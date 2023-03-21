Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wildflour Cake Boutique 223 S Comanche Ave

223 S Comanche Ave

Bartlesville, OK 74003

Desserts

Case Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Churro Bar

$3.00

Cupcake

$2.50

Fire Crackers

$2.50

Puppy Chow

$3.00

Strawberry Blondie

$2.50

Macaron

$2.75

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Dozen Cupcakes

$18.00

Dozen Sugar Cookies

$24.00

Lunch

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chicken Salad w/pasta

$10.00

Turkey Sliders-2

$6.50

Turkey Sliders-3

$8.50

Turkey Sliders-2 w pasta

$8.50

Turkey Sliders-3 w pasta

$10.00

Ham Sliders-2

$6.50

Ham Sliders-3

$8.50

Ham Sliders-2 w pasta

$8.50

Ham Sliders-3 w pasta

$10.00

Specials

Taco Salad

$8.50

Tomato Bisque-cup

$3.50

Tomato Bisque-bowl

$5.00

Biscuit

$2.50

Drinks

Soda

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Delicious lunches and baked goods available during the week. Contact us for custom cakes, cupcakes cookies and more. We also offer catering and charcuterie boards.

223 S Comanche Ave, Bartlesville, OK 74003

Directions

