Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese

Wild Blossom Westwood

99 Reviews

$$

301 Washington St

Westwood, MA 02090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Crab Rangoons (10)
Lo Mein

**Specials**

Four Seasons Roll

$18.95

Crabmeat, avocado, white fish tempura, topped with tuna with special sweet sauce, eel sauce, and tobiko

Tuna Love

$22.95

3 tuna sashimi, 3 tuna nigiri, 1 spicy tuna roll

Sushi Sandwich

$16.95

Spicy crabmeat, avocado, tobiko, made with soy paper

Summer Roll

$17.95

*Weekends only* Choice of tuna, salmon, or crabmeat, with cilantro, mango, and avocado, served with yuzu sauce

Appetizers From Sushi Bar

Edamame

Edamame

$6.50

Salted steamed soybeans

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.95

Steamed or pan-fried pork dumplings filled with cabbage

Vegetarian Gyoza

Vegetarian Gyoza

$6.95

Steamed or pan-fried dumplings filled with cabbage

Shu Mai (6)

Shu Mai (6)

$7.50

Steamed or deep-fried shrimp dumpling

Tuna Tata

$10.95

Chopped tuna with avocado, seaweed salad, served with vinegar sauce

Hamachi Usuzukuri

$12.95

Thin slices of tender yellowtail with jalapeno and ponzu sauce

Salmon and Avocado Tataki

$11.95

Lightly seared fresh salmon and avocado

Tuna Tataki

$12.95

Lightly seared tuna served with yuzu sauce

Naruto

$11.95

Choice of salmon, tuna, yellowtail, or crab meat, with avocado, and tobiko wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber, served with ponzu sauce

Sushi Appetizers

$10.95

Assorted 5 pcs of nigiri sushi

Sashimi Three Kinds

$14.95

Two pieces of tuna, two pieces of salmon and two pieces of yellowtail

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$11.95

Two pieces of battered shrimp and five pieces of vegetables. Served with tempura sauce on the side

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$10.95
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Salt and peppered with diced green and red peppers

Salmon Wonton Chips

Salmon Wonton Chips

$12.95

Spicy salmon mixed with cilantro, onions, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, spring mix and avocado with ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Seaweed in a light sesame dressing

Avocado Salad

$7.50

Mixture of avocado, cucumber, and crab meat in mayo dressing

Spicy Shellfish Salad

Spicy Shellfish Salad

$9.95

Crab meat, shrimp, octopus mixed with cucumber and spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$11.95

Tuna and mango mixed with sweet chili sauce, served on seaweed salad

Sushi Burrito

Burrito-shaped roll with avocado, cucumber, crabmeat, red cabbage, seaweed salad Choice of fish and sauce

Sushi Burrito

$12.95

Burrito-shaped roll with avocado, cucumber, crabmeat, red cabbage, seaweed salad Choice of fish and sauce

Poke Bowl

Choice of cubed tuna, salmon, or yellowtail over sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, mango, seaweed salad, tobiko, and sesame
Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$15.95

Choice of cubed tuna, salmon, or yellowtail over sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, mango, seaweed salad, tobiko, and sesame

Nigiri/Sashimi

Maguro

$6.50

Tuna

Sake

$6.50

Salmon

Hamachi

$6.50

Yellowtail tuna

Shiro Maguro

$6.50

White tuna

Tako

$6.50

Octopus

Red Snapper

$5.95

Saba

$5.95

Ika

$5.95

Squid

Hotategai

$6.50

Scallop

Ebi

$5.50

Shrimp

Kanikama

$4.95

Crab stick

Inari

$4.50

Sweet tofu

Tamago

$4.50

Egg omelet

Unagi

$6.95

Eel

Smoked Salmon

$6.50

Tobiko

$5.95

Flying fish roe

Ikura

$6.95

Salmon roe

Signature Maki

Kappa Maki

$4.75

Cucumber

Avocado Maki

$4.75

Asparagus Maki

$4.75

Avocado and Cucumber

$4.95

Oshinko Maki

$4.75

AAC Maki

$5.95

Avocado, asparagus, cucumber

Mango Maki

$5.95

With cucumber or avocado

Shitake Mushroom Tempura Maki

$5.95

Idaho Maki 

$5.95

Sweet potato tempura

Tekka Maki 

$6.50

Tuna

Sake Maki 

$6.50

Salmon

Negihama Maki

$6.50

Yellowtail tuna and scallions

Salmon Avocado Maki

$7.50

Salmon Cucumber Maki

$7.50

Baked Salmon with Avocado Maki

$7.50

Tuna Avocado Maki

$7.50

Tuna Cucumber Maki

$7.50

California Maki

$7.50

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko

Boston Maki 

$7.50

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko

Alaskan Maki

$7.50

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, scallions, and bonito flakes

Philadelphia Maki

$7.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and scallions

Spicy Tuna Maki

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Maki

$7.50

Spicy Yellowtail Maki

$7.50

Spicy Scallop Maki

$7.50

Spicy White Tuna Maki

$7.50

Spicy Shrimp and Mango

$7.50

Unagi Maki 

$8.95

With cucumber or avocado

Crazy Maki

$9.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and tobiko with spicy mayo and eel sauce (5 pcs)

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$9.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and eel sauce

Tuna Tempura Maki

$10.95

Tuna maki deep-fried with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Salmon Tempura Maki

$10.95

Salmon maki deep-fried with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Spider Maki 

$13.95

Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, with spicy mayo and eel sauce

New York Maki

$7.50

Tuna, avocado, apple, and jalapeño

Special Maki

Scorpion Maki

$13.95

Eel, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, topped with shrimp, eel sauce, and sesame

Caterpillar Maki

$13.95

Eel, cucumber inside, avocado with tobiko and eel sauce on top.

Dragon Maki

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, eel, crabstick, avocado & flying fish roe with eel sauce

Paradise Maki

$15.50

Spicy salmon and avocado inside, tuna on top with special sauce.

Love Maki

Love Maki

$15.95

Shrimp tempura inside, topped with king crab, mango, strawberry and mayo

Rainbow Maki

Rainbow Maki

$15.95

California topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, avocado

Snow Mountain Maki

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with king crab, and tobiko.

Volcano Maki

$15.95

California topped with spicy seafood salad

New Rock Maki

New Rock Maki

$15.95

Spicy white tuna inside, scallop outside with four kinds of tobiko and miso sauce

Superman Maki

$15.95

Spicy mixed, salmon, tuna, yellowtail inside, topped with torched salmon, scallion and tobiko with wasabi mayo

Black Dragon Maki

Black Dragon Maki

$15.95

Spicy tuna inside, topped with eel, avocado, tobiko, and eel sauce.

White Fish Tempura maki

$15.95

White fish roll deep-fried and topped with spicy crab salad and eel sauce

Red Dragon maki

$15.95

Spicy tuna inside, tuna on top with scallions.

Double Spicy Tuna Maki

$16.95

Spicy tuna inside, spicy tuna on top and scallions

Red Sox Maki

$16.95

Shrimp tempura with cucumber, topped with spicy tuna and tobiko

Alligator Maki

$17.95

Soft shell crab tempura inside with eel, tobiko, scallion sauce on top.

Vegetarian Catepillar Maki

$11.95

Sweet potato inside, avocado and fried taro flakes on top with special sauce.

Vegetarian Maki

$12.95

Sweet potato, mushroom tempura, mango, fried thinly sliced taro and special sauce on top.

Lobster Maki

$17.95

Lobster tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, with spicy mayo inside and eel sauce on top

Rainforest Maki

Rainforest Maki

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with salmon and spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and scallions

Futo Maki

$7.95

Entrées

Unaju Don

$20.95

8 pc of eel with tomago over a bed of rice. Served with miso soup and salad

Sake Don

$20.95

12 pc of fresh raw salmon over a bed of rice. Served with miso soup and salad

Tekka Don

$20.95

12 pc of fresh raw tuna over a bed of rice. Served with miso soup and salad

Chirashi

$22.95

12 pc of assorted fresh sashimi over a bed of rice. Served with miso soup and salad

Vegetarian Maki Combo

$16.95

Avocado cucumber maki, mango and cucumber maki, Idaho maki. Served with miso soup and salad

California Maki Dinner

$18.95

3 California rolls (18 pc). Served with miso soup and salad

Maki Combo Dinner

$18.95

California, salmon, and tuna with cucumber rolls. Served with miso soup and salad

Spicy Maki Combo

$20.95

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon and spicy yellowtail rolls. Served with miso soup and salad

Sushi Dinner

$25.95

Chef's choice of 10 pc of sushi and california maki (Over $32 value). Served with miso soup and salad

Sashimi Dinner

$30.95

Chef's choice of 17 pc of sashimi, sushi rice on the side (Over $45 value). Served with miso soup and salad

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$34.95

Chef's choice of 5 pc of sushi, 12 pc of sashimi and salmon maki (Over $45 value). Served with miso soup and salad

Sushi and Sashimi Deluxe for 2

$61.95

Chef's choice of 10 pc of sushi, 17 pc of sashimi, salmon maki, and california maki (Over $75 value). Served with miso soups and salads

Party Trays

Maki Plate

$50.95

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, cucumber & avocado, spicy shrimp & Mango, California, Boston, baked salmon & avocado, and mushroom maki

Sushi Boat

$115.95

12 pcs of chef's choice sushi, 18 pcs of sashimi, California, spicy tuna, Boston, tekka, and rainbow maki

Appetizers

Scallion Pancakes (6)

$6.50

Spring Rolls (2)

$5.95

Egg Rolls (2)

$5.95
Raviolis (6)

Raviolis (6)

$10.95

Steamed or pan fried.

Crab Rangoons (10)

Crab Rangoons (10)

$9.95

Boneless Spare Ribs

$11.95

Barbecued Baby Back Ribs (6)

$13.95
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.95
Chicken Wings (6)

Chicken Wings (6)

$12.95
Beef Teriyaki (6)

Beef Teriyaki (6)

$12.95

Chicken Teriyaki (6)

$12.95

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$10.95

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

With 4 pieces of lettuce

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$14.95

With 4 pieces of lettuce

Pu Pu Platter For One

$15.95

1 fried shrimp, 2 chicken wings, 6 chicken fingers, 1 beef teriyaki, 1 egg roll, boneless spareribs.

Pu Pu Platter For Two

$26.95

Tidbits

Tidbit 1

$13.95

Egg Rolls(2), Boneless Spareribs, Chicken Wings(3)

Tidbit 2

$13.95

Crab Rangoons(4), Beef Teriyaki(2), Chicken Wings(3)

Tidbit 3

$13.95

Crab Rangoons(4), Boneless Spareribs, Chicken Teriyaki(2)

Soup

Hot and Sour Soup

$3.75+

Wonton Soup

$3.75+

Hot and Sour Wonton Soup

$4.95+

Egg Drop Soup

$3.75+

Miso Soup

$3.75+

Traditional Japanese soup made with miso paste, tofu, seaweed, and scallions

Chicken with Vegetables Soup

$7.95

Beef with Chinese Parsley Soup

$8.95

Seafood with Bean Curd Soup

$9.95

House Specials

Peking Duck

$27.95+

Crispy boneless duck served with tender duck meat, cucumbers, scallions, 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce on the side

Cantonese Roast Duck (half)

$26.95

Crispy tender duck meat served on the bone

General Gau's Shrimp

$16.95

Battered shrimp stir fried with General Gau's sauce and steamed broccoli

Sizzling Seafood Platter

$20.95

Scallops, shrimp, calamari, and mixed vetables seared on a hot skillet

Sizzling Beef and Scallops

$15.95

Beef, scallops, and mixed vegtables seared on a hot skillet

Sizzling Mongolian Beef

Sizzling Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Beef with Scallions, onions, and sesame on top seared on a hot skillet

Gai Poo Lo Mein

$21.95

Chicken fingers, beef, shrimp, and vegetables served with lo mein

Delights of Three

Delights of Three

$16.95

Shrimp, chicken, beef in garlic sauce with mushrooms, peppers and peapods

Walnut Shrimp

Walnut Shrimp

$16.95

With pineapples and caramelized walnuts in a special sweet mayonnaise sauce

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$17.95

With scallions, onions, jalapeños and red peppers on lettuce

Salt & Pepper Soft Shell Crab

$17.95

Ginger and Scallion Twin Lobster

$44.95Out of stock

Ginger and scallions

Vegetables

Sauteed Vegetables

$11.95

Sauteed String Beans

$11.95

Szechuan Broccoli and String Beans

$11.95

Sauteed Peapods and Broccoli

$11.95

Thai Style Roasted Eggplants

$11.95
Bean Curd Family Style

Bean Curd Family Style

$11.95

Thai Style Bean Curd

$12.50

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$12.50

Orange Flavor Bean Curd and Broccoli

$12.50

Steamed Tofu with Mixed Vegetabes

$11.95

Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetabes

$12.95

Steamed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

Chicken

Sauteed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$14.95

Sauteed Chicken

$14.95

With choice of string beans, broccoli, or peapods

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Chicken with Black Bean Sauce

$14.95

Ginger and Scallion Chicken

$14.95

Szechuan Chicken with Peanuts

$14.95

Chicken with Cashew

$14.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$14.95

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.95
General Gau's Chicken

General Gau's Chicken

$15.95

Orange Chicken

$15.95

Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Mango Chicken

$15.95

Lemon Chicken

$15.95

Boneless chicken breast fillet coated and deep-fried, served with lemon sauce

Chicken with Asparagus

$15.95

Pineapple Chicken

$15.95

Thai Style Chicken

$15.95

Curry Chicken

$15.95

Beef

Beef with Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

Sauteed Beef

$15.95

With choice of string beans, broccoli, or peapods

Beef with Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Szechuan Beef with Peanuts

$15.95

Beef with Green Pepper and Onions

$15.95

Beef with Mushrooms

$15.95

Orange Beef

$15.95
Sesame Beef

Sesame Beef

$15.95

Beef with Asparagus

$15.95

Basil Beef

$15.95

Ginger and Scallion Beef

$15.95

Seafood

Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

Sauteed Shrimp

$15.95

With choice of broccoli or peapods

Szechuan Shrimp with Peanuts

$15.95

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$15.95

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$15.95

Shrimp with Ginger and Scallion

$15.95

Lemon Shrimp

$15.95

Sesame Shrimp

$16.95

Shrimp with Asparagus

$16.95

Scallop with Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Shanghai Style Scallop

$16.95

Mango Shrimp

$16.95

Curry Shrimp

$16.95

Pork

Pork with Broccoli

$14.95

Pork with Peapods

$14.95

Pork with Ginger and Scallions

$14.95

Twice Cooked Pork

$14.95

Pork with Black Bean Sauce

$14.95

Sweet and Sour Pork

$14.95

Szechuan Pork with Peanuts

$14.95

Szechuan Pork With Bean Curd

$12.95

Lobster Sauce

$12.95

Noodles

Lo Mein

$9.95

With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.

House Special Lo Mein

$11.95

Chicken, shrimp, and pork

Chow Foon

$11.95

With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

With choice of shrimp, chicken or vegetables.

Crispy Pad Thai

$12.95
Udon

Udon

$11.95

With choice of shrimp, chicken or vegetables.

Singapore Rice Noodles

Singapore Rice Noodles

$12.95

Pork, shrimp, curry sauce

Pan Seared Angel Hair

$11.95

With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.

Pan Seared Angel Hair with Seafood

$15.95

With Scalllop, shrimp, and calamari

Noodle with Garlic and White Wine Sauce

$9.95

Plain Lo Mein

$9.95

Plain Angel Hair

$9.95

Rice

Fried Rice

$9.95

With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.

Fried Rice with Eggs and Scallions

$9.95
Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$10.95

With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.

House Fried Rice

$11.95

Steamed White Rice

$2.50+

Steamed Brown Rice

$2.95+

Plain Fried Rice

$9.95

Sushi Rice

$2.95+

Polynesian Dishes

Chow Mein

$11.95

Stir-fried shredded vegetables with choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork, or vegetables

Chop Suey

$11.95

Stir-fried large sliced vegetables

Egg Foo Young

$11.95

Chinese egg omlettes (3)

Moo Shi

$12.50

Stir-fried mushrooms, cabbage, black fungus, dried lily flowers, scallions and scrambled eggs served with 4 pcs of pancakes.

Extra Moo Shi Pancake

$0.75

Extras

Duck Sauce (Pint)

$6.00

Duck Sauce (Quart)

$12.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$1.00

Spicy Mayo on the side

$1.00

Eel sauce on the side

$1.00

Crunchy Noodles

$1.00

Chinese Lunch Menu

L1. Roasted Duck and Wontons

$11.95

Big bowl noodle soups

L2. Roasted Duck and Vegetable

$10.50

Big bowl noodle soups

L3. Chicken and Vegetable

$10.50

Big bowl noodle soups

L4. Beef and Vegetable

$10.50

Big bowl noodle soups

L5. Shrimp and Vegetable

$10.50

Big bowl noodle soups

L6. Seafood and Vegetable Noodles

$11.95

Big bowl noodle soups

L7. Vegetables

$9.95

Big bowl noodle soups

L8. Beef with Broccoli

$10.50

L9. Beef with Vegetables

$10.50

L10. Beef with Garlic Sauce

$10.50

L11. Beef with Green Peppers and Onions

$10.50

L12. Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$10.50

L13. Szechuan Style Chicken with Peanuts

$10.50

L14. Chicken with Broccoli

$10.50

L15. Chicken with Galic Sauce

$10.50

L16. Chicken with Ginger and Scallions

$10.50

L17. Chicken with Vegetables

$10.50

L18. Chicken with Black Bean Sauce

$10.50

L19. General Gau's Chicken

$10.95

L20. Moo Goo Gai Pan

$10.50

L21. Pork with Ginger and Scallions

$10.50

L22. Twice Cooked Pork

$10.50

L23. Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$10.50

L24. Szechuan Style Shrimp with Peanuts

$10.50

L25. Shanghai Style Shrimp

$10.50

L26. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$10.50

L27. Sauteed Chicken and Shrimp in Bean Sauce

$10.50

L28. Sauteed Seafood with Vegetables

$10.95

L29. Vegetable Delight

$9.95

L30. Szechuan Style Broccoli and String Beans

$9.95

L31. Bean Curd Family Style

$9.95

L32. Sweet and Sour Chicken

$10.50

L33. Szechuan Pork with Bean Curd

$10.50

L34. Combo Platter 1

$12.95

Egg Roll, Boneless Spareribs, Chicken Wings, Pork Fried Rice

L35. Combo Platter 2

$12.95

Crab Rangoons, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Pork Fried Rice

L36. Combo Platter 3

$12.95

Crab Rangoons, Boneless Spareribs, Chicken Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice

Japanese Lunch Menu

Served with miso soup & house salad

H1. Salmon Teriyaki

$11.95

H2. Shrimp and Vegetables Tempura

$12.95

H3. Yaki Udon

$9.95

H4. Nigiri

$14.95

H5. Sashimi

$15.95

H6. Nigiri Sashimi

$16.95

H7. 2 Maki Combo

$12.95

H8. 3 Maki Combo

$16.95

Exotic Drinks

Maximum of 2 mixed drinks per order

Mai Tai

$7.95

Zombie

$7.95

Fog Cutter

$7.95

Piña Colada

$7.95

Suffering Bastard

$7.95

Blue Hawaii

$7.95

Scorpion Bowl

$8.95+

Cosmopolitan

$9.95

House Martini

$8.95

Vodka Mai Tai

$8.50

Mango Mai Tai

$8.50

Grey Goose Mai Tai

$8.50

Belvedere Mai Tai

$8.95

White Russian

$8.95

Classic Martini

$9.95

Sour Apple Martini

$9.95

Wine

Carbernet

$6.95+

Jacobs Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

Merlot

$6.95+

Forest Glen Merlot

Malbec

$7.95+

Tussock Jumper Malbec

Pinot Noir

$7.95+

Hob Nob Pinot Noir

Chardonnay

$6.95+

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.95+

Pinot Grigio

$7.95+

Great Western

$5.95

Fuki Plum Wine

$5.95

Sake

Hot Sake

$6.95

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo Sake

$14.95

Shirayuki Nama Sake

$20.95

Shirayaki Gingo Sake

$25.95

Beer

Budweiser

$4.95

Bud Light

$4.95

Michelob Ultra

$4.95

Heineken

$5.95

Corona

$5.95

Tsing Tao

$5.95

Sapporo

$5.95

Guinness

$5.95

Sapporo Silver Can

$8.95

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.95+

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95+

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Orange Soda

$1.95

Lemon Iced Tea

$1.95

Spring Water

$1.95

Soda Water

$1.95

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Chinese and Japanese Restaurant

Website

Location

301 Washington St, Westwood, MA 02090

Directions

Gallery
Wild Blossom image
Wild Blossom image
Wild Blossom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Rice - JP
orange starNo Reviews
697 Centre Street Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
JP Seafood Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,087
730 Centre Street Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
View restaurantnext
SUSHICO of Newton Centre - 761 Beacon Street
orange star4.0 • 5
761 Beacon St Newton Centre, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
orange star4.7 • 935
1512A Dorchester Ave Dorchester, MA 02122
View restaurantnext
Shabu
orange star4.3 • 847
397 Hancock St Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
B Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
405 Hancock St North Quincy, MA 02171
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Westwood

Chiara
orange star4.9 • 2,289
569 High St Westwood, MA 02090
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westwood
Norwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Dedham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Needham Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Needham
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston