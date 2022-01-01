Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wildflower Cafe & Emporium

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

207 North 1ST Street

Owensville, MO 65066

Order Again

Breakfast

Hunters Breakfast

$11.00

2 eggs, 1 Meat with Toast or Biscuit

$7.00

Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Build Your Own Breakfast Bowl comes with home-fries topped with your choice of meat, 1 egg cooked to order and smothered with gravy.

Breakfast Stacker

$9.00

Breakfast Stacker comes with hash browns topped with your choice of meat, 1 egg cooked to order, melted cheese and smothered in gravy.

Country Fried Stacker

$11.00

Omelet

$8.00

2 scrambled eggs filled with sausage, ham or bacon, topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with toast or biscuit.

Veggie Omelet

$8.00

Western Omelet

$9.00

Basic Burrito

$6.00

Bacon, sausage or ham, 1 egg & cheese

Western Burrito

$8.00

Bacon, sausage or ham, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, 1 egg & cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$2.00

Build Your Own.

Bagels

$2.00

Build Your Own.

Croissants

$2.00

Build Your Own.

Toast

$2.00

Build Your Own.

Brunch Sandwich

$8.00

1 Egg, 1/4 lb hamburger patty, bacon and cheese

Pancakes

$2.00+

French Toast

$2.00+

Waffles

$4.00

Pancake Stacker

$7.50

Pancake with 1 Breakfast meat, 1 egg topped with another pancake.

Kids

Benjamin's French Toast

$5.00

2 slices with Baby food and Plant protien added

Breakfast Sides

Sausage Wrap

$3.00

Link Sausage wrapped with a piece of Toast

Fresh Fruit

$2.50

Mixed fresh fruit

Home Fries

$2.50

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Breakfast Meats

$3.00

Breakfast Meats

Eggs

Grits

$1.00

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.00

5 Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

6 Fried Ravioli

$6.00

Homemade Chips

$6.00

8 Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Lunch

Philly with side and a tea or lemonade

$12.00

1/2 lb. Burger

$7.00

Double Cheese Burger

Sandwiches

$7.00

Build your own.

Wraps

$7.00

Flour tortilla wrap with your choice of toppings

Salads

$7.00

Build your own.

1/4 lb. Burger

$5.00

Single Cheese Burger

1/2 Salads

$5.00

Build your own.

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.00

Lunch Sides

Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Tater Salad

$2.50

Pasta Salad

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Kids

2 Chicken Strips

$5.00

Includes 1 Side

1/4 lb. Burger

$5.00

Includes 1 Side

Corn Dog

$5.00

Includes 1 Side

Hot Dog

$5.00

Includes 1 Side

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Includes 1 Side

BLT

$5.00

Includes 1 Side

Benjamin's Little Pizza

$5.00

Includes 1 Side

Kids Sides

Onion Rings

$2.00

Fries

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

Tater Salad

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Whole Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half Sweet Half Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Tap Water

Arnold Palmer-Sweet

$2.00

Arnold Palmer-Unsweet

$2.00

Cafe

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Small

Regular Drip Coffee

$2.00

House Coffee Blend

Decafe Coffee

$2.00

Latte

$4.50

Small

Cappuccino

$4.50

Small

Latte Macchiato

$4.50

Small

True Macchiato

$2.00

Single Shot

Americano

$3.50

Small

Artisan Tea

$2.00

Small

London Fog Tea

$3.50

Small

Frappe

$4.50

Small

Coffee Flight

$10.00

Enjoy a flight of a variety of 4- 4 oz. artisan coffee

Tea Flight

$10.00

Enjoy a flight of a variety of 4- 4 oz. artisan tea

Lotus Refresher

$3.00

Small Premium blend of green tea with natural organic botanicals boosted to the strength of coffee

Kids Drinks

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Lemonade

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a specialty coffee café serving espresso and regular coffee. We also serve simple southern cooking.

Location

207 North 1ST Street, Owensville, MO 65066

Directions

