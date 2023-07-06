Wildfire Grille and Taproom
No reviews yet
47 Leisure Drive
Towanda, PA 18848
Main Menu
Shareables
Sandwiches/Flatbreads
Under the sea
Side Shows
Build a Burger
Liquor
Vodka
Bar Vodka
$4.00
Bar Vodka X
$6.75
Absolut
$5.00
Absolut X
$8.50
Grey Goose
$6.00
Grey Goose X
$8.00
Kettle One
$6.00
Kettle One X
$8.50
Pinnacle Whipped
$5.00
Pinnacle Whipped X
$8.50
Smirnoff Apple
$5.00
Smirnoff Apple X
$8.50
Smirnoff Carmel
$5.00
Smirnoff Carmel X
$8.50
Smirnoff Citrus
$5.00
Smirnoff Citrus X
$8.50
Smirnoff Orange
$5.00
Smirnoff Orange X
$8.50
Smirnoff Raspberry
$5.00
Smirnoff Raspberry X
$8.50
Smirnoff Vanilla
$5.00
Smirnoff Vanilla X
$8.50
Smirnoff Watermelon
$5.00
Smirnoff Watermelon X
$8.50
Stoli
$5.00
Stoli X
$8.50
Titos
$6.00
Titos X
$9.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Scotch
Whiskey/ Bourbon
Bar Bourbon
$4.00
Bar Bourbon X
$6.50
Bar Whiskey
$3.75
Bar Whiskey X
$6.00
American Honey
$4.50
American Honey X
$7.25
Black Velvet
$4.00
Black Velvet X
$7.50
Bulleit Bourbon
$6.00
Bulleit Bourbon X
$9.00
Canadian Club
$4.00
Canadian Club X
$8.00
Crown Apple
$6.00
Crown Apple X
$9.00
Crown Royal
$6.00
Crown Royal X
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jack Daniels X
$9.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jameson X
$9.75
Jim Beam
$5.00
Jim Beam X
$8.75
Makers Mark
$6.00
Makers Mark X
$8.50
Seagrams 7
$4.50
Seagrams 7 X
$8.25
Southern Comfort
$4.50
Southern Comfort X
$8.25
VO
$4.00
VO X
$8.00
Wild Turkey
$6.00
Wild Turkey X
$8.25
Yukon
$6.00
Yukon X
$9.00
Brandy/ Cordials
Amaretto
$4.00
Amaretto X
$7.00
Baileys
$6.00
Baileys X
$11.00
Blackberry Brandy
$4.00
Blackberry Brandy X
$6.00
Buttershots
$4.00
Buttershots X
$6.00
Christian Bros Brandy
$4.00
Christian Bros Brandy X
$6.00
DiSaronno
$6.75
DiSaronno X
$9.00
Fireball
$5.00
Fireball X
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$5.50
Grand Marnier X
$9.00
Jagermeister
$5.00
Jagermeister X
$7.00
Kahlua
$4.75
Kahlua X
$8.00
Melon Liquor
$4.00
Melon Liquor X
$6.50
Peach Schnapps
$4.00
Peach Schnapps X
$6.75
Peppermint Schnapps
$4.00
Peppermind Schnapps X
$6.75
Razzmatazz
$4.00
Razzmatazz X
$6.00
Rum Chatta
$4.50
Rum Chatta X
$6.75
Rumpleminz
$4.00
Rumpleminz X
$6.50
Sloe Gin
$4.00
Sloe Gin X
$6.50
Sour Apple Pucker
$4.00
Sour Apple Pucker X
$6.50
Mixed Drinks
Alabama Slammer
$6.00+
Bahama Mama
$7.00
Baybreeze
$5.50
Black Russian
$5.75
Blackberry Limeade
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$5.75
Cherry Punch
$6.00
Choc Martini
$7.00
Collins-Gin
$4.50
Collins-Vodka
$4.50
Cosmo
$6.00
Creamsicle
$6.50
The Best Drink!!
$7.50
Fuzzy Navel
$5.00
Gibson-Gin
$5.00
Gibson-Vodka
$5.00
Gimlet- Gin
$5.00
Gimlet- Vodka
$5.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$9.50
Manhatten
$6.00
Margarita
$6.00
Martini-Gin
$7.00
Martini-Vodka
$7.00
Mojito
$6.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Mudslide
$5.00
Old Fashion
$6.00
Pina Colada
$6.00
Pineapple Cake
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$5.50
Sloe Gin Fizz
$4.75
Straw Daquiri
$6.00
Teq Sunrise
$6.00
Virgin Colada
$3.75
Virgin Daquiri
$3.75
Virgin Mary
$3.75
White Peach Sangria
$7.00
White Russian
$5.50
Mimosa
$5.75
Cottontail Martini
$7.50
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
6 Packs Beer
Guinness
$19.00
Angry Orchard
$14.00
Blue Trail
$12.00
Bud
$12.00
Bud Light
$12.00
Bud Light Lime
$10.00
Coors Light
$12.00
Corona
$14.00
Dos Equis
$14.00
Fat Tire
$13.00
Heineken
$14.00
Labatts
$12.00
Labatts Light
$12.00
Mich Ultra
$12.00
Miller High Life
$10.00
Miller Light
$12.00
o'Douls
$8.50
Redds Apple Ale
$14.00
Rolling Rock
$8.50
Troges IPA
$13.00
Twisted
$13.00
Yuengling
$12.00
Wine
Glass
Half Carafe
Full Carafe
Catering
Breakfast Buffet Menu
Appetizer Selection
Cheese -n- Cracker serves 25
$49.99
Fresh Fruit Tray serves 25
$79.99
Garden Fresh Veggie Tray serves 25
$49.99
Rye Bread Bowl w Spinach Dip serves 25
$44.99
Shrimp Cocktail 100ct
$149.99
Charcuterie Board serves 25-30
$94.99
Italian Style Meatballs 100 piece
$59.99
Chicken Tenders w Dipping sauce 50 piece
$74.99
Buffalo Style Chicken Wings 50 piece
$64.99
Swedish Meatballs 100 piece
$59.99
Lunch/ Dinner Menu
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
47 Leisure Drive, Towanda, PA 18848
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
