Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Libertyville 1783 North Milwaukee Avenue
No reviews yet
1783 North Milwaukee Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
EGG ENTREES
*1 Egg Meal
*ONE Egg Any Style With choice of: veggie patties, bacon, turkey bacon, sausage links/patties, turkey sausage, chicken sausage, corned beef hash +$1 or ham +$1. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3
*2 Egg Meal
*TWO Eggs Any Style With choice of: veggie patties, bacon, turkey bacon, sausage links/patties, turkey sausage, chicken sausage, corned beef hash +$1 or ham +$1. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3
Minced Ham & Cheddar Egg Meal
3 scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and minced ham off the bone. Served with hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3.
*Brisket Hash
12 hour brisket, roasted red peppers, onions and pork sausage gravy served with two eggs on hash browns. Toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes $3.
*Chicken & Biscuits
Oven baked biscuits, fried buttermilk chicken, homemade pork sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns or fruit.
*Egg Panini
2 over easy eggs, bacon, grilled tomatoes, Havarti cheese and basil on artisan ciabatta with hash browns or fruit.
Breakfast Burrito
Wheat tortilla, chorizo pork sausage, fresh jalapeños, chihuahua, avocado, cilantro, scrambled eggs with hash browns or fruit.
*Avocado Toast
Multi-grain gluten free toast, avocado red pepper spread, feta, poached eggs and crushed red pepper. Served with fruit or hashbrowns.
Biscuits & Gravy Meal
Oven baked biscuits, fried buttermilk chicken, homemade pork sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns or fruit.
Vegan Hash
Hash browns, spinach, wild mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, avocado and our homemade almond vegan patty. Served with fruit.
BENEDICTS
*Eggs Benedict
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, ham off the bone, homemade hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.
*Florence Benedict
Toasted English muffin, chopped bacon, baby spinach, poached eggs, homemade hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.
*Los Altos Benedict
Toasted English muffin, chorizo pork sausage, roasted red pepper, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise, pico de gallo and hash browns or fruit.
*Southern Benedict
Oven baked biscuits, sausage patties, poached eggs, homemade creamy pork sausage gravy and hash browns or fruit.
*Corn Beef Benedict
Toasted English muffin, homemade hash, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise and hash browns or fruit.
OMELETTES
Create Your Own Signature Omelette
Choose 2 items. each additional item add .50 Bacon • Sausage • Ham • Chorizo • Avocado • Onions Figs • Mushrooms • Spinach • Cilantro • Basil Chipotle • Bell Peppers • Tomatoes • Broccoli Asparagus • Choice of Cheese Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Create Your Own Signature EGG WHITE Omelette
Choose 2 items. each additional item add .50 Bacon • Sausage • Ham • Chorizo • Avocado • Onions Figs • Mushrooms • Spinach • Cilantro • Basil Chipotle • Bell Peppers • Tomatoes • Broccoli Asparagus • Choice of Cheese Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Loaded Baked Potato Omelette
Three eggs stuffed with Idaho potatoes and bacon, topped with sour cream, green onions and cheddar cheese. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Rutherford Omelette
Three eggs stuffed with Baby spinach, caramelized onions, goat cheese and bacon. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1
Veggie Omelette
Three eggs stuffed with Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, asparagus and broccoli. Add cheese $1. Served w/hash browns or fruit and toast or pancakes. Sub specialty pancakes add $3, sub cauliflower hash add $1, egg whites add $1