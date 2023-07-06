A map showing the location of Wildfire Grille and TaproomView gallery

Wildfire Grille and Taproom

47 Leisure Drive

Towanda, PA 18848

Main Menu

Shareables

Pickle Spears

$8.99

Dozen Wings

$14.99

Pretzel Bites

$11.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Wildfire Cauilflower/Fries

$12.99

French Onion Soup

$4.99+

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Salads

Chicken Cranberry

$16.99

Black n Bleu

$16.99

Avocado Corn

Blackened Salmon

Sandwiches/Flatbreads

Grape Pecan Chick Salad

$12.99

Hot Honey Hawaiian

$13.99

Ms. Rachel

$13.99

Mr. Rueben

$13.99

Philly Cheese

$16.99

Fish Taco

$16.99

Big Macky

$16.99

Pastas

Alfredo

$11.99

Chix Parm

$16.99

Under the sea

Haddock

$18.99

Scallops

$34.99

Meat lovers

Ribeye

$39.99

Black Diamond

$27.99

Wildfire Angus

$25.99

BBQ Ribs

$22.99

Side Shows

Coleslaw

$3.49

Side Fries

$3.99

House Mashed Potato

$3.99

Baked Potato (4pm)

$3.99

Veggie of the Day

$2.99

House Salad

$3.99

Caesar Salad

$3.99

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.99

Desserts

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$7.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Lemon Blueberry

$5.99

Kids cuisine

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Nuggy

$7.99

Kids Burger

$8.99

Kids Corn Dog

$7.99

Build a Burger

8oz Hand Press Burger

$15.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr.Pepper

$2.49

Gingerale

$2.49

Rootbeer

$2.49

Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Rasp. Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Juice

$1.99+

White Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.69

Liquor

Vodka

Bar Vodka

$4.00

Bar Vodka X

$6.75

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut X

$8.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Grey Goose X

$8.00

Kettle One

$6.00

Kettle One X

$8.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped X

$8.50

Smirnoff Apple

$5.00

Smirnoff Apple X

$8.50

Smirnoff Carmel

$5.00

Smirnoff Carmel X

$8.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus X

$8.50

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange X

$8.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry X

$8.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla X

$8.50

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.00

Smirnoff Watermelon X

$8.50

Stoli

$5.00

Stoli X

$8.50

Titos

$6.00

Titos X

$9.00

Gin

Bar Gin

$4.00

Beefeaters

$5.00

Beefeaters X

$8.50

Bar Gin X

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Bombay Saphire X

$8.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

Tanqueray X

$9.00

Rum

Bar Rum

$4.00

Bar Rum X

$7.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi X

$9.00

Black Cherry Rum

$4.50

Black Cherry Rum X

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Captain Morgan X

$9.00

Malibu

$4.50

Malibu X

$8.00

Tequila

Bar Tequila

$4.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Bar Tequila X

$7.50

Patron Silver X

$13.50

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Cuervo Gold X

$8.50

Scotch

Bar Scotch

$4.25

Dewars

$5.00

Bar Scotch X

$6.50

Dewars X

$8.50

J&B

$4.00

J&B X

$6.50

JW Black

$6.00

JW Black X

$10.50

JW Red

$6.00

JW Red X

$10.50

Whiskey/ Bourbon

Bar Bourbon

$4.00

Bar Bourbon X

$6.50

Bar Whiskey

$3.75

Bar Whiskey X

$6.00

American Honey

$4.50

American Honey X

$7.25

Black Velvet

$4.00

Black Velvet X

$7.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon X

$9.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Canadian Club X

$8.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Apple X

$9.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal X

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels X

$9.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson X

$9.75

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam X

$8.75

Makers Mark

$6.00

Makers Mark X

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Seagrams 7 X

$8.25

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Southern Comfort X

$8.25

VO

$4.00

VO X

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Wild Turkey X

$8.25

Yukon

$6.00

Yukon X

$9.00

Brandy/ Cordials

Amaretto

$4.00

Amaretto X

$7.00

Baileys

$6.00

Baileys X

$11.00

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Blackberry Brandy X

$6.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Buttershots X

$6.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$4.00

Christian Bros Brandy X

$6.00

DiSaronno

$6.75

DiSaronno X

$9.00

Fireball

$5.00

Fireball X

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$5.50

Grand Marnier X

$9.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Jagermeister X

$7.00

Kahlua

$4.75

Kahlua X

$8.00

Melon Liquor

$4.00

Melon Liquor X

$6.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peach Schnapps X

$6.75

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermind Schnapps X

$6.75

Razzmatazz

$4.00

Razzmatazz X

$6.00

Rum Chatta

$4.50

Rum Chatta X

$6.75

Rumpleminz

$4.00

Rumpleminz X

$6.50

Sloe Gin

$4.00

Sloe Gin X

$6.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.00

Sour Apple Pucker X

$6.50

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$6.00+

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Baybreeze

$5.50

Black Russian

$5.75

Blackberry Limeade

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$5.75

Cherry Punch

$6.00

Choc Martini

$7.00

Collins-Gin

$4.50

Collins-Vodka

$4.50

Cosmo

$6.00

Creamsicle

$6.50

The Best Drink!!

$7.50

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gibson-Gin

$5.00

Gibson-Vodka

$5.00

Gimlet- Gin

$5.00

Gimlet- Vodka

$5.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.50

Manhatten

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini-Gin

$7.00

Martini-Vodka

$7.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$5.00

Old Fashion

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Pineapple Cake

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.50

Sloe Gin Fizz

$4.75

Straw Daquiri

$6.00

Teq Sunrise

$6.00

Virgin Colada

$3.75

Virgin Daquiri

$3.75

Virgin Mary

$3.75

White Peach Sangria

$7.00

White Russian

$5.50

Mimosa

$5.75

Cottontail Martini

$7.50

Beer

Draft Beer

Yuengling

$3.00+

Truly Mixed Berry Hard Seltzer

$3.00+

New Trail Summer Ale

$3.50+

Coors Light

$2.75+

Leinen Kugals Summer Shandy

$6.00+

Broken Heels IPA

$6.75+

Troggs Perpetual IPA

$6.75+

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.75

BL Seltz/ white claw

$4.25

Bud

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$4.50

Heineken

$4.75

Labatt Light

$3.50

Labatts

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.25

Odoul's

$3.00

Guinness

$4.75

Redds Apple Ale

$4.25

Dogfish 60 IPA

$5.25

Yuengling

$3.50

6 Packs Beer

Guinness

$19.00

Angry Orchard

$14.00

Blue Trail

$12.00

Bud

$12.00

Bud Light

$12.00

Bud Light Lime

$10.00

Coors Light

$12.00

Corona

$14.00

Dos Equis

$14.00

Fat Tire

$13.00

Heineken

$14.00

Labatts

$12.00

Labatts Light

$12.00

Mich Ultra

$12.00

Miller High Life

$10.00

Miller Light

$12.00

o'Douls

$8.50

Redds Apple Ale

$14.00

Rolling Rock

$8.50

Troges IPA

$13.00

Twisted

$13.00

Yuengling

$12.00

Wine

Glass

Cabernet

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Lambrusco

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Red Cat

$5.00

Reisling

$5.00

Sauv Blanc

$5.00

White Cat

$5.00

White Zinn

$5.00

Half Carafe

Cabernet

$13.00

Chardonnay

$13.00

Lambrusco

$13.00

Merlot

$13.00

Moscato

$13.00

Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Pinot Noir

$13.00

Red Cat

$13.00

Reisling

$13.00

Sauv Blanc

$13.00

White Cat

$13.00

White Zinn

$13.00

Full Carafe

Cabernet

$25.00

Chardonnay

$25.00

Lambrusco

$25.00

Merlot

$25.00

Moscato

$25.00

Pinot Grigo

$25.00

Pinot Noir

$25.00

Red Cat

$25.00

Reisling

$25.00

Sauv Blanc

$25.00

Shiraz

$25.00

White Cat

$25.00

White Zinn

$25.00

Catering

Breakfast Buffet Menu

Deluxe Continentals Per Person

$9.99

Traditional Breakfast Buffet Per Person

$16.99

Country Breakfast Buffet Per Person

$18.99

Appetizer Selection

Cheese -n- Cracker serves 25

$49.99

Fresh Fruit Tray serves 25

$79.99

Garden Fresh Veggie Tray serves 25

$49.99

Rye Bread Bowl w Spinach Dip serves 25

$44.99

Shrimp Cocktail 100ct

$149.99

Charcuterie Board serves 25-30

$94.99

Italian Style Meatballs 100 piece

$59.99

Chicken Tenders w Dipping sauce 50 piece

$74.99

Buffalo Style Chicken Wings 50 piece

$64.99

Swedish Meatballs 100 piece

$59.99

Lunch/ Dinner Menu

Deli Buffet per person

$18.99

Sizzling Afternoon Buffet per person

$22.99

Buffet 1 per person

$25.99

Buffet 2 per person

$29.99

Beverages

Sherbet Punch

$24.99

Large Urn of Coffee

$34.99

Small Carafes of Coffee

$9.99

Pitchers of Iced Tea

$5.99

Pitchers of Soda

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

47 Leisure Drive, Towanda, PA 18848

Directions

