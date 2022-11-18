Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Wildest Restaurant

No reviews yet

72990 El Paseo #3

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Order Again

Popular Items

Wild Mushroom Bourguignon
Crispy Cauliflower Florets
Chile Relleno

Starters

Vadouvan Spiced Carrots

$14.00

Slow Roasted Carrots, With Lemon Cream Sumac, Toasted Pistachios V Gf Df (Contain Nuts)

Crispy Cauliflower Florets

$16.00

With Cashew Parmesan, Coconut Milk Ranch, Buffalo Sauce V Gf Df (contain Nuts)

Shanghai Shrimp

$16.00

Lightly Fried, Spicy Gochujan Sauce, Orange Segments, Lime Wasabi Aioli, Watercress DF GF

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$18.00

With Avocado, Mango Papaya Salad, Sweet Chili Lime Emulsion, Furikake Seasoning, Plantain & Sweet Potato Chips, Micro Cilantro DF GF (Contain seeds)

Duck Confit Tacos (2)

$17.00

Slow Cooked Shredded Duck, Pickle Red Onion, Cotija Cheese, Micro Cilantro GF

Trumpet Mushroom Calamari

$18.00

Lightly Breaded, Crushed Tomato Sauce, Lime Wasabi Aioli, Microgreens, Furikake Seasoning V GF DF (contain seeds)

Peruvian Style Shrimp

$16.00

Poached Shrimp, Mango Papaya Salad, Watermelon Radish, Shaved Jalapeno, Micro Cilantro, Mango Aji Amarillo Sauce GF DF

Grilled Artichoke

$14.00Out of stock

Avacado Tacos

$16.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Salads & Soups

Wildest Caesar

$15.00

Romaine Hearts, baby kale, shaved grana Padano, white anchovies, lemon wedge, olive oil croutons

Mediterranean Caesar

$14.00

Mediterranean Caesar, romaine hearts, radicchio, crispy chickpeas, feta cheese, lemon wedge, cucumber, baby heirloom tomato Caesar dressing, GF DF V

Candy Stripe & Gold Beet Salad

$15.00

Baby mixed greens, goat cheese, candied pecans, coachella valley dates, balsamic grape vinaigrette

Ahi Nicoise Salad

$31.00

Artisan lettuce, pewee potatoes, haricot verts, kalamata olives, baby heirloom tomatoe, hard boil egg, meyer lemon vinaigrette GF DF

Thai Quinoa & Sesame Salad

$15.00

with thai quinoa mix, edamame, broccoli, shaved savoy cabbage, julienne peppers, red cabbage, cucumbers, carrots & white miso vinaigrette, V

Peach Salad

$18.00

Creamy Parsnip Soup

$11.00

Red Lentil Soup

$12.00

From The Land

Ribeye Steak

$50.00

12 oz Grass Fed Wagyu Rib eye, With Crispy Herbs Fries DF GF

All-Natural Braised Short Ribs

$38.00

with balsamic pomegranate sauce, Brussel sprouts, roasted citrus carrots, micro greens, Coachella valley dates DF

Grass-Fed Filet Mignon

$47.00

with wilted spinach, mushrooms, fingerling potatoes, fig red wine reduction, micro greens DF GF

Free-Range Chicken Scallopine

$32.00

with roasted fingerling potatoes, carrots, fresh herbs, lemon caper suace

From The Sea

Pan seared king Salmon

$38.00

with black beluga lentils, broccolini, cauliflower, chard-spinach- kale mix, orange segments, smoked citrus sauce

Sauteed Chilean Seabass

$42.00

With Wild Rice, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Zucchini, Tempura Squash Blossom, Coconut Lemon-Grass Sauce GF DF

Pan-Seared Scallops

$38.00

with swiss chard, capers, sun dried tomatoes, cauliflower, artichokes, brown butter lemon sauce, micro greens GF

Black Ink Pasta with Clams and Shrimp

$38.00

with baby heirloom tomato, tiger shrimp, manila clams, black ink linguini, capers, chili flakes, spinach, lemon wine sauce.

Sesame Ahi

$36.00

From The Plants

Chile Relleno

$24.00

stuffed with Jackfruit carnitas style, plant based cheese, guajillo enchilada sauce, sour cream, black beans, red onion & micro cilantro V DF GF

Plant-Based Scallops

$26.00

king oyster mushroom, pea puree, okinawa sweet potatoes, crispy chick peas, tamarind apple essence, furikake seasoning, micro greens V GF DF

Cauliflower Steaks

$24.00

with black beluga lentils, spinach, roasted red peppers, butternut squash, Moroccan curry sauce V GF DF

Vegan ravioli

$26.00

with baby heirloom tomatoes, Japanese eggplant, squash, roasted bell pepper- parmesan cheese, basil, roasted garlic tomato sauce with basil.

Wild Mushroom Bourguignon

$32.00

Vegetable Paella

$31.00

Sides

Crispy Herb Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

With Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herbs

Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Sauteed With Oil, Fresh Herbs, Salt & Pepper

Fingerling

$6.00

Rosemary Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Plant-Based Chicken

$8.00

Sauteed Shrimp

$8.00

Sauteed With Oil, Fresh Herbs, Salt & Pepper

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Plant-Based Meatballs

$8.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Tofu

$8.00

Sauteed In Light Oil

Side Avacado

$4.00

Split Charge

$6.00

Dessert

Warm Upside Down Pineapple Cake

$12.00

Ice Cream, Toasted Coconut, Caramel Sauce

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Rich Belgium Chocolate, Raspberries Coulis, Berries

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Berries, Date Infused, Salted Caramel Sauce

Caramalized Banana Split

$12.00

With Vanilla, Cherry, Raspberry Candied Pecans

Raspberry Sorbet & Seasonal Fruit

$12.00

Coffee & Donuts

$13.00

Chocolate Tea Cup Filled With Coffee Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Fresh Donut

Triple Mousse Cake

$12.00

Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate Shavings, Chocolate Sauce, Fresh Raspberries

Special Sorbets

$11.00

Cafe Afogato

$13.00Out of stock

Birthday Dessert

side ice cream 1 scoop

$3.00

Dessert Trio

$12.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$4.00

Kids Items

kids pasta

$12.00

vegan chicken nuggets/ fries

$13.00

chicken breast with fries

$15.00

Grilled Cheese

Specials

Pasta Of The Day

$29.00

Oysters

$36.00

6 Oysters

$24.00

Wine Dinner

Wine Dinner

$125.00

Wine Tasting

$35.00

Neon Party

BBQ Flatbread

$13.00

Tomato Flatbread

$13.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Grilled Cheese Adult

$13.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

Shanghai Shrimp

$16.00

N/A Beverage

Groundworks Coffee Black

$4.00

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Iced Tea Green Passionfruit

$4.00

Iced Tea Black Blend

$4.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Hot Ginger

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Earl Grey

$4.00

Hot Chamomile

$4.00

Hot Moroccan Mint

$4.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Espresso

$4.50

Dbl Espresso

$7.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Soda Water

$5.00

CBD Water

$5.00

Sparkling Temple

$8.00

Modern Cactus Cooler

$8.00

Peach Ginger Lemondae Refresher

$8.00

Wild Strawberry Mockito

$8.00

Fresh Pink Grapefruit Frizz

$8.00

Citrus Mist

$8.00

Virgen Margarita

$10.00

Virgen Bloody Mary

$10.00

Caffe Affogato

$13.00

Cinnamon & Graham Cracker Cappuccino

$16.00

Traditional B-52 Cappuccino

$16.00

375 Pelligrano

$4.50

Liter Pelligrano

$7.00

375 Panna

$4.50

Liter Panna

$7.00

Wine By The Glass

Cab Unshackled Glass

$15.00

Cotes Du Rhône Glass

$17.00

PN Domain Anderson

$26.00

Zin Seghesio Glass

$17.00

Red Blend Unshackled Glass

$16.00

Merlot Trinitas Glass

$13.00

Chateau Fonreaud Glass

$25.00

PN Alma De Cattleya Glass

$14.00Out of stock

Maison Fleurie Glass

$15.00

PN Brownstone

$14.00

Chard Domaine Thomas Glass

$14.00

Chard Maison Areion Glass

$14.00

Chard Trinitas Glass

$16.00

Garganega Inama Soave Classico Glass

$12.00

Muscadet Domaine Salmon Muscadet Glass

$12.00

Pinot Gris Lichen Glass

$14.00

Rose Unshackled Glass

$15.00

Rose Whispering Angel Glass

$14.00

Sancerre Blanc Alphonse Merlot La Moussiere Glass

$23.00

Sancerre Rose La Raimbauderie Glass

$20.00

Sauv Blanc Alma de Cattleya Glass

$25.00

Chard Rayburn Glass

$14.00

Pinot Grigio Terlato Glass

$13.00

Sauv Blanc Unshackled Glass

$14.00

Picpoul De Pinet Glass

$13.00

Albarino De Fefinanes

$15.00

Fannia Glass

$15.00

Prosecco Ruggeri Split

$11.00

Sparkling Burgundy Louis Perdrier Brut Split

$11.00

Monopole Brut Split

$20.00

Sparkling Rose Unshackled 2018

$16.00

Sparkling Wine Unshackled by Prisoner

$15.00

Prosecco Rose Ruggeri Split

$11.00

Course 1

Trumpet Mushroom Calamari RW

$59.00

Duck Confit Taco RW

$59.00

Shanghai Shrimp RW

$59.00

Course 2

Candy Stripe Beet Salad RW

Wildest Caesar RW

Thai Quinoa Sesame Salad RW

Course 3

All Natural Braised Short Ribs RW

Free Range Chicken Scallopine RW

Chile Relleno RW

Sauteed Chilean Sea Bass RW

Course 4

Triple Mousse Cake RW

Warm Pineapple Upside Down Cake RW

Chocolate Cake Vegan RW

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Great Food, Great Drinks, Great For You

72990 El Paseo #3, Palm Desert, CA 92260

