Wildfire348 1613 U.S. 231 South
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1613 U.S. 231 South, Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Francis and Mount - 131 N Washington
No Reviews
131 N Washington Crawfordsville, IN 47933
View restaurant
More near Crawfordsville