork sausage gravy served with two eggs on hash browns. Toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3.

*Chicken & Biscuits

$17.00

Oven baked biscuits, fried buttermilk chicken, homemade pork sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns or fruit.

*Egg Panini

$17.00

2 over easy eggs, bacon, grilled tomatoes, Havarti cheese and basil on artisan ciabatta with hash browns or fruit.

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Wheat tortilla, chorizo pork sausage, fresh jalapeños, chihuahua, avocado, cilantro, scrambled eggs with hash browns or fruit.

*Avocado Toast

$17.00

Multi-grain gluten free toast, avocado red pepper spread, feta, poached eggs and crushed red pepper. Served with fruit or hashbrowns.

Biscuits & Gravy Meal

$16.00

Oven baked biscuits, fried buttermilk chicken, homemade pork sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns or fruit.

Vegan Hash

$16.00

Hash browns, spinach, wild mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, avocado and our homemade almond vegan patty. Served with fruit.

BENEDICTS

*Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, ham off the bone, homemade hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.

*Florence Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English muffin, chopped bacon, baby spinach, poached eggs, homemade hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.

*Los Altos Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English muffin, chorizo pork sausage, roasted red pepper, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise, pico de gallo and hash browns or fruit.

*Southern Benedict

$16.00

Oven baked biscuits, sausage patties, poached eggs, homemade creamy pork sausage gravy and hash browns or fruit.

*Corn Beef Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English muffin, homemade hash, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.

OMELETTES

Create Your Own Signature Omelette

$16.00

Choose 2 items. each additional item add .50 Bacon • Sausage • Ham • Chorizo • Avocado • Onions Figs • Mushrooms • Spinach • Cilantro • Basil Chipotle • Bell Peppers • Tomatoes • Broccoli Asparagus • Choice of Cheese Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Create Your Own Signature EGG WHITE Omelette

$17.00

Choose 2 items. each additional item add .50 Bacon • Sausage • Ham • Chorizo • Avocado • Onions Figs • Mushrooms • Spinach • Cilantro • Basil Chipotle • Bell Peppers • Tomatoes • Broccoli Asparagus • Choice of Cheese Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Loaded Baked Potato Omelette

$18.00

Three eggs stuffed with Idaho potatoes and bacon, topped with sour cream, green onions and cheddar cheese. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Rutherford Omelette

$17.00

Three eggs stuffed with Baby spinach, caramelized onions, goat cheese and bacon. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1

Veggie Omelette

$16.00

Three eggs stuffed with Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, asparagus and broccoli. Add cheese $1. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1