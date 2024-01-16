- Home
Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Grill North
20884 Farm to Market Road 306
Canyon Lake, TX 78133
Lunch Menu
Appetizers / Small Plates
- House Smoked Meat & Cheese Board
House-made soft savory cheeses, white Cheddar cheese, smoked venison sausage, house smoked turkey, fruit, house-made triple berry jam and crackers$16.95
- Avocado & Goat Cheese Toast
Toast points topped with lime zested goat cheese spread, fresh tomatoes, avocado, radish and finished with shredded Parmesan goat cheese and house seasoning$10.95
- Bacon Wrapped Quail Poppers
Quail breasts (4) stuffed with fresh jalapeño and wrapped in bacon. Topped with a blood orange demi glaze. Served with chipotle ranch$13.95
- Geraldine's Tomato Pie
Puff pastry filled with tomato, white Cheddar, and Parmesan mayo baked to perfection. Load it up with bacon, spinach and avocado$7.95
- Fried Green Tomato Caprese
Portabella mushroom cap filled with a cherry tomato, basil and garlic medley; topped with melted fresh mozzarella cheese and finished with a blood orange demi glaze$12.95
- Loaded Fries
Beer battered fries topped with our bison chili, Cheddar cheese, onions and fresh jalapeños$12.95
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Wildflour Burger
House blend of brisket and chuck on toasted pretzel bun, mustard, mayo and all the fixings$12.95
- Bison Burger
All natural hand formed bison patty on a toated pretzel bun served with white Cheddar cheese, mustard griddled pickles and house-made roasted garlic aioli with all the fixings$13.95
- Smoked Salmon Burger
House smoked salmon blended with onion & bell pepper complimented with our chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato on a toasted Cheddar jalapeño bun$13.95
- House Veggie Burger
Hand-formed roasted veggie and black bean patty topped with kosher dill pickles, sliced tomato, spinach, goat cheese, pickled beets, finished with our chipotle aioli on a Cheddar jalapeño sourdough bun$12.95
- Wildflour Smoked Turkey Club
Three layers of house smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and avocado aioli on toasted sourdough$14.95
- Loaded BLT
Toasted wheat berry bread with basil pesto aioli, bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, and avocado$12.95
- Fish Sandwich
Chef selected fresh fish of the day with marinated cole slaw, sliced tomato, and melted American cheese finished with house-made tarter sauce on toasted french roll. Breaded or pan seared$15.95OUT OF STOCK
- Wildflour Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast topped with bacon, white Cheddar cheese, bell pepper, onions, tomato and poblano ranch sauce$14.95
- Veggie Wrap
Spinach tortilla stuffed with chilled roasted zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper, onions, portabella mushrooms, spinach, sliced tomato, and complimented with goat cheese$10.95
- Turkey Philly$12.95
- Nashville Style Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.95
- Elk Meatball Sub$12.95
- Wildflour Ruben Sandwich$13.95
- Elk Burger$13.95
- Grilled Portabella Sandwich$10.95
Lunch Combos
Soups & Salads
- Soup of The Day$3.75
- White Cheddar Poblano Soup
Roasted poblano and red onion in a creamy white Cheddar soup$3.75
- Large White Cheddar Poblano Soup
Roasted poblano and red onion in a creamy white Cheddar soup$6.50
- Regular Tuscan Soup
Cream soup with pork sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, red onion, potato, and spinach$3.75
- Large Tuscan Soup
Cream soup with pork sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, red onion, potato, and spinach$6.50
- Regular Bison Chili
House-made shiner bock bison chili topped with diced onions, Cheddar, and fritos$4.00
- Large Bison Chili
House-made shiner bock bison chili topped with diced onions, Cheddar, and fritos$6.50
- Caesar Salad
House lettuce blend pre-tossed in our Caesar dressing and topped with shredded Parmesan and house-made croutons$9.95
- Grilled Portabella Salad
House lettuce blend, roma tomato, red onion, feta, and grilled portabella mushroom with our warm house vinaigrette dressing$11.95
- Salad Trio
An assortment of house-made salads. Smoked turkey salad, tuna salad, and virginia's egg salad atop a bed of field greens. Served with crackers and strawberries$10.95
- Chef Salad
House lettuce blend topped with in house smoked turkey, ham, smoked provolone, Cheddar, tomato, and hard boiled egg$13.95
- Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with red onion, mushroom, feta, toasted pecans, bacon, and fresh strawberries. Served with raspberry poppyseed vinaigrette$12.95
- Garden Salad
House lettuce blend topped with red onion, roma tomato, carrot, and radish$6.95
- Greek Salad
House lettuce blend, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives, green bell pepper, tomato, and pepperoncini$12.95
- Blackend Salmon Salad$15.95
- WF Steak Salad$15.95
Beverages
Liquid Refreshments - Coffee Bar
Liquid Refreshments - Soft Drinks
Milkshakes
Beer
Wine - White
- Ruffino Prosecco
375 ml$14.00
- GLS Sparkling Wine$7.00
- BTL Sparkling Wine$18.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mimosa Bucket$22.00
- GLS Moscato
Sweet$8.00
- BTL Moscato
Sweet$24.00
- GLS Chateau St Michelle Riesling - WA$9.00
- BTL Chateau St Michelle Riesling - WA$32.00
- GLS The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc - NZ$8.00
- BTL The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc - NZ$28.00
- GLS Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc - CA$9.00
- BTL Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc - CA$32.00
- GLS Barone Fini Pinot Grigio - IT$10.00
- BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio - IT$36.00
- GLS St. Francis Chardonnay - CA$9.00
- BTL St. Francis Chardonnay - CA$32.00
- GLS Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay (Russian River Valley) - CA$15.00
- BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay (Russian River Valley) - CA$56.00
Wine - Red
- GLS Ava Grace Rose$8.00
- BTL Ava Grace Rose$28.00
- GLS J Lohr Wildflower Chilled Red Blend - Monterey CA$8.00
- BTL J Lohr Wildflower Chilled Red Blend - Monterey CA$28.00
- GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir - CA$13.00
- BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir - CA$48.00
- Belle Gloss Balade Pinot Noir (Wagner) - Santa Rita Hills CA$60.00
- Angove Shiraz - AUS$40.00
- GLS Bonanza Cabernet (By Caymus) - CA$10.00
- BTL Bonanza Cabernet (By Caymus) - CA$36.00
- GLS Chateau St Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet - WA$12.00
- BTL Chateau St Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet - WA$44.00
- GLS Juggernaut Cabernet - CA$14.00
- BTL Juggernaut Cabernet - CA$52.00
- GLS Treana Cabernet (By Austin Hope) - Paso Robles CA$15.00
- BTL Treana Cabernet (By Austin Hope) - Paso Robles CA$56.00
- Unshackled Cabernet (By Prisoner) - CA$60.00
- GLS Mcpherson Red Blend - TX$11.00
- BTL Mcpherson Red Blend - TX$40.00
- GLS Intrinsic Red Blend (Columbia Valley) - WA$12.00
- BTL Intrinsic Red Blend (Columbia Valley) - WA$44.00
- GLS Pessimist Red Blend (By Daou) - Paso Robles CA$15.00
- BTL Pessimist Red Blend (By Daou) - Paso Robles CA$56.00
- Quilt Thread Count Red Blend (Wagner) - CA$48.00
Breakfast
Breakfast - Breakfast Plates
- Wildflour Breakfast
2 or 3 eggs any style, choice of bacon, whole hog sausage patties, or turkey sausage links, served with hash browns and choice of toast or biscuit$9.95
- Paw Paw Bill's Biscuits & Gravy
Two homemade buttermilk biscuits smothered with our house-made sausage gravy$6.95
- Pancakes
Served with 2 eggs any style, and choice of bacon, whole hog sausage patties or turkey sausage links$11.95
- Hill Country Omelet
3 eggs, venison sausage, bacon, tomatoes, sautéed onions, and smoked provolone. Served with hash-browns and choice of toast or biscuit$13.95
- Meat & Cheese Omelet
3 eggs, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and Cheddar cheeses. Served with hash browns and choice of toast or biscuit$12.95
- Tenderloin Hash
Crispy hash browns topped with pan seared tenderloin tips, onions and bell peppers. Topped with 2 eggs any style and finished off with our hollandaise sauce and green onions$14.95
- Eggs Benedict
Choice of classic benedict, veggie (mushroom, spinach, tomato, onion) or smoked salmon . All served over English muffin, topped with hollandaise and green onions. Served with hash browns or fresh fruit$10.95
- Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle alongside fried chicken breast strips. Topped with our chipotle cream sauce and served with melted butter and warm syrup$13.95
- Garden Omelet
3 eggs, spinach, tomato, onion, portabella, bell pepper, and Cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and choice of toast or biscuit$13.95
- Chorizo Migas$13.95OUT OF STOCK
- Belgian Waffle$11.95
Breakfast - Breakfast Sandwiches
- Croissant Sandwich
2 busted yolk fried eggs, grilled tomato, spinach, melted smoked provolone cheese and choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage links$10.45
- Healthy Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted English muffin, egg whites, house seasoned turkey sausage links and melted American cheese$7.45
- B.Y.O.B
Build your own bagel with house smoked salmon, herbed cream cheese, fresh sliced tomato, red onions, and capers$10.95
- Veggie Sandwich
2 eggs scrambled with spinach, mushroom, onion, tomato, and Cheddar nested in a toasted challah bun$8.95
- Zuzu's Fried Egg Sandwich
Wheatberry toast with ketchup, mayo, 2 busted yolk eggs, bacon, and dill pickle$8.95
Breakfast - A La Carte
- Biscuit & Gravy
House-made biscuit & Paw Paw Bill's sausage gravy$3.95
- Breakfast Breads
Toasted wheatberry, sourdough, English muffin, house-made biscuit, or croissant$1.75
- One Egg
One egg cooked any style$1.95
- Buttermilk Pancake
Served with butter and warm syrup$4.00
- Belgian Waffle
Served with butter and warm syrup$4.00
- Hash Browns
Cooked to order and topped with house-made special seasoning$2.95
- Breakfast Meats$3.95
- Half Venison Sausage
House smoked venison sausage link sliced and grilled$5.95
- Full Venison Sausage
House smoked venison sausage link sliced and grilled$9.95
- Toasted Bagel
Buttered and toasted, served with herb cream cheese$3.95
- Fresh Fruit Bowl
Mix of seasonal fresh fruits$5.50
- Grits
Cup of creamy butter grits$2.95
- Oatmeal Bowl$5.95
- Yogurt Split$7.95
- Baked Sheredded Wheat Cereal Bowl$8.95
- Oatmeal Bake$8.95
Breakfast - Kids Meals
- Pancake & Egg
Junior size pancake & one egg any style. Served until 3:00 pm$6.95
- PB&J Sandwich
Toasted sourdough with peanut butter & our house-made mixed berry jam$6.95
- Jr Burger
1/4 lb WF burger with ketchup and pickles$7.95
- Hot Dog
1/4 lb 100% all beef hot dog in a toasted challah bun$7.95
- Fried Egg Sandwich
Busted yolk egg, ketchup and American cheese on toasted sourdough$6.95
- Kids Chicken Tenders
House breaded all white meat chicken tenders (2 pieces)$7.95
- Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted between toasted sourdough$6.95
Dessert
Cheesecakes
Danishes
Cookies
Kids Menu
- Jr Burger
- Pancake & Egg
Junior size pancake & one egg any style. Served until 3:00 pm$6.95
- Grilled Cheese
American cheese melted between toasted sourdough$6.95
- Kids Chicken Tenders
House breaded all white meat chicken tenders (2 pieces)$7.95
- Kid Mac-N-Chez$6.95
- Kids Mac N Chez$6.95
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
20884 Farm to Market Road 306, Canyon Lake, TX 78133