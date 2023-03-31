Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Blue Plate

415 N 31st St

Temple, TX 76504

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.00
Americano

Americano

$3.00

A warm double shot of espresso diluted to perfection!

Plain Latte

$3.00

Caramel Latte

$3.00

Mocha Latte

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Flat White

$3.00

Caramel Frappucino

$4.00

Mocha Frappucino

$4.00

Vanilla Frappucino

$4.00

Ice Coffee

$2.00

Other Drinks

Smoothie

$4.00

Gatorade

$1.50

Water Bottle

$0.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Flavored Water Bottle

$0.50

Baby Gatorade

$1.00

vitamin water

$2.00

juminex

$1.00

fruit juice

$1.00

ice water

$2.00

Baked Goods

Banana Nut Muffin

$1.50

Chocolate Muffin

$1.50

Poppyseed Muffin

$1.50

Blueberry Muffin

$1.50

brownie bites

$2.00

Dessert

Brookie

$2.00

Cookie Bags

$2.00

Cup Brownies

$2.00

Pound Cake Slice

$1.00

whoopie pie

$2.00

banana pudding

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Online ordering is available to TISD staff for Pick up, or to THS employees for delivery. Student orders will not be honored. Ordering is only available during normally scheduled school hours.

Website

Location

415 N 31st St, Temple, TX 76504

Directions

Gallery
The Blue Plate image

