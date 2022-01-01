Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

Wilderness Lodge

review star

No reviews yet

20 Jack Pine Cir

Milroy, PA 17063

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$8.00

Buff Chicken Dip

$10.00+

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

House-made Chips

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Lightening Fries

$9.00

Loaded Nachos

$8.00

Loaded Pierogies

$10.00

Loaded Potato Skins

$10.00

Provolone Sticks

$8.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00+

Thunder Fries

$9.00

Soup

Chili

French Onion

Soup of the Day

Salad

Tossed Salad

$4.00

House Salad

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

crispy chicken salad

$11.00

Steak Salad

$12.00

ABC

$12.00

Cobb salad

$12.00

lemon chicken

$12.00

Stir Fry

BYO Stir Fry

$13.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Dr.Pepper

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Mug Root Beer

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Tropical Fruit Punch

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Mint Tea

$2.75

Entrees

wilsons 10 oz sirloin

$14.00

Wilson's Meats Flat Iron Steak

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Haddock

$16.00

Fish and Chips

$13.00

Bourbon St Chicken and Shrimp

$15.00

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$23.00

Smoked Bacon Meatloaf

$14.00

Greek Spaghetti

$10.00

Bruschetta chicken

$14.00

4 piece honey dipped chicken

$14.00

Sides

Veggie of the Day

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Baked Potato

Mac & Cheese

Smoked Mac & Cheese

Applesauce

Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Greek Spaghetti

$10.00

Side salad

$3.00

Starters

bruschetta

$8.00

Chicken tenders & fries

$11.00

Chili bowl

$5.00

Chili cup

$3.00

French onion bowl

$5.00

Lightening fries

$9.00

Nachos

$8.00

Onion Petals

$9.00

Soup of day bowl

$5.00

Soup of day cup

$3.00

Thunder Fries

$9.00

Free Thunder Fry

Provolone Sticks

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Loaded Pierogies

$10.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Spin Dip

$11.00

Build Your Own Fries

$10.00

Chilicheese Ff

$10.00

Burgers

bbq bacon

$12.00

Mushroom swiss

$12.00

Wilderness Burger

$12.00

Wildside Burger

$12.00

Western Burger

$12.00

Nlv Burger

$12.00

Pizza Burger

$12.00

A1 Burger

$12.00

Sammie's & subs

Buffalo chicken

$12.00

California beef

$12.00

California chicken

$12.00

Fish sandwich

$12.00

Philly beef

$12.00

Philly chicken

$11.00

Pulled pork

$11.00

Turkey club

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

Blt

$7.00

Hot Turkey W Gravy Fries

$15.00

Hot Roast Beef W Gravy Fries

$15.00

Ham Club

$11.00

Salads

chicken salad

$14.00

house

$7.00

steak salad

$15.00

Chef

$12.00

Sides

coleslaw

$3.00

fresh cut fries

$3.00

mac & cheese

$3.00

side salad

$3.00

Sweet potato fries

$3.00

veggie of day

$3.00

Waffle fries

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Misc

Applesauce

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Add Srimp

$3.95

Mac And Cheese Bowl

$5.00

Desserts

cheesecake plain

$4.00

scoop ice cream

$1.00

triple layer chocolate cake

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Wings

Wednesday 5 Wings

$5.00

5 Wings

$8.95

10 Wing

$15.95

Thanksgiving Eve Special 1\2 Rack 5 Wings Thunder Ff

$24.95

Kids menu

Burger kids

$4.00

Chicken tenders kids

$4.00

Grilled cheese kids

$4.00

Mac cheese kids

$4.00

Thursday nights

Wilderness burger & fries

$10.00

Mushroom Swiss & fries

$10.00

BBQ bacon Burger & fries

$10.00

Wildside Burger & fries

$10.00

Pizza Burger And Ff

$10.00

Western Burger And Ff

$10.00

Nlv And Ff

$10.00

A 1 Burger And Ff

$10.00

Burger Of Day Ff

$10.00

Specials

1\2 Rack ribs & Two Sides

$17.00

Friday fish

$15.00

Take Out Charge

$1.00

Full Rack And 2 Sides

$25.99

1\2 Rack With Fries

$15.00

Full Rack No Sides

$22.00

1\2 Rack With No Sides

$15.00

Bourbon Street Chicken 2 Sides

$18.00

Flat Iron Steak Sand W Chips Or Ff

$15.95

10 Oz Sirloin W Baked 2 Sides

$24.95

Build Your Own Fries

$10.00

Chicken & waffles (Sunday)

$13.95

Pot Roast 2 Sides

$13.95

Cajun Fish Taco And Chips

$10.95

Ham steak 2 sides

$14.95

Steak & shrimp 2 sides

$19.95

Entrees

1\2 Rack ribs & Two Sides

$19.00

Full rack & 2 sides

$27.00

Fish

$18.00

8 oz flatiron

$18.00

Bruschetta chicken

$18.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf 2 Sides

$16.00

Loaded Mac And Cheese Bowl

$15.00

Gift card

Gift card

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
If you're looking for a unique atmosphere and great food, look no further. We are nestled in New Lancaster Valley Pa. Take a drive to the Wild Side.

20 Jack Pine Cir, Milroy, PA 17063

Wilderness Lodge image
Wilderness Lodge image
Wilderness Lodge image
Wilderness Lodge image

