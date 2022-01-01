Wildflower Cafe & Emporium
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a specialty coffee café serving espresso and regular coffee. We also serve simple southern cooking.
Location
207 North 1ST Street, Owensville, MO 65066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mabuhay Asian Cafe - 206 South 1st Street
No Reviews
206 South 1st Street Owensville, MO 65066
View restaurant
Muddy Banks Brewing Co - 725 Acid Mine Road
No Reviews
725 Acid Mine Road Sullivan, MO 63080
View restaurant