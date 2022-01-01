Wildcat Willy's Distillery imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Wildcat Willy's Distillery

25 Reviews

$$$

31 E Broadway St

Winchester, KY 40391

Order Again

Spirits

1833 6year

1833 6year

$99.99

1833 Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. For your Front Porch Sippin' and tasting enjoyment, we age this fine Bourbon in Kentucky for 4 years.

1833 Bourbon 50ml

1833 Bourbon 50ml

$7.99

1833 Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. For your Front Porch Sippin' and tasting enjoyment, we age this fine Bourbon in Kentucky for 4 years.

1833 Bourbon 375

$34.99

1833 750

$64.99

Apple-Atcha Brandy 375ml

$22.99

Apple-Atcha Brandy 50ml

$6.99

Brambleberry Fruit Brandy 375ml

$22.99

Brambleberry Fruit Brandy 50ml

$6.99
Liberty Lightning 375ml

Liberty Lightning 375ml

$17.99

Wildcat Willy's Distillery Moonshine like no other. Crafted from Bloody Butcher Corn from Mt. Folly Farm in Winchester, KY. It is smooth and tasty but make no mistake, if you're not careful, "It'll Ring Your Bell!"

Liberty Lightning 50ml

Liberty Lightning 50ml

$5.99

Wildcat Willy's Distillery Moonshine like no other. Crafted from Bloody Butcher Corn from Mt. Folly Farm in Winchester, KY. It is smooth and tasty but make no mistake, if you're not careful, "It'll Ring Your Bell!"

Sweet Potato Moonshine 375ml

Sweet Potato Moonshine 375ml

$17.99

Wildcat Willy's Distillery does it again. A customer favorite, smooth, sweet, and with the little bit of kick you're looking for. Our moonshine is crafted from sweet potatoes that are grown at Mt. Folly Farm in Winchester, KY.

Sweet Potato Moonshine 50ml

Sweet Potato Moonshine 50ml

$5.99

Wildcat Willy's Distillery does it again. A customer favorite, smooth, sweet, and with the little bit of kick you're looking for. Our moonshine is crafted from sweet potatoes that are grown at Mt. Folly Farm in Winchester, KY.

Apple Pie Togo 750 Ml

$24.99

Rye N Shine

$17.99

Boone's Rye Whiskey

$30.00

WWD General Merchandise

Burlap Koozie

Burlap Koozie

$6.99

When you're not drinking our Whiskey, keep your can cool with our Wildcat Willy's, Farm to Bottle, Burlap Koozie!

11 oz Old Fashioned Glass

11 oz Old Fashioned Glass

$14.99

Enjoy our Whiskey in our Wildcat Willy's Distillery 11oz Rocks Glass. It's a great size for your whiskey neat, on the rocks, or even with some whiskey stones. Perfect for that Front Porch Sippin'

2.25 oz V Shot Glass

2.25 oz V Shot Glass

$9.99

Wildcat Willy's Distillery 2.25oz shot glass. Sip it, share it, or shoot it.

2oz Pocket Shot

2oz Pocket Shot

$12.99

Wildcat Willy's Distillery Pocket Shot. You don't want to drink after someone? We're thinking for you, pull out your pocket shot and have them give you a pour!

WWD 6oz Flask

WWD 6oz Flask

$24.99

Wildcat Willy's Distillery Whiskey on the Go. Pour a few little nips, 6oz worth, in your flask and... well, that part is up to you.

1833 Long Sleeve

1833 Long Sleeve

$24.99

1833 Front Porch Sippin' Long Sleeve Shirts

1833 Short

1833 Short

$19.99

1833 Front Porch Sippin' Short Sleeve Shirts

Derby Glass

$15.00

Wwd Hats

$29.99

Moonshine Balls

$19.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.89

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Ale-8

$2.89

Orange Crush

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Mountain Dew

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Milk

$2.89

Juice

$2.89

Coffee

$1.25

Redbull

$3.50

BAR MENU

Santa Fe Egg Roll

$9.99

Spin Dip

$9.99

Buffalo Chick Roll

$9.99

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Bone In Wings

$9.99

Breaded Muchrooms

$9.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Beer Cheese Fries

$9.99

Pretzels and Beer Chz

$9.99

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Orings

$4.00

Chicken Sliders

$9.99

Signature Cocktails

Romp N Woods

$8.00

Brown Derby

$10.00

Laura's Long Island

$12.00

Bourbon Marg

$10.00

Summer Breeze

$8.00

Lemon Blueberry Moonshine

$8.00

Moonshine Dreamsicle

$8.00

Boones Last Stand

$12.00

Pink Carnation

$8.00

Willy Witch Hex

$10.00

Black Cat Zombie

$10.00

FrankinShine

$10.00

1833 Poison Apple

$10.00

Blackberry Manhatten

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

31 E Broadway St, Winchester, KY 40391

Directions

Gallery
Wildcat Willy's Distillery image

Map
