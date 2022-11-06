Wild Blossom Westwood
99 Reviews
$$
301 Washington St
Westwood, MA 02090
Popular Items
**Specials**
Four Seasons Roll
Crabmeat, avocado, white fish tempura, topped with tuna with special sweet sauce, eel sauce, and tobiko
Tuna Love
3 tuna sashimi, 3 tuna nigiri, 1 spicy tuna roll
Sushi Sandwich
Spicy crabmeat, avocado, tobiko, made with soy paper
Summer Roll
*Weekends only* Choice of tuna, salmon, or crabmeat, with cilantro, mango, and avocado, served with yuzu sauce
Appetizers From Sushi Bar
Edamame
Salted steamed soybeans
Gyoza
Steamed or pan-fried pork dumplings filled with cabbage
Vegetarian Gyoza
Steamed or pan-fried dumplings filled with cabbage
Shu Mai (6)
Steamed or deep-fried shrimp dumpling
Tuna Tata
Chopped tuna with avocado, seaweed salad, served with vinegar sauce
Hamachi Usuzukuri
Thin slices of tender yellowtail with jalapeno and ponzu sauce
Salmon and Avocado Tataki
Lightly seared fresh salmon and avocado
Tuna Tataki
Lightly seared tuna served with yuzu sauce
Naruto
Choice of salmon, tuna, yellowtail, or crab meat, with avocado, and tobiko wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber, served with ponzu sauce
Sushi Appetizers
Assorted 5 pcs of nigiri sushi
Sashimi Three Kinds
Two pieces of tuna, two pieces of salmon and two pieces of yellowtail
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Two pieces of battered shrimp and five pieces of vegetables. Served with tempura sauce on the side
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Fried Calamari
Salt and peppered with diced green and red peppers
Salmon Wonton Chips
Spicy salmon mixed with cilantro, onions, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips
Salad
House Salad
Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, spring mix and avocado with ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed in a light sesame dressing
Avocado Salad
Mixture of avocado, cucumber, and crab meat in mayo dressing
Spicy Shellfish Salad
Crab meat, shrimp, octopus mixed with cucumber and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Salad
Tuna and mango mixed with sweet chili sauce, served on seaweed salad
Sushi Burrito
Poke Bowl
Nigiri/Sashimi
Maguro
Tuna
Sake
Salmon
Hamachi
Yellowtail tuna
Shiro Maguro
White tuna
Tako
Octopus
Red Snapper
Saba
Ika
Squid
Hotategai
Scallop
Ebi
Shrimp
Kanikama
Crab stick
Inari
Sweet tofu
Tamago
Egg omelet
Unagi
Eel
Smoked Salmon
Tobiko
Flying fish roe
Ikura
Salmon roe
Signature Maki
Kappa Maki
Cucumber
Avocado Maki
Asparagus Maki
Avocado and Cucumber
Oshinko Maki
AAC Maki
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber
Mango Maki
With cucumber or avocado
Shitake Mushroom Tempura Maki
Idaho Maki
Sweet potato tempura
Tekka Maki
Tuna
Sake Maki
Salmon
Negihama Maki
Yellowtail tuna and scallions
Salmon Avocado Maki
Salmon Cucumber Maki
Baked Salmon with Avocado Maki
Tuna Avocado Maki
Tuna Cucumber Maki
California Maki
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
Boston Maki
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
Alaskan Maki
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, scallions, and bonito flakes
Philadelphia Maki
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and scallions
Spicy Tuna Maki
Spicy Salmon Maki
Spicy Yellowtail Maki
Spicy Scallop Maki
Spicy White Tuna Maki
Spicy Shrimp and Mango
Unagi Maki
With cucumber or avocado
Crazy Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and tobiko with spicy mayo and eel sauce (5 pcs)
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and eel sauce
Tuna Tempura Maki
Tuna maki deep-fried with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Salmon Tempura Maki
Salmon maki deep-fried with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Spider Maki
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, with spicy mayo and eel sauce
New York Maki
Tuna, avocado, apple, and jalapeño
Special Maki
Scorpion Maki
Eel, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, topped with shrimp, eel sauce, and sesame
Caterpillar Maki
Eel, cucumber inside, avocado with tobiko and eel sauce on top.
Dragon Maki
Shrimp tempura, eel, crabstick, avocado & flying fish roe with eel sauce
Paradise Maki
Spicy salmon and avocado inside, tuna on top with special sauce.
Love Maki
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with king crab, mango, strawberry and mayo
Rainbow Maki
California topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, shrimp, avocado
Snow Mountain Maki
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with king crab, and tobiko.
Volcano Maki
California topped with spicy seafood salad
New Rock Maki
Spicy white tuna inside, scallop outside with four kinds of tobiko and miso sauce
Superman Maki
Spicy mixed, salmon, tuna, yellowtail inside, topped with torched salmon, scallion and tobiko with wasabi mayo
Black Dragon Maki
Spicy tuna inside, topped with eel, avocado, tobiko, and eel sauce.
White Fish Tempura maki
White fish roll deep-fried and topped with spicy crab salad and eel sauce
Red Dragon maki
Spicy tuna inside, tuna on top with scallions.
Double Spicy Tuna Maki
Spicy tuna inside, spicy tuna on top and scallions
Red Sox Maki
Shrimp tempura with cucumber, topped with spicy tuna and tobiko
Alligator Maki
Soft shell crab tempura inside with eel, tobiko, scallion sauce on top.
Vegetarian Catepillar Maki
Sweet potato inside, avocado and fried taro flakes on top with special sauce.
Vegetarian Maki
Sweet potato, mushroom tempura, mango, fried thinly sliced taro and special sauce on top.
Lobster Maki
Lobster tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, with spicy mayo inside and eel sauce on top
Rainforest Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with salmon and spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and scallions
Futo Maki
Entrées
Unaju Don
8 pc of eel with tomago over a bed of rice. Served with miso soup and salad
Sake Don
12 pc of fresh raw salmon over a bed of rice. Served with miso soup and salad
Tekka Don
12 pc of fresh raw tuna over a bed of rice. Served with miso soup and salad
Chirashi
12 pc of assorted fresh sashimi over a bed of rice. Served with miso soup and salad
Vegetarian Maki Combo
Avocado cucumber maki, mango and cucumber maki, Idaho maki. Served with miso soup and salad
California Maki Dinner
3 California rolls (18 pc). Served with miso soup and salad
Maki Combo Dinner
California, salmon, and tuna with cucumber rolls. Served with miso soup and salad
Spicy Maki Combo
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon and spicy yellowtail rolls. Served with miso soup and salad
Sushi Dinner
Chef's choice of 10 pc of sushi and california maki (Over $32 value). Served with miso soup and salad
Sashimi Dinner
Chef's choice of 17 pc of sashimi, sushi rice on the side (Over $45 value). Served with miso soup and salad
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
Chef's choice of 5 pc of sushi, 12 pc of sashimi and salmon maki (Over $45 value). Served with miso soup and salad
Sushi and Sashimi Deluxe for 2
Chef's choice of 10 pc of sushi, 17 pc of sashimi, salmon maki, and california maki (Over $75 value). Served with miso soups and salads
Party Trays
Appetizers
Scallion Pancakes (6)
Spring Rolls (2)
Egg Rolls (2)
Raviolis (6)
Steamed or pan fried.
Crab Rangoons (10)
Boneless Spare Ribs
Barbecued Baby Back Ribs (6)
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Wings (6)
Beef Teriyaki (6)
Chicken Teriyaki (6)
Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
With 4 pieces of lettuce
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
With 4 pieces of lettuce
Pu Pu Platter For One
1 fried shrimp, 2 chicken wings, 6 chicken fingers, 1 beef teriyaki, 1 egg roll, boneless spareribs.
Pu Pu Platter For Two
Tidbits
Soup
House Specials
Peking Duck
Crispy boneless duck served with tender duck meat, cucumbers, scallions, 4 pancakes and hoisin sauce on the side
Cantonese Roast Duck (half)
Crispy tender duck meat served on the bone
General Gau's Shrimp
Battered shrimp stir fried with General Gau's sauce and steamed broccoli
Sizzling Seafood Platter
Scallops, shrimp, calamari, and mixed vetables seared on a hot skillet
Sizzling Beef and Scallops
Beef, scallops, and mixed vegtables seared on a hot skillet
Sizzling Mongolian Beef
Beef with Scallions, onions, and sesame on top seared on a hot skillet
Gai Poo Lo Mein
Chicken fingers, beef, shrimp, and vegetables served with lo mein
Delights of Three
Shrimp, chicken, beef in garlic sauce with mushrooms, peppers and peapods
Walnut Shrimp
With pineapples and caramelized walnuts in a special sweet mayonnaise sauce
Salt and Pepper Shrimp
With scallions, onions, jalapeños and red peppers on lettuce
Salt & Pepper Soft Shell Crab
Ginger and Scallion Twin Lobster
Ginger and scallions
Vegetables
Sauteed Vegetables
Sauteed String Beans
Szechuan Broccoli and String Beans
Sauteed Peapods and Broccoli
Thai Style Roasted Eggplants
Bean Curd Family Style
Thai Style Bean Curd
Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
Orange Flavor Bean Curd and Broccoli
Steamed Tofu with Mixed Vegetabes
Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetabes
Steamed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
Chicken
Sauteed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
Sauteed Chicken
With choice of string beans, broccoli, or peapods
Chicken with Garlic Sauce
Chicken with Black Bean Sauce
Ginger and Scallion Chicken
Szechuan Chicken with Peanuts
Chicken with Cashew
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Sweet and Sour Chicken
General Gau's Chicken
Orange Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Mango Chicken
Lemon Chicken
Boneless chicken breast fillet coated and deep-fried, served with lemon sauce
Chicken with Asparagus
Pineapple Chicken
Thai Style Chicken
Curry Chicken
Beef
Beef with Mixed Vegetables
Sauteed Beef
With choice of string beans, broccoli, or peapods
Beef with Garlic Sauce
Szechuan Beef with Peanuts
Beef with Green Pepper and Onions
Beef with Mushrooms
Orange Beef
Sesame Beef
Beef with Asparagus
Basil Beef
Ginger and Scallion Beef
Seafood
Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
Sauteed Shrimp
With choice of broccoli or peapods
Szechuan Shrimp with Peanuts
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp with Ginger and Scallion
Lemon Shrimp
Sesame Shrimp
Shrimp with Asparagus
Scallop with Garlic Sauce
Shanghai Style Scallop
Mango Shrimp
Curry Shrimp
Pork
Noodles
Lo Mein
With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.
House Special Lo Mein
Chicken, shrimp, and pork
Chow Foon
With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.
Pad Thai
With choice of shrimp, chicken or vegetables.
Crispy Pad Thai
Udon
With choice of shrimp, chicken or vegetables.
Singapore Rice Noodles
Pork, shrimp, curry sauce
Pan Seared Angel Hair
With choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork or vegetables.
Pan Seared Angel Hair with Seafood
With Scalllop, shrimp, and calamari
Noodle with Garlic and White Wine Sauce
Plain Lo Mein
Plain Angel Hair
Rice
Polynesian Dishes
Chow Mein
Stir-fried shredded vegetables with choice of shrimp, chicken, beef, pork, or vegetables
Chop Suey
Stir-fried large sliced vegetables
Egg Foo Young
Chinese egg omlettes (3)
Moo Shi
Stir-fried mushrooms, cabbage, black fungus, dried lily flowers, scallions and scrambled eggs served with 4 pcs of pancakes.
Extra Moo Shi Pancake
Extras
Chinese Lunch Menu
L1. Roasted Duck and Wontons
Big bowl noodle soups
L2. Roasted Duck and Vegetable
Big bowl noodle soups
L3. Chicken and Vegetable
Big bowl noodle soups
L4. Beef and Vegetable
Big bowl noodle soups
L5. Shrimp and Vegetable
Big bowl noodle soups
L6. Seafood and Vegetable Noodles
Big bowl noodle soups
L7. Vegetables
Big bowl noodle soups
L8. Beef with Broccoli
L9. Beef with Vegetables
L10. Beef with Garlic Sauce
L11. Beef with Green Peppers and Onions
L12. Chicken with Cashew Nuts
L13. Szechuan Style Chicken with Peanuts
L14. Chicken with Broccoli
L15. Chicken with Galic Sauce
L16. Chicken with Ginger and Scallions
L17. Chicken with Vegetables
L18. Chicken with Black Bean Sauce
L19. General Gau's Chicken
L20. Moo Goo Gai Pan
L21. Pork with Ginger and Scallions
L22. Twice Cooked Pork
L23. Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
L24. Szechuan Style Shrimp with Peanuts
L25. Shanghai Style Shrimp
L26. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
L27. Sauteed Chicken and Shrimp in Bean Sauce
L28. Sauteed Seafood with Vegetables
L29. Vegetable Delight
L30. Szechuan Style Broccoli and String Beans
L31. Bean Curd Family Style
L32. Sweet and Sour Chicken
L33. Szechuan Pork with Bean Curd
L34. Combo Platter 1
Egg Roll, Boneless Spareribs, Chicken Wings, Pork Fried Rice
L35. Combo Platter 2
Crab Rangoons, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Pork Fried Rice
L36. Combo Platter 3
Crab Rangoons, Boneless Spareribs, Chicken Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice
Japanese Lunch Menu
Exotic Drinks
Wine
Beer
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Chinese and Japanese Restaurant
301 Washington St, Westwood, MA 02090